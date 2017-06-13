

Doctor's Orders Posted in:

Doctor's Orders: The Top 100 Tag Teams of the WrestleMania Era (#16-#20) - Featuring The Julius Erving of Tag Team Lore

By

Jun 13, 2017 - 12:23:30 PM



By The Doc Jun 13, 2017 - 12:23:30 PM

”The Doc” Chad Matthews has been a featured writer for LOP since 2004. Initially offering detailed recaps and reviews for WWE's top programs, he transitioned to writing columns in 2010. In addition to his discussion-provoking current event pieces, he has written many acclaimed series about WrestleMania, as well as a popular short story chronicle. The Doc has also penned a book, The WrestleMania Era: The Book of Sports Entertainment, published in 2013. It has been called “the best wrestling book I have ever read” and holds a 5-star rating on Amazon, where it peaked at #3 on the wrestling charts.



Follow @TheDocLOP



Following the response to our collaboration last summer regarding the greatest superstars of the post-Attitude Era, Dave Fenichel and I have teamed up again for another Top 100 list. Between now and June, we will take an in-depth look at tag team history throughout the WrestleMania Era, even including teams that fall beyond the footprint of WWE and NWA/WCW, with rankings shaped by championship pedigree, classic matches, personal memories, the historical scope of the promotion(s) that hosted the duo, the roster positional heights that the team was able to reach (i.e. escaping the mid-card for main-event status), and impact left on tag team lore. Enjoy the journey and feel free to share your thoughts on the teams and their rankings.



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Which team from the WrestleMania Era do you think is the most historically overrated?



20. The Usos

19. Doom

18. Money, Inc.

17. The Nasty Boys

16. The Fabulous Freebirds







Recent years have not been particularly kind to tag team wrestling, but The Usos are a glowing exception. While their 3 tag team title reigns totaling 341 days (and counting) are impressive numbers, they don’t tell the whole story of how dominant the Usos have been. It seems as if they have been a focus of the tag team division for as long as I can remember. They had great matches with EVERYONE during their reign. They had memorable feuds with the likes of Goldust and Stardust, The Shield, Team Mizdow and The Wyatt Family. Their 2 out of 3 falls match against Luke Harper and Erick Rowan of the Wyatt Family at Battleground 2014 is one of my favorite tag team matches of any era. The Usos are still a focus of the WWE tag team scene today. I fully expect them to continue to move up our list when this topic is revisited down the road.



This summer may be the closest thing we've seen to a Tag Team Revolution in a couple of years, back when the Usos were finally ascending to the top of the division after largely floundering for much of their first three years in WWE. The match Dave mentioned against The Shield on the Money in the Bank 2013 Kick-Off show was top notch and invested me in their future success, which included the dominant run as Tag Team Champions in 2014 that produced the excellent defense against The Wyatts that July. Longevity has since come to their aid in such a historical discussion as this and I would like to point out that they have managed to do something that very few tag teams in the last fifteen years have been able to do: maintain their status as a team. Career tag teams have largely become extinct, but their ability to hold their ground as a unit has put them in a position to reinvent themselves, getting over not just as the fun Samoan-dancing guys who can flat out go when the bell rings, but also as the cunning, cocky heels that won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.







Forgive the following Wiki-style recap , but I get the impression that fans have largely forgotten this entry. Doom, the impressive team of Ron Simmons and Butch Reed, debuted under masks in the late 1980s under the management of Woman. They were quite physically imposing and, in matches against The Steiner Brothers especially, proved to be quality members of an impressive tag team scene. After they lost a match to The Steiners that made them unmask, their identities were revealed and they proceeded to even greater success under the tutelage of future WWE Hall of Famer, Teddy Long. Doom went onto win the WCW Tag Team Championships and hold them for a 282 days, the longest single reign in the history of World Championship Wrestling. 1990 was their year, as not only did they compete in a litany of rock solid matches with The Steiners, they also were involved in headlining attraction bouts at both Halloween Havoc and Starrcade opposite members of The Four Horsemen. At Starrcade, their bloody Street Fight against Arn Anderson and Barry Windham was one of the best sub-8-minute matches you will ever see.



