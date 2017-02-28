

Doctor's Orders Posted in:

Doctor's Orders: Will A Match With Triple H Spark A Stronger Relationship Between Seth Rollins And WWE Fans?

By

Feb 28, 2017 - 12:41:12 PM



By The Doc Feb 28, 2017 - 12:41:12 PM ”The Doc” Chad Matthews has been a featured writer for LOP since 2004. Initially offering detailed recaps and reviews for WWE's top programs, he transitioned to writing columns in 2010. In addition to his discussion-provoking current event pieces, he has written many acclaimed series about WrestleMania, as well as a popular short story chronicle. The Doc has also penned a book, The WrestleMania Era: The Book of Sports Entertainment, published in 2013. It has been called “the best wrestling book I have ever read” and holds a 5-star rating on Amazon, where it peaked at #3 on the wrestling charts.



Follow @TheDocLOP



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Would you consider the Seth Rollins-Triple H segment on Raw last night a success? Why or why not?



Wrestling, as in life, is not black and white. The segment on last night’s Monday Night Raw featuring Seth Rollins being interviewed by Corey Graves, Triple H’s latest scathing promo on his former protégé, and The Architect promising to be at WrestleMania no matter what the doctors say was a microcosm of that fact.



In terms of the intensity and tone of the dialogue between Rollins and Triple H, the segment was a success. The injury to his knee has generally made Rollins more relatable as a protagonistic character going through the struggle to achieve his dream of being on the WrestleMania marquee in one of the top 3 matches while, simultaneously, the cause of the injury being a Game-directed assault by Samoa Joe clearly has put Rollins in the empathetic position of the wronged. The voracity with which Hunter has verbally dressed Rollins down has served to build a much stronger foundation for their conflict than the original “badder guy turns on bad guy” narrative crafted back in August 2016. Rollins executed his interview responses poignantly and sympathetically, then responded to Triple H with exactly the type of anger and passion that the occasion called for.



However, if we measure success by a different metric than storytelling, then the Triple H-Seth Rollins segment was a failure. The crowd absolutely did not care. A few weeks ago, I argued that Rollins getting reinjured might give WWE a do-over of his comeback from last year, when many believed the best course of action would have been to allow him to embrace a fanbase that was ready to cheer him; I suggested that the pop for The Architect’s return before Mania 33 would be huge. Well, if the WWE faithful in Green Bay, Wisconsin were any indication, the people are no more ready to latch onto a heroic version of Rollins today than they have been since he abruptly and quite unnaturally turned to the lighter side of the Force last autumn. It might be hyperbole to say that you could have heard a pin drop when Seth’s music hit on Monday, but it was not much better than that; there certainly and disappointingly was not a huge reaction. At one point, the booger eaters chanting for “CM Punk” were audible; at another, there was a faint “boring” chant. The sad reality for someone as talented as Rollins is that he just is not over.



WWE has a tendency to live in the moment, week-to-week jumping all over the place with its creative details, among which continuity is a resultant weakness of their process. Continuity is very important to high quality long-term storytelling. In their individual moments, the segments at Takeover: San Antonio, the Raw after the Royal Rumble, and last night’s flagship episode were great examples of strong storytelling, but a lack of continuity for the Rollins character in particular has put the feud between Hunter and Seth in a tough spot; they have to be so good in the short-term, between now and the pay-off, in order to off-set the inconsistencies that have harmed the long-term arc. They have to get the audience to re-invest after five months of Rollins devolving from the top star in the game in 2014 and 2015 into an inorganic, largely unrelatable doofus babyface.



The evolution of pro wrestling is fascinating and one of the biggest issues confronting the modern WWE product is how it plans to so heavily script the show to fit what it thinks is the right direction to take and still produce the kind of organically popular heroes that it has historically based itself around. The most over hero on the Raw program is Bill Goldberg, an old man who has returned for a three-off after a 13-year absence. Save your all-or-nothing arguments as to why that is the case for a different discussion because that one is not by any a stretch of the word a simple matter, but the fact remains that a legend who had not been wrestling-relevant since 2004 walked in off the street and was immediately twice as a over as the so-called top babyfaces on Raw: Rollins and his former running-mate, Roman Reigns. I posit that the red brand currently plays home to the least over set of top babyface regular roster members in WWE history and The Architect is partially a by-product of the problem that has created that situation.



Seth Rollins does have a chance to turn things around, though. I have been apt to point out the obvious parallels between his situation with Triple H and Randy Orton’s over a decade prior which required RKO to as abruptly return to the dark side as he had abruptly seen the light, but Rollins is more charismatic than Orton and I believe he does have the innate heroic qualities necessary to right the ship through this on-going saga with The Cerebral Assassin and earn the kinds of reactions that a top babyface should get. The look on his face and in his eyes when he told Hunter that if going to Mania was the last thing he ever did, then it would also be the last thing Triple H ever did was evidence of a man capable of great things as a protagonist. Such is what makes this WrestleMania storyline and fight with Trips so substantial to his career; if he cannot get over in this feud with Hunter, then he likely will not get over as a babyface and will have to revert back in the near future to his heelish ways in what would then go down, as Orton’s failed turn did in 2004/2005, as a categorical creative letdown.



It is time for WWE to tap further into the Seth-Hunter relationship. A reminder that Hunter could not beat Seth (and The Shield) and that he had to coerce him into joining The Authority to retain the upper-hand would be welcome, even if it were to come from the mouth of the hated Big Dog. Accentuating how hard Rollins is working to get healthy before Mania would be helpful too, as would even the slightest hint of more direct remorse for staying the course with his heel character when he came back to “Redesign, Rebuild, Reclaim” instead of shifting his character dynamic then. No one thing can eliminate several months of lousy booking, but the combination of several smaller things could help turn the tide in Seth’s favor.



Wrestling, as in life, is an ocean’s worth of gray shades. Seth Rollins to this point, as exhibited by last night's paltry crowd response, has not been a successful heroic persona; however, The Architect, as also exhibited last night, has the storytelling ability to become a successful heroic persona. In all likelihood, WWE’s best chance to facilitate Seth’s success as a protagonist will come between now and WrestleMania weekend, so let's hope for his sake that they can figure it out.

