Doctor's Orders: WWE Battleground Was a Turd Sprinkled With Rainbow Glitter

Jul 24, 2017 - 1:22:22 PM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: I'm not usually one to ask about worsts, but has there been in your opinion a lousier WWE PPV in the last decade than WWE Battleground '17?



In hindsight, it is as if the Superstar Shake-Up in mid-April was, for the Tuesday creative team, a mental time machine transporting its mindset to a period in WWE history filled with a level of audience apathy that would make the negativity associated with today’s fans blush. The booking of what can best be described as archaic angles and poor roster positioning are evidence of a show in a total disarray. The latest example of Smackdown shooting itself in the foot with lousy decisions was WWE Battleground, easily the worst pay-per-view since the WWE Network launched in 2014 and a leading candidate for the decade’s worst special event, as well.



With all due respect to Jinder Mahal, who has been targeted enough by yours truly over the past three months, he continues to embody the core problems on Smackdown right now. The choice to push him straight to the top is a cancer for the blue brand. All the complaints levied at Roman Reigns over the years are better fits for Jinder because, unlike Reigns, Mahal has not shown the ability to deliver under pressure, yet the WWE Champion occupies such a prominent spot on PPV cards that, by his mere presence alone, he drags down the show quality; he is a very limited performer. WWE has done him zero favors, keeping him in a storyline with Randy Orton that nobody cares about and strapping their payoff match with the awful Punjabi Prison gimmick that not even The Undertaker in his in-ring prime could make more than barely watchable. Mahal vs. Orton III was by far the worst match in their series and one of the most boring matches of all-time, clocking in at nearly thirty God awfully monotonous minutes; a lot of that had to do with the stipulation itself, but Mahal has no credibility and has done nothing in the ring or on the microphone to change critical reception to his privileged status.



Philadelphia, known for having some of the most passionate fans in the world, sat on their hands during last night’s main-event, a by-product of a bamboo structure that limited visibility, a lame-duck champion, and a miscast challenger. The return of the worst wrestler in the history of WWE’s main-event scene, The Great Khali, certainly does little more than exacerbate the growing angst regarding Smackdown’s ability to recover its past form. Fortunately, the Orton-Mahal saga should now be over; unfortunately, with The Golden Boy waving old glory around, the assumption is that the WWE titleholder’s next challenger will be John Cena. Yay ‘Murica and all that, but if Cena’s tedious Flag Match with Rusev was any indication of what we can expect from replacing Bulgaria with India in an upcoming Mahal-Cena feud, then it is safe to say that red, white, and blue in this case are the colors of creative stagnancy instead of patriotism. America vs. The World is a tried and true trope to garner interest, but it takes strong booking and charisma; Mahal has no charisma and Rusev’s strong booking ended during his last run with Cena in 2015, so WWE does not have the necessary ingredients for it to work in 2017.



WWE had to put in a lot of lackluster work to make an audience care so little about a John Cena match. That is what happens when you bring back a pair of inspired wrestlers with an uninspired storyline; neither Rusev nor Cena benefitted from it and the fanbase is set to keep paying the price if Mahal takes Cena’s place. It reeks of 2007 roster positioning, when Khali established his reputation as the sorriest excuse for a headliner ever; and, considering WWE’s talent depth now compared to then, there is just no excuse for it.



AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens should have been WWE Battleground’s critical apex, but its finish wound up being the first nail in the show’s coffin. The climactic moments of the Backlash match two months ago did not go over well either, but it made sense as the catalyst for giving the gifted pair a more engaging reason to keep fighting. Conversely, the final moments of last night’s match were depressing, as they brought to a head the realization that Styles and Owens, who in their sleep could have a good match, either do not have it in them to create magic together or are not being given the opportunity to produce greatness. When your expectations are 4-star classic to Match of the Year contender – not unfair given the wrestlers involved – and you instead get a solid match (*** ¼) with another lousy ending, you would be forgiven for feeling robbed.



Frankly, Battleground needed Owens vs. Styles to live up to the hype to help off-set the downtrodden emotions surrounding the horribly overlong Flag and Punjabi Prison matches that sucked the life out of not just the live crowd, but perhaps any remaining general enthusiasm regarding the Smackdown brand, which is now on life support. As structured, the second half of the card (minus a solid, short, two-star Zayn vs. Kanellis match) was always going to bad. Had Styles-Owens maximized its potential, though, it would have helped the perception of the show overall, giving it a second peak after the first hour of the show delivered reasonably well. The Women’s Title #1 Contender Match was just fine (** ½) and the Nakamura vs. Corbin bout, though it under-delivered, was a decent change of pace (** ½) from the hot opener. The doom and gloom labels might have been absent if Styles and Owens had been better.



So, WWE Battleground will be remembered as a steaming pile, the rainbow glitter covering the otherwise turd of a show coming in the form of a fantastic, Match of the Month contender in New Day vs. The Usos. I was lulled into a false sense of security by it, personally; it made me believe that this show would turn into something that it was not destined to be. I absolutely loved that match – the rare tag team bout given the chance to be wrestled like an epic, full of believable false finishes off of moves that would have ended 95% or more of its peers in the tag team genre. It was a coming out party for Xavier Woods, who has never looked like more of a star than he did last night; it was a validation of sorts for the value of tag team wrestling, which has been struggling on the main roster due to the splitting of so many popular duos; it was a reinforcement of what New Day and The Usos can bring to the table when given the chance to shine, not just in the ring on a PPV night but in the build-up as well. On a night distinctly lacking for the most part, New Day vs. The Usos undeniably delivered and, while they could not save the show, they damn sure stole it (**** ¼).

