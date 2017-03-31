

Doctor's Orders: WrestleMania Weekend Diary (UPDATE - Will Dean Ambrose Be Pre-Showed?)

"The Doc" Chad Matthews has been a featured writer for LOP since 2004.



It's WrestleMania Weekend, ladies and gentlemen! I will be posting thoughts here throughout the next few days regarding rumors, Hall of Fame speeches, ideas for matches, NXT Takeover: Orlando, etc., as well as submitting questions for your consideration and photos sent to by those enthusiasts who made the trip to Orlando. Check the headline for updates and enjoy the weekend!



That would be LOP's own, Samuel 'Plan, getting some love from Seth Rollins yesterday. You should check out that column, especially if you are struggling to get excited about WrestleMania (LOP Radio is another good option in the hype department, FYI).



QUESTION: What do you think about Dean Ambrose potentially ending up the pre-show at WrestleMania?



-In thinking more about the Cruiserweight Championship match, my usual stance on the pre-show is that it doesn't matter, but I am heavily invested in the performance and the outcome of the Neville-Aries match and think that this is one of those rare exceptions where a match that matters being on the pre-show by default makes the pre-show matter. They might actually get more time, ala Cesaro-Sheamus on the pre-show for Summerslam, by going this route too. If they still get short-changed on time and only 1/3 of the audience has filed in when they come out, I will be disappointed that it wound up on the pre-show.



-I have heard that the Smackdown Women's Title match got bumped up to the main card and would be happy if that was the case. The question would then naturally be which match got bumped down in its place on the pre-show. Scanning the line-up, how could it be anything other than Ambrose defending the Intercontinental Title against Baron Corbin? The Lunatic Fringe on the pre-show? I know, that seems a little funny to me too, but what other match could be pre-show bound?



Without bumping something, you're talking about an 11 match main card with plenty of New Day antics to boot and that would have to makings for a 73 hour show, which I do not want to see. I was with my 76 year old stepdad last year in Dallas and looked at my watch as Mania kept dragging on through The Rock's half-hour waste of time, wondering why they did not announce ahead of time that it could be a five-hour show. That was rough.



Ambrose on the pre-show, though....Wow, what a shame that would be. I'm in the camp that thought Ambrose was MVP runner-up last year and that a lot of people for some reason decided he was underwhelming thanks to a match at Mania 32 that wasn't his fault, a disappointing feud with Chris Jericho, and a good instead of stellar Summerslam World Title defense. I'd like to think of Ambrose as a core talent of this generation, but getting pre-showed would be a huge step back for him in my opinion; nothing he can't recover from in a month in the flow of the never-ending schedule, but the kind of thing that seems to write a different budding historical narrative about him overall. It's almost as if AJ Styles took the spot that Ambrose was destined for (any thoughts on that, LOP readers?).



One of the biggest Sasha Banks fans on planet earth, who has argued to me on social media that she should have won just about every match she has ever lost, snapped this photo of "The Boss" earlier today at Fan Axxess.



QUESTION: Did 205 Live have the best go-home show of the week before Mania?



I just finished watching 205 Live from the other night and found it to be as effective a go-home show as any of the others from the week despite it just having the one match at WrestleMania to hype. If you have not been watching the Cruiserweight-only program, once you do you will likely appreciate its simplicity; it is much like NXT's weekly program in that regard. The neatly booked hour does not often live up to its WWE tagline of "The Most Exciting Hour on Television," but it definitely never fails to entertain or to offer a quality match typically in the running for the best of the WWE week.



The King of the Cruiserweights losing the Cruiserweight Championship on Sunday would be a crime, in my opinion. There was the division before Neville, struggling to find itself as a week-to-week entity after the high had worn off from the Cruiserweight Classic; and then there has been the division after Neville, thriving as a program built around a strong, well-defined character who has peaked at PPV time each of the past three months, including on Tuesday with his "This is what 205 Live would be without me" promo and physical altercation with Austin Aries.



Watching Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick just before the final Neville-Aries segment, I found myself wondering if there would come a day when 205 Live would put two matches on a major PPV like Mania or Summerslam. Tozawa-Kendrick has been a nicely booked storyline and their match, while not the barn-burner that was the outstanding Neville-Mustafa Ali match from last week, was quite engaging. I could have easily bought into that as a PPV match.

