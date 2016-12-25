

Doctor's Orders: The Doc's WrestleMania Era Star Ratings History (1983-Present) - A Resource Guide (Updated Through Dec.)

By The Doc Dec 25, 2016



I began studying the intricacies of wrestling matches nearly 15 years ago. I'd hear wrestlers talk about their work and be stimulated to go back and watch their matches through a different lens. I eventually found it fascinating to dissect the stories that were being told and the personal motivations behind them. Along the way, I developed an appreciation of all styles, which you'll note in the ratings below. The list is categorized by year and features only matches that I've seen, so if there's a great match you feel is missing (particularly outside the parameters of WWE and NWA/WCW history), it's probably because I've yet to watch it; feel free to leave suggestions for matches or leave comments about ratings and I will respond, but this will mainly serve as a resource guide. This is also an ever-evolving project and, while you can expect updates periodic updates for new matches, I will also add older matches too and potentially revise ratings for matches previously posted.



Star ratings, I feel, are a way to historically contextualize the quality of the in-ring performance. Mine are primarily based on a multi-pronged formula that includes the level of engagement for the pre-match feud, selling, psychology, execution, time provided, quality of false finishes, presentation of the climax, and crowd investment.





Don Muraco vs. Jimmy Snuka (Steel Cage) (MSG) - ****

Bob Orton and Dick Slater vs. Wahoo McDaniel and Mark Youngblood (Starrcade) - *** ¼

Roddy Piper vs. Greg Valentine (Starrcade) - ****

The Briscoes vs. Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood (Starrcade) - *** ½

Ric Flair vs. Harley Race (Steel Cage) (Starrcade) - **** ½







Tito Santana vs. Greg Valentine (WWE TV) - *** ½

Sgt. Slaughter vs. Iron Sheik (MSG) - *** ½

Sgt. Slaughter vs. Iron Sheik (MSG) - *** ½

Sgt. Slaughter vs. Iron Sheik (Boot Camp) (MSG) - **** ½

Tito Santana vs. Greg Valentine (Cage) (WWE TV) - *** ½

Ricky Steamboat vs. Tully Blanchard (Starrcade) - *** ½







Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff (WrestleMania) - ***

Ric Flair vs. Nikita Koloff (Great American Bash) - *** ½

Tully Blanchard vs. Dusty Rhodes (Steel Cage) (Great American Bash) - *** ½

Magnum TA vs. Tully Blanchard (Steel Cage “I Quit”) (Starrcade) - **** ½

The Russians vs. Rock ‘n Roll Express (Steel Cage) (Starrcade) - *** ½

Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes (Starrcade) - **** ¼







Ric Flair vs. Barry Windham (NWA Battle of the Belts) - **** ¼

Hart Foundation vs. Killer Bees (WWE TV) - ***

Randy Savage vs. Tito Santana (WWE TV) - ***

The British Bulldogs vs. The Dream Team (Saturday Night’s Main Event ) - ***

Bret Hart vs. Ricky Steamboat (WWE TV) - *** ¼

The British Bulldogs vs. The Dream Team (WrestleMania 2) - ****

The Funks vs. JYD and Tito Santana (WrestleMania 2) - ***

Randy Savage vs. Tito Santana (WWE TV) - *** ½

The Fantastics vs. The Midnight Express (Crockett Cup) - ****

The Fantastics vs. Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard (Crockett Cup) - ****

The Road Warriors vs. The Midnight Express (Crockett Cup) - *** ½

The Fantastics vs. The Sheepherders (Crockett Cup) - ****

Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - ***

Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - ***

Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - ***

Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - *** ½

Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - *** ½

Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - *** ½

Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - ****

Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes (Steel Cage) (Great American Bash Tour) - *** ½

Ricky Steamboat vs. Jake Roberts (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - ***

Hulk Hogan vs. Paul Orndorff (Saturday Night's Main Event) - ***

The British Bulldogs vs. The Dream Team (2/3 Falls) (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½

Greg Valentine vs. Davey Boy Smith (WWE TV) - ***

Hulk Hogan vs. Paul Orndorff (The Big Event) - ***

Tully Blanchard vs. Dusty Rhodes (First Blood) (Starrcade) - ***

The Midnight Express vs. The Road Warriors (Scaffold) (Starrcade) - *** ½

Rock ‘n Roll Express vs. The Andersons (Steel Cage) (Starrcade) - **** ¼

Ric Flair vs. Nikita Koloff (Starrcade) - *** ¾







Hulk Hogan vs. Paul Orndorff (Steel Cage) (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½

Roddy Piper vs. Adrian Adonis (Hair vs. Hair) (WrestleMania) - ***

Ricky Steamboat vs. Randy Savage (WrestleMania) - **** ½

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant (WrestleMania) - *** ½

The Road Warriors vs. The Midnight Express (Crockett Cup) - ****

Ric Flair vs. Barry Windham (Crockett Cup) - **** ½

The Four Horsemen vs. The Road Warriors and The Super Powers (War Games) (Great American Bash) - ****

Randy Savage vs. Honky Tonk Man (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - ***

The Midnight Express vs. Rock n’ Roll Express (Scaffold) (Starrcade) - ***

Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard vs. The Road Warriors (Starrcade) - *** ¼

Tag Team Survivor Series Match (Survivor Series) - ****

Team Hogan vs. Team Andre (Survivor Series) - ****







Road Warrior Hawk vs. Ric Flair (Bunkhouse Stampede) - *** ½

Jumping Bomb Angels vs. The Glamour Girls (2/3 Falls) (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ***

Randy Savage vs. Honky Tonk Man (The Main Event) - ***

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant (The Main Event) - ***

The Fantastics vs. The Midnight Express (Clash of the Champions) - ***

Sting vs. Ric Flair (Clash of the Champions) - **** ½

Randy Savage vs. Ted Dibiase (WrestleMania) - ***

The Fantastics vs. The Midnight Express (Great American Bash) - ****

Barry Windham vs. Dusty Rhodes (Great American Bash) - ***

Ric Flair vs. Lex Luger (Great American Bash) - ****

The Mega Powers vs. The Mega Bucks (Summerslam) - ***

Jake Roberts vs. Rick Rude (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - ***

Tag Team Survivor Series Match (Survivor Series) - ****

The Mega Powers Team vs. Ted Dibiase’s Team (Survivor Series) - ***

Ric Flair and Barry Windham vs. The Midnight Express (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½

Barry Windham vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (Starrcade) - *** ¾

Ric Flair vs. Lex Luger (Starrcade) - **** ½







The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

Lex Luger vs. Barry Windham (Chi-Town Rumble) - *** ½

Ricky Steamboat vs. Ric Flair (Chi-Town Rumble) - *****

The Rockers vs. The Brain Busters (Boston) - ****

Bret Hart vs. Million Dollar Man (Odessa) - ***

Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage (WrestleMania) - *** ½

The Varsity Club vs. The Road Warriors (Clash of the Champions) - ***

Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (Clash of the Champions) - *****

Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (WrestleWar) - *****

Hulk Hogan vs. Big Bossman (Cage) (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½

The Varsity Club vs. The Steiner Brothers (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½

Ricky Steamboat vs. Terry Funk (Clash of the Champions) - ****

Sting vs. The Great Muta (Great American Bash) - *** ½

Lex Luger vs. Ricky Steamboat (Great American Bash) - ****

War Games (Great American Bash) - *** ¾

Ric Flair vs. Terry Funk (Great American Bash) - **** ½

The Brain Busters vs. Demolition (2/3 Falls) - ***

Hart Foundation vs. The Brain Busters (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Ultimate Warrior vs. Rick Rude (Summerslam) - *** ½

The Fabulous Freebirds vs. The Steiner Brothers (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½

Lex Luger vs. Tommy Rich (Clash of the Champions) - *** ¾

Lex Luger vs. Brian Pillman (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½

Rick Martel vs. Tito Santana (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½

Lex Luger vs. Brian Pillman (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½

Ric Flair vs. Terry Funk (“I Quit”) (Clash of the Champions) - **** ½

The Dream team vs. The Enforcers (Survivor Series) - ***

Rude’s Brood vs. Roddy’s Rowdies (Survivor Series) - *** ¼

The Ultimate Warriors vs. The Heenan Family (Survivor Series) - *** ¼







Ronnie Garvin vs. Greg Valentine (Submission) (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ****

The Steiner Brothers vs. Doom (Masks vs. Titles) (Clash of the Champions) - ***

Rock ‘n Roll Express vs. The Midnight Express (WrestleWar) - ****

Ric Flair vs. Lex Luger (WrestleWar) - **** ½

Ted Dibiase vs. Jake Roberts (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania) - **** ½

Hart Foundation vs. The Rockers (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - ***

Doom vs. The Steiner Brothers (Capitol Combat) - ***

Ric Flair vs. Lex Luger (Cage) (Capitol Combat) - *** ½

Doom vs. The Steiner Brothers (Clash of the Champions) - *** ¼

The Southern Boys vs. The Midnight Express (Great American Bash) - **** ½

Sting vs. Ric Flair (Great American Bash) - ***

Mr. Perfect vs. Tito Santana (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½

Hart Foundation vs. Demolition (2/3 Falls) (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Rick Rude vs. Ultimate Warrior (Cage) (Summerslam) - ***

Scott Steiner vs. Ric Flair (WCW TV) - *** ½

The Million Dollar Team vs. The Dream Team (Survivor Series) - *** ¼

Mr. Perfect vs. The Big Bossman (The Main Event) - *** ½

Tito Santana vs. Rick Martel (The Main Event) - ***

Ultimate Warrior vs. Million Dollar Man (The Main Event) - *** ½

Doom vs. Arn Anderson and Barry Windham (Street Fight) (Starrcade) - *** ¾







The Rockers vs. The Orient Express (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼

Sgt. Slaughter vs. Ultimate Warrior (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼

War Games (WrestleWar) - ****

Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect (Stars and Stripes Forever) - *** ½

The Rockers vs. Barbarian and Haku (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

The Hart Foundation vs. The Nasty Boys (WrestleMania) - ***

Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage (WrestleMania) - *****

Hulk Hogan vs. Sgt. Slaughter (WrestleMania) - ***

Ric Flair vs. Brian Pillman (WCW Saturday Night) - ****

Ric Flair vs. Barry Windham (WCW Saturday Night) - *** ½

Barry Windham vs. Brian Pillman (SuperBrawl) - ***

Sting and Lex Luger vs. The Steiner Brothers (SuperBrawl) - ****

Ric Flair vs. Bobby Eaton (2/3 Falls) (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½

