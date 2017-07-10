

Doctor's Orders: WWE Great Balls of Fire Tries Too Hard, Offers Less Quality When More Was Expected

Jul 10, 2017



By The Doc Jul 10, 2017 - 12:56:10 PM



Paralleling summer blockbuster season for the film industry, WWE typically offers a comparably stacked card for its annual August pay-per-view to its late March/early April WrestleMania. Next month may yet feature such an anticipated event, but last night’s Great Balls of Fire offered all the anticipation and build that we would often see from a Summerslam.



Unfortunately, #WWEGBOF (or #WWEBalls, as was the case for some) ended up being very similar to recent Summer Classics; there may have been a little too much hype, forcing a generally quite good show to undershoot expectations. Time will tell if future replays stripped of the hype reflect positively in shaping the overall perception of the event, but the knee-jerk reaction – though thumbs mostly thumbs up it would seem when perusing opinions across the internet – is to state that the latest Raw exclusive special was a good show that could have been great if it had not tried too hard, as evidenced particularly by The Tag Team Championship Match and Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns.



Admittedly, the reception to Sheamus & Cesaro vs. The Hardys in the first-ever WWE Ironman Match for tag teams prompted an abrupt rewatch prior to writing this column, but the same issues that plagued it on initial viewing were there again the second time. The bottom line is that the Ironman gimmick is built around a basic psychology that inherently tests a fan’s investment in the involved characters, in part because there are a lot of down periods and also because falls occur more readily than they would beyond the stipulation, stripping the performance of the drama born of false finish. Falls themselves are not nearly as gripping without the substantial lead up to them; in Ironman matches, falls often just happen. The downtime, meanwhile, works better at a main-event level, primarily due to heavier investment in more distinctly defined characters. So, The Bar vs. The Hardys was a good match (***), but it was a case of too much time that they could not entertainingly fill thanks to a rivalry that was running on fumes featuring very surface-level personalities; playing armchair booker for a moment, cut ten minutes and do away with the gimmick, use a lot of the spots that led to actual falls as near falls instead, and the good match becomes a great one.



Then, the situation surrounding Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, who many are speculating turned heel via his post-match actions, dragged on for what felt like a half-hour at a time when, historically, the main-event would have been underway. Michael Cole’s commentating weaknesses are exposed during angles where he has to try to be emotional about campy shock-television. Conjuring memories of Cole “lowlights” such as “That dog was his rock” and “He was raped of his dignity,” listening to him try to sell the gravity of an ambulance being purposefully rammed into a semi-truck – “A human being was inside that ambulance, guys” – made the presentation that much more groan-worthy to sit through. The good news is that Strowman looked that much better for having walked away under his own power, but the painfully drawn out situation, the entirety of which was captured continuously on camera, overshadowed Braun’s moment of mystifying resilience, his defeat of Reigns to end another strong showing in their saga (*** ¼ - the weakest in their trilogy, granted), and the possible ramifications for Roman’s character moving forward.



The night started well enough, with Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt using the curtain-jerking role to make their match feel less like a thrown-together scrap and more like the first PPV singles meeting between two of this era’s foundational stars. Rather than phone it in, they put together a match equal parts smart and stiff (*** ¼), a statement that describes Wyatt in his element. If they can add some storyline elements to spice up their issue with each other, Rollins vs. Wyatt can be more than a placeholder.



Big Cass squashing Enzo was the point on the show when things started going downhill. The television build for their match was outstanding and, in place of a satisfying payoff, we really just got another layer to the build of Big Cass into whatever he is intended to become in the near future. Looking at the forest through the trees, a 5-minute squash (*), while a tad off-putting on a show that could have been one of the best year of the year and fell well short of its mark, will be the least of GBOF’s worries in hindsight should Cass become a star, but you could certainly have been forgiven for hoping the break-up of this generation’s New Age Outlaws would have translated to something greater.



Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss (***) confirmed suspicions that their matches will be the money-play for the women’s division this summer and perhaps beyond. They displayed chemistry on-par with Ambrose vs. Miz (** ¾), who got stuck in a lousy spot on the card, and crafted the first chapter in what will hopefully be the rivalry that makes everything involving Bayley’s main roster flop a distant memory.



The main-event was very interesting, as Brock Lesnar matches usually are. You cannot judge them traditionally since they are so atypical, so you wind up comparing them to their peers in the Lesnar library. Samoa Joe’s title shot took a page from the recent Goldberg and Lesnar bouts, filling a sub-ten-minute scenario with balls to the wall action that unquestionably gets the crowd locked in. You find yourself venturing into the unknown, wondering if the match will end at a moment’s notice or if they will extend the runtime; and that is a good thing. One of the primary talking points on “The Doc Says” podcast this week will be whether or not Joe got enough out of the match to reinforce the strength of his 5 week build leading up to it; as of right this second, that is difficult to determine. Nevertheless, Joe was impressive, as was Lesnar, and the match was quite good, arguably the best of the night (*** ¼).



Overall, Great Balls of Fire was perhaps the deepest non-Big 4 PPV line-up in years, but the decisions to have a lukewarm feud be furthered in a 30-minute match and to follow-up a nice and neat (albeit extremely hard-hitting) Strowman-Roman battle (16-minutes in length) with another quarter hour or longer of PPV time fit for Monday Night Raw basically sealed the fate of the show. A rock solid (with a Jello-soft finish) Cruiserweight Title bout between Neville and Tozawa (***) was relegated to the Kick-Off and three other matches that would have likely added a lot more to the show were capped at 12-minutes; though all were good, none were more than good and what this show really lacked was something great in those minutes taken away from the mid-card to push the event over the top. As such, it was a little disappointing. More was expected and they delivered less; such is the downside of expectations.

