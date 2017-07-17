

Doctor's Orders Posted in:

Doctor's Orders: Three Possible Angles for Kurt and Three Examples of Olympic Heroism Needed Before He Retires

By

Jul 17, 2017 - 12:36:57 PM



By The Doc Jul 17, 2017 - 12:36:57 PM



”The Doc” Chad Matthews has been a featured writer for LOP since 2004. Initially offering detailed recaps and reviews for WWE's top programs, he transitioned to writing columns in 2010. In addition to his discussion-provoking current event pieces, he has written many acclaimed series about WrestleMania, as well as a popular short story chronicle. The Doc has also penned a book, The WrestleMania Era: The Book of Sports Entertainment, published in 2013. It has been called “the best wrestling book I have ever read” and holds a worldwide 5-star rating on Amazon, where it peaked at #3 on the wrestling charts.



Follow @TheDocLOP



QUESTION OF THE DAY (1): What is Angle going to reveal tonight on Raw?



QUESTION OF THE DAY (2): Who do you ideally want Angle to wrestle before he retires?



Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be built partially around the big reveal for the Kurt Angle mystery ultimately expected to lead to his return to the ring, perhaps at Summerslam. The only rumor out there presently is that the story will center on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, but a few other options will be presented momentarily. Then, with Our Olympic Hero reportedly set to wrestle again, curiosity is peaking as to what he might be able to accomplish in WWE before having to hang up his boots once and for all. Prior to his retirement, there are three essential things he absolutely must do before phasing into a Legends deal.



Starting with tonight’s hook, the presentation thus far, with the vagueness of the cell phone messages and the awkward interactions between Angle and Corey Graves, has given us little to no context for whatever is to be “made public” except that it could spell bad news for Angle’s career. If it is not an affair or [insert wrestlecrap potential storyline here] with Stephanie, then what else could it be? Based on pure speculation (since there is so little to go on):



-It could be a relationship with another female on the WWE roster, inappropriate by the nature of his leadership role as General Manager and therefore threatening to his standing. There was a rumor last month that Bayley was in line for a character shift that would be stimulated by an on-air romantic relationship; it would be awfully strange for her otherwise wholesome persona to become entangled in an affair with a much older man and authority figure, but at this point anything seems worth a try to salvage her. A match with Triple H could still be the end result as The Game would attempt to take the moral high ground, leading to a power struggle that might culminate in Bayley beneficially facing Stephanie as well.



-Continuing in the vein of the sympathetic Angle doing something that his power-hungry rivals could use against him, WWE could opt for an illegitimate child arc. Jason Jordan is over on Smackdown doing nothing while his partner has gotten the chance to shine recently. The former Indiana wrestling product is roughly 20 years Angle’s junior, which could be used to establish a paternal link. It would not be the firmest foundation for Jordan’s post-American Alpha career, but it would give him a huge spotlight and the chance to get some very authentic tutoring from Angle. In the odd chance that everything clicked, JJ’s long-term association with being Angle’s storyline son could be hugely beneficial, hypothetically. Plus, Triple H and Stephanie would not be the only ones who could use Jordan against Angle either, as any number of heels (Bray Wyatt? The Miz?) could pounce on that information eventually.



-Given Angle’s desire to use his WWE tenure as a platform for drug addiction awareness, one of the bolder creative choices would be to disclose on Raw some sort of relapse or rehab stint in an effort to allow art to imitate life. It could be argued that such an angle would not be in good taste, but an affair with Stephanie or Bayley or an illegitimate child would be in no better taste, would it? The heel would then lambast Our Olympic Hero for his decisions in a modern take on the same sort of storyline that Angle used against Eddie Guerrero to build their WWE Title program ahead of WrestleMania XX. The triumph in the ring would then mirror the triumph in real life of beating addiction and actually turn out to be a really strong message in the end.



Now, with the above ground covered, I will readily admit to being more excited to see Angle wrestle in a WWE ring again in general than I am to see him wrestle his rumored first (and perhaps only) opponent, Triple H. So, assuming that the Angle-Hunter match does happen, here are a few things that also need to happen before Kurt sails off into the sunset:



-A heel turn for Angle is an absolute must. Go back and watch his Hall of Fame speech and about 95% of the “moments” he made reference to creating were as an antagonistic character. As a good guy, there is not a lot for him to do, especially if he stays within the confines of the limited personality he has displayed since assuming GM duties after Mania 33. Switching the dynamic to the dark side will provide him the best chance to find his voice again and thrive during his remaining days as a competitor.



-The WWE 2K18 commercials featuring Angle and Seth Rollins have been fabulous and have made me want to see them work together in a major match at WrestleMania that much more. Rollins has topped my list of desired Angle opponents since the beginning and, despite The Architect’s history with injuring people, the wrestlers he has injured have been very vocal in stating that the fault was not Seth’s. An avoidance of Buckle Bombs would be wise for Angle, but the potential for an Angle-Rollins match is immense. Add Reigns and Styles to the list if Angle can work more than two matches.



-After turning heel, Angle taking a young antagonist under his wing in an official on-screen mentorship would be an excellent use of Our Olympic Hero’s built-in, Hall of Fame credibility. A stable of former amateur standouts like Dolph Ziggler and American Alpha would be one way to go; a more creatively protected version of what Ric Flair was in Evolution could work too; either scenario could be the catalyst for spotlight matches opposite stablemates who break from his influence down the road.



At the end of the day, as a long-time Angle enthusiast, I am excited to see his role in WWE expand beyond the played out on-air authority figure. He has contributed next to nothing to Raw, thus far. For better or worse, that is about to change; and I have faith in my Olympic Hero that it will be for the better, both in the short-term and the long-term.