DOOOOOOOOOOM! I don’t think Chad gives our readers nearly enough credit here. There is no way that they were forgetting about Doom. In fact, when I would tell people that we were tackling this countdown, Doom was one of the teams that got brought up the most. Doom is a cult favorite amongst the internet wrestling community. Simply put, Ron Simmons and Butch Reed talked tough and wrestled tougher. They were dominant monsters of the late 1980s/early 1990s. Going into our analysis, I was concerned that Doom would fall under the category of teams that I loved but couldn’t justify ranking as highly as I wanted to. One of the longest singular title reigns at 282 days skyrocketed them up our list to their rightful place on the countdown. Lastly, this team is noteworthy as it launched the career of recently Hall of Fame Inductee, Teddy Long.







Unlike Doom, Money Inc isn’t the sexiest of tag teams . While both members are well regarded as singles wrestlers, they don’t jump off the page at you as being an all-time great tag team. However, their career achievements are simply staggering. They are 3 time champions for a total of 411 days. Furthermore, two of their title wins came by defeating The Legion of Doom/Road Warriors and The Steiners Brothers. That accomplishment alone is worth a lofty place on our countdown. Without a doubt though, their greatest accomplishment is being a part of a tag team title match against Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake at Wrestlemania IX. Sure, Wrestlemania IX was a turd that you just wanted to flush, but this match was absolutely the focal point of the show. Very few, if any other tag teams, can boast that accomplishment. Money Inc was a truly underrated and underappreciated tag team.



I honestly miss the days when a bonafide mega-star like Ted DiBiase could move into the tag team ranks and it not be frowned upon. I think the reason the pattern in modern times is disliked is because of the problem I've harped on for the last several weeks: inconsistency in booking the division and the titles rarely seeming important unless a headliner is temporarily holding them. When Million Dollar Man joined forces with IRS, it was at the tail end of a lengthy run of excellence for the division that WWE has never seen fit to match. Every single Tag Team Championship-winning duo for the ten years between late 1983 and late 1993 made our list of the 100 greatest and, though we have joked about the perception of certain eras in tag team lore, there's really no questioning that, for WWE, the first ten years of the WrestleMania Era were the golden age for tag team wrestling. Money, Inc. was one of the featured acts at the biggest Summerslam of all-time in 1992 and headliners of WrestleMania IX the next spring; DiBiase wasn't lending his credibility to tag team wrestling, but rather sustaining it through tag team wrestling.







Now, don't let this read as condemnation , but my most lasting memory of The Nasty Boys was actually of their likenesses being talked about by Macho Man on the old commercial for the WWF action figures circa 1991 when the iconic orator Savage noted about The Nasties, “Those Nasty Boys are really getting nasty.” Whenever someone says, “Nasty Boys,” I first think of Janet Jackson, and then I think of Macho Man in that video. That said, The Nasties were a blast who starred in both WWE and WCW, combining to reign four times as Tag Team Champions for 414 days total (hence bumping them just barely ahead of Money, Inc. in the rankings). As characters, they were loud and obnoxious – their exploits made even louder and more obnoxious by their association with “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart and his megaphone – and, as wrestlers, they were responsible for some of the most underappreciated matches ever, with the Steiners, Harts, and L.O.D., as well as with Cactus Jack and various opponents. So, yeah Macho, those Nasty Boys really did get nasty...and I dug it.



Ok LOP fan base , ask yourselves an honest question. How many of you dropped your friends with a “pit stop” during the early 1990s? I know I did. The thing about the Nasty Boys is that their actual accomplishments often get overshadowed by the goofiness and beloved nature of their gimmick. People, myself included, tend to think of them in the same manner as The Bushwackers – a beloved team that didn’t do much of note. This is not the case. Chad already detailed their title accomplishments. One of the biggest surprises ever in tag team wrestling came when they beat The Hart Foundation at Wrestlemania 7 to become champs. That was a very underappreciated match on a very underappreciated Wrestlemania. Their WCW run was underappreciated as well. As Chad mentioned, their hardcore matches with Cactus Jack and Maxx Payne were legendary. Along with having one of the best gimmicks in tag team history, they were one of the best tag teams ever…period.







Cue the hate mail. We know . The Freebirds didn’t get the respect they deserve on our countdown. Chad and I struggled mightily to rank them for the simple reason that we couldn’t count any accomplishments outside of WWE/WCW/ECW/NWA/TNA. That meant that their legendary top 3 all-time tag team feud with The Von Erichs doesn’t factor into our rankings in any way. Taking that out of the equation, their WCW/NWA run was impressive – 4 title reigns totaling 258 days. Unfortunately, there weren’t a ton of memorable moments or matches within that run. Simply put, the Freebirds are a top 10, potentially top 5 tag team if you factor in ALL of their accomplishments, but we weren’t afforded the liberty of being able to do that. #16 on our countdown absent their greatest accomplishment(s) is still an incredible feat.



