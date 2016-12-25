Posted in: Doctor's Orders Doctor's Orders: The Doc's WrestleMania Era Star Ratings History (1983-Present) - A Resource Guide (Updated Through Dec.)
By The Doc
Dec 25, 2016 - 1:49:16 PM
”The Doc” Chad Matthews has been a featured writer for LOP since 2004. Initially offering detailed recaps and reviews for WWE's top programs, he transitioned to writing columns in 2010. In addition to his discussion-provoking current event pieces, he has written many acclaimed series about WrestleMania, as well as a popular short story chronicle. The Doc has also penned a book, The WrestleMania Era: The Book of Sports Entertainment, published in 2013. It has been called “the best wrestling book I have ever read” and holds a 5-star rating on Amazon, where it peaked at #3 on the wrestling charts.
I began studying the intricacies of wrestling matches nearly 15 years ago. I'd hear wrestlers talk about their work and be stimulated to go back and watch their matches through a different lens. I eventually found it fascinating to dissect the stories that were being told and the personal motivations behind them. Along the way, I developed an appreciation of all styles, which you'll note in the ratings below. The list is categorized by year and features only matches that I've seen, so if there's a great match you feel is missing (particularly outside the parameters of WWE and NWA/WCW history), it's probably because I've yet to watch it; feel free to leave suggestions for matches or leave comments about ratings and I will respond, but this will mainly serve as a resource guide. This is also an ever-evolving project and, while you can expect updates periodic updates for new matches, I will also add older matches too and potentially revise ratings for matches previously posted.
Star ratings, I feel, are a way to historically contextualize the quality of the in-ring performance. Mine are primarily based on a multi-pronged formula that includes the level of engagement for the pre-match feud, selling, psychology, execution, time provided, quality of false finishes, presentation of the climax, and crowd investment.
Don Muraco vs. Jimmy Snuka (Steel Cage) (MSG) - ****
Bob Orton and Dick Slater vs. Wahoo McDaniel and Mark Youngblood (Starrcade) - *** ¼
Roddy Piper vs. Greg Valentine (Starrcade) - ****
The Briscoes vs. Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood (Starrcade) - *** ½
Ric Flair vs. Harley Race (Steel Cage) (Starrcade) - **** ½
1984
Tito Santana vs. Greg Valentine (WWE TV) - *** ½
Sgt. Slaughter vs. Iron Sheik (MSG) - *** ½
Sgt. Slaughter vs. Iron Sheik (MSG) - *** ½
Sgt. Slaughter vs. Iron Sheik (Boot Camp) (MSG) - **** ½
Tito Santana vs. Greg Valentine (Cage) (WWE TV) - *** ½
Ricky Steamboat vs. Tully Blanchard (Starrcade) - *** ½
1985
Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff (WrestleMania) - ***
Ric Flair vs. Nikita Koloff (Great American Bash) - *** ½
Tully Blanchard vs. Dusty Rhodes (Steel Cage) (Great American Bash) - *** ½
Magnum TA vs. Tully Blanchard (Steel Cage “I Quit”) (Starrcade) - **** ½
The Russians vs. Rock ‘n Roll Express (Steel Cage) (Starrcade) - *** ½
Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes (Starrcade) - **** ¼
1986
Ric Flair vs. Barry Windham (NWA Battle of the Belts) - **** ¼
Hart Foundation vs. Killer Bees (WWE TV) - ***
Randy Savage vs. Tito Santana (WWE TV) - ***
The British Bulldogs vs. The Dream Team (Saturday Night’s Main Event ) - ***
Bret Hart vs. Ricky Steamboat (WWE TV) - *** ¼
The British Bulldogs vs. The Dream Team (WrestleMania 2) - ****
The Funks vs. JYD and Tito Santana (WrestleMania 2) - ***
Randy Savage vs. Tito Santana (WWE TV) - *** ½
The Fantastics vs. The Midnight Express (Crockett Cup) - ****
The Fantastics vs. Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard (Crockett Cup) - ****
The Road Warriors vs. The Midnight Express (Crockett Cup) - *** ½
The Fantastics vs. The Sheepherders (Crockett Cup) - ****
Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - ***
Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - ***
Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - ***
Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - *** ½
Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - *** ½
Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - *** ½
Magnum TA vs. Nikita Koloff (Best of Seven) (Great American Bash Tour) - ****
Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes (Steel Cage) (Great American Bash Tour) - *** ½
Ricky Steamboat vs. Jake Roberts (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - ***
Hulk Hogan vs. Paul Orndorff (Saturday Night's Main Event) - ***
The British Bulldogs vs. The Dream Team (2/3 Falls) (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½
Greg Valentine vs. Davey Boy Smith (WWE TV) - ***
Hulk Hogan vs. Paul Orndorff (The Big Event) - ***
Tully Blanchard vs. Dusty Rhodes (First Blood) (Starrcade) - ***
The Midnight Express vs. The Road Warriors (Scaffold) (Starrcade) - *** ½
Rock ‘n Roll Express vs. The Andersons (Steel Cage) (Starrcade) - **** ¼
Ric Flair vs. Nikita Koloff (Starrcade) - *** ¾
1987
Hulk Hogan vs. Paul Orndorff (Steel Cage) (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½
Roddy Piper vs. Adrian Adonis (Hair vs. Hair) (WrestleMania) - ***
Ricky Steamboat vs. Randy Savage (WrestleMania) - **** ½
Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant (WrestleMania) - *** ½
The Road Warriors vs. The Midnight Express (Crockett Cup) - ****
Ric Flair vs. Barry Windham (Crockett Cup) - **** ½
The Four Horsemen vs. The Road Warriors and The Super Powers (War Games) (Great American Bash) - ****
Randy Savage vs. Honky Tonk Man (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - ***
The Midnight Express vs. Rock n’ Roll Express (Scaffold) (Starrcade) - ***
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard vs. The Road Warriors (Starrcade) - *** ¼
Tag Team Survivor Series Match (Survivor Series) - ****
Team Hogan vs. Team Andre (Survivor Series) - ****
1988
Road Warrior Hawk vs. Ric Flair (Bunkhouse Stampede) - *** ½
Jumping Bomb Angels vs. The Glamour Girls (2/3 Falls) (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ***
Randy Savage vs. Honky Tonk Man (The Main Event) - ***
Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant (The Main Event) - ***
The Fantastics vs. The Midnight Express (Clash of the Champions) - ***
Sting vs. Ric Flair (Clash of the Champions) - **** ½
Randy Savage vs. Ted Dibiase (WrestleMania) - ***
The Fantastics vs. The Midnight Express (Great American Bash) - ****
Barry Windham vs. Dusty Rhodes (Great American Bash) - ***
Ric Flair vs. Lex Luger (Great American Bash) - ****
The Mega Powers vs. The Mega Bucks (Summerslam) - ***
Jake Roberts vs. Rick Rude (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - ***
Tag Team Survivor Series Match (Survivor Series) - ****
The Mega Powers Team vs. Ted Dibiase’s Team (Survivor Series) - ***
Ric Flair and Barry Windham vs. The Midnight Express (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½
Barry Windham vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (Starrcade) - *** ¾
Ric Flair vs. Lex Luger (Starrcade) - **** ½
1989
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
Lex Luger vs. Barry Windham (Chi-Town Rumble) - *** ½
Ricky Steamboat vs. Ric Flair (Chi-Town Rumble) - *****
The Rockers vs. The Brain Busters (Boston) - ****
Bret Hart vs. Million Dollar Man (Odessa) - ***
Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage (WrestleMania) - *** ½
The Varsity Club vs. The Road Warriors (Clash of the Champions) - ***
Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (Clash of the Champions) - *****
Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (WrestleWar) - *****
Hulk Hogan vs. Big Bossman (Cage) (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½
The Varsity Club vs. The Steiner Brothers (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½
Ricky Steamboat vs. Terry Funk (Clash of the Champions) - ****
Sting vs. The Great Muta (Great American Bash) - *** ½
Lex Luger vs. Ricky Steamboat (Great American Bash) - ****
War Games (Great American Bash) - *** ¾
Ric Flair vs. Terry Funk (Great American Bash) - **** ½
The Brain Busters vs. Demolition (2/3 Falls) - ***
Hart Foundation vs. The Brain Busters (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Ultimate Warrior vs. Rick Rude (Summerslam) - *** ½
The Fabulous Freebirds vs. The Steiner Brothers (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½
Lex Luger vs. Tommy Rich (Clash of the Champions) - *** ¾
Lex Luger vs. Brian Pillman (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½
Rick Martel vs. Tito Santana (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½
Lex Luger vs. Brian Pillman (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½
Ric Flair vs. Terry Funk (“I Quit”) (Clash of the Champions) - **** ½
