SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND: S3E20 - All Night Long... AGAIN

Jun 1, 2017 - 7:39:58 PM



By Ryan Plant (73AF) Jun 1, 2017 - 7:39:58 PM





Season 3, Episode 20

All Night Long... AGAIN





We are back and God knows I have missed it! Lucha Underground returns with one solitary but sure-to-be-awesome match. My name is Ryan “Leaf” Plant and on this comeback edition of Sound of the Underground, we're about to go all... night... long! It's Mundo vs Mack for the Lucha Underground Championship which will last for the entire episode! It has been so long I have almost forgotten a few things, only almost though! It's time to learn to love the Lucha once more!





We're live in the Temple and well, what do you know, it's Metalachi playing us into the episode once more! This performance is more of your standard mariachi gig but hey, I've listened to their stuff on Spotify and know what they're capable of so it's all good! Matt Striker and Vampiro are back of course and Striker thanks us for riding with El Rey. It's quite bizarre knowing the break will not be mentioned as this did seem to be more of a spur of the moment decision by the network after all of this was filmed. Nevertheless, Matt tells us that we're about to go All Night Long and he looks pretty hyped about the thing, but maybe not as much as Vampiro who interrupts Matt to say... exactly the same thing! Even when Melissa is called to take it away, she is quick to tell us that once more we're going “All Night Long!” Do you reckon they give us a clearer message here?!



Santos first introduces us to the Mack who looks focused beyond belief. There's no grin on his face tonight, just an expression of badassery etched upon his face. It's interesting to note that there's no entrances for either man here, giving us more time for this match! When Melissa introduces Johnny Mundo, he takes to the corner and raises his title to the scornful Believers. I say scornful but actually, as I listen, it sounds like there are more “Mundos” than “Zeros” at this point. Oh you smarks! The fans chant “All Night Long” as well now because of course they do! What better way to start the match!? Marty Elias rings the bell. He'll be calling several falls tonight I'm sure!





LUCHA UNO:

Lucha Underground Championship Match

All Night Long

The Mack vs. Johnny Mundo (c)



Mundo bounces around the ring and already it feels like he is mocking The Mack. In fact, he skids around the ring and looks to spit at him! Vampiro makes a great point as the champion showboats, for as Mundo may be in peak physical condition, his flashy moves contain less knock out blows which means that Mack could well get the job done here much easier. It's a counterargument I've never thought of, but maybe Johnny is thinking of it now after he gets rocked with a HUGE straight right hand and becomes the victim of an assault of fists in the corner! Marty Elias tells the challenger to cut it out and that allows the champion a moment to break away, only to be floored with another HUMONGOUS clothesline! Jesus!



A Lumbar Check gets an early two count and the diving knee drop achieves the same result. It's all Mack so far but if we go back to the Worldwide Underground leader's argument, is Mack wearing himself out too fast? That could well be the case as Mundo is suddenly able to get back into the match with a series of kicks including a brutal Shining Wizard for a two of his own. Though Mack is able to keep going after being rocked in the face, he falls victim to the Moonlight Drive! Alas, he still has the heart to kick out at two, much to the chagrin of Lucha Underground's resident rockstar!



Johnny has to follow up quickly here, but it's not quick enough as Mack stops his effort to drag him into the perfect position for the End of the World. Instead, he tries to make it the End of the Reign by picking up the champion and placing him on the top buckle. A huge right hand allows him to set up his foe for a superplex and a new fist fight ensues. In a brilliant moment, Johnny's parkour style actually comes into play here as he jumps down from the buckle and ducks his head away from Mack's shots whilst contorting his jumping body around the post. It's a great to see flashy moves that reflect his parkour abilities but I think this is the first time it has truly been used in such a heel manner to give him the advantage! He eventually drags the leg of the challenger to send him straight to the mat and, wait, it's the End of the World apparently! 1...2...3! And that's Mundo taking the early lead with thirty two and a half minutes left on the clock!



