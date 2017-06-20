

Doctor's Orders: The Top 100 Tag Teams of the WrestleMania Era (#6-#10) - The Countdown to #1 Begins!

By The Doc Jun 20, 2017 - 11:50:49 AM Wed on "The Doc Says" podcast, Dave Fenichel joins for a spirited discussion regarding Money in the Bank and the Smackdown brand's direction heading toward Summerslam



Following the response to our collaboration last summer regarding the greatest superstars of the post-Attitude Era, Dave Fenichel and I have teamed up again for another Top 100 list. Between April and June, we have taken an in-depth look at tag team history throughout the WrestleMania Era, even including teams that fall beyond the footprint of WWE and NWA/WCW, with rankings shaped by championship pedigree, classic matches, personal memories, the historical scope of the promotion(s) that hosted the duo, the roster positional heights that the team was able to reach (i.e. escaping the mid-card for main-event status), and impact left on tag team lore. We hope you have enjoyed the journey and feel free to share your thoughts on the teams and their rankings as we reach the finish line later this week.



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Which team(s) that narrowly missed the Top 10 in our countdown do you think should have made the cut? Who would get replaced?



10. Harlem Heat

9. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

8. The New Age Outlaws

7. The Outsiders

6. The Hart Foundation







I was beyond overjoyed when we decided that Harlem Heat would crack the all-time top 10 on our countdown. I remember watching Booker T and Stevie Ray as The Ebony Experience in the GWF on ESPN as a child. They jumped off the page at me right away. I would always marvel at Booker’s athleticism and Stevie’s size and raw power. I don’t think Harlem Heat gets enough credit for all of the awesome double team moves they had. They had their own spinoff of the Hart Attack where Booker would instead hit the opponent with an ax kick. They had their own spinoff of The Doomsday Device where Booker would dropkick the opponent instead. They had a power-bomb/top rope elbow combination called The Heat Bomb and a backbreaker/top rope leg drop combination that they called The Towering Inferno. All of these moved revolved around a rare combination of power and athleticism, and the crowd ate it up with a spoon. They thrived where teams like E&C and the Hardy’s did not – a staggering 10 title reigns totaling 470 days. I loved me some Harlem Heat.



Can you dig it, sucka? Harlem Heat begins our journey through the Top 10 tag teams of the WrestleMania Era in style.



Several years ago, I was having a back-and-forth email discussion about great tag teams with a reader and we got to talking about Harlem Heat. I was in the midst of the research phase of my book and had reached the point where I was studying Booker T's WCW career. The reader stated very clearly to my recollection that Harlem Heat were a great tag team that didn't have a lot of great tag team matches. It was a comment that stuck with me through watching much of their work from 1993-1996; though they did everything Dave described – great tag team wrestling – there was not a match that stood out. That changed in what I would consider one of the most underrated early moments of WCW's battle against The New World Order when Booker T and Stevie Ray defended the Tag Team Championships against The Outsiders. It felt like a big deal and it was wrestled like a big deal. Maybe it's not a great match by traditional standards, but it featured great stakes and it made clear that, when the time came for Harlem Heat to step up, they were far more than just capable.







The Rock 'n Roll Express are most famous to me for their amazing connection with the audience. Starrcade history was obviously an important part of the WrestleMania Era, perhaps not on par with The Showcase of the Immortals, but certainly in its early years near-equal in stature to how we regard the Rumble and Summerslam. In all of my viewings of the Starrcade library over the years, I cannot recall a single match where the audience was more invested in a babyface act than Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson were at Starrcade '86 against The Andersons – just a constant barrage of “Rock and Roll” chants. It was pretty incredible how popular they were, really, and that match was just a microcosm of it. Fueled by fan adulation, they won the NWA World Tag Team Championships on four different occasions and held them for a very impressive 400 days combined. Their matches against The Midnight Express were the stuff of legend, as were their performances against Arn and Ole and The Russians, among others. I was thrilled to see them inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.



It was a travesty that it took as long as it did for The Rock N’ Roll Express to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Simply put, they wrote the book on the psychology of tag team wrestling as a baby face tag team. Jim Cornette laid it out as well as you possibly could during their Hall of Fame induction speech. No one took a beating like Ricky Morton. He would keep getting pounded until the crowd was dying for Robert Gibson to be tagged in. Finally, when all would seem lost, Gibson would get the hot tag and clean house. A double dropkick later and they were victorious. This may seem like commonplace because it happens in EVERY tag match ever, but the Rock N’ Roll Express were the pioneers. Their feud with the Midnight Express is top 3 all time in the tag team ranks, they personified what Rock N’ Wrestling meant in the 1980s, and I’d argue that, strictly from a pure baby face tag team standpoint, no one has ever done it better.







