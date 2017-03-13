

Doctor's Orders: What WrestleMania 33 Could Have Been...

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Before we start solely focusing on WrestleMania 33 as is, what would you have preferred it look like?



Within the next couple of weeks, I will begin the process of putting the complete WrestleMania 33 card into context, hopefully helping to get those of you who are unhappy with the line-up but have not completely closed your mind to its potential merits excited for “The Showcase.” Today, though, I want to point out that which even the biggest WWE homer ought to be able to admit: that WWE had the chance to make this one of the greatest WrestleManias of all-time given their incredibly diverse and stacked roster, but have decided on a card instead that, at least on paper, is about half (or less) as good as it possibly could have been. Thus, I would like to take a moment to have a little fun and project what might have been had WWE tweaked their philosophy toward Mania to fit the modern sports entertainment climate. The following is what my WrestleMania 33 card would have looked like had I been in charge, with certain realistic creative adjustments made here and there to be explained throughout the run-down...



Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day © vs. The Realest Guys In The Room



The opening contest for this ten match card would feature The New Day finally losing the Tag Team Titles after a feud that began in earnest at the Royal Rumble and concluded with Enzo and Cass winning their first championships together. New Day's reign would have continued once they had broken Demolition's record in December; they would have also continued their sense of desperation, openly wondering who they would be if they weren't “your W-W-E...Raw...Tag...Team...Champions!” It would be the biggest Tag Team Title bout in 15 years at least.



Ladder Match for the Smackdown Women's Championship: Alexa Bliss © vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya vs. Naomi



After their surprising rise to prominence on the blue brand, the women of Smackdown would be rewarded with a match to highlight the unity that boosted their collective elevation, what to my knowledge would be the first Ladder Match in WWE women's wrestling history. Lacking a single pair of dynamic personalities to equal what the Raw women could do, Smackdown's females would put their creativity to the test in an attempt to validate their position ahead of the Cruiserweight and SD Tag Team Titles on the main card.



United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens © vs. Chris Jericho



With my booking, Kevin Owens never would have been pushed to Universal Title status in 2016. However, his highly entertaining union with Y2J would have remained. The slow burn would have seen Jericho tease splitting from Owens after months of abuse, only to attempt The Festival of Friendship as a last ditch effort to keep them on the same page; KO would have hard-turned the same way that he did in reality, just with a little more momentum behind the break-up absent the stop-start nature of what we actually got.



Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton



Smackdown's mid-card break-up storyline would have, again mirroring the actual card, featured Randy Orton turning on Bray Wyatt, only in my scenario it would have been The Viper coercing Luke Harper to switch allegiances to a new leader, ditching the fairly recent rehash of Orton turning on Rollins in 2015 in favor of turning Wyatt babyface. Bray would go on to defeat Randy and take the next step in his career toward an organic rise to WWE Championship status.



Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz © vs. Dean Ambrose



Following a career-year in 2016, The Miz would bring the IC Title into WrestleMania having successfully avoided Ambrose for most of the year leading up to it. Much of the same sort of reality-based couples tension from January would have been used in this scenario too, building heat consistently on Miz and making the audience very much want to see Ambrose give him comeuppance, perhaps with an assist from Renee Young. Miz's loss at Mania would then segue into his return to the main-event scene.



Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar



Strowman's exact same push as seen from WWE these past several months would have simply added the element of The Monster Among Men eliminating Lesnar from the Royal Rumble Match. The Beast Incarnate, having mowed through Goldberg at Survivor Series, would set his sights on conquering the future of WWE before it ever happened, like a Terminator. However, in the end, it would actually be Strowman slaying The Conqueror and ascending to the very top of the company, offering something to the WWE main-event not seen in twenty years.



Raw Women's Championship Match: Charlotte © vs. Sasha Banks



There are great number of fans and analysts who believe Charlotte-Sasha to already be the greatest rivalry in women's wrestling history. Take the same feud from 2016, tweak the finish to the Iron-Woman Match and put in the same stipulation about the loser of the December PPV match not getting another rematch, only build a loophole for winning the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match in January. Banks would win the 15-Woman Battle Royal and finally beat Charlotte to end The Queen's undefeated singles PPV match streak.



Retirement Match: Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns (heel)



The wrestler to win the Fatal 4-Way with Triple H's help late last August would not have been Owens, but actually Roman Reigns, who immediately would have turned heel and become the corporate champion on-screen. Undertaker, months later during a Universal Title defense for Reigns at Royal Rumble against Seth Rollins, would return to act as the conscience of WWE, costing Roman the championship. The Deadman would take umbrage with the manner in which Reigns had come to dominate WWE, but Roman's friends in high places would give him the chance to end Undertaker's career in return; and he would do just that.



WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins © vs. Triple H



Logically, this would eventually have come to pass no matter what, only with Rollins having returned from injury last May by embracing the fans that stood behind him, there never would have been a weird face turn three months later and The Architect would be the most popular star on Raw. Triple H would have screwed him because he was unappreciative and off they would have went, eventually clashing at WrestleMania for the title. Rollins would win the match and start the one year build to Rollins vs. Reigns.



Main-Event – WWE World Championship Match: John Cena © vs. AJ Styles



The matches between them having gone over so well last summer, WWE officials would decide to have Cena win #16 in the fall of last year and for Styles, given his consistent popularity despite being a heel, to slowly return to the light and culminate his change of heart by winning the Royal Rumble Match. Cena would continue to field constant questions about his commitment to WWE while holding their top title and taking considerable time away. Punctuating the greatest debut year in WWE history, Styles would win the WWE Title from Cena in WrestleMania 33's final match.



So, as you can see from my card, there are several holdovers from what will actually be happening in three weeks, but the creative details have been altered to allow major rewards for the stars that excelled in 2016 to shine brightly in my hypothetical Orlando spectacular, the Smackdown women, Strowman, Miz, and Styles especially. Please, do not take this as a total indictment of the actual line-up, but I think even what I've put together, no matter how you feel about it, could easily be argued as a more complete use of an excellent roster.