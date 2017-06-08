

SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND: S3E21 - Sudden Death

Jun 8, 2017 - 1:48:45 PM



By Ryan "Leaf" Plant Jun 8, 2017 - 1:48:45 PM





Season 3, Episode 21

Sudden Death





We're back once more and this time we're getting overtime! As Dario said, there's no ties in his Temple so we get one final fall to the Mack vs. Mundo match tonight. Not only that, but we also get Prince Puma, Mil Muertes and the Reptile Tribe in this episode apparently! I'm Ryan “Leaf” Plant and rather than drag out this introduction any longer, I say we get started, don't you?





Prince Puma stands in the mirror, having flashbacks over everything that has happened to him thus far. He tries to break the memories, or in a physical sense, the mirror... with his fist!



“Puma!”



A voice stops him, and there is the man who defeated the Prince at last season's Ultima Lucha Dos: Rey Mysterio Jr.!



“I'm concerned about you man. You're becoming too close with Vampiro.”



Mysterio tells him that Vampiro is using the Prince for his own agenda.



“Like you? Like Konnan?” Puma retorts.



The Master of the 619 warns him that Vampiro is not Puma's friend or master. With that, Puma tells Rey that neither is he, before he departs the scene. Of course, when one door closes, another opens, and thus appears our dark commentator himself.



“Stay away from him Rey.” He threatens, before telling him that otherwise, he will be sent straight to hell.



With that, it's Mysterio who sends his fist right through the glass! Fury fuels hypocrisy.



This was brilliant. It was great to see the noble Mysterio stopping Puma from smashing glass, only for he to be the one to smash the mirror at the end. I think it performed its purpose well, as we see how integrated Puma is becoming with the darkness, choosing to shun his friends for it. Good start.





***



“This is so dope.” Vampiro welcomes us to the Temple with what we already know. Yes, it is certainly dope, and we're glad that we're back!



Sergio Arau and Los Heavy Mex are performing the jams for ourselves today. There doesn't appear to be any hidden maraca players.



Vampiro puts over last week's match by calling it one of the biggest and greatest matches in Lucha Underground. Matt Striker tells us that we'll be starting the show with the final fall of Mack vs. Mundo and if it doesn't go all night long, we'll be getting a Trios Championship match AND Prince Puma vs. Mil Muertes in a Boyle Heights Street Fight.



I think Lucha might have already given this away with the opening package and also the Twitter plugs for the Reptile Tribe as well as Puma and Muertes, but hey, it could all be red herrings. I'm sure they'll make us suspend our disbelief like they did so skillfully last week. So let's Lucha!



A “Return of the Mack” chant breaks out in the Temple as Melissa Santos introduces the challenger once more. He looks focused once again and barely combs his hair whilst he stares at the man he is challenging for one final time tonight. That man, as Santos reminds us, is the Lucha Underground Champion, Johnnnyyyyy Muuuuuundo! He takes to the corner to pose before leaping off to resume the staredown with his opponent and-



“Hold on! Hold on! Hoooooold... on!”



Dario Cueto emerges from his office and you have to wonder exactly what is in store for these two now. So far, he is just reminding us that we're going into Sudden Death, and that there will be one more fall. But wait, there IS more! As Johnny Mundo had the advantage in the last match, he tells The Mack that he is making this match a Falls Count Anywhere match.



We know that Mack has been in a number of those with Cage of course. I'm personally not too sure if this helps him too much when the Worldwide Underground will be involved but we'll see.



“Ring the bell!”





LUCHA UNO:

Lucha Underground Championship

All Night Long – SUDDEN DEATH and Falls Count Anywhere

The Mack vs. Johnny Mundo (c)



Just like that, the bell has sounded and both men pace around the ring. Mundo shows off some some flashy kicks to the air but is quickly caught in a Samoan Drop and hit with a standing moonsault. Here's the cover, but of course it doesn't end that easily! Mack then tries to take advantage of Mundo who has scurried in the corner but finds his eye raked. The Champion brings him to his feet and tries a couple of strikes though the flying chuck kick leads to a potential stunner. However, Mack doesn't catch all of it! That was more of a Big Ending. Johnny falls out of the ring instinctively but remember, falls count anywhere here. Mack hasn't forgotten of course! 1-2-No!