Lex Luger vs. Barry Windham (Steel Cage) (Great American Bash) - *** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect (Summerslam) - **** ¼

Virgil vs. Ted Dibiase (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Steve Austin vs. Dustin Rhodes (Halloween Havoc) - ***

Lex Luger vs. Ron Simmons (2/3 Falls) (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½

Sting vs. Cactus Jack (Submssions or Surrender) (WCW Power Hour) - *** ¼

Ricky Steamboat and Dustin Rhodes vs. Arn Anderson and Larry Zbyszko - ***

Sting vs. Rick Rude (Clash of the Champions) - ***

Randy Savage vs. Jake Roberts (This Tuesday in Texas) - ***







The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - **** ½

Brian Pillman vs. Jushin Liger (SuperBrawl) - **** ¼

Sting vs. Lex Luger (SuperBrawl) - ***

Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper (WrestleMania) - ****

Ric Flair vs. Randy Savage (WrestleMania) - **** ¼

Sting's Squadron vs. The Dangerous Alliance (War Games) (WrestleWar) - **** ¾

Rick Rude vs. Dustin Rhodes (WCW Main Event) - *** ¼

Cactus Jack vs. Sting (Falls Count Anywhere) (Beach Blast) - *** ¾

Rick Rude vs. Ricky Steamboat (Iron Man) (Beach Blast) - ****

Sting vs. Vader (Great American Bash) - ****

Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage (Summerslam) - ****

British Bulldog vs. Bret Hart (Summerslam) - **** ½

Bret Hart vs. Ric Flair (WWE Live Event September) - *** ½

British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels (Saturday Night's Main Event) - *** ½

Mr. Perfect and Randy Savage vs. Razor Ramon and Ric Flair (Survivor Series) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart (Survivor Series) - ****

Barry Windham and Brian Pillman vs. Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas (Starrcade) - *** ¾

Sting vs. Vader (Starrcade) - **** ¼







Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas vs. The Hollywood Blondes (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾

Bret Hart vs. Razor Ramon (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼

Ric Flair vs. Mr. Perfect (Losers Leaves Town) (Raw) - ****

Sting vs. Vader (Strap) (SuperBrawl) - **** ½

Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas vs. The Hollywood Blondes (Power Hour) - *** ½

Bret Hart vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (Spain) - **** ¼

Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty (Raw) - *** ¾

The Hollywood Blondes vs. Dos Hombres (Steamboat/Douglas) (Cage) (Slamboree) - *** ½

Barry Windham vs. Arn Anderson (Slamboree) - *** ½

Vader vs. Davey Boy Smith (Slamboree) - *** ½

Dustin Rhodes vs. Rick Rude (WCW Saturday Night) - *** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Razor Ramon (King of the Ring) - ***

Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect (King of the Ring) - **** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (King of the Ring) - *** ¼

Barry Windham vs. Too Cold Scorpio (Clash of the Champions) - *** ¾

Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty (Raw) - **** ¼

Vader vs. Davey Boy Smith (Clash of the Champions) - *** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Jerry Lawler (Summerslam) - ***

Vader vs. Cactus Jack (Texas Death) (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½

Ric Flair vs. Vader (Title vs. Career) (Starrcade) - ****







Bret and Owen Hart vs. The Quebecers (Royal Rumble) - ***

Yokozuna vs. Undertaker (Casket) (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania) - **** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon (Ladder) (WrestleMania) - *****

Vader vs. The Boss (Spring Stampede) - *** ½

Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (Spring Stampede) - **** ¼

Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (WCW Saturday Night) - ****

Owen Hart vs. 123 Kid (King of the Ring) - ***

Diesel vs. Bret Hart (King of the Ring) - *** ½

Bret Hart vs. 123 Kid (Raw) - *** ¾

Ricky Steamboat vs. Steve Austin (Bash at the Beach) - *** ½

Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair (Bash at the Beach) - **** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Bob Backlund (Superstars) - *** ¼

Steve Austin vs. Ricky Steamboat (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½

Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair (Clash of the Champions) - ***

Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (Cage) (Summerslam) - *****

Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (Action Zone) - ****

Ric Flair vs. Hulk Hogan (Cage) (Halloween Havoc) - *** ¾

Shawn Michaels and Diesel vs. Razor Ramon and 123 Kid (Action Zone) - **** ½

Bret Hart vs. Bob Backlund (Submission) (Survivor Series) - ****







Razor Ramon vs. Jeff Jarrett (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

Diesel vs. Bret Hart (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ***

Diesel vs. Jeff Jarrett (Raw) - ***

Vader vs. Hulk Hogan (SuperBrawl) - *** ¾

Vader vs. Hulk Hogan (Uncensored) - ***

Razor Ramon vs. Jeff Jarrett (WrestleMania) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Eddie Guerrero vs. Dean Malenko (Hostile City Showdown) - **** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Hakushi (In Your House 1) - *** ½

Jeff Jarrett vs. Shawn Michaels (In Your House 2) - **** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Hakushi (Raw) - ****

Hakushi vs. 123 Kid (Summerslam) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon (Ladder) (Summerslam) - ****

Bret Hart vs. Jean Pierre Lafitte (In Your House 4) - ***

Rey Misterio vs. Psychosis (2/3 Falls) (ECW) - *** ¾

Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit (Nitro) - *** ¾

Rey Misterio vs. Psychosis (Mexican Death) (ECW November to Remember) - *** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Diesel (No DQ) (Survivor Series) - ***

Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog (Season's Beatings) - **** ¼

Eddie Guerrero vs. Shinjiro Otani (Starrcade) - ****







Razor Ramon vs. Goldust (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼

Sabu vs. Too Cold Scorpio (Cyberslam) - ****

123 Kid vs. Razor Ramon (Rage in the Cage) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Owen Hart (Rage in the Cage) - ****

Diesel vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart (Ironman) (WrestleMania) - **** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel (No Holds Barred) (Good Friends, Better Enemies) - ****

Steve Austin vs. Savio Vega (Strap) (Beware of Dog) - *** ½

Dean Malenko vs. Rey Misterio (Great American Bash) - **** ¼

Chris Benoit vs. Kevin Sullivan (Falls Count Anywhere) (Great American Bash) - *** ½

Dean Malenko vs. Rey Misterio (Nitro) - ***

Steve Austin vs. Marc Mero (King of the Ring) - *** ½

Mankind vs. Undertaker (King of the Ring) - *** ¼

Shawn Michaels vs. British Bulldog (King of the Ring) - **** ¼

Rey Misterio vs. Psychosis (Bash at the Beach) - *** ¾

The Outsiders vs. WCW (Bash at the Beach) - ***

Shane Douglas vs. Chris Jericho vs. Pitbull #2 vs. Too Cold Scorpio (Heatwave) - **** ¼

Dean Malenko vs. Chris Benoit (Hog Wild) - **** ¼

Undertaker vs. Mankind (Boiler Room Brawl) (Summerslam) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Vader (Summerslam) - ****

Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind (Mind Games) - **** ¼

Undertaker vs. Mankind (Buried Alive) (In Your House) - *** ¼

Dean Malenko vs. Rey Misterio (Halloween Havoc) - **** ¼

Harlem Heat vs. The Outsiders (Halloween Havoc) - *** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin (Survivor Series) - **** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid (Survivor Series) - ****

Sycho Sid vs. Bret Hart (It's Time) - ***

Dean Malenko vs. Ultimo Dragon (Starrcade) - **** ¼

Rey Misterio vs. Jushin Liger (Starrcade) - *** ½

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Eddie Guerrero (Starrcade) - ***







Owen Hart and British Bulldog vs. Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon (Raw) - *** ½

Syxx vs. Eddie Guerrero (Ladder) (Souled Out) - ****

Owen Hart and British Bulldog vs. Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon (Final Four) - *** ½

Bret Hart vs. Vader vs. Undertaker vs. Steve Austin (Fatal Fourway) (Final Four) - ****

Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog (Raw) - **** ¼

Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin (Submission) (WrestleMania) - *****

The Sandman vs. Terry Funk vs. Stevie Richards (Barely Legal) - *** ½

Terry Funk vs. Raven (Barely Legal) - ***

Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Spring Stampede) - *** ½

Undertaker vs. Mankind (Revenge of the Taker) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin vs. Owen Hart and British Bulldog (Raw) - *** ¾

Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin vs. Legion of Doom (Raw) - ***

Tommy Dreamer vs. Raven (WrestlePalooza) - ****

HHH vs. Mankind (King of the Ring) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin (King of the Ring) - ****

Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Great American Bash) - *** ½

HHH vs. Mankind (Canadian Stampede) - ***

Taka Michinoku vs. Great Sasuke (Canadian Stampede) - *** ¾

Vader vs. Undertaker (Canadian Stampede) - *** ½

The Hart Foundation vs. Austin, Goldust, Shamrock, and L.O.D. (Canadian Stampede) - **** ¼

Chris Jericho vs. Ultimo Dragon (Bash at the Beach) - ****

HHH vs. Mankind (Cage) (Summerslam) - *** ½

Steve Austin vs. Owen Hart (Summerslam) - *** ½

Bret Hart vs. Undertaker (Summerslam) - ****

Terry Funk vs. Sabu (Barbed Wire) (Born to be Wired) - ***

Bret Hart vs. Patriot (Ground Zero) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker (Ground Zero) - *** ½

Cactus Jack vs. HHH (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - *** ¾

Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (Badd Blood) - *****

Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Misterio (Title vs. Mask) (Halloween Havoc) - **** ½

Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart (Survivor Series) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Ken Shamrock (Degeneration X) - ***







The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼

Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker (Casket) (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

Tazz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (Living Dangerously) - ****

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Raven vs. Chris Benoit (Uncensored) - ****

Triple H vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania) - ***

The New Age Outlaws vs. Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie (Dumpster) (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Kane vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Raven vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Spring Stampede) - *** ½

Dude Love vs. Steve Austin (Unforgiven) - *** ½

Mick Foley vs. Terry Funk (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - *** ½

Chris Jericho vs. Dean Malenko (Slamboree) - ***

Steve Austin vs. Dude Love (Over the Edge) - **** ¼

Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7) (Great American Bash) – entire series between *** and *** ½

Mankind vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (King of the Ring) - **** ¼

Kane vs. Steve Austin (First Blood) (King of the Ring) - ***

Eddie Guerrero vs. Chavo Guerrero (Hair vs. Hair) (Bash at the Beach) - ***

Triple H vs. The Rock (2/3 Falls) (Fully Loaded) - *** ½

Tazz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (Heat Wave) - ****

Val Venis vs. D'Lo Brown (Summerslam) - ***

Jeff Jarrett vs. X-Pac (Hair vs. Hair) (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Owen Hart vs. Ken Shamrock (Lion's Den) (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Triple H vs. The Rock (Ladder) (Summerslam) - **** ½