The Freebirds are an interesting one for me . They were an influential faction, one of the earliest examples in modern wrestling history of being greater than the sum of their individual parts; they innovated the utilization of rock music as an entrance theme and recorded one of the first original tunes to play them to the ring (the iconic “Badstreet USA”). As Dave mentioned, their feud with the Von Erichs was a huge accomplishment and, I might add, came at a time when such highly regarded happenings from the territory system were quickly fading away. Yet, what about tag team wrestling in the WrestleMania Era? Even if we included it, the Von Erich feud had little bearing on tag team wrestling as we know it. It's an ABA memory in a discussion about NBA greatness, though that's not meant to downplay it as much as it may seem. They're Dr. J is who they are, groundbreaking in many ways and accomplished in others, but just not quite as great as their elite peers on a bigger stage. In historical conversations such as these, that is absolutely OK.

to tag team wrestling, but The Usos are a glowing exception. While their 3 tag team title reigns totaling 341 days (and counting) are impressive numbers, they don’t tell the whole story of how dominant the Usos have been. It seems as if they have been a focus of the tag team division for as long as I can remember. They had great matches with EVERYONE during their reign. They had memorable feuds with the likes of Goldust and Stardust, The Shield, Team Mizdow and The Wyatt Family. Their 2 out of 3 falls match against Luke Harper and Erick Rowan of the Wyatt Family at Battleground 2014 is one of my favorite tag team matches of any era. The Usos are still a focus of the WWE tag team scene today. I fully expect them to continue to move up our list when this topic is revisited down the road.we've seen to a Tag Team Revolution in a couple of years, back when the Usos were finally ascending to the top of the division after largely floundering for much of their first three years in WWE. The match Dave mentioned against The Shield on the Money in the Bank 2013 Kick-Off show was top notch and invested me in their future success, which included the dominant run as Tag Team Champions in 2014 that produced the excellent defense against The Wyatts that July. Longevity has since come to their aid in such a historical discussion as this and I would like to point out that they have managed to do something that very few tag teams in the last fifteen years have been able to do: maintain their status as a team. Career tag teams have largely become extinct, but their ability to hold their ground as a unit has put them in a position to reinvent themselves, getting over not just as the fun Samoan-dancing guys who can flat out go when the bell rings, but also as the cunning, cocky heels that won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships., but I get the impression that fans have largely forgotten this entry. Doom, the impressive team of Ron Simmons and Butch Reed, debuted under masks in the late 1980s under the management of Woman. They were quite physically imposing and, in matches against The Steiner Brothers especially, proved to be quality members of an impressive tag team scene. After they lost a match to The Steiners that made them unmask, their identities were revealed and they proceeded to even greater success under the tutelage of future WWE Hall of Famer, Teddy Long. Doom went onto win the WCW Tag Team Championships and hold them for a 282 days, the longest single reign in the history of World Championship Wrestling. 1990 was their year, as not only did they compete in a litany of rock solid matches with The Steiners, they also were involved in headlining attraction bouts at both Halloween Havoc and Starrcade opposite members of The Four Horsemen. At Starrcade, their bloody Street Fight against Arn Anderson and Barry Windham was one of the best sub-8-minute matches you will ever see.I don’t think Chad gives our readers nearly enough credit here. There is no way that they were forgetting about Doom. In fact, when I would tell people that we were tackling this countdown, Doom was one of the teams that got brought up the most. Doom is a cult favorite amongst the internet wrestling community. Simply put, Ron Simmons and Butch Reed talked tough and wrestled tougher. They were dominant monsters of the late 1980s/early 1990s. Going into our analysis, I was concerned that Doom would fall under the category of teams that I loved but couldn’t justify ranking as highly as I wanted to. One of the longest singular title reigns at 282 days skyrocketed them up our list to their rightful place on the countdown. Lastly, this team is noteworthy as it launched the career of recently Hall of Fame Inductee, Teddy Long.. While both members are well regarded as singles wrestlers, they don’t jump off the page at you as being an all-time great tag team. However, their career achievements are simply staggering. They are 3 time champions for a total of 411 days. Furthermore, two of their title wins came by defeating The Legion of Doom/Road Warriors and The Steiners Brothers. That accomplishment alone is worth a lofty place on our countdown. Without a doubt though, their