JOHNNY MUNDO SCORES THE PINFALL

Mundo 1-0 Mack



One thing that I do find strange is the timer, it has to be said. I know that it helps us to understand how long is left but when the match is to last “all night”, how is it that Dario says it must fit a certain time to be television-ready? Nevertheless, I certainly don't want to waste this time with my nitpicks and neither does Mundo who already has Mack back in a headlock! Still, there's fight in the big man who breaks out, catches the leg lariat from his rival and slams him down in a modified uranage as Striker correctly calls! 1-2- No, just a two! Johnny retreats to the corner but that's one of the worst places to be when your challenger has kicks that can stun you against the top buckle and a leg drop that can send your back arching against the post. He even takes a moment to step back, tells Mundo to suck it, and runs with a massive cannonball! 1...2... No! The fans may chant that it is awesome but Vampiro believes that this will only distract the man in the purple tights. He might be right you know, as all of a sudden the man that turned his back on the fans all the way back in season one is immune to their chants and regains the momentum with his strikes. The larger than life performer is then thrown into the corner and stunned with a flying chuck kick! It looks as if he is about to pin his opponent though he spins around the challenger and takes his time, as if he is teaching some kind of seminar! But it might be a class in how to get pinned as Mack rolls him up! However, Mundo teaches him how it's done with a Magistral Cradle, also grabbing the rope for leverage! 1...2... THREE!!! Johnny is two up, as he gloats to the camera. Oh my! This isn't even close so far!



JOHNNY MUNDO SCORES THE PINFALL

Mundo 2-0 Mack



The Believers are chanting “Bullshit” now and thank god, as I've always admired how the fans here still cheer for the right alignments most of the time, apart from Pentagon of course who is just universally admired. Maybe the Mack has been able to feed off those fans, as he pounces and hits a flying senton to the outside on a resting Mundo! Johnny can say what he wants about the potential heir to the throne but he is showing that neither body OR his soul are quitting right now! If anything, it's Mundo who is hightailing it right now under the ring, though as he is dragged back out from under the mat, he uses this to rock the Mack with an unexpected strike! The champion attempts to jump onto his adversary though is lifted up onto the apron and sweeped with his back crashing onto the hardest part of the ring! Ouch! That's one way to stop his tricks! He is then floored with what looks like a reverse apron DDT! He rolls his battered opponent back into the ring for a one, a two, but no! Not a three count!



Vampiro loves the fact that both legs were hooked, and that might just be the thing that I've missed most about Lucha, either that or Mack's BEAUTIFUL Release Exploder Suplex! He just hit that on Mundo who quickly gathers himself and finds his best route to the ropes. The champion jumps with a crossbody, which is reversed into a roll-through POWERBOMB! Yes! That's gotta be... 1...2... That's three! Don't call it a comeback! Or should we?!



THE MACK SCORES THE PINFALL

Mundo 2-1 Mack



Texano would have been proud of that one! What a powerbomb! Striker recaps the scores and how we got to this moment as the timer shows that we have twenty-six minutes left. That is plenty of time for either man to stamp their authority here. Speaking of stamping, it looks like Mundo's neck is battered and bruised, or so we thought! Mack's cautious approach sees him thrown face first into the bottom turnbuckle. He tells Mack “Welcome to Slam Town! How'd my boot taste? How'd you like that boot?” He gives him a few more samples as he takes him to the middle of the ring and continues to kick at him, UNTIL HE GETS LIFTED INTO A SUPLEX! 1...2.. Not quite. Not off that move anyway! The two men continue to exchange all types of strikes – be it right hands, left hands, kicks, even headbutts, but a Spanish Fly out of nowhere gives Mundo another chance at a two-point lead! 1...2... No! Mack kicked out. HOW.. did Mack kick out?! Sadly though, he is in perfect position for the next End of the World but wait, he's up to meet the champion on the top turnbuckle. The champ tries to hang on but he gets suplexed off the top rope! That looked more like a T-Bone to me, as Mack tries to feast upon the lead of Mundo.