The big man has the Worldwide Underground leader set up on a chair in the reserved seating section and OH! HE SENTON SPLASHES HIM THROUGH THE PILE! As Mundo tries to recover with one of his arms still embedded in broken wood, he looks up to find Mack with a plethora of chairs! He eats one! Then another! He even scoops Mundo up with a chair against his back before sending him crashing into the pile! Wow! That's definitely innovative, but even that cover only gets two!



The Believers think this is awesome and I certainly agree. It is all Mack here until Mundo evades a chairshot which strikes the ring post. He uses his parkour ability to escape from another chairshot before running as high up into the crowd as he possibly can! Before you know it, Mack is aiming to send a chair flying like a missile which might not be a good idea as it could hit a Believer! Speaking of fans, here's the Johnny Mundo superfan, Ricky Mandel! He's dressed exactly like the Lucha Underground Champion and he steals the weapon from the challenger. This gives Mundo some time to hit a beautiful corkscrew plancha! Wow! 1...2... Mack is still in it!



Mandel asks what he can do for Johnny and I swear Mundo said to bring a chainsaw. I'm not even going to skip back and check that as I like the idea of the champ possibly thinking that it's okay to go to such lengths. The superfan pulls out a trash can but he also gets Sexy Star for his troubles, sprinting into action! She absolutely hammers at Mandel but of course, this hasn't stopped Mundo from striking Mack with the trash can. It doesn't seem to deter this beast of a man though as he hits a huge “frying pan” right hand as Vampiro called it across the face of Mundo, before hitting another! Johnny is dazed which allows for the Sit Out Spinebuster onto the trash can! One! Two! Thr-No! Believe it or not, this still continues!



The Mack goes for a table next but is unsuccessful in grabbing it. Striker predicts its a heavy table but I'm not so sure. He goes for it again but yells in pain. Of course, that's PJ Black who emerges with a kendo stick in hand! He absolutely STRIKES the #1 contender before setting up the table himself. Taking his leader's foe to the apron, he chokes him with the kendo stick before... STUNNER! Mack stuns PJ and he falls right through the table! Good lord!



Mack is feeling it now as he enters the ring but he eats a flying chuck from Mundo. 1...2... That's still not it! Johnny continues his assault with a running knee. Is it time for the End of the World?! Johnny goes for it, “BUT THERE'S STILL SOME TIME FOR CIVILIZATION” as Striker tells us. Mack got his knees up! Not only that, but he follows it with a sit out bomb! 1...2... This STILL continues.



It almost feels like there's next to no recovery time in this match as it is so ridiculously fast paced. This next portion sees the two men exchanging blows with Mack on the apron and Mundo on the other side of the ropes. Eeventually the Shaman of Sexy charges but gets floored with a huge leg lariat! Wait, there's Taya! She's not been seen in the actual ringside area since she picked up an injury many moons ago! She distracts Mack allowing for Mundo to hit a flip-over powerbomb all the way onto the pile of chairs from earlier! Not this way... please! 1...2...3. Damn. It's over. Just like that.



WINNER: Johnny Mundo



Mundo's music begins to play, his new lyrical theme by the way! I can make out the words “Slam Town” and that's exactly where he took Mack to in this match as promised, all thanks to Taya of course. It looks like we have a full show after all! Taya kisses her man as he holds the title high, looking as relieved as anything knowing that he has finally put that freight train of a man behind him.



I enjoyed this, but I wasn't blown away by it either. I don't know what I was expecting as I felt that last week was perfect and with that draw ending, this week did indeed have to happen. I think I felt like this final fall would go on for a little bit longer but there was a lot of logic here as both men just wanted to put away the other man as soon as possible. I think part of what confused me was the lack of Son of Havoc this week and the continued lack of Jack Evans. I'm hearing Evans may have been injured during this time but if anyone could have put a story together to explain that, it's Lucha Underground. This was great but it didn't reach that excellent mark. That's just me being picky though.





***



We return from the break and in the ring is our owner and promoter, El Jefe, Dario Cueto! He tells us that Lucha Underground has revolutionized the fighting industry. It is thanks to concepts such as Dario's Dial of Doom, the Ultimate Opportunity and the Battle of the Bulls. It has made it exciting, unpredictable, “But most importantly VIOLENT!”



Cueto asks who we have to thank for the excellence and of course, he puts himself over! He tells us that on his office, it says Proprietor but it should say Lucha Libre Genius! I agree! He reveals that he has devised a concept that will go down as being one of the most imaginative concepts that this sport has ever seen. With that he tells us to...



“WAIT FOR IT!”



