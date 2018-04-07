





Doctor's Orders: WrestleMania Weekend Blog (WWE Hall of Fame Thoughts)

Apr 7, 2018



By The Doc Apr 7, 2018 - 10:25:06 AM







WWE Hall of Fame Thoughts



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who among the following contemporary stars on the WrestleMania card this weekend will NOT get into the Hall of Fame someday: New Day, Usos, Asuka, Charlotte, Alexa, Nia, Styles, Nakamura, Balor, Rollins, Miz, Owens, Zayn, Roode, Mahal, Rusev, Strowman, Sheamus, and Cesaro?



I am very fond of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It is one of my favorite nights of the year, celebrating history so well as it does. Hogan's class in '05 hooked me on the WrestleMania weekend experience of hearing legends from my throughout my thirty year wrestling fandom and beyond speak about and get emotional recounting the memories of their storied careers. No other Hall of Fame offers quite that same kind of experience. I think it's special.



So, as I customarily do, I sat down and watched about ten minutes of the red carpet show while tending to last minute kid-related bedtime duties, accordingly got to see New Day dressed up as Dr. Evil, Alexa Bliss be made to look three feet tall, and Charley Caruso kill it in that dress and then sat down to excitedly watch the 2018 HOF presentation. This year's class, on paper, really did not inspire the same kinds of feelings in yours truly that others in more recent classes have (and nothing tops the 2013 ceremony that I saw live, particularly for the quality of the induction speeches), but remember that some wrestler is always some fan's favorite wrestler.



The Dudley Boys being inducted by Edge and Christian was great. The video package for Bubba Ray and D'Von was outstanding (and unique), E&C got the night off to an amusing start (Christian does indeed deserve it), and then the Dudleys came out and delivered a captivating acceptance speech. I am a sucker for the stories that the Hall of Fame provides. I feel as though some of the best behind-the-scenes stories that I've ever heard have come from Hall of Fame speeches. I particularly enjoyed the one about Vince McMahon flying commercial airlines. As much as they went on to have me feeling all tingly when The Hardys and E&C joined them on stage for a heartfelt “thank you,” they had me feeling a range of emotions when their music seemed to hit prematurely only for a “producer” to come out and take a crash through a table to send them off quite deservedly as what I'd call the 2018 class's second biggest act; not many tag teams have earned that kind of status, but they certainly have.



Hillbilly Jim was an interesting one for me. He always struck me as a great ambassador for WWE. I have been to five WrestleManias and I think I have seen him doing something promotional for WWE at every one of them. Good message regarding seizing opportunity, as was the line about “it's not how I'd like to be remembered, it's just that I'd like to be remembered”; and I always enjoy a good Andre drinking story. 'Ole Hillbilly took full advantage of the stage provided him didn't he?



Ivory's infectious enthusiasm was charming, wasn't it? I really enjoyed her wedding analogy. There are so many speeches each year and they are all given a good amount of time, so I appreciate some of the ingenuity used in recent years, especially from some of the female inductees (Beth Phoenix and Trish Stratus come to mind). And Molly Holly is just plain charming isn't she? Has anyone aged better in the past fifteen years than Molly? Beautiful...



The celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame's most recent inductee never really added much in the way of memories to my wrestling experience, but Triple H sure did a heck of a job selling me on his worthiness for the induction (which in fairness I never really questioned). Thrilled that he dressed for the occasion (sarcasm) and thought that his speech was exactly what it needed to be (genuinely).



“I can't wait to be alone with my baby tonight!” God, that was terrible in a good way! Jeff Jarrett getting inducted was awesome in my opinion. I believe he is the only WWE Hall of Famer to have been a guest on LOP Radio and I had the pleasure of being the one to interview him in June 2015; one of the great pleasures of my time here honestly. Double J is an interesting guy who has done a lot for the business and he had a heck of a career. I rather wish the video package and the inductor, Road Dogg, had better highlighted his accolades beyond WWE, as they were vast and noteworthy.



JJ Robertson nearly stole the show. What an experience that must have been for him...



Mark Henry gave what I thought was one of the all-time great Hall of Fame speeches. I assumed it would be good – what a first few years of this decade he had, rounding into a legitimate headliner off-and-on. Maybe it was my general mindset toward the Hall being a little muted in its enthusiasm this year compared to recent years on account of just sheer exhaustion from an overloaded month of March across the board in my life, but for some reason I never thought that Henry might give one of the most emotionally engaged speeches in this televised era of the WWE Hall; as amazing as his faux-HOF speech on Raw in 2013 was, I feel like I should have, in hindsight, expected that incredibly balanced and heartfelt speech. Even if you do not like the Hall of Fame and rarely watch it, do yourself a favor and watch what Henry had to say (there's one part about an annual HOF snub that would particularly interest you, I think).



Paul Heyman's introduction of Goldberg was distinct, in that it utilized the heavily watched platform to hype the WrestleMania 34 main-event in a very TV-promo style; the synergy with Goldberg's late stage acceptance dialogue, which might later be regarded as the first shot fired in a future Summerslam or WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns, felt like a test run for adding relevance to the Hall amidst mounting disinterest in the viewing format and backstage process.



Goldberg's verbiage was stimulating enough to keep me from calling it a night early, knowing that tonight and tomorrow night are undoubtedly going to delay my usual bedtime routine by a couple of hours. He has that tone of voice that comes across as consistently condescending to me, but all the while the actual words that come out of his mouth are endearing; it was intriguing to me to hear him tell his story with wrestling, as I have never watched a documentary featuring his thoughts on the positive aspects of his career. Though I was never a big fan of Da Man, you cannot deny his credentials and, when you listen to legends like Arn Anderson remind fans who did not live the Monday Night Wars just how big of a deal that Goldberg was in the late '90s, you are reminded of the upper limits to his iconic reputation, shaped during the most competitive period of the WrestleMania Era. He deserved to headline a class.