Doctor's Orders: WWE Month-in-Review (July 2017) - Match of the Month, Wrestler of the Month, and August Predictions

By The Doc Jul 31, 2017 - 12:47:15 PM



The following is a case study of WWE’s product for the month of July 2017.



WWE Great Balls of Fire Review



Match of the Month: Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar in an “I Quit” Match on the July 11th edition of 205 Live



Say what you will about 205 Live – there have been many criticisms – but what sets it apart is its simplicity. It is the one main roster program that does not seem obsessed with anything more than providing a platform for character development and strong wrestling matches with purpose. 205 Live is very similar to NXT in that regard.



Noam Dar and Cedric Alexander had been feuding for several months in a storyline revolving around Alicia Fox; it was never a conflict that set the world on fire, but it gave both talents an avenue to be something more than just bit players of a Monday Night Raw episode. Dar is 205 Live’s tertiary heel behind Neville and Brian Kendrick; Alexander has been, when healthy, consistently in the mix as a secondary babyface on the periphery of Cruiserweight Title contention. WWE built the July 11th show around their payoff match and gave them a gimmick normally reserved for alphas of a top brand; the rest is history. They knocked it out of the park, displaying the creativity that 205 Live is sometimes criticized for shackling. It was exactly the kind of “I Quit” Match that you would expect of smaller, faster, and more innovative wrestlers, a compliment given in the highest possible regard.



July was disappointing for in-ring action on pay-per-view, the best match across the two special events being the opener of Battleground between The Usos and The New Day that did earn a lot of thought for this month’s award. The TV product stepped up and produced several great matches that, in a stronger PPV cycle, would not have stood out quite to the same extent. The superlative performance of the lot was hidden on Tuesday nights after Smackdown, all likelihood weakening its otherwise sure-fire TV Match of the Year candidacy, but at least it will get some recognition here.



Previous winners: Styles vs. Cena at Royal Rumble (Jan), Strowman vs. Big Show on Raw (Feb), Reigns vs. Strowman at Fast Lane (Mar), Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania (Apr), Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne at Takeover: Chicago (May), and Ambrose vs. Miz at Extreme Rules (Jun)



WWE Battleground 2017 Review



Wrestlers of the Month: The New Day



Though they were unable to secure the Match of the Month, the fact of the matter is that The New Day’s Tag Title-winning victory over The Usos at Battleground was the best main roster tag team match since New Day vs. Y2AJ in early March of 2016; none of the major singles stars on either brand had an equal in-ring achievement in July, despite more significant opportunities. It could also be argued that no singles act was featured in as engaging a TV promo as the July 4th Smackdown’s battle rap pitting The New Day against Jimmy and Jey with Wale as the moderator. So, it was the rare period in which Woods, Kofi, and Big E offered memorable character work and stellar in-ring performances that each rated favorably against their peers higher up the card.



Overall, it felt like July 2017 was a bit of a coming out party for Xavier Woods as a wrestler to be taken more seriously. Long the hype man of the longest reigning Tag Team Champions ever, Woods was one of the biggest talking points in WWE all month long, starting with his part in the rap battle – the most (key word) entertaining segment of the month – later picking up steam with the introduction of his Coast-to-Coast-esque finisher in a singles match on Smackdown, and peaking with what some are calling his potential “next-step, break-out” performance in the PPV bout on July 23rd. The New Day’s in-ring presentation very much benefited from subbing out Big E for Woods, giving their fairly stale act a needed shot in the arm.



Part of it is the quality of the feud they have going with The Usos and part of it is the novelty of Ph-Dub in his newfound role, but New Day feels fresher right now than they have in over a year.



Previous winners: John Cena (Jan), Braun Strowman (Feb), Roman Reigns (Mar), (Tie) Neville & Braun Strowman (Apr), Kevin Owens* (May), and Samoa Joe (Jun)



August Predictions



This will be such a heavy topic over the next few weeks in columns leading up to Summerslam that I will keep it pretty brief this month on predictions. One thing I will say is that it would be really nice to see a WrestleMania or Summerslam or Royal Rumble send the crowd home genuinely excited after the main-event. When was the last time that a Big 3 PPV ended on a high note? Taker’s bad match with Reigns, Orton winning the Rumble, the confusion of the Orton-Lesnar ending, Reigns beating Triple H, The Game winning the title, the confusion of the Taker-Lesnar ending…it’s been since WrestleMania 31 that people left the building pumped up about the direction of the company after one of the biggest special events of the year. That needs to end at Summerslam this year. It seems likely that Lesnar will lose the title, so Reigns simply cannot win and either Strowman or Joe must emerge victorious to avoid yet another downtrodden feeling coming out of a major PPV. I think it’s time to pull the trigger on Strowman.



On the Raw side, I foresee the Rollins-Ambrose angle going on for a couple of months, culminating in a Tag Team Title win that keeps them out of the main-event spotlight until at least Survivor Series; Bayley winning the title from Alexa Bliss to continue the list of head-scratching creative decisions for her as she inches ever closer to fulfilling her apparent destiny as the female John Cena, unaffected by anything troubling and increasingly unrelatable; and The Demon emerging at Summerslam to defeat Bray Wyatt.



Meanwhile, on the obvious as ever B-show, I predict Cena becoming the latest victim of the Modern Day Mediocrity and his merry men as Smackdown plods onward toward the September India live event tour; The New Day and The Usos combining with Raw’s duos to further the bipolar state (this current one manic) of tag team wrestling on the main roster with a series of matches at Summerslam that leave the fanbase really excited about the genre after the break-up of several teams left the same fanbase depressed about the genre just two months prior; AJ Styles and Nakamura facing someone besides each other, because why should we expect the blue brand to make a good creative decision that could benefit our experience as WWE fans ; - )

