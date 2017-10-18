





The Eternal Optimist Presents - The Good, The Good & The Good - Tables Ladders & Chairs Preview

Oct 18, 2017 - 10:38:43 PM



By Dave Fenichel Oct 18, 2017 - 10:38:43 PM



I’m back with another episode of “The Good, The Good, and the Good”. I have to admit. I’m not the most excited I’ve ever been to write my column. We’re four days away from Tables Ladders and Chairs. On paper, it looks like the worst Pay Per View of all time. A six match card with two lackluster cruiserweight matches, two women’s matches, a feud that has overstayed its welcome and a potential clusterf*ck for a main event doesn’t inspire a ton of excitement. Nonetheless, it’s my job to paint as positive of a picture as I can. With that in mind, here’s a reason to be excited for every match on the card:



Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher v Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann



Although not the kind of match to get you salivating to watch a Pay Per View, I’m thinking this match could deliver on Sunday. All four of these guys can go, and for the first time since Wrestlemania, the card sets up to give these guys 15-20 minutes to do their thing.



In particular, I’m interested in seeing how Cedric Alexander looks here. He is without question my favorite cruiserweight. I think he’s fantastic in the ring. His personality needs to catch up with his wrestling, but he’s a beast between the ropes. I think he could come out of this match as a shining star, and be positioned as Enzo’s next challenger (spoiler alert).



Prediction: Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann



Kalisto v Enzo Amore – Cruiserweight Championship Match



I don’t understand the logic behind putting the title on Kalisto, and I’m not excited for him to be Enzo’s opponent in this spot. Nonetheless, I think it’ll be a nice showcase match for Mr. Amore. He’s the present and future of the division, and it is without question that he’ll regain his title here.



I’m into his newfound “posse” consisting of Drew Gulak, Tony Neese and Naom Dar. None are likely to succeed on their own. Not only does an alliance with Enzo raise each man’s profile tremendously, but it sets up a likely traditional survivor series match involving the cruiserweights. Sign me up for that one.



Prediction: Enzo Amore



Emma v Asuka



Here’s another match that doesn’t feel like a big enough deal on a card that desperately needs matches that feel larger than life. However, I’m intrigued to see what Asuka does on the main roster. Recent history has not been kind to NXT stars making the jump. I think Asuka will be different. She jumps off the page at you when you watch her. She’s a legitimate bad ass and that type generally does well in the big leagues.



Emma is a good first opponent. No need to feed Asuka any of the big guns on the roster. Emma is a great in-ring worker. One of Asuka’s best matches in NXT came early in her tenure against Emma. I expect the two to put on a solid match on Sunday.



Prediction: Asuka.



Alexa Bliss v Mickie James – Women’s Title Match.



To me, the appeal in this match is that it’s not “more of the same”. Some combination of Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Bayley has been involved in Bliss’s title defenses for as long as I can remember. Mickie James is a fresh face that gives us a different match that what we are used to seeing.



Sure, she’s old as dirt. It doesn’t matter. Mickie can still go. She’s a grizzled veteran who should be able to carry Alexa to a solid outing. The outcome isn’t in doubt, but I think the match will be surprisingly good.



Prediction: Alexa Bliss.



Bray Wyatt v Finn Balor.



The fact that this is our co-main event tells us everything we need to know about Tables Ladders and Chairs. I’d be lying if I said that I have high hopes for this one. Alas, it’s my job to be optimistic, so here goes.



The Demon character is always interesting and brings spectacle to Finn Balor matches. Bray Wyatt morphing into “Sister Abigail” leads me to believe that we’ll have a supernatural battle on our hands. These two have had surprisingly stellar outings on back to back Pay Per Views. At some point, one of these hokey Bray Wyatt gimmick-laced matches has to work…doesn’t it? How’d I do there? Did I sound excited?



Prediction: Bray Wyatt – they aren’t having him lose 3 in a row….are they?



The Shield v The Miz and His Band of Hookers – TLC.



Sure, the addition of Kane and Braun Strowmann to this match was completely unnecessary. However, it won’t make this match any less awesome. I expect this to be a beacon of light in an otherwise dark and dreary show. With all of the great workers involved and a gimmick that lends itself to nothing but fantastic matches, I’m expecting an A+ match. I’m curious as to how the match will be booked.



On one hand, The Shield just reunited. It seems like a no-brainer to have them emerge victorious in their first outing as a unit.



On the other, you have to wonder why the WWE would choose to add Braun and Kane to the mix? In my eyes, it’s to create a team of five heels. Why five? Because traditional survivor series matches are 5 on 5 elimination style. I think the WWE uses this match as a springboard to the Raw portion of the Survivor Series main event. Look for the heels to use their numbers advantage to win, only for The Shield to gain some backup. Matt Hardy, Jason Jordan or Finn Balor would fit the bill.



Prediction: The Miz and Company.



That’s a wrap kids. I tried my best to paint a pretty picture for an event that is anything but. What has you excited about Sunday’s show? Sound off below!