The Dream team vs. The Enforcers (Survivor Series) - ***
Rude’s Brood vs. Roddy’s Rowdies (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
The Ultimate Warriors vs. The Heenan Family (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
1990
Ronnie Garvin vs. Greg Valentine (Submission) (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ****
The Steiner Brothers vs. Doom (Masks vs. Titles) (Clash of the Champions) - ***
Rock ‘n Roll Express vs. The Midnight Express (WrestleWar) - ****
Ric Flair vs. Lex Luger (WrestleWar) - **** ½
Ted Dibiase vs. Jake Roberts (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania) - **** ½
Hart Foundation vs. The Rockers (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - ***
Doom vs. The Steiner Brothers (Capitol Combat) - ***
Ric Flair vs. Lex Luger (Cage) (Capitol Combat) - *** ½
Doom vs. The Steiner Brothers (Clash of the Champions) - *** ¼
The Southern Boys vs. The Midnight Express (Great American Bash) - **** ½
Sting vs. Ric Flair (Great American Bash) - ***
Mr. Perfect vs. Tito Santana (Saturday Night’s Main Event) - *** ½
Hart Foundation vs. Demolition (2/3 Falls) (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Rick Rude vs. Ultimate Warrior (Cage) (Summerslam) - ***
Scott Steiner vs. Ric Flair (WCW TV) - *** ½
The Million Dollar Team vs. The Dream Team (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
Mr. Perfect vs. The Big Bossman (The Main Event) - *** ½
Tito Santana vs. Rick Martel (The Main Event) - ***
Ultimate Warrior vs. Million Dollar Man (The Main Event) - *** ½
Doom vs. Arn Anderson and Barry Windham (Street Fight) (Starrcade) - *** ¾
1991
The Rockers vs. The Orient Express (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼
Sgt. Slaughter vs. Ultimate Warrior (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼
War Games (WrestleWar) - ****
Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect (Stars and Stripes Forever) - *** ½
The Rockers vs. Barbarian and Haku (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
The Hart Foundation vs. The Nasty Boys (WrestleMania) - ***
Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage (WrestleMania) - *****
Hulk Hogan vs. Sgt. Slaughter (WrestleMania) - ***
Ric Flair vs. Brian Pillman (WCW Saturday Night) - ****
Ric Flair vs. Barry Windham (WCW Saturday Night) - *** ½
Barry Windham vs. Brian Pillman (SuperBrawl) - ***
Sting and Lex Luger vs. The Steiner Brothers (SuperBrawl) - ****
Ric Flair vs. Bobby Eaton (2/3 Falls) (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½
Lex Luger vs. Barry Windham (Steel Cage) (Great American Bash) - *** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect (Summerslam) - **** ¼
Virgil vs. Ted Dibiase (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Steve Austin vs. Dustin Rhodes (Halloween Havoc) - ***
Lex Luger vs. Ron Simmons (2/3 Falls) (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½
Sting vs. Cactus Jack (Submssions or Surrender) (WCW Power Hour) - *** ¼
Ricky Steamboat and Dustin Rhodes vs. Arn Anderson and Larry Zbyszko - ***
Sting vs. Rick Rude (Clash of the Champions) - ***
Randy Savage vs. Jake Roberts (This Tuesday in Texas) - ***
1992
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - **** ½
Brian Pillman vs. Jushin Liger (SuperBrawl) - **** ¼
Sting vs. Lex Luger (SuperBrawl) - ***
Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper (WrestleMania) - ****
Ric Flair vs. Randy Savage (WrestleMania) - **** ¼
Sting's Squadron vs. The Dangerous Alliance (War Games) (WrestleWar) - **** ¾
Rick Rude vs. Dustin Rhodes (WCW Main Event) - *** ¼
Cactus Jack vs. Sting (Falls Count Anywhere) (Beach Blast) - *** ¾
Rick Rude vs. Ricky Steamboat (Iron Man) (Beach Blast) - ****
Sting vs. Vader (Great American Bash) - ****
Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage (Summerslam) - ****
British Bulldog vs. Bret Hart (Summerslam) - **** ½
Bret Hart vs. Ric Flair (WWE Live Event September) - *** ½
British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels (Saturday Night's Main Event) - *** ½
Mr. Perfect and Randy Savage vs. Razor Ramon and Ric Flair (Survivor Series) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart (Survivor Series) - ****
Barry Windham and Brian Pillman vs. Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas (Starrcade) - *** ¾
Sting vs. Vader (Starrcade) - **** ¼
1993
Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas vs. The Hollywood Blondes (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾
