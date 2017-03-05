

Doctor's Orders: WWE Hall of Fame Spotlight – Diamond Dallas Page (An Excerpt from The WrestleMania Era)

By The Doc Mar 5, 2017 - 6:59:45 PM





In the months of preparation before starting to write this book, I had a few historical events to brush up on. One of the main things was the WCW half of the Monday Night Wars. I was not, generally, one of those fans that switched back and forth every Monday. In reviewing WCW’s side of that era, I began noticing a name pop up in well-thought-of matches from the height of The N.W.O. right up until Vince bought the company. After watching many of those matches, I gained a completely new appreciation for what this man brought to the table. In all honesty, it is through writing this book that I can state that I am a late-blooming fan of Diamond Dallas Page.



My earliest memory of Page was when he drove his pink Cadillac down the massive entrance ramp at WrestleMania VI in Toronto, carrying Rhythm and Blues with Jimmy Hart. My lasting impression of DDP – until I started researching for this book – had been watching him in the horrible movie, Ready to Rumble. I also recalled his being demolished at the hands of Undertaker and Kane when he made a brief splash on WWE’s Raw during the Invasion in 2001 and thought fondly of his WrestleMania X-8 match with Christian for the European Championship.



I knew, though, that there had to be much more to DDP than I had seen. He was, after all, a 3-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion during a very important period in the business. He was also given the responsibility of helping to carry celebrity angles in 1998 with Karl Malone and Jay Leno as tag team partners that gave WCW much needed momentum against the surging WWE Attitude Era. The higher ups in WCW clearly thought well of him. His reputation on the internet seemed to be fairly strong, too. So, I sought out some of his better star-rated matches. I decided on, first, watching his WCW Championship bout with Goldberg from 1998’s Halloween Havoc. The match was infamous for being blacked out because the PPV ran too long, but it should be famous for how impressive a performance it was. Goldberg was not thought to be a very good wrestler, but DDP led the way to one of the finer matches of both their careers. I was blown away watching some of the things that Page could do. He was a pretty big guy, so if you had told me that he could pull off a flying head scissor, I would have called you a liar, Mean Gene.



What I found most impressive was the ingenuity of his counter wrestling. Counters create nuance and nuance is part of the art of wrestling. Page may not have been among the best ever at it, but he was definitely one of the best of the rest ever at it. Creative counters became a recurring theme in all the matches that I watched featuring DDP from 1997 onward. His reversal of Goldberg’s Jackhammer into the Diamond Cutter, for example, was awesome. Up he went into vertical suplex position, but he slid off to Goldberg’s rear, right into a reversed DDT position. Goldberg turned to counter, but straight into the Diamond Cutter. “BANG!” He also got down on the mat and unexpectedly grappled back and forth with Goldberg, doing chain wrestling that you did not often see from “Da Man.” My hat goes off and back in time to him for that night in October 1998.



Then, I watched his series of matches with Macho Man. DDP may never have become a main-event star if it were not for his lengthy feud with Randy Savage in 1997. He had turned on The N.W.O.’s Outsiders at Souled Out ’97, igniting his feud with the faction and ultimately leading to the storyline with Savage (one of the group’s most prominent members). Page being involved as a key WCW mainstay stepping up to battle arguably the greatest stable ever assembled helped him step up from the mid-card. The three PPV matches against Macho Man - at April’s Spring Stampede, July’s Great American Bash, and October’s Halloween Havoc - really put DDP on the map. I jotted down the following note after watching the match at The Bash while researching Page a few summers ago: “DDP showed surprising athleticism and in-ring awareness. I think he’s a bit underrated, historically.” After viewing the payoff match, I wrote that “the more I see of DDP, the more highly I think of his work.” Spring Stampede ’97 was Page’s first PPV main-event. He won the match to give WCW a rare victory over an N.W.O. member in a spotlight situation. Though he lost the next two matches, the quality could not be denied nor could the fact that he had arrived as a major player.



Coming off of the bouts with Macho Man, DDP was no longer just a former manager that looked like a guy you would see walking to the gas station to buy another carton of cigarettes before heading back to the trailer park to re-bleach his mangy hair and lay out in the sun all day until his skin turns leathery. Instead, Page was a force to be reckoned with. He won the United States title and had a strong run in that division battling the likes of Curt Hennig, Raven, and Chris Benoit. Next up on my DDP viewer’s guide was his three-way Falls Count Anywhere match at Uncensored with Benoit and Raven that was one of the first triple threat matches on a mainstream wrestling event in the U.S. They started off with a very unique triple lock-up and later busted out a triple sleeper hold and a triple German suplex, each attractive spots in the match that reiterated the earlier claim of DDP’s creativity.



It was the battles against Raven that got him so over that WCW pushed him into the aforementioned celebrity angles in the summer of 1998. Teaming with Malone and Leno put him opposite the top heel in the entire business in Hulk Hogan and set up his October championship match with Goldberg. Though, as mentioned, the title bout did not air for many PPV buyers, its replay on Nitro the following night was the last ratings victory for WCW in the Monday Night Wars. Proof of his being a draw eventually earned him the WCW Championship at the following Spring Stampede in 1999. Page was somewhat of a “Mr. Spring Stampede” looking back. Some of his best and biggest matches came at the event – a four year run that included his 1st main-event, one of his best matches, his first WCW title victory, and an underrated title bout against Jeff Jarrett.



His first and second runs with the World title came about two hours apart. He lost the title to Sting in the first hour of the April 26, 1999 Nitro, only to regain the title at the end of the show in a Fatal 4-way. It was a silly night of hotshot booking, but Page was the center of attention. The match with Sting was arguably the finest of Page’s career. No “self high five” necessary, DDP. I will give you one for that performance.



After losing the title to Kevin Nash, he created an alliance with Bam Bam Bigelow and Kanyon, called “The Jersey Triad,” which led to Tag Team Championship gold. It was later partially revisited in the WWE’s Invasion angle when DDP and Kanyon battled Undertaker and Kane at Summerslam ’01. The remainder of his WCW career consisted of him getting back into the title picture. He regained the belt, but then was involved in one of the most controversial (and stupid) angles in wrestling history when David Arquette (actor) won the title in a tag match. DDP remained a focal point, despite never regaining the championship, eventually tagging with Kevin Nash to win the WCW Tag Team titles and then getting back into the main-event picture one last time in a losing effort to Scott Steiner on the final WCW PPV, Greed. The match against Steiner was another top notch effort from DDP. Steiner had been on a roll and Page was built as the last guy that could conceivably take the title off of him. The night belonged to Big Poppa Pump, but Page left one more lasting impression in another really good match.



Well-deserved was DDP’s time at the top of the card from 1997 until WCW shut down its operations in March 2001. To think that he had started out as a manager, but worked his tail off to make it as a successful, main-event wrestler is pretty amazing. He represents an example of how hard work can pay off in a big way, even in an industry as often politically based as pro wrestling. Injuries (that led to retirement) kept him from repeating his WCW glory in WWE.



I must say that DDP has enhanced my life. I started doing his version of yoga in 2015 and I feel the best I have felt in years. Long clinic hours and a busy family life made finding time for exercise a lot harder, so I do DDP Yoga every morning and night; it is awesome and highly recommend it. In recent years, DDP also offered me great new wrestling memories, even if they were a decade or more behind the times.