Undertaker vs. Steve Austin (Summerslam) - *** ¾

Raven vs. Perry Saturn (Fall Brawl) - *** ½

Edge vs. Owen Hart (Breakdown) - ***

The Rock vs. Mankind vs. Ken Shamrock (Cage) (Breakdown) - *** ¾

Christian vs. Taka Michinoku (Judgment Day) - ***

X-Pac vs. D'Lo Brown (Judgment Day) - *** ½

Goldberg vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½

Mankind vs. Steve Austin (Survivor Series) - ***

Mankind vs. The Rock (Survivor Series) - *** ½







Mankind vs. The Rock (Raw) - ***

Billy B vs. Psicosis vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Juventud (Souled Out) - *** ½

Scott Hall vs. Goldberg (Ladder) (Souled Out) - *** ¾

Mankind vs. The Rock (I Quit) (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

Mankind vs. The Rock (Last Man Standing) (St. Valentine's Day Massacre) - *** ¾

Vince McMahon vs. Steve Austin (Steel Cage) (St. Valentine's Day Massacre) - ***

Mankind vs. The Rock (Ladder) (Raw) - *** ½

Bret Hart vs. Booker T (Nitro) - *** ½

Rey Mysterio vs. Billy Kidman (Nitro) - *** ¾

RVD vs. Jerry Lynn (ECW Living Dangerously) - **** ½

X-Pac vs. Shane McMahon (WrestleMania) - ***

The Rock vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Chris Benoit and Dean Malenko vs. Raven and Saturn (Spring Stampede) - *** ¼

The Rock vs. Steve Austin (Backlash) - ****

Sting vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Nitro) - *** ¾

RVD vs. Jerry Lynn (Hardcore Heaven) - ****

The Rock vs. Undertaker (King of the Ring) - *** ½

Triple H vs. The Rock (Cage) (Raw) - *** ½

Jeff Jarrett vs. Edge (Fully Loaded) - ***

The Rock vs. Triple H (Strap) (Fully Loaded) - ***

Test vs. Shane McMahon (Street Fight) (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Chris Benoit vs. Bret Hart (Owen Tribute) (Nitro) - ****

Jeff Jarrett vs. Chyna (Good Housekeeping) (No Mercy) - ***

Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boys (Ladder) (No Mercy) - **** ½

Triple H vs. Steve Austin (No Mercy) - *** ½

Triple H vs. The Rock vs. Big Show (Survivor Series) - ***

Rock 'n Sock Connection vs. New Age Outlaws (Armageddon) - ***

Jeff Jarrett vs. Chris Benoit (Ladder) (Starrcade) - ****







The Hardy Boys vs. The Dudley Boys (Tables) (Royal Rumble) - ****

Triple H vs. Cactus Jack (Street Fight) (Royal Rumble) - **** ½

DX and The Radicalz vs. Rock 'n Sock and Too Cool (Raw) - *** ½

Chris Jericho vs. Kurt Angle (No Way Out) - ***

Edge and Christian vs. The Hardys (No Way Out) - ***

The Radicalz vs. Too Cool (No Way Out) - ***

Triple H vs. Cactus Jack (Hell in a Cell) (No Way Out) - **** ¼

The Dudleys vs. The Hardys vs. Edge and Christian (Ladder) (WrestleMania) - **** ½

The Rock vs. Triple H vs. Mick Foley vs. Big Show (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Jeff Jarrett vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Spring Stampede) - *** ½

Dean Malenko vs. Scotty 2 Hotty (Backlash) - ****

Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit (Backlash) - *** ½

Triple H vs. The Rock (Backlash) - ****

Chris Benoit vs. Chris Jericho (Submission) (Judgment Day) - *** ½

Triple H vs. The Rock (Iron Man) (Judgment Day) - **** ½

Kurt Angle vs. Chris Jericho (King of the Ring) - ***

Booker T vs. Jeff Jarrett (Bash at the Beach) - *** ¼

Triple H vs. Chris Jericho (Last Man Standing) (Fully Loaded) - **** ½

The Rock vs. Chris Benoit (Fully Loaded) - ****

Jeff Jarrett vs. Booker T (New Blood Rising) - ***

Shane McMahon vs. Steve Blackmon (Hardcore) (Summerslam) - ***

Chris Benoit vs. Chris Jericho (2/3 Falls) (Summerslam) - *** ¼

The Dudleys vs. The Hardys vs. Edge and Christian (TLC) (Summerslam) - **** ½

The Rock vs. Kurt Angle vs. Triple H (Summerslam) - *** ¾

Scott Steiner vs. Goldberg (Fall Brawl) - ****

Chris Jericho vs. X-Pac (Unforgiven) - ***

Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boys (Cage) (Unforgiven) - ****

Kurt Angle vs. Triple H (Unforgiven) - *** ¾

Chris Jericho vs. X-Pac (Cage) (No Mercy) - *** ½

Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (No Mercy) - ****

The Rock vs. Kurt Angle (No Mercy) - ****

Triple H vs. Steve Austin (Survivor Series) - *** ½

Kurt Angle vs. Triple H vs. The Rock vs. Steve Austin vs. Undertaker vs. Rikishi (Hell in a Cell) (Armageddon) - *** ¾







Edge and Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼

Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit (Ladder) (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼

Triple H vs. Kurt Angle (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾

Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit vs. X-Pac vs. Eddie Guerrero (No Way Out) - ***

Steve Austin vs. Triple H (3 Stages of Hell) (No Way Out) - **** ¾

The Rock vs. Kurt Angle (No Way Out) - **** ¼

Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Shane McMahon vs. Vince McMahon (Street Fight) (WrestleMania) - ***

The Dudleys vs. The Hardys vs. Edge and Christian (TLC 2) (WrestleMania) - **** ¼

Triple H vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - ****

Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania) - *****

Rhyno vs. Raven (Backlash) - ***

Chris Benoit vs. Kurt Angle (Ultimate Submission) (Backlash) - ****

The Bros. Of Destruction vs. The Two-Man Power Trip (Backlash) - *** ½

Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (2/3 Falls) (Judgment Day) - ****

Tag Team Turmoil (Judgment Day) - *** ¼

Steve Austin vs. Undertaker (Judgment Day) - ***

Jericho and Benoit vs. The Two-Man Power Trip (Raw) - **** ¼

Y2J/Benoit vs. Dudleys vs. Hardys vs. E&C (TLC) (Smackdown) - **** ¼

Steve Austin vs. Chris Benoit (Smackdown) - **** ¼

Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (Cage) (Raw) - **** ¼

Kurt Angle vs. Christian (King of the Ring) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. Edge (King of the Ring) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. Shane McMahon (Street Fight) (King of the Ring) - **** ½

Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit (King of the Ring) - *** ½

RVD vs. Jeff Hardy (Hardcore) (InVasion) - ****

Team WWE vs. Team WCW-ECW (InVasion) - ****

Edge vs. Lance Storm (Summerslam) - ***

Chris Jericho vs. Rhyno (Summerslam) - ***

RVD vs. Jeff Hardy (Ladder) (Summerslam) - *** ¾

Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle (Summerslam) - ****

The Rock vs. Booker T (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Edge vs. Christian (Unforgiven) - ***

Chris Jericho vs. Rob Van Dam (Unforgiven) - *** ¾

Kurt Angle vs. Steve Austin (Unforgiven) - ****

The Hardys vs. Storm and Hurricane (No Mercy) - ***

Edge vs. Christian (Ladder) (No Mercy) - ****

Chris Jericho vs. The Rock (No Mercy) - **** ¼

Kurt Angle vs. Steve Austin vs. RVD (No Mercy) - *** ¼

Chris Jericho vs. Kurt Angle (Rebellion) - *** ½

Steve Austin vs. The Rock (Rebellion) - *** ½

Test vs. Edge (Survivor Series) - ***

The Dudley Boys vs. The Hardy Boys (Cage) (Survivor Series) - *** ½

Team WWE vs. Team Alliance (Survivor Series) - **** ½

Undertaker vs. RVD (Vengeance) - ***

The Rock vs. Chris Jericho (Vengeance) - ****

Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle (Vengeance) - *** ½

Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho (Vengeance) - ***







Edge vs. William Regal (Royal Rumble) - ***

Chris Jericho vs. The Rock (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ****

Triple H vs. Kurt Angle (No Way Out) - *** ½

Chris Jericho vs. Steve Austin (No Way Out) - ***

Kane vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania) - ***

DDP vs. Christian (WrestleMania) - ***

Ric Flair vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - *** ½

The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania) - **** ½

Chris Jericho vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Kurt Angle vs. Edge (Backlash) - ****

Eddie Guerrero vs. RVD (Backlash) - ***

Edge vs. Kurt Angle (Hair vs. Hair) (Judgment Day) - **** ¼

Chris Jericho vs. Triple H (Hell in a Cell) (Judgment Day) - ****

RVD vs. Eddie Guerrero (Ladder) (Raw) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. Edge (Cage) (Smackdown) - ****

RVD vs. Chris Jericho (King of the Ring) - *** ½

Kurt Angle vs. Hulk Hogan (King of the Ring) - ***

Triple H vs. Undertaker (King of the Ring) - *** ½

AJ Styles vs. Low Ki vs. Psychosis vs. Jerry Lynn (Elimination) (TNA) - ****

Jeff Hardy vs. Undertaker (Ladder) (Raw) - *** ½

The Dudleys vs. Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero (Tables) (Vengeance) - ***

Jamie Noble vs. Billy Kidman (Vengeance) - *** ¼

The Rock vs. Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle (Vengeance) - ****

Edge vs. Chris Jericho (Cage) (Smackdown) - ****

Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero (Smackdown) - ***

Hulk Hogan vs. Brock Lesnar (Smackdown) - ***

Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (Summerslam) - *** ¾

Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero (Summerslam) - ***

The Un-Americans vs. Book Dust (Summerslam) - ***

RVD vs. Chris Benoit (Summerslam) - *** ½

HBK vs. Triple H (Street Fight) (Summerslam) - *****

The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar (Summerslam) - **** ¼

AJ Styles vs. Jerry Lynn vs. Low Ki (Ladder) (TNA) - ****

The Un-Americans vs. Kane, Book Dust, and Bubba Dudley (Unforgiven) - ***

Eddie Guerrero vs. Edge (Unforgiven) - ***

RVD vs. Triple H (Unforgiven) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (Unforgiven) - **** ¼

Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (Unforgiven) - *** ½

Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero (No-DQ) (Smackdown) - **** ¼

Chris Benoit vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (Smackdown) - ****

Chris Benoit vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - ****

Edge vs. Kurt Angle (Smackdown) - ****

Edge vs. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman (Rebellion) - ****

Kane vs. Hardy/RVD vs. Dudleys vs. Y2J/Christian (TLC) (Raw 10th Anniv) - *** ¾

Benoit and Angle vs. Los Guerreros (Smackdown) - ****

Jamie Noble vs. Tajiri (No Mercy) - ***

Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Benoit and Angle (No Mercy) - **** ½

Kane vs. Triple H (No Mercy) - *** ½

Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell) (No Mercy) - **** ¼

AJ Styles vs. Sixx-Pac (No DQ) (TNA) - *** ½

AJ Styles vs. The Amazing Red (TNA) - *** ½

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman vs. Edge (Rebellion) - ****

Edge and Mysterio vs. Benoit and Angle (2/3 Falls) (Smackdown) - ****

The Dudleys and Jeff Hardy vs. 3-Minute Warning and Rico (Tables) (Survivor Series) - ***

Billy Kidman vs. Jamie Noble (Survivor Series) - ***

Los Guerreros vs. Benoit and Angle vs. Edge and Mysterio (Survivor Series) - *** ¾

HBK vs. HHH vs. Y2J vs. Kane vs. RVD vs. Booker T (Elimination Chamber) - ****

Kurt Angle vs. Edge vs. Chris Benoit vs. Eddie Guerrero (Smackdown) - ****

Book Dust vs. Lance Storm and William Regal vs. Y2J and Christian vs. Dudleys (Armageddon) - *** ¼

Chris Benoit vs. Eddie Guerrero (Armageddon) - *** ½

HBK vs. Triple H (3 Stages of Hell) (Armageddon) - *** ¾







Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (Royal Rumble) - *****

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾

Matt Hardy vs. Billy Kidman (No Way Out) - ***

Jeff Hardy vs. Chris Jericho (No Way Out) - ***

Team Angle vs. Brock Lesnar and Chris Benoit (No Way Out) - *** ¾

Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania) - **** ½

Triple H vs. Booker T (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Vince McMahon vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania) - *** ½

The Rock vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania) - ****

Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania) - **** ¼

Team Angle vs. Los Guerreros (Backlash) - ***

The Dudley Boys vs. Kane and RVD (Backlash) - ***

Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show (Smackdown) - ***

Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal (Judgment Day) - ***

Eddie Guerrero and Tajiri vs. Team Angle (Ladder) (Judgment Day) - *** ¼

Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show (Stretcher) (Judgment Day) - *** ¼

AJ Styles and D'Lo vs. Triple X (TNA) - ***

Matt Hardy vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ½

Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho (Badd Blood) - ***

Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels (Badd Blood) - *** ½

Kevin Nash vs. Triple H (Hell in a Cell) (Badd Blood) - ***

Jeff Jarrett vs. AJ Styles vs. Raven (TNA) - *** ½

Triple X vs. America's Most Wanted (Cage) (TNA) - **** ½

Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, & Mr. America vs. Haas, Benjamin, and Big Show (Smackdown) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Raw) - *** ¼

AJ Styles vs. D'Lo (Ladder) (TNA) - *** ½

Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit (US Title Final) (Vengeance) - ****

Rey Mysterio and Billy Kidman vs. The World's Greatest Tag Team (Vengeance) - *** ¾

Undertaker vs. John Cena (Vengeance) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar (Vengeance) - *** ¾

AJ Styles vs. Low Ki (TNA) - **** ¼

Eddie Guerrero vs. Rhyno vs. Chris Benoit vs. Tajiri (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar (Summerslam) - ****

HBK vs. Y2J vs. Nash vs. HHH vs. Orton vs. Goldberg (Elimination Chamber) (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Kurt Angle vs. Undertaker (Smackdown) - **** ¼

Los Guerreros vs. The World's Greatest Tag Team (Smackdown) - *** ½

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle (Iron Man) (Smackdown) - **** ½

Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels (Unforgiven) - *** ½

Christian vs. RVD vs. Chris Jericho (Unforgiven) - ***

Goldberg vs. Triple H (Unforgiven) - ***

Christian vs. RVD (Ladder) (Raw) - ****

Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri (No Mercy) - *** ¼

Kurt Angle vs. John Cena (No Mercy) - ****

AJ Styles vs. Abyss (TNA) - *** ¾

Team Angle vs. Team Lesnar (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - ***

Team Austin vs. Team Bischoff (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - **** ½

#1 Contender Battle Royal (Smackdown) - *** ½

Chris Benoit vs. Brock Lesnar (Smackdown) - **** ¼

Big Show vs. John Cena (Smackdown) - ***

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H (Raw) - **** ½







Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels (Last Man Standing) (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - **** ½

15-Man Royal Rumble (Smackdown) - *** ¾

Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero (No Way Out) - ****

John Cena vs. Kurt Angle vs. Big Show (No Way Out) - ***

Brock Lesnar vs. Eddie Guerrero (No Way Out) - ****

Chris Benoit vs. Shawn Michaels (Raw) - ****

Eddie Guerrero vs. Chavo Guerrero (Smackdown) - *** ¼

AJ Styles vs. Abyss (Falls Count Anywhere) (TNA) - ****

Chris Jericho vs. Christian (WrestleMania) - *** ¾

Rock 'n Sock Connection vs. Evolution (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania) - ****

Chris Benoit vs. Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania) - **** ½

Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Triple H vs. Shelton Benjamin (Raw) - ****

Jeff Jarrett vs. AJ Styles (Cage) (TNA) - ****

Evolution vs. HBK, Shelton Benjamin, Chris Benoit, and Mick Foley (Raw) - *** ½

Shelton Benjamin vs. Ric Flair (Backlash) - ***

Chris Jericho vs. Christian and Trish Stratus (Backlash) - *** ¼

Randy Orton vs. Mick Foley (Falls Count Anywhere) (Backlash) - **** ½

Chris Benoit vs. Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels (Backlash) - **** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Benoit (Raw) - **** ¼

Chris Jericho vs. Christian (Cage) (Raw) - *** ¾

The Dudley Boys vs. RVD and Rey Mysterio (Judgment Day) - *** ¼

Rene Dupree vs. John Cena (Judgment Day) - ***

JBL vs. Eddie Guerrero (Judgment Day) - **** ½

Randy Orton vs. Shelton Benjamin (Badd Blood) - ***

Chris Benoit vs. Kane (Badd Blood) - *** ¾

Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H (Hell in a Cell) (Badd Blood) - **** ¼

John Cena vs. Undertaker (Smackdown) - ****

Chavo Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Great American Bash) - *** ½

Eddie Guerrero vs. JBL (Bull Rope) (Great American Bash) - ****

Randy Orton vs. Edge (Vengeance) - ****

Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (Vengeance) - **** ¼

JBL vs. Eddie Guerrero (Cage) (Smackdown) - **** ¼

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Raw) - *** ¾

Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (Iron Man) (Raw) - *** ¾

#1 Contender Battle Royal (Raw) - *** ½

Edge vs. Batista (Raw) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. Eddie Guerrero (Summerslam) - *** ½

Undertaker vs. JBL (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Chris Benoit vs. Randy Orton (Summerslam) - ****

Chris Benoit vs. Randy Orton (Raw) - *** ¾

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle (2/3 Falls) (Smackdown) - ****

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle (Lumberjack) (Smackdown) - ***

Chris Jericho vs. Christian (Ladder) (Unforgiven) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Kane (Unforgiven) - *** ¾

Billy Kidman vs. Paul London (No Mercy) - ***

John Cena vs. Booker T (5th of Best of 5) (No Mercy) - ***

JBL vs. Undertaker (Last Ride) (No Mercy) - *** ¾

John Cena vs. Carlito (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Randy Orton vs. Ric Flair (Cage) (Taboo Tuesday) - ***

Spike Dudley vs. Chavo Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Billy Kidman (Survivor Series) - ***

Shelton Benjamin vs. Christian (Survivor Series) - *** ½

Team Guerrero vs. Team Angle (Survivor Series) - ***

Team Triple H vs. Team Orton (Survivor Series) - ****

Triple H vs. Edge vs. Chris Benoit (Raw) - ****







Randy Orton vs. Triple H (Raw) - *** ¼

Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¼

HHH vs. Orton vs. Batista vs. Edge vs. Y2J vs. Benoit (Elimination Chamber) (New Year's Revolution) - **** ¼

Shawn Michaels vs. Edge (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾

Kurt Angle vs. Big Show vs. JBL (Royal Rumble) - ***

Triple H vs. Randy Orton (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ****

Edge vs. Triple H (Raw) - ***

Randy Orton vs. Christian (Raw) - *** ¾

Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (#1 Contender Tournament) (Smackdown) - *** ½

Abyss vs. Jeff Hardy (Full Metal Mayhem) (TNA Against All Odds) - *** ¼

AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels (Iron Man) (TNA Against All Odds) - **** ½

Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio vs. The Bashams (No Way Out) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. John Cena (#1 Contender Finals) (No Way Out) - *** ¾

Edge vs. Shawn Michaels (Street Fight) (Raw) - ****

Edge vs. Chris Jericho (Raw) - *** ¼

Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (Raw) - *** ½

Jeff Hardy vs. Abyss (Falls Count Anywhere) (TNA Destination X) - *** ½

Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles vs. Elix Skipper vs. Ron Killings (Ultimate X) (TNA Destination X) - *** ½

Kurt Angle vs. Marty Jannetty (Smackdown) - *** ¾

Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania) - ***

Edge vs. Christian vs. Kane vs. Shelton vs. Y2J vs. Benoit (Money in the Bank Ladder) (WrestleMania) - **** ¼

Randy Orton vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania) - *****

Batista vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - ***

Edge vs. Chris Benoit (Raw) - *** ½

Kurt Angle vs. Eddie Guerrero (Smackdown) - **** ¼

Chris Jericho vs. Shelton Benjamin (Backlash) - *** ¾

Edge vs. Chris Benoit (Last Man Standing) (Backlash) - ****

Batista vs. Triple H (Backlash) - ***

Shelton Benjamin vs. Shawn Michaels (Gold Rush) (Raw) - **** ¼

Edge vs. Chris Jericho (Gold Rush) (Raw) - *** ¼

Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (Gold Rush) (Raw) - *** ¼

Edge vs. Shawn Michaels (Gold Rush) (Raw) - *** ¼

MNM vs. Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Kurt Angle vs. Booker T (Judgment Day) - ***

Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Judgment Day) - *** ¾

JBL vs. John Cena (“I Quit”) (Judgment Day) - ****

Chris Jericho vs. Lance Storm (ECW One Night Stand) - *** ¼

Super Crazy vs. Little Guido vs. Tajiri (ECW One Night Stand) - ***

Chris Benoit vs. Eddie Guerrero (ECW One Night Stand) - ***

Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome (ECW One Night Stand) - **** ½

The Dudleys vs. Sandman and Tommy Dreamer (ECW One Night Stand) - *** ¼

Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¾

Kane vs. Edge (Vengeance) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (Vengeance) - **** ½

Chris Jericho vs. Christian vs. John Cena (Vengeance) - *** ¾

Triple H vs. Batista (Hell in a Cell) (Vengeance) - **** ½

Chris Benoit vs. William Regal (Velocity) - ****

Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Great American Bash) - *** ¾

Randy Orton vs. Chris Benoit (Smackdown) - *** ½

Samoa Joe vs. Chris Sabin (TNA Victory Road) - **** ½

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles (TNA) - **** ½

Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Ladder) (Summerslam) - *** ½

Randy Orton vs. Undertaker (Summerslam) - *** ½

Chris Jericho vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - *** ¾

Shawn Michaels vs. Hulk Hogan (Summerslam) - ****

Kurt Angle vs. Shelton Benjamin (Raw) - *** ¾

John Cena vs. Chris Jericho (You're Fired) (Raw) - *** ½

Matt Hardy vs. Edge (Raw) - *** ¾

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero (Cage) (Smackdown) - *** ½

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels (TNA Unbreakable) - *****

Carlito vs. Ric Flair (Unforgiven) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Masters (Unforgiven) - *** ¼

Matt Hardy vs. Edge (Cage) (Unforgiven) - **** ¼

Kurt Angle vs. John Cena (Unforgiven) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (Iron Man) (Raw) - *** ¾

Matt Hardy vs. Edge (Ladder) (Raw) - *** ¾

Chris Benoit vs. Booker T vs. Christian vs. Orlando Jordan (No Mercy) - ***

The Ortons vs. Undertaker (Casket) (No Mercy) - *** ¼

Ric Flair vs. Triple H (Cage) (Taboo Tuesday) - *** ½

Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena (Taboo Tuesday) - *** ¾

Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7 Match 1) (Survivor Series) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. John Cena (Survivor Series) - ***

Ric Flair vs. Triple H (Last Man Standing) (Survivor Series) - ****

Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown (Survivor Series) - **** ¼

Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7 Match 2) (Smackdown) - *** ½

Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7 Match 3) (Smackdown) - *** ½

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (TNA Turning Point) - **** ½

Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7 Match 4) (Armageddon) - *** ¾

MNM vs. Batista and Rey Mysterio (Armageddon) - ***

Randy Orton vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (Armageddon) - ****







John Cena vs. HBK vs. Angle vs. Kane vs. Carlito vs. Chris Masters (Elimination Chamber) (New Year's Revolution) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Edge (New Year's Revolution) - ***

Randy Orton vs. Chris Benoit (Smackdown) - ****

Battle Royal for the World Heavyweight Championship (Smackdown) - *** ½

Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels (TNA Final Resolution) - **** ½

Edge vs. Ric Flair (TLC) (Raw) - ****

Randy Orton vs. Chris Benoit (Smackdown) - *** ½

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ****

Rhino vs. Abyss (Falls Count Anywhere) (TNA Against All Odds) - *** ½

AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe (TNA Against All Odds) - **** ½

Christian Cage vs. Jeff Jarrett (TNA Against All Odds) - ****

Chris Benoit vs. Booker T (No Way Out) - ***

Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio (No Way Out) - *** ¾

Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle (No Way Out) - **** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Shane McMahon (Street Fight) (Saturday Night's Main Event) - *** ½

Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (Smackdown) - *** ½

RVD vs. Hardy vs. Flair vs. Lashley vs. Finlay vs. Shelton (Money in the Bank) (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

JBL vs. Chris Benoit (WrestleMania) - ***

Edge vs. Mick Foley (Hardcore) (WrestleMania) - ****

Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James (WrestleMania) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Vince McMahon (No Holds Barred) (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania) - ***

Triple H vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - ****

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton (Smackdown) - *** ¼

JBL vs. Chris Benoit (Steel Cage) (Smackdown) - ***

RVD vs. Shelton Benjamin (Backlash) - *** ¾

Shawn Michaels vs. The McMahons (Backlash) - ***

John Cena vs. Triple H vs. Edge (Backlash) - ****

MNM vs. London and Kendrick (Judgment Day) - *** ¼

Chris Benoit vs. Finlay (Judgment Day) - *** ¾

Rey Mysterio vs. JBL (Judgment Day) - ***

Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (Smackdown) - ****

Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton (One Night Stand) - ***

Rey Mysterio vs. Sabu (One Night Stand) - *** ½

Edge, Foley, and Lita vs. Funk, Dreamer, and Beulah (One Night Stand) - ***

John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam (One Night Stand) - *** ½

Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton (Vengeance) - ***

Shelton Benjamin vs. Carlito vs. Johnny Nitro (Vengeance) - *** ¼

RVD vs. Edge (Vengeance) - *** ¾

DX vs. The Spirit Squad (Vengeance) - ***

Edge vs. RVD vs. John Cena (Raw) - ***

Big Show vs. RVD (ECW) - ***

Finlay vs. William Regal (Great American Bash) - ***

Matt Hardy vs. Gregory Helms (Great American Bash) - ***

King Booker vs. Rey Mysterio (Great American Bash) - *** ¼

Big Show vs. Kane (Extreme Rules) (ECW) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. Sabu (ECW) - ***

Sabu vs. RVD (Ladder) (ECW) - ***

Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero (Summerslam) - ***

Ric Flair vs. Mick Foley (“I Quit”) (Summerslam) - ***

DX vs. The McMahons (Summerslam) - *** ¼

John Cena vs. Edge (Summerslam) - *** ½

Johnny Nitro vs. Jeff Hardy (Unforgiven) - *** ½

Lita vs. Trish Stratus (Unforgiven) - ***

DX vs. The McMahons and Big Show (Hell in a Cell) (Unforgiven) - *** ¾

John Cena vs. Edge (TLC) (Unforgiven) - **** ½

RVD vs. Hardcore Holly (Extreme Rules) (ECW) - *** ¾

John Cena vs. Edge (Cage) (Raw) - *** ½

Test vs. RVD (Extreme Rules) (ECW) - ****

Matt Hardy vs. Gregory Helms (No Mercy) - ***

Chris Benoit vs. William Regal (No Mercy) - *** ¼

King Booker vs. Batista vs. Finlay vs. Lashley (No Mercy) - *** ½

Rated RKO vs. DX (Cyber Sunday) - ****

Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe (TNA Genesis) - **** ½

Jeff Hardy vs. Johnny Nitro (Ladder) (Raw) - ***

Chris Benoit vs. Finlay (Smackdown) - *** ¾

The Hardys vs. MNM (December to Dismember) - ****

The Hardys and DX vs. Rated RKO and MNM (Raw) - ***

Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe (TNA Turning Point) - **** ½

London and Kendrick vs. MNM vs. Hardys vs. Regal/Taylor (Ladder) (Armageddon) - ****

Chris Benoit vs. Chavo Guerrero (Armageddon) - ***







Jeff Hardy vs. Johnny Nitro (Cage) (New Year's Revolution) - *** ¼

DX vs. Rated RKO (New Year's Revolution) - *** ¾

Shawn Michaels vs. Edge (Street Fight) (Raw) - ****

MNM vs. The Hardys (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼

John Cena vs. Umaga (Last Man Standing) (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼

HBK and John Cena vs. Undertaker and Batista (No Way Out) - ***

Edge vs. RVD (Raw) - ***

Mr. Kennedy vs. Edge vs. Orton vs. J. Hardy vs. M. Hardy vs. Booker vs. Punk vs. Finlay (Money in the Bank) (WrestleMania) - ****

Chris Benoit vs. MVP (WrestleMania) - ***

Undertaker vs. Batista (WrestleMania) - ****

The Battle of the Billionaires (WrestleMania) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - **** ½

The ECW Originals vs. The New Breed (Extreme Rules) (ECW) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels (Raw) - **** ½

The Hardys vs. Cade and Murdoch (Backlash) - ***

Chris Benoit vs. MVP (Backlash) - ***

Undertaker vs. Batista (Last Man Standing) (Backlash) - ****

John Cena vs. Edge vs. HBK vs. Randy Orton (Backlash) - ****

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Raw) - **** ¼

Undertaker vs. Batista (Cage) (Smackdown) - *** ¼

The Hardys vs. The World's Greatest Tag Team (Ladder) (Extreme Rules)

Edge vs. Batista (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - *** ½

Matt Hardy vs. Finlay (Smackdown) - ***

Matt Hardy vs. MVP (Great American Bash) - *** ¼

Umaga vs. Jeff Hardy (Great American Bash) - ***

John Cena vs. Lashley (Great American Bash) - ****

John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Summerslam) - ****

CM Punk vs. John Morrison (ECW) - *** ½

Randy Orton vs. Triple H (No Mercy) - ***

Triple H vs. Umaga (No Mercy) - ***

Triple H vs. Randy Orton (No Mercy) - ****

Triple H vs. Umaga (Street Fight) (Cyber Sunday) - *** ½

Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels (Cyber Sunday) - *** ¼

Undertaker vs. Batista (Cyber Sunday) - ****

Triple H and Jeff Hardy's Team vs. Umaga's Team (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Randy Orton (Survivor Series) - *** ½

Undertaker vs. Batista (Hell in a Cell) (Survivor Series) - ****

Rey Mysterio vs. MVP (Armageddon) - ***

Mr. Kennedy vs. Shawn Michaels (Armageddon) - ***

Jeff Hardy vs. Triple H (#1 Contender) (Armageddon) - *** ¾

Chris Jericho vs. Randy Orton (Armageddon) - *** ½

Edge vs. Undertaker vs. Batista (Armageddon) - ***







Jeff Hardy vs. Umaga (Cage) (Raw) - *** ¾

Chavo Guerrero vs. CM Punk (ECW) - ***

Edge vs. Rey Mysterio (Royal Rumble) - ***

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼

Jeff Hardy vs. Shawn Michaels (Raw) - *** ½

HHH vs. Y2J vs. JBL vs. HBK vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Umaga (Elimination Chamber) (No Way Out) - ****

Chavo Guerrero vs. CM Punk (ECW) - ***

Carlito vs. Kennedy vs. MVP vs. Y2J vs. Morrison vs. Benjamin vs. Punk (MITB) (WrestleMania) - ****

Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair (Career Threatening) (WrestleMania) - **** ¼

Triple H vs. John Cena vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Big Show vs. Floyd Mayweather (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Undertaker vs. Edge (WrestleMania) - **** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Batista (Backlash) - *** ¼

Undertaker vs. Edge (Backlash) - *** ¾

Randy Orton vs. JBL vs. HHH vs. John Cena (Backlash) - *** ¼

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Judgment Day) - ****

Undertaker vs. Edge (Judgment Day) - *** ¾

Triple H vs. Randy Orton (Cage) (Judgment Day) - ***

Batista vs. Shawn Michaels (Stretcher) (One Night Stand) - *** ½

Undertaker vs. Edge (TLC; Taker loses, he's fired) (One Night Stand) - **** ¼

Kofi Kingston vs. Chris Jericho (Night of Champions) - ***

Edge vs. Batista (Night of Champions) - *** ½

Triple H vs. John Cena (Night of Champions) - ****

Matt Hardy vs. Shelton Benjamin (Great American Bash) - ***

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Great American Bash) - ****

Triple H vs. Edge (Great American Bash) - *** ½

MVP vs. Jeff Hardy (Summerslam) - ***

CM Punk vs. JBL (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Batista vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - *** ½

Edge vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (Summerslam) - **** ½

HHH vs. Benjamin vs. Kendrick vs. MVP vs. Jeff Hardy (Scramble) (Unforgiven) - *** ½

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Non-Sanctioned) (Unforgiven) - **** ¼

Big Show vs. Undertaker (No Mercy) - *** ¼

Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy (No Mercy) - **** ¼

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Ladder) (No Mercy) - **** ¾

Rey Mysterio vs. Kane (Cyber Sunday) - ***

Matt Hardy vs. Evan Bourne (Cyber Sunday) - *** ¼

Undertaker vs. Big Show (Last Man Standing) (Cyber Sunday) - ****

Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy (Cyber Sunday) - *** ¾

Batista vs. Chris Jericho (Cyber Sunday) - *** ½

Team Orton vs. Team Batista (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - ***

Big Show vs. Undertaker (Casket) (Survivor Series) - ***

John Cena vs. Chris Jericho (Survivor Series) - ***

CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio (#1 Contender Final) (Armageddon) - *** ½

Randy Orton vs. Batista (Armageddon) - ***

Chris Jericho vs. John Cena (Armageddon) - *** ½

Edge vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Triple H (Armageddon) - ****







Matt Hardy vs. Jack Swagger (ECW) - ***

John Cena vs. JBL (HBK Special Ref) (Royal Rumble) - ***

Jeff Hardy vs. Edge (Royal Rumble) - ****

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾

Edge vs. HHH vs. Taker vs. Show vs. Kozlov vs. Hardy (Elimination Chamber) (No Way Out) - **** ½

Shane McMahon vs. Randy Orton (No Way Out) - *** ½

HBK vs. JBL (No Way Out) - ***

Edge vs. Rey vs. Cena vs. Y2J vs. Kane vs. Mike Knox (Elimination Chamber) (No Way Out) - ****

Jack Swagger vs. Christian (ECW) - *** ¼

Edge vs. John Cena (Raw) - *** ¼

Miz and Morrison vs. The Colons (WM Pre-Show) - *** ¼

Punk vs. Henry vs. MVP vs. Shelton vs. Christian vs. Kofi vs. Kane vs. Finlay (Money in the Bank) (WrestleMania) - ****

Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy (Extreme Rules) (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania) - *****

John Cena vs. Big Show vs. Edge (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Randy Orton vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ¾

John Morrison vs. Evan Bourne (ECW) - *** ½

Jack Swagger vs. Christian (Backlash) - ***

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Steamboat (Backlash) - *** ¼

HHH, Batista, and Shane vs. The Legacy (Backlash) - *** ¼

John Cena vs. Edge (Last Man Standing) (Backlash) - **** ½

Umaga vs. CM Punk (Judgment Day) - ***

Christian vs. Jack Swagger (Judgment Day) - ***

Shelton Benjamin vs. John Morrison (Judgment Day) - ***

Rey Mysterio vs. Chris Jericho (Judgment Day) - *** ¾

Edge vs. Jeff Hardy (Judgment Day) - *** ½

Rey Mysterio vs. Chris Jericho (No Holds Barred) (Extreme Rules) - ****

Jeff Hardy vs. Edge (Ladder) (Extreme Rules) - ****

Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio (Raw) - *** ½

Orton vs. Show vs. HHH vs. Cena (Raw) - *** ¼

CM Punk vs. Edge vs. Jeff Hardy (Raw) - *** ½

CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy (The Bash) - *** ¼

Rey Mysterio vs. Chris Jericho (Title vs. Mask) (The Bash) - **** ¼

Randy Orton vs. Triple H (3 Stages of Hell) - ***

Triple H vs. John Cena (Raw) - *** ¾

Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ½

Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk (Night of Champions) - *** ½

Triple H vs. John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Night of Champions) - *** ¾

Christian vs. Zack Ryder (ECW) - *** ¼

Jeff Hardy vs. John Morrison (Smackdown) - *** ½

CM Punk vs. John Morrison (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler (Summerslam) - *** ¼

The Legacy vs. Degeneration X (Summerslam) - ****

John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Summerslam) - ***

Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk (TLC) (Summerslam) - **** ¼

William Regal vs. Christian (ECW) - *** ¼

CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy (Cage) (Smackdown) - *** ½

John Morrison vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - **** ¼

Christian vs. William Regal (Breaking Point) - *** ¼

The Legacy vs. Degeneration X (Submissions Count Anywhere) (Breaking Point) - ****

John Cena vs. Randy Orton (“I Quit”) (Breaking Point) - ****

John Morrison vs. Dolph Ziggler (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¼

Jeri-Show vs. Batista and Rey Mysterio (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¼

The Legacy vs. Degeneration X (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - ****

John Cena vs. Randy Orton (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - ****

Triple H vs. John Cena (Raw) - *** ¾

The Miz vs. John Morrison (Bragging Rights) - ***

Undertaker vs. CM Punk vs. Mysterio vs. Batista (Bragging Rights) - ***

Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown (Bragging Rights) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Ironman) - **** ¼

Christian vs. Yoshi Tatsu (ECW) - *** ¼

Christian vs. William Regal (ECW) - *** ½

Hurricane vs. Paul Burchill (Mask vs. Career) - *** ¼

John Cena and Taker vs. DX vs. Jeri-Show (Raw) - *** ¼

Team Kofi vs. Team Orton (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ½

Team Miz vs. Team Morrison (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ¼

Undertaker vs. Big Show vs. Chris Jericho (Survivor Series) - ***

HBK vs. Triple H vs. John Cena (Survivor Series) - ****

Shelton Benjamin vs. Christian (Ladder) (TLC) - *** ¾

John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre (TLC) - ***

John Cena vs. Sheamus (Tables) (TLC) - *** ¼

Batista vs. Undertaker (Chairs) (TLC) - ***

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (TLC) - ***

Degeneration X vs. Jeri-Show (TLC) (at TLC) - *** ½







Christian vs. William Regal (ECW) - *** ¼

Rey Mysterio vs. Undertaker (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼

Cena vs. HHH vs. DiBiase vs. Sheamus vs. Orton vs. Kofi (Elimination Chamber) - *** ½

Y2J vs. Taker vs. Morrison vs. Punk vs. Mysterio vs. R-Truth (Elimination Chamber) - *** ¾

Kofi vs. MVP vs. Shelton vs. McIntyre vs. Bourne vs. Kane vs. Swagger vs. Ziggler vs. Hardy vs. Christian (Money in the Bank) (WrestleMania) - ***

Sheamus vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Rey Mysterio vs. CM Punk (WrestleMania) - ***

Chris Jericho vs. Edge (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Batista vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - *** ¾

Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (Streak vs. Career) (WrestleMania) - **** ½

Edge vs. Chris Jericho (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - ***

Rey Mysterio vs. CM Punk (Extreme Rules) - ***

John Cena vs. Batista (Last Man Standing) (Extreme Rules) - *** ½

Rey Mysterio vs. CM Punk (Over the Limit) - *** ¼

John Cena vs. Batista (“I Quit”) (Over the Limit) - *** ½

Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston (Fatal 4-Way) - ***

Evan Bourne vs. Chris Jericho (Fatal 4-Way) - *** ¾

Edge vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. John Cena (4-Way) (Fatal 4-Way) - *** ¼

Chris Jericho vs. Evan Bourne (Raw) - *** ½

Kane vs. Show vs. Ziggler vs. Hardy vs. Christian vs. Kofi vs. McIntyre vs. Rhodes (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - **** ¼

Rey Mysterio vs. Jack Swagger (Money in the Bank) - *** ½

Miz vs. Bourne vs. Orton vs. Henry vs. Jericho vs. Edge vs. DiBiase vs. Morrison (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - ****

Sheamus vs. John Cena (Cage) (Money in the Bank) - ***

Team WWE vs. The Nexus (Elimination) (Summerslam) - ****

Alberto Del Rio vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (Night of Champions) - ***

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (Night of Champions) - *** ½

Kane vs. Undertaker (Night of Champions) - ***

Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Cena vs. Barrett vs. Jericho vs. Edge (6-Pack Challenge) (Night of Champions) - *** ½

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. John Morrison (Submissions Count Anywhere) (Hell in a Cell) - *** ½

Randy Orton vs. Sheamus (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - *** ¾

Wade Barrett vs. John Cena (Hell in a Cell) - *** ½

Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler (Bragging Rights) - *** ¾

Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown (Elimination) (Bragging Rights) - ***

Daniel Bryan vs. Ted DiBiase (Survivor Series) - ***

Kaval vs. Dolph Ziggler (Survivor Series) - ***

John Morrison vs. Sheamus (Survivor Series) - *** ¼

Team Mysterio vs. Team Del Rio (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ¼

John Morrison vs. Sheamus (King of the Ring Final) (Raw) - *** ½

Dolph Ziggler vs. Jack Swagger vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder) (TLC) - ***

Sheamus vs. John Morrison (#1 Contender Ladder) (TLC) - ****

The Miz vs. Randy Orton (Tables) (TLC) - ***

Edge vs. Kane vs. Mysterio vs. Alberto Del Rio (TLC) (at TLC) - **** ¼

Wade Barrett vs. John Cena (Chairs) (TLC) - ***







John Morrison vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - *** ½

Edge vs. Dolph Ziggler (Royal Rumble) - ****

The Miz vs. Randy Orton (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

Kofi Kingston vs. Alberto Del Rio (Elimination Chamber) - ***

The Miz vs. Jerry Lawler (Elimination Chamber) - ***

Edge vs. Rey vs. Show vs. Kane vs. Wade Barrett vs. Drew McIntyre (Elimination Chamber Match) (Elimination Chamber) - **** ½

