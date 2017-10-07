





Season 3, Episode 38

Ultima Lucha Tres Part 2





What's up guys? "Mr. Alternative" Ryan 'Leaf' Plant here, bringing you the talent away from the Titans. It's Ultima Lucha Tres Part Two time. I've been slightly late on the uptake again this week, and I just want to say sorry for not getting to last week's comments sooner. I checked earlier in the week and I had one or two, so the fact that more people got on board makes me happy as I really did (and still do) worry about how much steam this promotion has lost. Hopefully last week's main event brought a lot of people back. I've replied to those comments now, and please find the new column below!





The show opens in the area in which all of the magic happens in Lucha Underground. That's right: the bathroom! “Don't touch me!” Jeremiah Crane screams at Ivelisse. It seems that not only has the Baddest Bitch In The Building returned, but so too has her fiery temper. She tells Crane that she can't believe he's pulled THIS tonight. Before we can speculate any further as to what “THIS” is, she asks Crane “Who is she?”



Unfortunately for Ivelisse, she's about to learn what we already know.



“I've known her since I was a kid."



“WHO is she?!”



There's a moment of hesitation, but of course...



“It's CATRINA! I'm in love with Catrina, not YOU.”



Ivelisse seems to take the news better than anyone could have imagined. She even smirks at the revelation. She squares right up to Jeremiah, tells him that she doesn't need him, or any man, and that after she's done beating Catrina's ass, "I'm going to finish beating yours."



As she turns and leaves, her now former lover has a parting shot for her:



“Yeah, walk away BITCH!”



Ivelisse comes to a halt, she slowly turns and faces Jeremiah with a look that could kill. No one calls her a bitch apart from herself. If the look didn't in fact kill, then the kick may well have done, for Ivelisse has now booted Jeremiah hard in the chest. He topples into, and through, one of the stalls. She takes one more look at his unconscious body before leaving the bathroom on her own terms.



This was a great segment that tied up some loose ends. Maybe I'm nitpicking, but I would have loved for Ivelisse to say “Bitch? I'm the BADDEST bitch” or something to that effect at the end. We've not seen her in a long time, it would have been the perfect time for her to deliver on the catchphrase. Other than that, good stuff. It means that Ivelisse has now potentially taken care of one of the obstacles that come between her and the beating she intends to give her rival.





***



Mariachi El Bronx are here! They're opening the show as the Temple is alive and ready. Fake Pitbull seems particularly thrilled to be here, as we see that some of the Luchadors are already in the ring – I can see Argenis and Mascarita Sagrada to start with! Melissa Santos welcomes us to Ultima Lucha Tres whilst this occurs and we now cut to Matt Striker and Vampiro.



Matt gives a shout out to Mariachi El Bronx's Mr. Worldwide, I mean “The Governor and the boys” before telling us that Killshot and Dante Fox went to war but tonight, we have another personal affair. Marty “The Moth” Martinez and Fenix are putting up their hair and mask respectively to settle a grudge over our resident ring announcer. Vampiro takes over to tell us that Ivelisse and Catrina will be facing off in a match that is YEARS in the making. First though, Melissa Santos introduces our opening match.



She tells us that the following Lucha is a Battle Royal for a Unique Opportunity. The Believers love the idea of this as she introduces the current competitors: Joey Ryan, “The Darewolf” PJ Black, Ricky Mundo, Vinnie Massaro, Mascarita Sagrada, Argenis, Mala Suerte, Saltador, Paul London, Cortez Castro, Son of Madness AND The Mack. She then takes a moment to welcome back Pimpinela Escarlata! Oh lord, Pimpy is the only one getting a full entrance?!



The Celebrator of Diversity struts their stuff on the steps as the Believers are absolutely thrilled. They gesture for one of the Believers to come closer, and he does, because he's being pushed by his hombre. He is then kissed by this extravagant fighter, and quickly backs away in a mix of shock of laughter. Pimpy isn't done yet. They dance and kiss another Believer before we cut to a break.





LUCHA UNO:

Battle Royal for a Unique Opportunity:

Featuring: Joey Ryan, “The Darewolf” PJ Black, Ricky Mundo, Vinnie Massaro, Mascarita Sagrada, Argenis, Mala Suerte, Saltador, Paul London, Cortez Castro, Son of Madness, The Mack and Pimpinela Estrada



Less than a minute into the match, Vinnie Massaro is eliminated when PJ Black dropkicks Ricky Mundo into him, “aiding” his fellow Worldwide Underground member. Speaking of PJ, he takes a moment to sit on the ropes and watch the action, as does Cortez Castro crouched in the corner.