Has there ever been a more surprisingly successful tag team than The New Age Outlaws ? Although Billy Gunn had some success as one half of the Smoking Gunns, that was more of a gimmick driven tag team than the results of the fruits of their labor. The Road Dogg was a jobber, plain and simple. This team shouldn’t have worked, but boy did it work. 5 tag title reigns totaling 468 days doesn’t even begin to describe their impact. DX wasn’t cool until the NAO joined. Their schtick was gold. I dare you to find a wrestling fan from the attitude era that can’t recite it word for word. They were one of the big reasons that the WWE became “cool” during the Attitude Era. For the most part, their in-ring accomplishments don’t quite stack up with the very very top of our list. However, their Tag Team Title Dumpster match against Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie is a hidden classic that is still enjoyable to watch to this day. The New Age Outlaws may go down in history as the most over-achieving tag team ever.



Last week, I borderline harped on New Day for being a merch-selling giant whose accomplishments on the 20’x20' canvas were miniature, so it requires context for me to turn around and heap serious praise toward The New Age Outlaws. Here's the bottom line: it is far more impressive to me to be the third most bankable merchandise-selling act of your era if that era includes all-time great personalities like Steve Austin and The Rock. With all due respect to New Day, most of the top stars of this generation either have very little charisma or have rarely been given the chance to show it; what New Day has done is nevertheless amazing, but what Road Dogg and Billy Gunn did was far more impressive to me. The Outlaws were rewarded for their stuff flying off the shelves and for carrying a lousy tag team division to consistent relevance for two years, feuding with the major players of the Attitude Era instead of being relegated to nothing positions on both TV and PPV. Gunn and James are everything I hope The New Day will become...







The Outsiders were such a big deal in the Monday Night War . Can that be emphasized enough? Because of their stature in WCW, it could be argued that tag team wrestling was never more relevant at a main-event level than when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were reigning as champions six times for 475 total days in the late 1990s – not even during the periods that I've hailed the best in team-oriented lore. WWE's revisionist history likes to downplay what WCW accomplished in a lot of ways, so most of the conversation about the weekly ratings battles revolves around WWE's comeback and not The New World Order that sparked WCW's two year dominance and that caused WWE to throw away their old playbook and creatively fight in the trenches. Again, Hall and Nash were such a big deal. I would say any argument against their place in tag team wrestling history on account of things like a lack of classic matches should be immediately dismissed because of how many memorable moments they were involved in while holding the gold. Call it The Outsider corollary to Hogan's Law: if you were that significant to the success of professional wrestling, most typical counter-arguments to your place in the pantheon do not apply.



The Outsiders often get forgotten about in the conversation of greatest tag teams in the history of wrestling. When you think of Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, you immediately think about the NWO as a stable and how dominant they were. Additionally, it’s rare for two massive singles stars to combine to make an incredibly successful tag team post-singles success. Nonetheless, even if it is not the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, it is without question that they belong in the top ten of our countdown. Not only do their title stats warrant inclusion, but they were one of if not the biggest draws in the history of tag team wrestling. Sure, the NWO angle went on far too long and ultimately killed WCW, and sure, they were involved in many craptastic matches and storylines, but you cannot argue against their dominance. Lastly, much like the NAO made DX cool, the Outsiders undoubtedly were what originally made the NWO a faction that appealed to the masses.







The Hart Foundation are my personal favorite tag team ever . While they were only champions twice, both reigns were wildly successful and lengthy, totaling 483 days. You cannot talk about The Hart Foundation without talking about their in-ring performance. They feuded and had great matches with a “who’s who” of tag team wrestling. Their feuds and matches with the likes of The British Bulldogs, Strikeforce, The Rockers, The Nasty Boys and Demolition were the stuff of legends. During the Nasty Boys’ entry, I discussed how highly I regard their Wrestlemania 7 encounter. Their match against The Brainbusters at Summer1989 made the WWE’s list of Top 25 Summerslam matches ever yet no one talks about it. My personal favorite match of theirs though, was the 2 out of 3 falls match against Demolition at Summerslam 1990. To me, that’s as good as tag team wrestling gets. The Hart Foundation to Dave Fenichel were the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.



When you combine elite championship success with fantastic in-ring performance level and leave a lasting impression that has people still talking about you thirty years later, then surely you have the resume of one of the top five or six tag teams ever. The Hart Foundation represent very well – perhaps better than anyone else in history – what I think WWE especially feels is the ideal use of tag team wrestling; they were foundational pieces of a stacked mid-card scene and featured one wrestler who was capable of breaking out on his own and becoming a huge star in the singles ranks. Personally, I feel as though their lengthy tenure in the tag division allowed fans to make a deeper emotional connection to them that benefited Bret as the years wore on. Things move too swiftly these days and have for years; The Hart Foundation rose to prominence, dropped down a bit, and rose back to prominence again, winning the Tag Team Championships first as villains and later as heroes and amassing one of the greatest in-ring resumes ever for a duo.