Mack crawls. 1...2.. Ahhhh you can't catch Johnny Mundo out when he is that close to the ropes! Mack is just sweating profusely right now, and I MEAN profusely. Is the Worldwide Underground maestro right? Will he not be able to go the distance? There's certainly a race going on right now anyway on either side of the turnbuckle; each man is trying to off-balance their opponent first. Mundo wins it with a trusty eye rake and kick! He scales the ropes and looks out at the talented big man with one hell of a corkscrew!! Oh wow! But wait, Mundo is clutching the leg. Is this yet another ploy or has he given Mack an opening here?! The champion is tended to at this time as even Vampiro has left commentary out of concern. Mack won't let him rest though. He refuses! He has thrown him into the ring and I'm calling a work the more that it continues. There may be a trainer, there may be a concerned Marty Elias, and yes, there may now be a stretcher, but if I was a betting man, I would not buy this for one second. Sadly, it seems like the ultra tecnico Mack has started to believe this as he offers to get the champion to his feet. He refuses, BUT ONLY BECAUSE HE WAITS FOR HIM TO TURN HIS BACK UP TO KIP UP AND LOW BLOW HIM! The snake! The absolute snake! He even has the stretcher to use now for one hell of a DDT! 1...2... Please no. Oh for gods sake, that's 3...



JOHNNY MUNDO SCORES THE PINFALL

Mundo 3-1 Mack



Johnny Mundo is rather pleased with himself, so pleased in fact that he is busting out star jumps. In a Temple that has heralded Aztec Gods and other mythical beings, we now have Johnny Mundo busting out star jumps. He tells us that Mack “doesn't have what it takes to go all night long”, which given the fact that he is back up already and is throwing the stretcher in the direction of his opponent, might not be true at all. Still, whether he means to or not, he is just giving Mundo openings here as the champion hits the challenger with the stretcher before running up the steps. Mack runs into the trap but wait, he disposes of it by stealing it, throwing it out of harms way, and giving Johnny one hell of a chop! Though Johnny tries to fight back, he is disposed of with another hand and this is not where you want to be with such an absolute heavyweight! He slams the rudo onto the stretcher, straps him tight and slides him all of the way down the stairs!!! If you have to watch just one move of this entire match, simply watch that moment for Mundo's EXCELLENT facial expressions right there!



The Lucha Underground Champion tries to free himself from the stretcher though is unable to do so, allowing his foe to flip him right over, chest-first onto the Temple floor. Striker tells us that Mack needs to fight dirty and he seems to heed the message as he rolls the champion into the ring, hits a kick that looks to be a bit lower than the abdomen than normal and hits the STUNNER! That has to be three! 1...2... It is!



THE MACK SCORES THE PINFALL

Mundo 3-2 Mack



There is a “Return of the Mack” chant! That is the greatest thing I've ever heard, and yet, Mundo doesn't think so as he desperately tries to run away from his fast-rising challenger! Johnny Mundo escapes under the ring only to emerge and be chased by the fan favourite, and then, wait... he has just emerged from the ring?! What on earth?! Well who was that other guy?! Was that... was that Ricky Mandel?! I'm just going off his recent fandom for Mack. Wait! No that's PJ Black! He re-emerges with the challenger in tow, right into a kendo stick trap! The Worldwide Underground members have a stick each and continue to decimate the choice of the Believers! BUT WAIT! Here comes Son of Havoc, with two kendo sticks of his own! He jumps over both men in a might leap and takes both of them out with SEVERAL and I mean SEVERAL Kendo Stick Shots! Is this Havoc's hatred for the Worldwide Underground talking, or is it mutual respect for the Mack after their Ultima Lucha Dos contest? Either way, what we do know is that he has just knocked on the office door of Dario Cueto!



“Get some beer out here!”



Cueto looks perplexed, before re-emerging with... a bottle of water.



The Believers chant for beer! And DARIO DELIVERS!



In an awesome comparison, Striker compares this to Popeye's spinach and it certainly has the same effect as Havoc drenches him in it. Mack rises like a coke and mentos explosion, only this is a combustion of hops and desire! His eyes widen, he has a kendo stik in hand, and he goes absolutely crazy destroying Black and Mundo for fun! Havoc continues to interject himself by helping Mack redecorate the place with a table. Well, redecorate, decimate his foes, same thing. PJ Black however has recovered enough to beat both Son of Havoc and Mack down with the kendo stick.



