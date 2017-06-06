

Following the response to our collaboration last summer regarding the greatest superstars of the post-Attitude Era, Dave Fenichel and I have teamed up again for another Top 100 list. Between now and June, we will take an in-depth look at tag team history throughout the WrestleMania Era, even including teams that fall beyond the footprint of WWE and NWA/WCW, with rankings shaped by championship pedigree, classic matches, personal memories, the historical scope of the promotion(s) that hosted the duo, the roster positional heights that the team was able to reach (i.e. escaping the mid-card for main-event status), and impact left on tag team lore. Enjoy the journey and feel free to share your thoughts on the teams and their rankings.



30. The British Bulldog and Owen Hart

29. The Shield

28. The World’s Greatest Tag Team

27. The Minnesota Wrecking Crew

26. The Eliminators







You may be surprised to see the Bulldog and Owen Hart ranked so highly on our countdown. When thinking of the all-time great tag teams, they aren’t nearly the first names that come to mind. They are here based on the strength of a singular title run lasting 245 days. Prior to doing the research, I had fond memories regarding the quality of matches during their reign. After closer consideration, this wasn’t a very good title reign at all. They had a solid thing going with The Smoking Gunns to win the belts, but were stuck defending against the likes of The Fake Diesel and Fake Razor Ramon, Furnas and Lafon, and an LOD team far, far past their prime. Their biggest match was against Mankind and Vader at Wrestlemania 13, but it wasn’t anything to write home about. I’m sure Chad will remind us of why they ended up so highly ranked on our list. Chad?



Owen Hart and The British Bulldog were not exactly the leaders of a flourishing tag team division either. If there is one thing I have discovered throughout this journey, thus far, it has been how little time in WWE lore has featured a consistent focus on tag team wrestling. That said, I think the mid-1990s was still a fair bit better than the mid-2000s onward. Bulldog and Owen as one of the premiere tag teams surely were not getting left off WrestleMania; they were going to ensure that the spotlight remained on team-oriented sports entertainment. Matches against Furnas and Lafon or HBK and Stone Cold (among others) should therefore not be undervalued, nor should their title reign when weighed against its peers historically, accounting for a better (if only a little bit better) era for the tag team genre. If you disagree with their ranking, I'd say that's more an indictment of WWE's overall vision for the division rather than a stain on this list.







The Shield held the Tag Team Championships for about 100 less days than Owen and Bulldog, but their impact on the tag team division was, in my opinion, more substantial if only for the reason that, pre-Shield, tag team wrestling was at the tail end of the lousy decade I keep harping on. Sure, they took the titles from Team Hell No, but Kane and Bryan were thrown-together top-tier talents who did very little for the tag team division. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns helped kick-start a better developed division where the championships were a focal point instead of a prop. By the end of their run with the straps, The Shield had put together some of the finest tag team work in a very long time against The Rhodes Brothers and The Usos. Unlike the vast majority of their peers from the modern era, they left the division definitively better off than they found it.



The Shield were such a dominant stable that people often forget how strong of a tag team they were as well. The feud that they had with the Rhodes Brothers was amazing and easily my favorite tag feud of the last ten years. This was definitely an example of quality over quantity. While they didn’t hold the tag championships for nearly as long as other teams that we have discussed recently on the countdown, their run was littered with high quality matches, strong storylines and tremendous heel heat. Through their feuds with the aforementioned Rhodes Brothers and the Usos, the Shield were instrumental in ushering in another strong era of tag team wrestling after several years of a floundering division. The Shield were an all-time great stable but their tag team run should not be forgotten in the annals of history.







Where do I start with The World’s Greatest Tag Team? In my opinion, they are one of the best in ring tag teams in WWE history. Their list of spectacular matches is lengthy. They had the benefit of being the right type of wrestlers to be paired with Kurt Angle upon their debut when Angle was the hottest act in wrestling. This gave them immediate legitimacy and allowed them to win the tag belts immediately upon their debut. Amongst the WGTT’s biggest hits are teams that rank very highly on the countdown, including Los Guerreros, London and Kendrick, and The Hardy Boyz. Their ladder match against Eddie Guerrero and Tajiri is amongst the best tag team matches in recent memory. Despite the feeling that their run was everlasting, they only held the titles twice for a combined 180 days. If they had better title statistics, perhaps they would have ascended much higher on our countdown. Their in-ring work certainly stacks up against almost any team in history.



Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin were to me , at the peak of my admiration for Kurt Angle in 2002/2003, the two next great stars of the business. They really were to tag team wrestling, immediately upon their debut impressively enough, what Angle was to the singles ranks – totally natural grappling machines who made everything that they did look so seamless. To paraphrase a Paul Heyman quote, “They could wrestle, they could brawl...Haas and Benjamin could do it all.” I reflect back on their work with Los Guerreros and Mysterio/Kidman especially and I struggle to think of more enjoyable pure tag team matches in the WrestleMania Era. I'm sincerely happy that they established their reputation during the tail end of a historically superior tag team era because it would have been a shame to see them toil for the majority of their run against also-rans. Statistically, many teams are superior, but I'm not sure the same could be said if you remove the “statistically” qualifier.







Statistically, The Andersons should not be anywhere near this high on the list; perhaps Dave will even argue that point when the floor again becomes his, citing the fanaticism yours truly has regarding the 1980s NWA tag team scene. I would hope that anybody with an inkling of historical perspective who has enjoyed this collaboration thus far could recognize that The Andersons transcended championships. Ole and Arn were founding members of The Four Horsemen; they were main-event talents who just so happened to ply their trade in the stacked tag team ranks, where they flourished. The Andersons vs. The Rock 'n Roll Express...if you've never seen it, go back and watch it. I'll mention it again when we get to Ricky and Robert later, but that match is a perfect example of what The Andersons were all about. They broke you down and dissected you to the point that beating them seemed only possible by some miraculous turn of events. So, there was no way that we could get too far outside of the Top 25 and not talk about Ole and Arn.



I hate to keep beating a dead horse . The Andersons being ahead of The World’s Greatest Tag Team is an embarrassment to this countdown. This is a prime example of Chad growing up in the South and being blatantly biased towards his territory. The Andersons weren’t a great tag team. They were part of a main event level stable. The tag team itself brought nothing to the table. They weren’t champions during this era. They don’t have a laundry list of spectacular matches. The Rock n’ Roll Express could get a quality match out of a paper bag, so I am unmoved by Chad citing a single match as a reason for this ludicrous ranking. I’d like to take my last few words here to apologize to our readers who expect nothing but quality teams this late in the countdown. Please direct all hate mail to Chad Matthews at cmdoclop@gmail.com







Ah. The Eliminators. Now we are talking . They were one of the finest tag teams to grace an ECW ring. Perry Saturn and John Kronus were two badasses that personified everything you looked for in ECW performers. They had brutal matches and great feuds with the likes of The Pitbulls, Public Enemy, The Gangstas, and The Dudley Boyz. Considering how unbelievably dominant the Dudley Boys were in ECW, it’s an impressive feat that the Eliminators managed to have 3 title reigns totaling 335 days. Total Elimination remains one of favorite tag team finishing moves of all time. As was the case with several teams before them and several still yet to come, The Eliminators accomplishments had to be slightly downgraded as a result of the promotion by which they took place in. Nonetheless, The Eliminators are one of the most violent and vicious tag teams that ever walked the planet.



Dave's unwavering contrarianism about the best tag team scene of all-time is so very predictable. All hail to the Minnesota Wrecking Crew and to the mid-1980s NWA. Now, as to The Eliminators, I believe we're seeing the by-product of Dave growing up in the northeast and being influenced by the ECW cult in their position on this list. Saturn and Kronus were absolutely a fabulous tag team, though, and some of my favorite matches and moments during my self-taught ECW history lessons have come courtesy of their work. They were not influential enough to warrant a spot so high, in my opinion, and they never did translate their ECW success to a top promotion (not together anyway), but are they Top 50 worthy? I believe that they are. It should be noted that The Andersons were ranked ten spots higher than The Eliminators in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's “Top 100 Tag Teams” list back in 2003. Just saying...