The focal point of the carnage comes from the Rabbit Tribe dancing around Son of Madness. Collectively, they then manage to throw the biker over the top rope!



Castro and Ryan renew their rivalry on the apron and that's the worst place to be, for Mascarita Sagrada sends both men to the floor.



Pimpinela makes the mistake of going after the Rabbit Tribe who have strength in numbers. As Saltador and Suerte hold this luchador back, Pimpy takes offence when London gyrates on the top rope. Breaking free, London soon finds himself with a head right in his crotch, the erm... unique offence leads to London's elimination. Suerte is eliminated too!



Just a second later, Saltador runs into Sagrada on the ropes who flips him over to the ground. There goes the Rabbit Tribe.



Argenis hits a big boot on Sagrada, leading to some jeers from the Believers. Pimpinela locks in the Pimpy Press, AKA the lip lock, on the man from the Heavens. Pimpy walks on the ropes and flips Argenis over to the outside... but falls as well! Now that was dumb.



We're down to our final four as Mack takes it to Ricky Mundo, and PJ Black squares off with Sagrada. Just as I type this, PJ throws Sagrada all the way to the outside, crash landing onto the Rabbit Tribe!



We're down to the Worldwide Underground members and The Mack, renewing another rivalry from earlier in the season. In a brave move, Ricky hugs PJ on the apron which means that he takes the full force of the Mack crashing into them and gets eliminated himself, saving Black. It doesn't count for much though as Mack quickly Stunners PJ and throws him into his stablemate. It's over!





WINNER: The Mack



The Mack gets a rousing ovation from the Believers. I have to admit, I love the fact that the Rabbit Tribe have carried off Sagrada in the background. Before I can get carried away, a sharp-suited Dario Cueto makes his way out of his office:



“Mack! Congratulations! You have beaten some of the best Luchadors in my temple and now it is time for you to earn your unique opportunity. For winning the Battle Royal, you have earned a Trios Championship match with Pindar, Vibora and Drago. However, with all unique opportunities, there's also a price. I get to choose your partners. Wait! Wait! It's not all bad. If I was going to war, I would want these guys as my partners...”



Oh no.



“Too bad, they just went to war, with each other! Your partners will be Killshot and Dante Fox! If there is even anything left of them.”



Dario chortles as Mack shakes his head in the ring. Was it even worth it?





Just as predicted, The Mack is going to be challenging for the Trios Titles at Ultima Lucha! Speaking of predictions, I believe it was Oliver and Mizfan who called the choice of partners within the Lucha Underground thread in the forums. Well done there guys. I debated it, but had too much faith in an Aerostar return. In spite of the odds, I still think Mack and his partners come away with the victory. We STILL haven't seen that Daga sword clip from the trailer. Is he actually still alive? Does he injure the beasts to begin with? That's the angle I'm going for.





***



We return to the Temple to “Ole!” chants from the Believers. The bell cuts them off as Melissa Santos introduces the first combatant of this next match. Accompanied by Mil Muertes, from Beyond the Grave, it's Catrinaaaaa! I have to make a point about both of their outfits here. Mil is looking sharp as anything in a suit, as he cradles some form of mystery box, and Catrina, she looks deadly in a very different kind of way. Catrina grabs the microphone from Santos and demands for Ivelisse to “Come out, come out wherever you are. Bitch!”



Ivelisse certainly obliges. She sprints right down the steps and jumps onto Catrina. It's on!





LUCHA DOS:

Ivelisse vs. Catrina



Ivelisses takes down Catrina just like that and we certainly have a match on our hands now! Catrina is stunned early on. Just as the Baddest Bitch takes a moment to look at her fans that she's missed, Catrina takes her down and pulls her out of the ring. It's a full-on battle of slaps now as Ivelisse is blasted by the undead. In a weird move, Mil Muertes' valet actually runs from her mortal rival and locks herself in Dario's office. Try as she might, the fiery Puerto Rican tries to open one door, then the other. Eventually she manages to kick one of the doors open,



ONLY TO BE BLASTED BY A BOTTLE!



Dario himself is stunned by this; he peeks his face around the door to look out at the Believers, who are chanting “HOLY SH*T” in their droves. He points his thumb backwards as if to say “get a load of this”. Ivelisse certainly did, but Catrina feels like it's not enough. She smashes another bottle, heads back into the office and SMASHES ONE MORE! THAT'S THREE BOTTLES AND IVELISSE IS AS BLOODY AS ANYTHING!