It is at this point that Johnny Mundo grabs a completely different kind of stick, and by that I mean the microphone. “Hey, you weirdo with the beardo, and you fat piece of trash, time's running out... which brings me to a question”. He looks directly at Metalachi... “Do you guys know any victory songs? Play a song!” Metalachi look at each other and before you know it, they are playing an upbeat soundtrack for Johnny and one of his main men. “Yaihaiihaiii!” screams an excited champion as he dances close to the broken bodies. “I told you you ouldn't go all night long!” But wait! DID ONE OF THE BAND JUST JUMP DOWN FROM THE STAGE?! Wait! That's no Musician! But it IS a Star!



“I didn't know she knew how to play maracas!” Neither did I, Striker! Neither did I! But her new-found Maracas skills might have created the opening for Mack to equalise.



As the three tecnicos stalk their opponents, and as I mark out over the fact that my Mack-Sexy Star-Son of Havoc trio pairing prediction from my midseason series actually looks feasible, the Believers raise their voices knowing that we could get that all important equaliser! Havoc and Star take Black backstage but I have to question why BOTH of them have left here. Nevertheless, it has worked for Mack who JUMPS OFF THE APRON AND SLAMS HIMSELF AND MUNDO THROUGH A TABLE! Mack rises first and rolls the champion into the ring for the cover. 1...2...3! We are even! And we don't have too long left!



THE MACK SCORES THE PINFALL

Mundo 3-3 Mack



I am dying to see that timer now. Absolutely dying! Each man tries to get a few quickfire pinfalls on one another but neither man can put the other away. Both men find a weapon next and they bring them to the fight. Mundo's table is counteracted by Mack's ladder. Mundo tries to slide behind his foe but gets his face rocked by the steel! We have FIVE minutes left folks; Melissa Santos just told us. Yes, only five minutes are left in this contest! Back in the ring, Mundo has gotten hold of the ladder and has knocked Mack silly with it. He has set up the steel, perched on either side of the turnbuckle and drops Mack's face deep onto it. Ohhh! 1...2... That's not enough. Mack has too much passion right now! He gets back to action only moments later and reverses an Irish Whip, rolls out of the ring, and grabs Mundo's legs to swim him right into the ladder from the outside. That was innovative! He comes back in and goes for the cover. 1...2... But Mundo grabs the rope again. If only he pulled him closer to the middle. Mundo trips Mack into the ladder now and sets him up for End of the World onto the steel. When does the table come into play, that's what I want to know?! More importantly though, this is far more risky for Mundo than it is Mack... AND MACK MOVES! That's what I'm talking about, as Mundo's body just twisted and turned into the steel!



We have two minutes left and why hasn't the challenger gone for the cover?! He has set up the ladder, and he has rested Mundo's battered body against the rungs. He rolls him onto the table and.. no way. No actual way?! Is he about to splash himself from the ladder and through the table?! There's just one minute left! ONE SOLITARY MINUTE! And wait?! Who is this?! That looks like a weasel-faced Johnny Mundo who has just held the legs of Mack. It's Ricky Mandel! We have seen him start to turn into a Mundo superfan as of late and now he is stopping Mack from getting to the all-important top of the ladder. Star and Havoc are back to dispose of Mandel but has he done enough to save the champion now?! Havoc's rope moonsault is enough to stop Mandel once and for all as Mack has reached the top. He contemplates life and death! He contemplates irreversible damage to his body! But he contemplates that title and that is enough for him! He leaps... AND HE SENDS MUNDO THROUGH THE TABLE! Fifteen seconds remain! Fifteen seconds! Can he crawl! Star and Havoc will him on! He starts the pinfall at 1...2... BUT THE BELL RINGS BEFORE THE FINAL SECOND! HE WAS ONE SECOND OUT!



ONE

SECOND

OUT!



THIS MATCH HAS BEEN RULED A DRAW



The Believers are livid! Striker tells us that time has robbed the Mack of his destiny! But now we hear from Dario! Oh my goodness.



“Mack! Johnny! Tonight you guys put on one hell of a fight.” The Believers certainly agree, that's for sure. He tells us that there are no ties in his Temple and there must be one winner. “SO! Next week...” as the atmosphere drains from the Temple if just for a split second. He tells us that we restart the match with one final fall.



