Doctor's Orders: Very Few Are On The Neville Level, BUT…

By

Jul 3, 2017



Through the first half of the WWE calendar, nobody has been more consistent than the current Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. Subjective as the source material may be, the previous statement is about as close to factual as you are going to get in sports entertainment.



LOP is planning to air on its podcast network later this month a mid-year awards show and, on that program, Neville will likely be a popularly mentioned candidate for 2017 WWE Wrestler of the Half-Year. For someone so worthy of such praise, there have been far too few column inches and far too few on-air minutes dedicated to the Englishman who reinvented himself at 2016’s end en route to becoming the backbone of both 205 Live and Raw’s mid-card scene on pay-per-view this year. He has checked every box necessary for maximizing his WWE worth, from altering his look to appear the menacing antagonist to developing defining catchphrases that help him stand out among his peers to modifying his in-ring style to reduce the pop-worthy offense that initially made him famous in order to better suit his newfound darker image. It has been the kind of effort that has fulfilled the promise he showed in leading the charge on NXT during the brand’s initial ascent to something greater than developmental.



However, even while routinely showcasing that very few superstars in WWE right now are on “The Neville Level,” his contributions are being muted by his association with the cruiserweight division. 205 Live, though arguably the best piece of programming produced on a weekly basis by WWE, has reportedly failed to gain much traction with the Network subscribers and the status of the division on Monday Night Raw continues vacillate between underutilized and poorly (albeit uniquely) presented, in spite of Neville’s excellent run as the pinnacle wrestler of the cruiser ranks. Almost assuredly, if he was the “King of the United States” or the “King of the World,” as he might be if he were holding the US or Intercontinental Championships instead of the Cruiserweight Title, the conversation about Neville’s work this year would be much louder.



It calls into question, does the above, what Neville can do to push the Cruiserweights further and what will have to happen for Neville’s ability to be recognized among the elite of the business moving forward, certainly by the general audience but especially by Vince McMahon and Co.



Given WWE’s overall history with cruiserweights and the nine month sample size of how the division has been treated since its debut on Raw last September, it would be safe to surmise that the current spot that it occupies may be the highest it ever reaches in the WWE hierarchy. Neville has averaged 14-minutes per PPV title defense, so he has been able to build an incredibly impressive resume this year against a variety of opponents. He is not getting short-changed on time, therefore at least somewhat validating WWE’s treatment as being sort of a baseline, “should it never get any better than it is right now, it is actually much better today than it arguably ever was in the past.” That said, if Neville can manage to get a Summerslam title defense (presuming he retains against Tozawa on Sunday) of comparable length to his 2017 PPV average on the main card rather than the pre-show, it would be a small but consequential step to advancing the reputation of the division.



Say what you will about pre-shows, particularly for the ones at the biggest events of the year, but there is a reason why replays do not include the kick-off line-up; WrestleMania 33 will forever be recognized on the Network and on DVD/Blu-Ray as having begun with “America the Beautiful,” not the outstanding bout from 90 minutes earlier between Neville and Austin Aries. For he who gravity once forgot to have an 11-15 minute, one-on-one match immortalized forever on this year’s Summerslam would be an historical achievement for himself and the division. Rey Mysterio was the original division’s peak superstar and his lone singles Cruiserweight Title match at one of the Big 2 was a sub-six-minute bout at WrestleMania XIX; and, truthfully, the high watermark for cruiserweight wrestling at either Summerslam or Mania is probably X-Pac and Tajiri’s 7-and-a-half minute encounter all the way back at the 2001 Summer Classic.



It might be a subtle change, a match the caliber of Neville’s other 2017 PPV performances against the likes of Aries, Rich Swann, or Jack Gallagher boosting the profile of a Top 2 event, but it would also be unprecedented. Adding fuel to that fire, it would be that much more prestigious if WWE brought in a talent from NXT like Johnny Gargano to challenge Neville or, even better, someone like Kota Ibushi or Zack Sabre, Jr., whose exploits in last summer’s Cruiserweight Classic were among the most impressive of the entire tournament. NXT has a history of spicing up its cards with one-offs that strike a chord with the most ardent section of the fanbase – Mickie James in Toronto last November and Jushin Liger for the original Brooklyn Takeover; WWE could certainly do the same if so inclined. If anyone nodding their head in agreement about the points made thus far says that they would not chomp at the bit to see Ibushi vs. Neville at Summerslam, then I’ll have to call you a liar, Mean Gene.



Neville can be something more for WWE; that much has been made clear by his incredible year to date. He has proven that he has the ability to carry a fledgling brand to greater heights than it had ever achieved before twice now. It remains to be seen how (and if) he will transition out of the Cruiserweight division but, as a former NXT Champion who reigned for 287 days, one would think him capable of advancing his career to the next level. The bottom line is that “The Neville Level” should not be limited by weight class when it is above 95% of the rest of the roster both in the ring and in regards to his ability to play a captivating character.