Folks, this may not seem like too much compared to the match we had last week but bare in mind, if we hadn't have seen the Hell of War, this would be beyond lethal. I mean, Ivelisse is bleeding heavily, she's now being dragged up the stairs and to add insult to injury, Catrina has just performed a bloody Lick of Death! In spite of her predicament though, the Baddest Bitch in the Building lives up to her name by slamming Catrina's face right into the rail. This has given her some time to create some distance from herself and Catrina as she leads her most bitter rival down some steps and onto a raised seating platform.



Ivelisse absolutely blasts Catrina in the face with a kick and after a few other strikes, manages to intimidate her enough to send her scurrying. Is Catrina leading Ivelisse into a trap once more though? After all, she's just gone right to that mystery wooden box. The tecnico charges but runs right into the REAPER'S TRIDENT! Damn, that could rival Mil's! If that's not bad enough, Catrina slams her rival back down to the mat with a double-underhook sitout inverted atomic drop. Phew! She goes for the cover. There's one! There's two! But Ivelisse kicks out!



It's certainly a good enough time for the box now, as Catrina opens it to reveal the Stone! That's the stone that she carries for Mil Muertes. She only intends to make someone fall this time though, not rise, as she goes to blast Ivelisse – who blocks the shot! Ivelisse takes her down with a spinebuster for 1... 2... No! Ivelisse points to the stone now and the Believers roar. She tries to use it but Catrina grabs on for dear life! Unfortunately, life isn't enough for the woman who wanders between two realms. She loses grip and Ivelisse PUMMELS HER WITH THE STONE! Just to be sure, she unleashes a big Step-Up DDT and goes for the cover one more time. 1... 2... 3! She got her!



WINNER: Ivelisse



Revenge is sweet as Ivelisse seems beside herself. Laughing and smiling in spite of her crimson mask, she rises to her feet and holds the stone high... only to be knocked back down by JEREMIAH CRANE?! Crane has a hammer in his hand! He just struck the ankle with that hammer, and to add insult for injury, he strikes the other one too! He seems pretty pleased with himself as he has now shattered both ankles. Placing the hammer within his mouth, he's not the only one to take pride in an artifact as Catrina slithers back in to take back her stone. We cut to another break!





This was never going to be about the wrestling, and they went about it in the best way by just having a vicious scrap. The right call was made here as Ivelisse HAD to gain a measure of revenge. To deny a babyface that big victory after several years would have completely ruined their momentum. At the same time, Catrina looks strong as she got to have the last laugh by way of Jeremiah Crane. I hope we hear a Season 4 announcement soon as I NEED to know what happens when Ivelisse next returns. Her anger is so believable that her feuds are always must see.





***



For one final time tonight, we hear Mariachi El Bronx provide a positive musical interlude between what was a very violent match, and what will no doubt be an equally violent affair. We're reminded of the rest of the card for Ultima Lucha Tres, aside from tonight's newly announced Trios match. There's the Gauntlet of the Gods 3-Way Match, Matanza and Azteca's Cage Match, the Last Luchadora Standing contest, Dario's favourite – a LAAAAADDDDEERRR MATCH for the Gift of the Gods Championship, and of course, the Career vs. Title Main Event! There's no confirmation regarding what we'll be seeing next week. I guess we'll just have to wait and see!



Speaking of waiting, Fenix certainly doesn't. Melissa Santos has a bit of swagger in her voice as she introduces her storyline lover. He raises his hands at the top of the ramp and lets out his trademark war cry. The “Animo” chants help to lead him to the ring. When he's between the ropes, he takes the hand of Melissa, kisses her softly and then the pair of them seem to shyly celebrate their union.



Melissa's tone couldn't be any different as she sternly announces the arrival of the Moth, accompanied by his sister Mariposa. The crazed Marty “The Moth” Martinez has brought out his Aztec Pride lunchbox which is never a good thing. When we return from a break, both men are in the ring and Marty Elias signals for the bell to kick off our main event of the evening!





LUCHA TRES:

Mask vs. Hair

Fenix vs. Marty “The Moth” Martinez



The Moth immediately goes for the clothesline which doesn't work out too well for him when Fenix ducks under and kips up to start striking at him in a flurry. Marty brings the right hands too and eventually wins the fight with a kick to the midsection, however, as Fenix staggers away, he comes back to stun Marty with a superkick. Mariposa tries to stop Fenix's momentum but he still manages to keep fighting, even stunning Marty with another superkick. The sister of the Moth though has better luck this time, as she stops Fenix from diving off the top rope which allows Marty to spring up and superplex the Firebird! He goes for the early cover. 1... 2... No!



