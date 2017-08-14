

The Eternal Optimist Presents - A Summerslam Preview Spectacular - Part III: The Undercard

By Dave Fenichel



We’ve reached part III of my Summerslam Preview Spectacular. Today, I’ll discuss “The Undercard”. These are the three matches that don’t involve a title or a superstar whose matches are an event in themselves.



A good buddy of mine who shall rename nameless (cough…Latta…cough)….is not fond of these three matches. In fact, he suggested that I “flip my gimmick and just kill them”. He needs to drink a nice tall glass of SHUT THE HELL UP. I’m the Eternal Optimist dammit. As such, I’ve found a reason to be excited about each. Here we go:



Question of the Day: Which of the “bottom of the card” Summerslam matches do you think has the best chance to deliver in a big way, and why?



Big Cass v The Big Show – Enzo In a Cage Match



This is the match on the card that has been panned the most by the internet wrestling crowd. I’m glad to see it make the card for a couple of reasons.



First, I’m happy for The Big Show. Has there ever been an absolute icon that has been treated worse by the wrestling community than him? Seriously, he’s the best “super heavyweight” of all time. He’s better than Andre the Giant in every way. He’s bent over backwards and been the company man for twenty years. He’s as reliable as they come and puts over everyone. When the WWE needs a guy to make their latest hoss look good, they call on The Big Show. The “Please Retire” chants are an embarrassment. The Big Show deserves so much better than that. With that said, I couldn’t be happier to see him get a main card match on the second biggest show of the year. Enjoy him. He won’t be around much longer, and we’ll certainly miss this national treasure when he’s gone.



Second, I’m absolutely fascinated by the crowd dynamics of this match. Normally, an obnoxious troll like Enzo Amore is exactly the type of baby face that would get absolutely booed out of the building in New York City. As it is, it’s going to take everything in my power to keep The Doc and Rich Boykin from shouting obscenities at him from upper deck while he hangs out in the shark cage. In this case however, Enzo and Cass are hometown guys. I have absolutely no idea how the crowd is going to react to them. I love situations like this. I feel that the uncertainly of the crowd response will make this match a lot more interesting than it would otherwise be.



Aside from the crowd response and the deserving moment for The Big Show, I’m expecting a solid big man match. Count me in.



Finn Balor v Bray Wyatt



Those of you that have been reading my columns on a regular basis know that I haven’t been Finn Balor’s biggest fan. I believed that he was over-pushed upon his return from injury and hadn’t warranted the lofty main event spot that he was given. As such, it may come as a surprise to you that I’ve since grown fond of Finn. He’s been pushed down the card and allowed to develop. He’s shown promise on the microphone that I hadn’t seen before, and his in-ring work has been rock solid.



His match with Bray should be all kinds of weird and I will love it. I’m fully expecting Finn to bring back The Demon. I’m looking forward to seeing that entrance live. I also think that this is the match where Goldust makes his appearance. For those of you who missed it, Goldust cut a promo on Raw last week where he promised to reveal his newest star come Summerslam. All signs point to him becoming a manager and picking his protégé on Sunday. I’ve looked up and down the Raw side of the Summerslam card, and this is the only place that makes sense. A pairing of Goldust and Finn Balor would be fascinating. For this reason alone, I can’t wait to see this match.



Smackdown Women’s Title Match – Naomi v Natalya



Here’s another match that the internet hates. Naomi has been a ho-hum champion and Natalya isn’t anywhere close to the top of the pecking order for the Smackdown women. It infuriates the IWC that superior wrestlers and characters such as Charlotte and Becky Lynch will be sitting at home while the WWE gives us this non-compelling match. The IWC isn’t completely out in lala land here. If this match represents the entire presentation for the Smackdown women, it’ll be a ridiculous choice for the second biggest show of the year.



But here’s the thing. We’ll know everything we need to know by this match’s placement on the card. Natalya v Naomi by itself is a preshow match. If it in fact ends up on the preshow, you’ll know that it was a straight forward match without anything else to it. If it ends up on the main card, which I believe that it will, you know that it will be for one reason and one reason only. Carmella is cashing in.



It makes all the sense in the world for Summerslam to be the night for Carmella. Ellsworth just returned from suspension. Together, they are a red-hot act. She doesn’t need any additional grooming, and the Smackdown women’s division can’t afford to waste time. She’s a hometown girl and the pop will be deafening when and if she cashes in. I think the WWE wisely chose to keep their best women out of this match so as to not make them look like sideshow fodder.



I think it’s a lock that we get one MITB cash in this Sunday. For reasons I’ll detail tomorrow, I don’t see it being Baron Corbin. That leaves Carmella. I’m all in on Sunday being her big moment.



That’s a wrap kids. Tune in tomorrow for Part IV of my Summerslam Preview Spectacular: The Big Names. Thank you for reading. Sound off below!