Cena vs. Punk vs. Sheamus vs. JoMo vs. Truth vs. RKO (Elimination Chamber Match) (Elimination Chamber) - ****

Alberto Del Rio vs. Christian (Smackdown) - ***

Alberto Del Rio vs. Edge (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Cody Rhodes vs. Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania) - ***

CM Punk vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania) - *** ¾

Undertaker vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - **** ½

The Miz vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - ***

Randy Orton vs. CM Punk (Last Man Standing) (Extreme Rules) - *** ½

Christian vs. Alberto Del Rio (Ladder) (Extreme Rules) - **** ¼

John Cena vs. John Morrison vs. The Miz (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - ****

Randy Orton vs. Christian (Smackdown) - *** ¾

Randy Orton vs. Christian (Over the Limit) - **** ¼

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (Capitol Punishment) - ***

Christian vs. Randy Orton (Capitol Punishment) - *** ½

Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Justin Gabriel vs. Heath Slater vs. Sin Cara vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Wade Barrettt (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - *** ¾

Del Rio vs. Mysterio vs. The Miz vs. Alex Riley vs. Truth vs. Kofi vs. Swagger vs. Evan Bourne (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - ****

Christian vs. Randy Orton (Money in the Bank) - *** ¾

CM Punk vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank) - *****

Wade Barrett vs. Daniel Bryan (Summerslam) - ***

Christian vs. Randy Orton (No Holds Barred) (Summerslam) - **** ¼

CM Punk vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - ****

John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio (Night of Champions) - *** ½

CM Punk vs. Triple H (Night of Champions) - *** ½

Sheamus vs. Christian (Hell in a Cell) - ***

Randy Orton vs. Mark Henry (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - ***

John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - *** ¾

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes (Smackdown) - ***

Dolph Ziggler and Jack Swagger vs. Air Boom (Vengeance) - ***

Mark Henry vs. Big Show (Vengeance) - ****

John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio (Last Man Standing) (Vengeance) - ****

Randy Orton vs. Dolph Ziggler (Raw) - *** ¾

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes (Street Fight) (Smackdown) - *** ½

Team Barrett vs. Team Orton (Elimination Tag) (Survivor Series) - ***

CM Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio (Survivor Series) - *** ¾

Zack Ryder vs. Dolph Ziggler (TLC) - ***

Randy Orton vs. Wade Barrett (Tables) (TLC) - ***

The Miz vs. CM Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) (TLC) - ****







Dolph Ziggler vs. CM Punk (Royal Rumble) - *** ½

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾

Sheamus vs. Chris Jericho (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Punk vs. Truth vs. Miz vs. Y2J vs. Ziggler vs. Kofi (Elimination Chamber) (EC) - ****

Bryan vs. Wade vs. Show vs. Khali vs. Santino vs. Cody (Elimination Chamber) (EC) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Kane (Amulance) (Elimination Chamber) - ***

Kane vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania) - ***

CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho (WrestleMania) - **** ¼

Triple H vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (WrestleMania) - *****

The Rock vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - *****

Randy Orton vs. Kane (Falls Count Anywhere) (Extreme Rules) - *** ½

Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan (2/3 Falls) (Extreme Rules) - ****

CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho (Street Fight) (Extreme Rules) - **** ¼

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar (Extreme Rules) (ER) - **** ¼

IC Title #1 Contender Battle Royal (Over the Limit) - ***

Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Alberto Del Rio vs. Chris Jericho (Over the Limit) - *** ½

Daniel Bryan vs. CM Punk (Over the Limit) - **** ¼

Dolph Ziggler vs. Sheamus (No Way Out) - ***

Christian vs. Cody Rhodes (No Way Out) - ***

CM Punk vs. Kane vs. Daniel Bryan (No Way Out) - *** ½

Ziggler vs. Tensai vs. Christian vs. Cara vs. Rhodes vs. Sandow vs. Santino vs. Kidd (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - *** ¼

Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio (Money in the Bank) - ***

CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan (No DQ) (Money in the Bank) - ****

Cena vs. Jericho vs. Show vs. Kane vs. Miz (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - *** ¾

Chris Jericho vs. Dolph Ziggler (Summerslam) - *** ¼

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio (Summerslam) - ***

Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio (Summerslam) - ***

Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H (Summerslam) - *** ½

Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton (Night of Champions) - *** ½

Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio (Night of Champions) - *** ½

CM Punk vs. John Cena (Night of Champions) - **** ¼

Randy Orton vs. Alberto Del Rio (Hell in a Cell) - ***

Sheamus vs. Big Show (Hell in a Cell) - ****

Team Foley vs. Team Ziggler (Elimination Tag) (Survivor Series) - ***

The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Ryback and Team Hell No (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) (TLC) - **** ¼

Big Show vs. Sheamus (Chairs) (TLC) - *** ½

Dolph Ziggler vs. John Cena (Ladder) (TLC) - ****







Team Hell No vs. Team Rhodes Scholars (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾

The Rock vs. CM Punk (Royal Rumble) - ****

Elimination Chamber Match (Elimination Chamber) - *** ¾

The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Cena, Sheamus, and Ryback (Elimination Chamber) - *** ½

The Rock vs. CM Punk (Elimination Chamber) - *** ½

John Cena vs. CM Punk (Raw) - **** ¼

Alberto Del Rio vs. Jack Swagger (WrestleMania) - ***

CM Punk vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - **** ¼

Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania) - *** ½

The Rock vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - ****

Big Show vs. Randy Orton (Extreme Rules) - *** ¼

John Cena vs. Ryback (Last Man Standing) (Extreme Rules) - *** ¾

Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - *** ¾

Daniel Bryan vs. Seth Rollins (Raw) - ****

AJ Lee vs. Kaitlyn (Payback) - ***

Dolph Ziggler vs. Alberto Del Rio (Payback) - ****

CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho (Payback) - ****

Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton (No DQ) (Raw) - *** ¾

The Usos vs. The S.H.I.E.L.D. (MITB Pre-Show) - *** ½

World Title Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank) - ****

Alberto Del Rio vs. Dolph Ziggler (Money in the Bank) - *** ¾

John Cena vs. Mark Henry (Money in the Bank) - *** ½

WWE Title Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank) - *** ¾

Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro (Raw) - **** ¼

Alberto Del Rio vs. Christian (Summerslam) - *** ½

CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar (Summerslam) - *****

Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - **** ½

Alberto Del Rio vs. Rob Van Dam (Night of Champions) - *** ¼

Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton (Night of Champions) - *** ½

Alberto Del Rio vs. Rob Van Dam (Hardcore) (Battleground) - *** ¼

The Brotherhood vs. The S.H.I.E.L.D. (Battleground) - *** ½

The Brotherhood vs. The S.H.I.E.L.D. (Raw) - ****

The Brotherhood vs. The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. The Usos (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¼

Alberto Del Rio vs. John Cena (Hell in a Cell) - *** ½

Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¾

The S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Real Americans vs. The Usos and The Brotherhood (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio (Survivor Series) - *** ½

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan vs. The Wyatt Family (Survivor Series) - *** ¼

The Brotherhood vs. Show/Mysterio vs. RybAxel vs. The Real Americans (TLC) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) (TLC) - *** ½







Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Royal Rumble) - ****

Randy Orton vs. John Cena (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ***

Cesaro vs. Randy Orton (Smackdown) - *** ¾

Cesaro vs. John Cena (Raw) - **** ¼

The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. The Wyatt Family (Elimination Chamber) - **** ½

The Elimination Chamber Match (Elimination Chamber) - **** ¼

Paige vs. Emma (NXT Arrival) - *** ½

Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Arrival) - ****

The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. The Wyatt Family (Raw) - *** ½

Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - **** ¾

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - ****

Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania) - *** (* for the Match; ***** for shock ending)

Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton vs. Batista (WrestleMania) - **** ¼

The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. The Wyatt Family (Superstars) - ****

RVD vs. Cesaro vs. Jack Swagger (Extreme Rules) - ***

The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Evolution (Extreme Rules) - **** ¼

Daniel Bryan vs. Kane (Extreme Rules) - *** ¾

Tyler Breeze vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Takeover) - *** ½

Tyson Kidd vs. Neville (NXT Takeover) - *** ½

Cesaro vs. Sheamus (Payback) - *** ¼

RVD vs. Bad News Barrett (Payback) - ***

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt (Last Man Standing) (Payback) - **** ½

The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Evolution (Elimination) (Payback) - *** ¾

The Usos vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan (Money in the Bank) - ***

Money in the Bank Contract Ladder Match (MITB) - **** ¼

The Usos vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan (2/3 Falls) (Battleground) - ****

Chris Jericho vs. Bray Wyatt (Battleground) - ***

International Championship Battle Royal (Battleground) - *** ¼

John Cena vs. Kane vs. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton (Battleground) - ***

Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (Summerslam) - ***

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Lumberjack) (Summerslam) - *** ¾

Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho (Summerslam) - ***

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton (Summerslam) - *** ½

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - *** ¾

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - ****

Neville vs. Tyson Kidd vs. Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze (NXT Takeover) - ****

The Dust Brothers vs. The Usos (Night of Champions) - *** ¼

Sheamus vs. Cesaro (Night of Champions) - *** ¾

Randy Orton vs. Chris Jericho (Night of Champions) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar (Night of Champions) - ***

Dolph Ziggler vs. Cesaro (2/3 Falls) (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¼

John Cena vs. Randy Orton (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¾

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - ****

Miz & Mizdow vs. The Usos vs. The Dusts vs. Los Matadores (Survivor Series) - ***

Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt (Survivor Series) - *** ½

Team Cena vs. Team Authority (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - **** ¾

Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks (NXT Takeover) - *** ½

Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover: R-Evolution) - **** ½

Dolph Ziggler vs. Luke Harper (Ladder) (TLC) - ****

John Cena vs. Seth Rollins (Tables) (TLC) - *** ¾

Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose (TLC) (TLC) - *** ¾







John Cena vs. Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (Royal Rumble) - **** ½

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ***

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bray Wyatt (Raw) - *** ¼

Finn Balor vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover: Rival) - **** ¼

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Charlotte (NXT Takeover: Rival) - *** ¾