Matt Striker makes a great point as he tells us that Fenix is undefeated at Ultima Lucha. I'm trying to think of anyone else who can say that who is still alive in this show and has competed at both of the previous Ultima Luchas– only Mil Muertes springs to mind, fittingly enough. Before I start speculating about Season 4 main events, I must say that Fenix has recovered to not only kick Marty to the outside, but he also hits a huge senton on Mariposa too. Wait, it appears Marty had pulled her into the Firebird's path. As Marty celebrates, Mariposa comes to her senses, flips him the double bird and walks right out of the match-up.



The Moth heads back into the ring, and in a spot I haven't really seen before, falls over his own foot. This allows the rapidly fast Fenix to sprint and dropkick the crouched Moth hard! In spite of his recent failure, the Moth manages to put his feet to better use as he stops Fenix's second-rope moonsault dead in its tracks. Fenix is absolutely stunned now and this allows Marty to tear up the mask – the same mask that Marty may potentially win here. It's not about the memorabilia for Marty though, it's about showing Melissa the true face of her lover and to also dent Fenix's confidence and pride forever. For that reason, he continues to tear, hoping to bring about the early effects of the mask's destruction. Fenix tries to fight but his flip is turned in a powerbomb, and not only that, but he picks up his rival again to Alleyoop him onto the turnbuckle. Within a moment, Fenix starts raining blood here. He kicks out of Marty's cover but now he is really up against it.



Even Fenix has to resort to destroying his mask further to free up some oxygen and to clear his vision too. Marty doesn't care, he simply licks the blood of his opponent and catches a running Fenix into a Fireman's Carry Cutter. 1... 2... But the Firebird still kicks out! The Man of a Thousand Lives must be in his last one hundred at least by now though, as he is kneed in the stomach and is taken to the apron. In spite of all of this, he manages to take it to his crazed rival and deliver a rolling cutter right onto the hardest part of the ring! Some may call him the Firebird, but Fenix is starting to get froggy here. He sends Marty into the ring and delivers a Frog Splash that even Eddie Guerrero would have been proud of. Is that it?! 1... 2... NO!



The camera pans to show how much the blood has distorted the facial features of Fenix. We still can't see his true identity because of his own life force. He manages to clamber to the top rope but just as he dives, Marty hits a picture-perfect dropkick right to the exposed face! The Firebird collapses in a heap and he is scooped up almost immediately into the Double-Underhook Codebreaker! THAT HAS TO BE IT! That's 1... 2... THR- NO?! FENIX KICKED OUT!



The heart of a warrior seems to be enough here as Melissa Santos could not look any more relieved if she tried. Both men get to their feet and it's Fenix who manages to fight back with the handspring cutter! Would you believe it?! He kips up too! He screams out “ANIMO” and runs... Right into a clothesline! Marty cannot maintain the momentum though as he has to fall back to the mat after the force of his own strike. He eventually whips Fenix into the ropes who in turn back drops Marty right onto the apron and hits a rolling palm strike to the Moth. Fenix takes to the top rope and... THAT'S A SPANISH FLY FROM THE TOP! He goes for the cover here. 1... 2... AND YET MARTY HOLDS ON!



This has been an incredible match with all of its false finishes as neither man wants to make the ultimate sacrifice. They trade rights and lefts in the middle of the canvas as they both rise to their feet. And yet, a running Curb Stomp out of nowhere might end Fenix now! 1... 2... yet even THAT is not enough here! As we saw in the last match, desperate times call for desperate measures and it's Marty who opens his box to pull out a pair of scissors. Jesus Christ, he did enough damage earlier in the season with a fork! Smiling from ear to ear, he takes the scissors and pierces Fenix's wound further... UNTIL MELISSA SANTOS JUMPS TO THE APRON!



She tells Marty to stop before telling him that she loves him?! This gets Marty's attention. She continues, telling him that they'll run away together. He asks The Moth to give her the weapon and with that, he drops the scissors before lifting Melissa high. He looks crazed as he holds her by the cheeks and lifts her over the top rope. As we saw in the mixed tag match a few weeks ago, this rivalry seems to have helped replace Marty's obsession with Melissa with the joy of simply destroying Fenix. She slaps the Moth and he still continues to stalk Santos here. With one swift kick in the Mothballs though, this sets him up to fall victim to a running knee to the back of the head from Fenix and the 450 SPLASH! Both Fenix and Melissa make the cover here and it's good for one. It's good for two. AND IT GETS THREE!



WINNER: Fenix



Melissa grabs the microphone and screams that Fenix is the winner. She holds her bloodied warrior in her arms and kisses him, his blood spilling onto her face and hand. And yet, for all that just transpired, it just gave Marty the perfect chance to escape his fate.