“WAIT FOR IT!”



“NOW!”



And with that, Melissa Santos emerges from the back holding a cup with red and yellow ribbons. Dario is in awe of its gorgeousness, and with that, he presents to us the CUETO CUP!



He then takes the cup from Melissa the very moment that she makes her way through the ropes, and tells her that there's only room for one beautiful thing in this ring. Ha! Oh I love you Dario.



Beginning next week, there will be a 32-Luchador tournament and whoever wins that will not only win the cup, but they will also be in the Lucha Underground Championship match at Ultima Lucha Tres! Who will be champion in the biggest event of the year though?! That will be determined on that same night. It will be Johnny Mundo defending his title against... well, it won't be against Matanza. His brother embarrassed his family by being destroyed by Rey Mysterio. With that in mind, along with the fact that Rey has brought glory and esteem to his Temple, he has decided to reward Mysterio with the title shot!



“And speaking of champions, the Trios Champions are going to put their titles on the line. RIGHT NOW! Long live the Cueto Cup!”



Wow. This is brilliant. This entire concept makes every show important from now up until Ultima Lucha Tres. If you followed my preview mini-series, I did in fact say that Mysterio would challenge Mundo but I was wrong in thinking that was for Ultima Lucha.



If I'm honest, I'm a little perplexed about who would challenge Johnny at that event. If I had to guess, I'd say Prince Puma as it ties in with his redemption storyline as he can face past rivals along the way before taking on his first true adversary in Johnny Mundo. Either that, or he could even end up facing the man who bested him at Ultima Lucha Dos. You can't say the seeds weren't planted tonight! Is it wrong to also base this upon the colours of the ribbons? Either way, great stuff here as always from Dario Cueto.





***



As we come back, we already see the Trios Champions in the ring whilst their belts are raised by the referee, indicating that our championship match is about to begin. Fenix and Aerostar seem to be on the same page tonight though Drago does seem somewhat “not all there” shall we say? In the opposite corner stands the Reptile Tribe of Kobra Moon, Pindar and Vibora. Striker tells us that interestingly enough, we never actually had an official announcement as to who the champions would be defending against so the appearance of the Reptile Tribe is what has answered that question. There's no nameplates either for what it's worth. Odd. Regardless, there goes the bell!





LUCHA DOS:

Trios Championship Match

Fenix, Aerostar and Drago vs. The Reptile Tribe (Kobra Moon, Pindar and Vibora)



It's Pindar and Aerostar to start as Kobra Moon shouts out orders to the lizard. The spaceman is shoulder blocked to the mat but he catches Pindar with an arm drag straight from the canvas. 'Star catches a forearm from the ropes but it doesn't stop his momentum as he continues with his fast-paced offence and hits a beautiful corkscrew splash onto his foe. The Believers eat it up and they do so again after he floors Pindar with yet another arm drag. Pindar just can't get out of the gate here as he is sent to the outside with a tornado 'rana. The champion fakes out at the rope before saluting the fans. He is on fire right now! Kobra issues some instructions to Pindar and just like that, he lures Aerostar into a big kick to the face and he turns around to another from Vibora!



It's the huge snake now who takes over the match. He forces Aerostar's own wrist and forearm into the jugular before hitting a big suplex. The champion is out here. He rolls to the outside and as Pindar catches the referee's attention, Kobra Moon kicks the living daylights out of the tecnico.



Pindar is the legal man once more and he has Aerostar up on his shoulders now on the top buckle, but the champion changes it into a frankensteiner! Pindar just cannot get the better of the man from the cosmos today and I'm surprised that he even tagged back in! Fenix takes advantage now by kicking at Vibora on the apron several times until he finally falls. However, the absolute giant is able to catch him and before you know it, sends him right to the arena floor with a Tombstone Piledriver!



Aerostar is still legal in the ring but maybe not for much longer as he goes to make a tag to Drago who-



WHAT?!



DRAGO JUST GREEN MISTED HIS PARTNER!



This has allowed Pindar to send Aerostar spinning into the mat. The Believers, the commentators, they're all absolutely stunned here. The dragon makes his way to the other side of the ring and demands the tag, but from his opponents?! Kobra Moon is delighted here! Striker makes a great point, it was never announced who was in this match and Kobra hasn't been tagged in, so was she never a part of this to begin with?!



As we can only ponder this, Pindar and Vibora lift the hindered Aerostar before Drago dives from the top rope and flattens him to the canvas. 1...2...3. We have new champions, in a sense...