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Takeover: Rival) - **** ¼

Rusev vs. John Cena (Fast Lane) - ****

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Fast Lane) - **** ¼

Daniel Bryan vs. Luke Harper vs. Stardust vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Dean Ambrose vs. R-Truth vs. Bad News Barrett (Ladder) (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania) - ****

Sting vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Rusev (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Bray Wyatt vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (vs. Seth Rollins) (WrestleMania) - **** ¼

John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose (Raw) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Stardust (Raw) - *** ¼

New Day vs. Tyson Kidd and Cesaro (Extreme Rules) - ***

Roman Reigns vs. Big Show (Last Man Standing) (Extreme Rules) - *** ¾

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - ***

John Cena vs. Neville (Raw) - ****

Finn Balor vs. Tyler Breeze (NXT Takeover: Unstoppable) - *** ¼

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (NXT Takeover: Unstoppable) - ****

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Takeover: Unstoppable) - ***

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Raw) - ****

Dolph Ziggler vs. Sheamus (Payback) - ***

New Day vs. Tyson Kidd and Cesaro (2/3 Falls) (Payback) - *** ¼

Ryback vs. Bray Wyatt (Payback) - ***

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns (Payback) - *** ¼

Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match (Elimination Chamber) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber) - **** ½

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Elimination Chamber) - **** ¼

Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank) - *** ½

John Cena vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank) - **** ½

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Money in the Bank) - **** ½

Neville vs. Chris Jericho (Beast in the East) - *** ½

Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor (Beast in the East) - **** ¼

Sheamus vs. Randy Orton (Battleground) - *** ½

Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns (Battleground) - **** ¼

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Brie Bella (Battleground) - ***

John Cena vs. Kevin Owens (Battleground) - **** ½

Seth Rollins vs. John Cena (Raw) - *** ½

Seth Rollins vs. Neville (Raw) - **** ¼

Blake and Murphy vs. The Vaudevillains (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn) - *** ¼

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn) - *****

Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor (Ladder) (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn) - **** ¼

Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper vs. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns (Summerslam) - ***

Seth Rollins vs. John Cena (Title for Title) (Summerslam) - ****

Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro (Summerslam) - *** ½

Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (Summerslam) - *** ½

Dolph Ziggler vs. Rusev (Night of Champions) - ***

The Wyatt Family vs. Reigns, Ambrose, and Jericho (Night of Champions) - *** ¼

Seth Rollins vs. John Cena (Night of Champions) - **** ¼

Seth Rollins vs. Sting (Night of Champions) - *** ¼

Balor and Joe vs. The Mechanics (Dusty Rhodes Classic Semis) (NXT Takeover: Respect) - ***

Gable and Jordan vs. Rhyno and Corbin (Dusty Rhodes Classic Semis) (NXT TOR) - *** ½

Rhyno and Corbin vs. Joe and Balor (Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals) (NXT TOR) - ***

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (Ironman) (NXT Takeover: Respect) - **** ½

Seth Rollins vs. Kane (Hell in a Cell) - ***

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - **** ¼

Brock Lesnar vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - **** ¼

Neville vs. King Barrett (Raw) - ***

Dean Ambrose vs. Tyler Breeze (Raw) - ***

Cesaro vs. Sheamus (Raw) - ***

Neville vs. Kevin Owens (Raw) - *** ¾

Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler (Raw) - *** ½

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro (Raw) - **** ¼

Roman Reigns vs. Alberto Del Rio (Survivor Series) - *** ½

Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens (Survivor Series) - *** ¼

Asuka vs. Emma (NXT Takeover: London) - *** ½

The Mechanics vs. The Realest Guys in the Room (NXT Takeover: London) - ***

Bayley vs. Nia Jax (NXT Takeover: London) - ***

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor (NXT Takeover: London) - ****

The New Day vs. The Usos vs. The Lucha Dragons (Ladder) (TLC) - **** ¼

Alberto Del Rio vs. Jack Swagger (Chairs) (TLC) - ***

Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens (TLC) - *** ¼

Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) (TLC) - *** ¾

Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus (Raw) - *** ½

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose (Smackdown) - *** ½







Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (Smackdown) - *** ½

Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens (Smackdown) - *** ½

Kalisto vs. Alberto Del Rio (Raw) - *** ¾

Kalisto vs. Alberto Del Rio (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing) (Royal Rumble) - ****

The New Day vs. The Usos (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (Royal Rumble) - ***

The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾

The Miz vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown) - ***

AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler (Fast Lane) - *** ½

Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (Fast Lane) - *** ½

Dean Ambrose vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Fast Lane) - ****

Neville vs. Finn Balor (NXT) - *** ½

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Smackdown) - ***

Y2AJ vs. New Day (Raw) - ****

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn (2/3 Falls) (NXT) - *** ¾

The Realest Guys in the Room vs. The Revival (Roadblock) - *** ½

Charlotte vs. Natalya (Roadblock) - ***

Dean Ambrose vs. Triple H (Roadblock) - **** ¼

Triple H vs. Dolph Ziggler (Raw) - *** ¼

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (Raw) - ****

American Alpha vs. The Revival (NXT Takeover: Dallas) - ****

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Takeover: Dallas) - **** ½

Asuka vs. Bayley (NXT Takeover: Dallas) - ****

Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Takeover: Dallas) - **** ¼

Zayn vs. Owens vs. Miz vs. Ziggler vs. Stardust vs. Ryder vs. Sin Cara (Ladder) (WrestleMania) - *** ¾

Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania) - *** ½

Dean Ambrose vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (WrestleMania) - ****

Shane McMahon vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (WrestleMania) - *** ¾

Roman Reigns vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ¼

Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho (#1 Contender WWE Title) (Raw) - ****

Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens (#1 Contender IC) (Raw) - *** ¼

Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles (#1 Contender WWE Title) (Raw) - ****

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Payback) - ****

Cesaro vs. The Miz (Payback) - *** ¼

Chris Jericho vs. Dean Ambrose (Payback) - ***

AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns (Payback) - ****

The Miz vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Extreme Rules) - ****

Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles (Extreme Rules) - **** ½

The Revival vs. American Alpha (NXT Takeover: The End) - **** ¼

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Austin Aries (NXT Takeover: The End) - *** ¾

Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe (Cage) (NXT Takeover: The End) - *** ½

Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler (Money in the Bank) - ***

AJ Styles vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank) - ****

Ambrose vs. Zayn vs. Y2J vs. Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Del Rio (Money in the Bank Ladder Match) (MITB) - *** ½

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Money in the Bank) - **** ½

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor (NXT) - *** ¾

American Alpha vs. The Revival (2/3 Falls) (NXT) - ****

Kota Ibushi vs. Sean Maluta (CWC) - *** ¼

Lince Dorado vs. Mustafa Ali (CWC) - ***

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Battleground) - ****

The Club vs. Cena and The Realest Guys (Battleground) - ***

Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Battleground) - *** ¾

Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Rusev (Raw) - *** ½

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Raw) - **** ¼

Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (Raw) - ****

Johnny Gargano vs. Tomasso Ciampa (CWC) - *** ¾

Tajiri vs. Gran Metalik (CWC) - *** ¼

Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander (CWC) - ****

Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa (CWC) - *** ¼

Brian Kendrick vs. Tony Nese (CWC) - *** ½

Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa vs. The Revival (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2) - **** ½

Asuka vs. Bayley (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2) - *** ½

Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2) - *** ½

Cesaro vs. Sheamus (Best of Seven Match 1) (Summerslam Pre-Show) - *** ¼

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Summerslam) - *** ¼

John Cena vs. AJ Styles (Summerslam) - **** ½

Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler (Summerslam) - *** ¼

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (Summerslam) - ****

Lince Dorado vs. Rich Swann (CWC) - ***

Drew Gulak vs. Zack Sabre Jr (CWC) - *** ¼

TJ Perkins vs. Johnny Gargano (CWC) - *** ½

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Big Cass vs. Seth Rollins (Raw) - ****

Akira Tozawa vs. Gran Metalik (CWC) - ****

Kota Ibushi vs. Brian Kendrick (CWC) - ****

Noam Dar vs. Zack Sabre Jr (CWC) - *** ½

TJ Perkins vs. Rich Swann (CWC) - ****

Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nattie (Backlash) - *** ½

Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (Backlash) - ****

AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose (Backlash) - **** ¼

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (Raw) - *** ¾

Gran Metalik vs. Zack Sabre Jr (CWC) - *** ¾

Kota Ibushi vs. TJ Perkins (CWC) - **** ½

Cedric Alexander and Noam Dar vs. DIY (CWC) - *** ½

TJ Perkins vs. Gran Metalik (CWC) - ****

Seth Rollins vs. Rusev (Raw) - ***

Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik vs. Brian Kendrick vs. Rich Swann (Raw) - *** ½

Cesaro vs. Sheamus (Match 7 in the Best-of-Seven Series) (Clash of Champions) - *** ½

Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn (Clash of Champions) - *** ½

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Clash of Champions) - *** ¾

Roman Reigns vs. Rusev (Clash of Champions) - *** ½

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (Clash of Champions) - *** ¾

Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown) - *** ½

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Raw) - *** ½

AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. John Cena (No Mercy) - ****

Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (Title vs. Career) (No Mercy) - **** ¼

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton (No Mercy) - ***

Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins (Raw) - ***

Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown) - *** ¾

Roman Reigns vs. Rusev (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - *** ¾

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - ****

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - **** ¼

Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown) - *** ¼

The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler (Smackdown) - *** ½

Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - *** ½

TM61 vs. Authors of Pain (Dusty Classic Finals) (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - ***

DIY vs. The Revival (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - **** ½

Mickie James vs. Asuka (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - *** ½

Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - ****

The Miz vs. Sami Zayn (Survivor Series) - *** ¼

Smackdown's Tag Teams vs. Raw's Tag Teams (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ¼

Brian Kendrick vs. Kalisto (Survivor Series) - ***

Smackdown's Top Stars vs. Raw's Top Stars (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - **** ¼

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens (No DQ) (Raw) - *** ¾

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - ****

American Alpha vs. The Wyatt Family (Smackdown) - *** ¼

Brian Kendrick vs. Rich Swann (205 Live) - *** ½

Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (Ladder) (TLC) - ****

Kalisto vs. Baron Corbin (Chairs) (TLC) - *** ¼

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (Tables) - ***

AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) - **** ¼

Brian Kendrick vs. Rich Swann (205 Live) - *** ½

New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (Roadblock: End of the Line) - *** ¼

Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins (Roadblock: End of the Line) - *** ¼

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Ironman) (Roadblock: End of the Line) - *** ¾

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (Roadblock: End of the Line) - *** ½