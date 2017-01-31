

Doctor's Orders: The Road to Mania Is Controversial As Usual...YEAH, BUT...

With grand events come great expectations and at no time of the year do we, as wrestling fans, have higher expectations than during the Road to WrestleMania. Perhaps that is why, for many of us, the Royal Rumble triggers conjecture the likes of which will not be even half replicated at any other point all year. Someone will be eliminated from the Rumble and the speculation will begin as to what it means for WrestleMania; a wrestler will debut and immediately his role on the grandest stage will be projected. Thanks to the scope of “The Showcase of the Immortals,” WrestleMania has become this magnetic force with immense potential to draw us out of the present moment toward several weeks into the future.



The Royal Rumble has developed a pattern of initiating a swell of apathy that becomes a tidal wave of disgust by mid-March. Granted, WWE has done itself no favors in recent years with lackluster storylines and a stubbornness regarding what they think should work for the audience versus what actually is working for the audience, but we as fans must take accountability for judging WWE, especially during Mania Season, based on what we would rather they do instead of what they are actually doing. Some might say that it is fun to fantasy book the WrestleMania card and I would agree. We have to be careful, though, not to marry ourselves to the ideas that we would like to become realities without giving WWE a chance to sell us on what they have in mind.



I had to remind myself of that last night; I have been as guilty as any fan or analyst during recent WrestleMania cycles of seeing a creative direction that I did not care for and projecting its Mania impact before it had even fully affected that week’s TV program. As will be discussed on “The Doc Says” podcast tomorrow, there is one particular rumor about Mania that I am so totally against that it threatens to throw a wet-blanket on my burning enthusiasm for what I will openly admit is my favorite time of the year. That said, I had to pinch myself last night because, if there is anything that I have learned over the past few years, it is how detrimental it can be to try think two steps ahead of WWE and that it is a far more enjoyable diehard fan experience to let them do what they are going to do and then judge/analyze it than it is to judge/analyze what they might do before they have executed their plan.



Coming out of the January Classic on Sunday, many fans were justifiably down on the Rumble Match itself and the chosen victor. Though I was quite happy with the overall event, I too felt like I was drifting into a pattern of disdain. By the time Monday Night Raw began, I had largely talked myself down, but I was still fighting the urge to get irritated by a few things rumored for WrestleMania. Low and behold, WWE put forth a solid creative effort on Raw that helped to remind me of the virtues of letting things play out. It has arguably been since 2012 that the night after the Rumble really felt like WrestleMania Season; last night’s show proved to be an exception. Despite that there is a PPV the first weekend in March that the Raw brand has to work through en route to Orlando, they seemed to do a good job multi-tasking their focus on both Fast Lane and Mania.



At this point, let it just be implied that Raw is too long and that there is going to be a fair amount of filler but, staying in the moment, the primary problem on Monday nights is generally a lack of compelling reasons to stay in-tune yet, on this particular Monday night, we were offered two compelling reasons not to go to bed early. The opening segment set-up the 10pm ET main-event for the Universal Championship and the 9pm ET segment set the stage for Triple H to finally explain his late August actions against Seth Rollins during the show-closer. The Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman match, complete with Roman Reigns getting his payback from the prior night, should go a long way toward setting up the selling point for Fast Lane; the Triple H promo was key in setting up the creative for his match with Rollins at Mania, while Samoa Joe’s surprise-debut could set the stage for Rollins vs. Joe in 4 ½ weeks. Monday Night Raw accomplished a lot, answering some long-standing questions while asking some new ones as well.



Triple H’s promo was outstanding. Being of the opinion that The Architect’s failure to connect strongly as a babyface has had more to do with Raw’s mundane writing and with his being pigeonholed into WWE’s modern doofus babyface role, with all its requisite smiling and corny joke-telling, than it does with The Game’s absence or lack of explanation, could it prove a good thing that Trips waited so long to come back? WWE creative team has become much more adept at putting together engaging feuds in tighter windows than spacing things out over longer periods of time after all. A lot still needs to go well for this angle to maximize its potential, but it is possible that Rollins-Triple H and the Road to Mania in general will benefit from being more selective about the time to take their rivalry off the backburner; the post-Rumble Raw certainly benefited from that decision.



A lot of column inches, so to speak, have been dedicated to WWE’s heavy part-timer usage since 2011, but when The Game cuts a promo that good, it is hard to deny his value. The same could be said for Paul Heyman’s expertly conducted dialogue when he and Brock Lesnar made an unexpected appearance in the 10pm ET hour to challenge Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania (again, the dual focus exemplified). WWE has had a tendency to undercut their characters from organically developing by too heavily scripting them and stunting their performers’ growth in the process but, taking that out of the equation, even the biggest critic of part-timers has to admit that very few if any members of the modern generation of stars are capable of cutting the caliber of promos to sell big matches as are Triple H or Paul Heyman or John Cena.



The Road to WrestleMania is a long one and there are still two pay-per-views and eight weeks plus a Smackdown worth of television before we exit off of I-4 for Orlando. Yes, Reigns is still an unrelatable babyface; yes, Orton vs. Cena is possible; yes, they might put the belt on Goldberg; yes, AJ Styles is not the champ…YEAH, BUT…this week’s Monday Night Raw proved that there are a lot of potentially compelling moments ahead in the next two months. Let’s collectively choose to sit back and watch first, then judge the finished product. Are you with me?

