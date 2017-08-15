

Doctor's Orders: This Year's Summerslam Is What Many Of Us Have Been Asking For…

Just days before it takes place in Brooklyn, New York, Summerslam 2017 can be described in many ways. Some have said that it feels fresh, while others have remarked that it does not have that distinctly Summerslam aura; some have stated that the booking leading up to it has been rather bland to downright awful, whereas others have found great appreciation or fascination in one or more stories being told during the build. An additional description that does not seem to be getting much attention from a largely apathetic diehard fanbase, pre-Summerslam: it is what many of us have been asking for…



WrestleMania 33 exacerbated a trend that began earlier in the decade of reserving the three biggest shows on the wrestling calendar – Royal Rumble, Mania and Summerslam – for reinforcing the dominance of the generations that debuted in or before 2002 instead of using them as the vehicle to launch the stars of the more recent and current generations to the next level. Enveloped in this complex issue is the so-termed “Part-Timer Problem,” but the broader scope of the trend suggests more of a WWE obsession with the past and a reticence toward fully embracing the present and future. A microcosm of the borderline to outright crisis (depending on your perspective) came in the form of John Cena winning the WWE Championship at the Winter Classic from AJ Styles, basically to act as the first in a series of segues to putting the title back on the 2017 Rumble winner, Randy Orton; Cena and Orton, champions yet again…some “New Era” huh?



Despite a plethora of top flight talents emerging since 2010 – CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, etc. – every WrestleMania and Summerslam Season has continued to fixate primarily on the stars of yesteryear. As it stands today, not one of the Big 3 pay-per-view main-events this decade has exclusively featured wrestlers who debuted after 2002.



Sunday’s Summerslam card is set to change the status quo, as nostalgic resonance gives way to present day consciousness. Whatever the 2017 Summer Classic is able to achieve from the standpoint of WWE Network subscriptions added and/or media attention received, the credit will go to a collection of talents who are firmly entrenched as the cornerstones of the “New Era.” Before Sunday, the “New Era” applied mostly to the secondary special events and their corresponding television products, with each WrestleMania and Summerslam Season since the climax of the Yes! Movement temporarily fractured the glass ceiling selling its Big 3 PPV on names from the Monday Night War or the OVW Class of ’02. Sunday will bring the “New Era” to the next step in its evolution, as it has no Undertaker, Triple H, Rock, Goldberg, or Sting to act as an economic safety net; this time, it’s all on the “New Era.”



The World and Universal Championship matches, respectively, feature only one star whose peak days in WWE are in the rearview (Brock Lesnar). Shinsuke Nakamura challenging Jinder Mahal and the trio of Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman attempting to dethrone Lesnar equate to 83% of the primary draws for Summerslam being relatively new to their roles. The total number of times that a modern star has exited WrestleMania or Summerslam as winner of a main-event and then become the subsequent post-PPV focal point is three, and they have all been recently (Manias 31-33, Reigns twice and Rollins once) – that is three out of fifteen. Sunday is poised to build on the success for the former Shield members, positioning modern top guys to perhaps from here on assume not just a share of the spotlight with heavy part-timer assistance, but a lion’s share of the attention before, during, and after these massive events.



It was originally rumored that Kurt Angle might wrestle his first WWE match in eleven years at Summerslam and, while his presence surely would have boosted the hype machine for an event that will attempt to separate itself through execution and presentation (without prominent nostalgia) from the twelve to thirteen single-brand PPVs, Our Olympic Hero’s absence on the card has opened the door for the supporting cast to step up. Rollins and Ambrose were the primary beneficiaries on the red brand, crafting an awesome story with plenty of time to breathe over the past month-and-a-half. How nice will it be for a Tag Team Championship match to sit just beneath the two top singles title matches on the marquee at the second biggest PPV of the year? How refreshing was it to see a very strong and eventful go-home Monday Night Raw focusing almost the entirety of its creative attention on the Summerslam under-card?



All seven of the top-billed matches at WrestleMania this year featured at least one talent who debuted before 2003. Of the top seven matches at Summerslam (as defined by the total amount of TV hype), only one – the Fatal 4-Way featuring Lesnar – features a talent who debuted before 2003, and all but one other debuted after 2011 (Sheamus started on Raw in late ’09); the proverbial ball has been placed confidently in the court of today’s top stars.



The greatest benefit of present day consciousness is the ability to build well-rounded cards that do not feel so top heavy. Rather than pick the creative scraps left behind while so much scripting goes into feuds revolving around names who made it big over a decade ago, the secondary and tertiary storylines – even if they do not light the world on fire – actually get a chance to contribute something of value to the hype. Certain things could have been better these past six weeks, without question; that is part of life. However, it has been a summer treat to see the guys and girls busting their butts for the entirety of the grueling wrestling calendar be the central figures of the Summerslam 2017 process, gifted the opportunity to succeed or fail because either they were or were not good enough instead of being doomed to backseat duty in order to make room for the wrestlers that they (and we) grew up watching.