WINNERS AND NEW TRIOS CHAMPIONS: The Reptile Tribe



The chain of the slave is wrapped around the neck of Drago though Kobra still allows him to hold his own title as this teammates take theirs. Was this a fully-motivated turn? Is he still brainwashed? All we know is that Drago did the unthinkable here.



“Reptiles once ruled the Earth but now they rule the Lucha Underground Trios Division.” - Matt Striker



This absolutely needed to happen, and I love the way that they set it up to avoid all technicalities. We were greeted to no announcements nor nameplates, it's like the fix was in from the start. You felt your heart shatter as Drago turned on Aerostar, or at least I did as all I could think about was their Season 1 ending montage farewell. Why Drago Why? I'm sure we will find out soon enough. I imagine that Aerostar will continue to pursue the answers whereas Fenix will make a strong case for the Cueto Cup.





***



Some funky guitar music provides the backdrop to the next scene as a man sits patiently for his idol. In he comes, in just a towel.



“Ricky, where the hell's the champagne I requested?”

“Taya told me to hold on it!”

“Really, why the hell would she do that?”



The Johnny Mundo superfan, who looks more like Sean Waltman, shrugs.



Mundo tells him that they should be celebrating all night long and the two let out a few laughs, with Mandel's seeming very exasperated due to his sheer fandom.



“Damn Johnny! That was a long shower!.. I've got some really bad news!”



With that, Taya enters the scene, and is immediately questioned by Mundo whether the bad news relates to Jack. He asks if the damage he suffered from the Mack Stunner was worse than they thought.



Apparently it's much more serious, as she tells him what we already know: Dario Cueto has announced that he will defend his title against Rey Mysterio.



Mundo pauses, before telling Ricky to warm up the car. He needs to get to his dojo.



As Mandel departs, Johnny confides in Taya. He did not want the kid to see him nervous for he is concerned about facing Mysterio. If he is going to take him to Slam Town he must train harder than he ever has in his entire life.



As he goes to leave, Taya asks the all-important question of whether Mundo is going to put any pants on.



There's a brief pause.



“No time for pants!”



Okay, first things first, they gave us that reason for the lack of Evans appearances and for that I applaud Lucha Underground. Secondly, the way that Mandel is playing his character is absolutely brilliant.



BUT COME ON! You know I'm going to just talk about that pants line now don't you? That's one of the funniest lines that Lucha has delivered and most of that was in Johnny Mundo's delivery. It was so serious and it was accompanied by a fast walk away from the scene. Something tells me this line will not be forgotten any time soon!





***



For one last time tonight, we're back with Melissa Santos for our main event and it's a Boyle Heights Street Fight! Accompanied to the ring by Catrina comes Mil Muertes, who grabs the camera and screams at it with authority and otherworldly intentions.



Striker makes the point that Mil Muertes vs. Prince Puma is THE rivalry of Lucha Underground and it will be interesting to once again see Puma bring the darkness to counter his foe who is the personification of that.



His opponent, still with the happy-go-lucky theme that I no longer find to be appropriate anymore, is Prince Puma. He sneaks into the ring, takes off his hoodie and DROPS Muertes with a huge front dropkick. IT'S ON!





LUCHA TRES:

Boyle Heights Street Fight

Mil Muertes vs. Prince Puma



Muertes immediately responds to the pre-match attack by throwing Puma into the corner, or at least he tries as Puma flips over! He stuns his rival on the apron before hitting a picture perfect dropkick! The Prince his a beautiful plancha over the ropes before grabbing a table as the Believers chant his name. Everything is going his way as he sets up the table against the railings... ONLY TO GET SPEARED RIGHT THROUGH IT! REAPER'S TRIDENT!



Mil Muertes beats Puma with the broken half of the table as Vampiro watches on with such poise. Is he afraid of this or is he ready for Prince Puma to tap into that dark place? Regardless, Muertes is still throwing Puma about like a ragdoll, this time into what's left of the reserved seating area! Several right hands and chops lead into a DDT on the arena floor. This is as dominant a portion of any match we've ever seen. Thankfully though and quite poetically, Puma halts Mil's offence as soon as his rival pulls out a Stop Sign, and instead hits him with a detour sign. It turns out that the detour led to the arena floor by way of his own DDT! He then executes a beautiful 450 Splash off the apron!



