Doctor's Orders: The Smackdown Brand "Kicks A Field Goal" With WWE Elimination Chamber

Feb 13, 2017 - 12:43:50 PM



By The Doc Feb 13, 2017 - 12:43:50 PM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did Elimination Chamber have a positive or negative effect on your enthusiasm for WrestleMania 33?



Elimination Chamber was the greatest challenge yet for the Smackdown brand’s smaller roster, given that six of their stars who would have been used to create depth in a hypothetical trio of singles matches were all wrapped up in the titular gimmick bout. The blue team was tasked with executing an over three-hour show to boot.



Your opinion of the success or failure of last night’s pay-per-view likely hinged on how you felt about the three women’s matches. The strength of the Smackdown women’s division was utilized to its fullest extent to fill out the line-up; for the first time ever, three women’s matches were featured on a WWE special event. The night’s opening contest between Mickie James and Becky Lynch was perhaps the most intriguing on paper and seemingly the most likely of the women’s matches to boost the overall card with its quality, but it was arguably the weakest of the three in execution. Though it was a solid effort featuring a creatively designed and crisply performed finish, it came across like they were holding something back for later (** ½) and, considering that there may not be another PPV “later,” that was a little off-putting.



James vs. Lynch certainly did not fit the definition of “hot-opener.” The Women’s Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Naomi would have been a better fit in that spot, not just because of the shocking conclusion that saw the veteran win the title but also because of the style and pace of the action. Though Bliss and Naomi had the shortest of the women’s bouts, they packed more into their run-time than did their peers (** ¾). It was not perfect in execution, granted, but it was a lot of fun and showcased a new dimension to what Bliss can achieve in the ring after several, more methodical performances with Becky. Curious to see how you feel about Naomi winning the title given the hot streak that Bliss had been on since last fall.



Each of the women’s bouts brought something to different to the table. Becky and Mickie brought a certain in-ring savvy, Bliss and Naomi brought high octane athleticism, and Natalya vs. Nikki Bella brought – at least last night – a superior brand of in-ring storytelling. Neither Bella nor Neidhart are good enough combinations of character and wrestler to achieve much more than they did at Elimination Chamber. However, for what they were trying to achieve, they did very well and told an enjoyable story. On the other hand, after so many teases of their in-ring confrontations over the past two months on TV had ended in brawls that seemed to suggest a PPV climax, it was a little disappointing that they went with a double count-out. Had they capped off what they had done for the first thirteen-minutes with a more engaging final ten seconds, it would have been the definitive third best match of the night in my opinion (** ¾).



Overall, the three women’s matches pretty well summed up my opinion of the entire show: above average. The space between Becky vs. Mickie and Nattie vs. Nikki was occupied by exemplifications that Smackdown does not yet have a very deep roster. Tag Team Turmoil was alright, especially once it got down to the final three teams. In fact, American Alpha absolutely benefited from their role on the card, having defeated both The Usos and The Ascension in such a way that made them feel like underdogs instead of the prohibitive favorites that they rightfully were (** ¾). Four out of the six teams involved, though, are basically jabronis at this point thanks to Smackdown’s biggest creative weakness since the split – ineffective use of the tag division overall. If you disagree with that last statement, then perhaps you believe the handling of Apollo Crews is the blue team’s top creative weakness. Did anyone benefit from the Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler match? It looked like a pre-show match and it was essentially wrestled like one.



The most interesting matches last night involved The Wyatt Family. Given the heavily rumored plan for WrestleMania 33’s WWE Championship situation, the manner in which Luke Harper and Randy Orton wrestled was one of the major talking points going into the night. Harper was the clear babyface in the match and Orton the ultra clear heel instead of the tweener he might have been expected to be. Maybe it proves to be too much of an assumption between now and late March, early April that Orton’s decision to “join them” last October was merely a means to infiltrate and destroy from within? What if Orton’s role ends up being to turn Wyatt’s dynamic around? Anyhow, Orton vs. Harper was a good status-quo match, easily the second best on the show, that came across to me in the end like a match simply needed to fill PPV time that ultimate advanced nothing (*** ¼). It was great to see Harper get that kind of singles spotlight as quite possibly the most underutilized talent on the roster, though.



As for the main-event, it was a strong candidate for the best iteration of the Elimination Chamber match. Though the Smackdown versions in 2009 and 2011 would still rank ahead of it on my list, the 2017 edition delivered in spades.



The revamped structure made the match presumably safer by replacing the old chain-outside-the-ring surface with what appeared to be similar to a typical wrestling canvas with a black covering; it also situated the pods to make them easier to climb and more amendable to high risks. The changes seemed to cultivate an environment ripe for an awesome performance and the six participants did not waste the experience. John Cena and Miz, as Chamber veterans, played their roles well and the four competitors making their Chamber debuts took full advantage of both the revised anatomy of the beast and of the opportunity to shine that the gimmick generally affords. Cena and AJ Styles anchored the presentation, Dean Ambrose added a devil-may-care flavor to the mixture, Baron Corbin looked strong during his time in the match and might have sparked an Intercontinental Title rivalry with Ambrose on his way out, The Miz was the perfect coward in his limited duty, and Wyatt stepped up to produce one of his finer outings in over a year (**** ¼).



In addition to being a great match, it gave us our twist on the Road to WrestleMania needed to turn WWE away from the temptation of running Orton vs. John Cena further into the ground. Wyatt is the new WWE Champion, ending a fairly lousy eighteen months for his character by comparison to his first two years on the main roster with the biggest night of his career.



The Chamber match put the stamp on an enjoyable evening of WWE viewing. For much of the night, I had a feeling eerily reminiscent of Smackdown brand-only events from twelve years ago that were regularly underwhelming and EC2K17 was quite comfortably the anemic Smackdown show of brand split 2.0 but, thanks to the Chamber, last night’s PPV watches in hindsight as a program that built slowly and peaked brilliantly. If TLC and Backlash were dramatic touchdowns for the blue team, Elimination Chamber was a field goal.