greatest accomplishment is being a part of a tag team title match against Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake at Wrestlemania IX. Sure, Wrestlemania IX was a turd that you just wanted to flush, but this match was absolutely the focal point of the show. Very few, if any other tag teams, can boast that accomplishment. Money Inc was a truly underrated and underappreciated tag team.mega-star like Ted DiBiase could move into the tag team ranks and it not be frowned upon. I think the reason the pattern in modern times is disliked is because of the problem I've harped on for the last several weeks: inconsistency in booking the division and the titles rarely seeming important unless a headliner is temporarily holding them. When Million Dollar Man joined forces with IRS, it was at the tail end of a lengthy run of excellence for the division that WWE has never seen fit to match. Every single Tag Team Championship-winning duo for the ten years between late 1983 and late 1993 made our list of the 100 greatest and, though we have joked about the perception of certain eras in tag team lore, there's really no questioning that, for WWE, the first ten years of the WrestleMania Era were the golden age for tag team wrestling. Money, Inc. was one of the featured acts at the biggest Summerslam of all-time in 1992 and headliners of WrestleMania IX the next spring; DiBiase wasn't lending his credibility to tag team wrestling, but rather sustaining it through tag team wrestling., but my most lasting memory of The Nasty Boys was actually of their likenesses being talked about by Macho Man on the old commercial for the WWF action figures circa 1991 when the iconic orator Savage noted about The Nasties, “Those Nasty Boys are really getting nasty.” Whenever someone says, “Nasty Boys,” I first think of Janet Jackson, and then I think of Macho Man in that video. That said, The Nasties were a blast who starred in both WWE and WCW, combining to reign four times as Tag Team Champions for 414 days total (hence bumping them just barely ahead of Money, Inc. in the rankings). As characters, they were loud and obnoxious – their exploits made even louder and more obnoxious by their association with “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart and his megaphone – and, as wrestlers, they were responsible for some of the most underappreciated matches ever, with the Steiners, Harts, and L.O.D., as well as with Cactus Jack and various opponents. So, yeah Macho, those Nasty Boys really did get nasty...and I dug it., ask yourselves an honest question. How many of you dropped your friends with a “pit stop” during the early 1990s? I know I did. The thing about the Nasty Boys is that their actual accomplishments often get overshadowed by the goofiness and beloved nature of their gimmick. People, myself included, tend to think of them in the same manner as The Bushwackers – a beloved team that didn’t do much of note. This is not the case. Chad already detailed their title accomplishments. One of the biggest surprises ever in tag team wrestling came when they beat The Hart Foundation at Wrestlemania 7 to become champs. That was a very underappreciated match on a very underappreciated Wrestlemania. Their WCW run was underappreciated as well. As Chad mentioned, their hardcore matches with Cactus Jack and Maxx Payne were legendary. Along with having one of the best gimmicks in tag team history, they were one of the best tag teams ever…period.. The Freebirds didn’t get the respect they deserve on our countdown. Chad and I struggled mightily to rank them for the simple reason that we couldn’t count any accomplishments outside of WWE/WCW/ECW/NWA/TNA. That meant that their legendary top 3 all-time tag team feud with The Von Erichs doesn’t factor into our rankings in any way. Taking that out of the equation, their WCW/NWA run was impressive – 4 title reigns totaling 258 days. Unfortunately, there weren’t a ton of memorable moments or matches within that run. Simply put, the Freebirds are a top 10, potentially top 5 tag team if you factor in ALL of their accomplishments, but we weren’t afforded the liberty of being able to do that. #16 on our countdown absent their greatest accomplishment(s) is still an incredible feat.. They were an influential faction, one of the earliest examples in modern wrestling history of being greater than the sum of their individual parts; they innovated the utilization of rock music as an entrance theme and recorded one of the first original tunes to play them to the ring (the iconic “Badstreet USA”). As Dave mentioned, their feud with the Von Erichs was a huge accomplishment and, I might add, came at a time when such highly regarded happenings from the territory system were quickly fading away. Yet, what about tag team wrestling in the WrestleMania Era? Even if we included it, the Von Erich feud had little bearing on tag team wrestling as we know it. It's an ABA memory in a discussion about NBA greatness, though that's not meant to downplay it as much as it may seem. They're Dr. J is who they are, groundbreaking in many ways and accomplished in others, but just not quite as great as their elite peers on a bigger stage. In historical conversations such as these, that is absolutely OK.