“Marty!” Mariposa gestures at the top of the ramp. A smirking Moth walks up into his sister's arms. She waves goodbye to the anguished couple in the ring as Melissa screams for him to not be a “p*ssy”. Brilliant. Suddenly, MARIPOSA STRIKES MARTY WITH THE CHAIR! A “Holy Sh*t” chant quickly changes to “Mariposa” as she handcuffs both of his hands to either side of the bannister. She has not forgiven the betrayal from earlier in the night and now she leaves her brother to accept his fate. Not yet anyway! She brings all of the necessary equipment and accessories to Melissa who cannot believe her eyes.



Fenix grabs as much hair as he possibly can as they continue to cut in spite of Marty's repeated threats. The razor comes out now as Matt Striker shouts over the top of the pained screams. He announces that next week we will see the Trios Championship match, the Gift of the Gods Championship AND Last Luchadora Standing. As for tonight, it's Fenix who is left standing with Melissa Santos wrapped around him, kissing him passionately. The shaved Moth can only look behind him, painfully watching the happy couple celebrate to end the show.





Leave it to these two men to deliver in a big match. The Moth understands how to make any match personal. He makes you care about every word, every action, every sick little thing that he does. Fenix is the man for the big occasion. We haven't seen him do an awful lot this season but the time hasn't called for it. Tonight, he showed us exactly what he can do. He seems to become inspired the more that his mask is ripped – I remember that match he had with Mil which had the same outcome!



I have to give massive props to Melissa Santos as well. You may not have noticed but she doesn't tend to like seeing blood in the Temple. She is quick to exit when that happens. Tonight, she stayed and even got that blood on her because the storyline was too important. What other ring announcer is as pivotal to a show as she is?!



This was just brilliant, and I already can't wait to write my end of season match rankings as this will most definitely feature.





As I just mentioned above, Fenix is the man for the big match.



He's undefeated at Ultima Lucha and tonight's show just proved that you can put him anywhere on the card.



He has been in the main event and, before that, he made the original Gift of the Gods Championship seem so important as he had one hell of a feud with King Cuerno over it. This season and the tail end of the last, he had been tasked with propping up the Trios Division. Come the close of Season 3, he became involved in his most emotional feud yet.



He's very much the unsung hero of Lucha Underground as he works in whatever situation they choose to put him in.



Tonight, from a character perspective, he protected his lover whilst also securing his own identity. Take nothing away from Mack and Ivelisse but he was the real winner tonight and so he deserves to finally take home a Temple God this season.





UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY SWEEPSTAKES



At the start of the season, I asked commenters on Lordsofpain and Twitter to predict when they believe the “Lord” will appear during this season. The winner will receive a one-time joint column with myself on this very website AND a special prize that I am keeping as mysterious as the Lord itself. We're down to the final two shows now, and I have to say sorry to TheImplications who crashed out of the running this week. Will it be JSR-13 who has been absent in recent months? Or will it be BeaverCleavage who made the smart pick of the final episode of the season. It's even smarter now that we know that the Gauntlet of the Gods match will be on that final show! It could even roll on to next season. What on Earth do I do then?!



39- JSR-13

40- BeaverCleavage





FINAL THOUGHTS



I still really think the midseason break did more harm than good. The level of enthusiasm dropped right off before Ultima Lucha and it's a shame as suddenly everyone is remembering how great this wrestling show really is!



Just like last week, this episode delivered, mostly due to its main event admittedly!



Honestly, I'm going to sound like a broken record here but it felt good seeing both Marty and Fenix get a singles showcase here, as both men have delivered at Ultima Lucha in multi-man situations before, but not one on one. It's the least that this stunning character and this absolute workhorse deserve.



Next week is going to be an odd show. I imagine that the Ladder Match will steal the show but it all depends on how much time is afforded to it. Given Striker's ordering at the end, he almost made it sound like the Last Luchadora Standing match will close the show, which wouldn't have been a problem if it wasn't for Star's recent actions. The enthusiasm will go to the title matches and yet they may not be given enough time to really live up to expectations. I hope I'm wrong here!



With that in mind, what do you see main eventing the show next week? And who comes out on top of those matches? I'm going to go against my judgment and say that Pentagon and Havoc get their deserved main event, but it's the Breaker of Bones who comes out on top. Aside from that, I think you can expect new Trios Champions as the current Champions have made far too many enemies, and Sexy Star probably beats Taya to a loud groan from us internet wrestling fans.



As always, feel free to comment below or hit me up on Twitter. Until next week, this has been "Mr Alternative" Ryan 'Leaf' Plant telling you don't stop believing, and thank you for reading.



Follow @LeafLOP