It looks like we're due another high spot soon as the franchise tecnico of Lucha Underground charges at Mil but is sent up onto one of the raised platforms in the Temple. Mil tries to drag him off the area but Puma escapes into the Believers. Mil joins him and expertly manages to hit him and ONLY him with the Detour sign despite his spot in the crowd. Speaking of the fans, they're having to make way as the two rivals fight at the edge of the section before taking to the stairs behind them! Puma is choked over the side but manages to fight his way out. However, all this leads to is The Man of a Thousand Deaths dangling his opponent from the banister head first. Incredibly, Puma hangs on and unleashes some kicks with those long legs of his to stop himself from, well, what could have even been a fatality in that position!



The two men are now fighting against another mass of Believers up the stairs and, yes Matt Striker, that does appear to be a shoe that Prince Puma is now using against his arch-enemy. Nevertheless, the shoe soon lands on the other foot as Mil Muertes takes back control, casually walking down the stairs with his foe in a fireman's carry! Puma elbows and elbows, just trying to get out of it, and by “it” I mean a Modified TKO onto the Temple floor. Ouch! With that, the behemoth hammers away at his prey once more but makes the mistake of sending Puma into the wall who jumps back with a flying kick right to the face! He throws a trash can right at his opponent's mask before curb-stomping him onto it! This is awesome; the Believers are right. Muertes again makes another mistake of irish-whipping his opponent. You can't do that to Puma. He instead leaps back into the crowd and kicks Mil in the face for good measure, wagging his finger as he does so. Mil however, gains back control by simply pushing the Inaugural Lucha Underground Champion off the banister and against Dario's office door instead!



Never mind just against the door, as Mil actually throws Puma right through it now! This has disturbed Dario's moment of staring longingly into the Cueto Cup! How dare they do such a thing?! As El Jefe begs both men to leave, Muertes continues to stare at the owner of the Temple. He finally leaves and as he does so, Dario exits too whilst holding his treasured red bull too. The camera pans to show him holding the cup as well before it cuts to Prince Puma being powerslammed hard onto the floor; his wrench attack was thwarted.



In the next tense moment involving Lucha Underground personnel, Mil Muertes locks eyes with Vampiro, who doesn't back down from the gaze it has to be said! The Immortan brings Puma back into the ring for the first time since the start of this match and clobbers him in the corner. He makes the fatal mistake of once again whipping him and eats a kick again for his troubles. However, Mil is able to recover and hits a belly-to-back chokeslam for a 1...2... just two actually!



It's worth noting at this point that Vampiro is telling Matt Striker that he has spoken to a certain someone recently. He tells Striker now that there is something more ancient than that ancient symbol in the ring. Does he mean the Devil? Is that who the Lord is? This is interesting but even more so is Prince Puma battling his way out of the Flatliner! He grabs the trash can lid and absolutely batters Mil with it before allowing him to catch the lid for the Van Daminator! Oh my god, is he going for the full Rob Van Dam combo here? He has just set up Mil Muertes in the corner with the trash can! Matt Striker seems to think so: “A Van-Puma-Terminator, is it coming?!”



Oh My God! It came and then some! Puma just hit a Senton Legdrop from one corner to the other, smashing that can into the face of his opponent! He goes for the cover! That has to be it!



ONE



TWO



THR- WHAT NO?!



What can Prince Puma do here?! He asks Marty Elias if that was really the correct call? It was, so he wastes no time getting to the top rope and hitting the 630! YES! Wait, here's Catrina! She is about to screw him over with the – too late. She already has hit him with the stone as I'm typing. But wait! Here is Vampiro! He hands Puma a brick and the charging Muertes IS DECIMATED BY IT! You can see some of its fragments fill the air with a red mist, the mist of Puma's new-found evil. He goes for the cover and of course that's 1...2...3!



WINNER: Prince Puma



Vampiro looks happy with his handiwork as Puma rises to his feet. The Believers chant his name repeatedly as he looks around, knowing that he has just defeated death itself.



This was a fun brawl that could have gone on for a little bit longer on another episode with less happenings. As it was though, it was one of several matches on an action-packed episode so I think that took some of the pizzazz off it. That being said, it was still a brilliant match and I loved the symbolism throughout – from Puma having to shed multiple layers to begin the match, being more than the man he once was – to winning with his own stone, one that proved stronger than that of his rival's. Again,that was another solid effort on an equally really solid episode.





TEMPLE GOD



7th June – Prince Puma (2)



31st May – Johnny Mundo (4) and The Mack (3)

11th January – Dragon Azteca Jr.