“Even if it takes ALL... NIGHT... LONG... AGAIN!”



The crowd tells us that that was awesome and I'm inclined to agree. That's for sure. Mack certainly agrees as he doesn't want the night to end. He hits a Stunner on Mundo and takes the title into his own hands. Tonight, he holds the gold that his blood sweat and tears arguably deserve, but next week, he may have the chance to hold it by name!



Match Of The Season... so far anyway! I had rated the Weapons of Mass Destruction Match higher than anything else thus far and what these two matches have had in common is some great wrestling, but some even greater emotion! I think within Lucha Underground, we have seen some matches which have had some better sequences of moves, as crazy as it may be to say. And yet, it's matches like this, WMD, No Mas and Vampiro/Pentagon in which the story will always give you much more than the wrestling will ever do, even if the wrestling is pretty damn great to start with! That was a LOT of fun, and it set up so much more for the coming weeks, including one hell of a main event for next week. Well done to all involved!





TEMPLE GOD



31st May – Johnny Mundo (4) and The Mack (3)



11th January – Dragon Azteca Jr.

4th January – Johnny Mundo (3)

28th December – Cage (2)

21st December – The Mack (2)

14th December – Jeremiah Crane

7th December – The Mack

30th November – Vampiro

23rd November – Johnny Mundo (2)

16th November – Sexy Star

9th November – Mil Muertes

2nd November - Rey Mysterio Jr. (2)

26th October - Johnny Mundo

19th October - Drago

12th October - Chavo Guerrero Jr.

5th October - Cage

28th September - Prince Puma

21st September - Jack Evans

14th September - Killshot

7th September - Rey Mysterio Jr.



In the one and a half seasons that I have been covering Lucha Underground on Lordsofpain, I have resisted the urge to split this award each and every week. This time, it was highly unfair to separate Mundo's cunning rudo work from Mack's unbreakable tecnico performance. It's no wonder that these two men are the leading award winners of the season. Yes, they are featured quite heavily in a main event program right now, but they have been utterly delivering every time that they have been on screen. Tonight, they gave me everything that I could ever want in a match, and it just feels like it's going to be one of those bouts now that you can rewatch anytime and beg other people to watch with you and enjoy the magic together. Brilliant, brilliant stuff.





UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY SWEEPSTAKES



To those who are now joining us in reading Sound of the Underground each week for the rest of the season, I would like to re-explain what this section of the column is. At the start of the season, I asked commenters on Lordsofpain and Twitter to predict when they believe the “Lord” will appear during this season. The winner will receive a one-time joint column with myself on this very website AND a special prize that I am keeping as mysterious as the Lord itself. Sadly, we say goodbye to KamNewton this week who predicted Episode 20, but everyone else below is still in the running!



21- g3sshoku

22- RVDMark

23- Maximilliean

24- @HBK4EVER17

30- Kblitzko

34- TNJacktion

35- StuartGosling

36- Grimjac

37- Ralph83

38- TheImplications

39- JSR-13

40- BeaverCleavage





FINAL THOUGHTS



I have somewhat covered this during my post-match comments and my Temple God commentary but what else can you say about this episode? THIS was not only a return of the product we know and love but arguably a return to form after some of the episodes before the close were simply described as “very good”. That was not a bad thing at all, in fact, many other wrestling products don't even give you that rating as a consistent standard. This was just bloody brilliant. This match has set up another huge Lucha Underground Championship next week, it has introduced us to Ricky Mandel as a member of the Worldwide Underground, it has given The Mack another close ally in the form of Son of Havoc and it has shown us that Dario likes to keep hold of his tinnies unless it paves the way for his one true love: violence!



What did you think of the show? Do you agree with my obvious fandom for this match? Were there any logic flaws that you'd like to bring to the table? I'd love to hear all of that but also who you predict will win next week's championship match after what was arguably a star-making performane for the Mack this week. Does that change things?! Let me know below or reach me on Twitter @ Leaflop



Until next week though, and trust me it feels so good to be able to say “next week”: Don't stop believing and thank you for reading.