4th January – Johnny Mundo (3)

28th December – Cage (2)

21st December – The Mack (2)

14th December – Jeremiah Crane

7th December – The Mack

30th November – Vampiro

23rd November – Johnny Mundo (2)

16th November – Sexy Star

9th November – Mil Muertes

2nd November - Rey Mysterio Jr. (2)

26th October - Johnny Mundo

19th October - Drago

12th October - Chavo Guerrero Jr.

5th October - Cage

28th September - Prince Puma

21st September - Jack Evans

14th September - Killshot

7th September - Rey Mysterio Jr.



After last week's first-ever split award, I resisted the urge to do this once more this week.



First of all, I would like to give an honorable mention to Johnny Mundo who managed to put The Mack behind him but even so, he did so barely and needed Taya to once again shift the scales.



The real choice was between Drago and Prince Puma.



On first appearance, Drago walked out of the night a real winner, having gone into a Trios Championship Match which his original team ended up losing, only to still walk out of the match with the gold around his waist (and a chain around his neck I must add!) The more I thought about it, the more I realised that the dragon hadn't really gained anything here. His new team look dominant but his old partnership featured a former Lucha Underground Champion and a man with the inside knowledge of the future. You win some, you lose some. Drago didn't really do either this week!



Prince Puma on the other hand proved why he was perhaps right to ignore Rey Mysterio's warning, as he defeated his former rival Mil Muertes using the new-found help of Vampiro. Now you may think that is hypocritical considering I made a note of the interference from Mundo's match. It was much more than Vamp simply helping Puma with an object though. Did you see how quickly he rose to his feet from the stone of death shot? It seemed like he was simply indestructible out there thanks to some wave of dark power.



By truly disposing of the man who cost him his former mentor and ended his title reign, he now goes into the Cueto Cup as one of the heavy favourites. If he can beat The Man of a Thousand Deaths, his major hiccup in Lucha Underground thus far – who is to say that he can't beat other rivals and partners old and new – such as Pentagon Jr. or El Dragon Azteca Jr. and should it come to it after the cup... Rey Mysterio himself. I'm fully on board the Puma train for the cup after tonight's performance.





UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY SWEEPSTAKES



To those who are now joining us in reading Sound of the Underground each week for the rest of the season, I would like to re-explain what this section of the column is. At the start of the season, I asked commenters on Lordsofpain and Twitter to predict when they believe the “Lord” will appear during this season. The winner will receive a one-time joint column with myself on this very website AND a special prize that I am keeping as mysterious as the Lord itself. Entries have now closed.



This week, we say goodbye to g3sshoku who predicted this very episode. This show did not feature the Lord but as I alluded to in the main event: Could Vampiro have been talking about the Lord at one point during the match? Is this Lord actually the devil himself? It still boggles me that he hasn't been shown at this point in the season, but if he is revealed, I'm true to my word that I will make it worthwhile for one lucky reader! Unfortunately, that wasn't tonight. I wish my regular commenter RVDMark the best of luck for next week!



22- RVDMark

23- Maximilliean

24- @HBK4EVER17

30- Kblitzko

34- TNJacktion

35- StuartGosling

36- Grimjac

37- Ralph83

38- TheImplications

39- JSR-13

40- BeaverCleavage





FINAL THOUGHTS



That was one hell of an episode of Lucha Underground. I do wonder though why I felt somewhat disappointed by it at the same time? Is it because they packed in so much that no one match really received an extensive amount of time? Is it normally that way but because of All Night Long the week before, the matches felt shorter? I felt somewhat weird about the timing tonight although I enjoyed everything that was offered. Odd. Very odd. How did you feel about that, my friends?



We now have a definitive Lucha Underground Champion, a pay-off to the Reptile Tribe brainwashing attempts of Drago AND some storyline advancement with Puma and Vampiro. Not only that, but we got the already infamous “no time for pants” line from Johnny Mundo AND the announcement of the Cueto Cup which will make every week from now pivotal viewing. I mean, when you put it like that, you're looking at this having been one of the most important and sure to be memorable episodes of the season. Wow.



The question I want to leave you with this week is a simple one. Who do you think is winning the Cueto Cup? Of course though, I love to hear about absolutely anything so either pop it down below in that there comment section or give me a shout on Twitter @ Leaflop



Until next week my friends, don't stop believing and thank you for reading.