Bret Hart vs. Razor Ramon (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼
Ric Flair vs. Mr. Perfect (Losers Leaves Town) (Raw) - ****
Sting vs. Vader (Strap) (SuperBrawl) - **** ½
Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas vs. The Hollywood Blondes (Power Hour) - *** ½
Bret Hart vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (Spain) - **** ¼
Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty (Raw) - *** ¾
The Hollywood Blondes vs. Dos Hombres (Steamboat/Douglas) (Cage) (Slamboree) - *** ½
Barry Windham vs. Arn Anderson (Slamboree) - *** ½
Vader vs. Davey Boy Smith (Slamboree) - *** ½
Dustin Rhodes vs. Rick Rude (WCW Saturday Night) - *** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Razor Ramon (King of the Ring) - ***
Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect (King of the Ring) - **** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (King of the Ring) - *** ¼
Barry Windham vs. Too Cold Scorpio (Clash of the Champions) - *** ¾
Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty (Raw) - **** ¼
Vader vs. Davey Boy Smith (Clash of the Champions) - *** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Jerry Lawler (Summerslam) - ***
Vader vs. Cactus Jack (Texas Death) (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½
Ric Flair vs. Vader (Title vs. Career) (Starrcade) - ****
1994
Bret and Owen Hart vs. The Quebecers (Royal Rumble) - ***
Yokozuna vs. Undertaker (Casket) (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania) - **** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon (Ladder) (WrestleMania) - *****
Vader vs. The Boss (Spring Stampede) - *** ½
Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (Spring Stampede) - **** ¼
Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat (WCW Saturday Night) - ****
Owen Hart vs. 123 Kid (King of the Ring) - ***
Diesel vs. Bret Hart (King of the Ring) - *** ½
Bret Hart vs. 123 Kid (Raw) - *** ¾
Ricky Steamboat vs. Steve Austin (Bash at the Beach) - *** ½
Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair (Bash at the Beach) - **** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Bob Backlund (Superstars) - *** ¼
Steve Austin vs. Ricky Steamboat (Clash of the Champions) - *** ½
Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair (Clash of the Champions) - ***
Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (Cage) (Summerslam) - *****
Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (Action Zone) - ****
Ric Flair vs. Hulk Hogan (Cage) (Halloween Havoc) - *** ¾
Shawn Michaels and Diesel vs. Razor Ramon and 123 Kid (Action Zone) - **** ½
Bret Hart vs. Bob Backlund (Submission) (Survivor Series) - ****
1995
Razor Ramon vs. Jeff Jarrett (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
Diesel vs. Bret Hart (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ***
Diesel vs. Jeff Jarrett (Raw) - ***
Vader vs. Hulk Hogan (SuperBrawl) - *** ¾
Vader vs. Hulk Hogan (Uncensored) - ***
Razor Ramon vs. Jeff Jarrett (WrestleMania) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Eddie Guerrero vs. Dean Malenko (Hostile City Showdown) - **** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Hakushi (In Your House 1) - *** ½
Jeff Jarrett vs. Shawn Michaels (In Your House 2) - **** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Hakushi (Raw) - ****
Hakushi vs. 123 Kid (Summerslam) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon (Ladder) (Summerslam) - ****
Bret Hart vs. Jean Pierre Lafitte (In Your House 4) - ***
Rey Misterio vs. Psychosis (2/3 Falls) (ECW) - *** ¾
Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit (Nitro) - *** ¾
Rey Misterio vs. Psychosis (Mexican Death) (ECW November to Remember) - *** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Diesel (No DQ) (Survivor Series) - ***
Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog (Season's Beatings) - **** ¼
Eddie Guerrero vs. Shinjiro Otani (Starrcade) - ****
1996
Razor Ramon vs. Goldust (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼
Sabu vs. Too Cold Scorpio (Cyberslam) - ****
123 Kid vs. Razor Ramon (Rage in the Cage) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Owen Hart (Rage in the Cage) - ****
Diesel vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart (Ironman) (WrestleMania) - **** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel (No Holds Barred) (Good Friends, Better Enemies) - ****
Steve Austin vs. Savio Vega (Strap) (Beware of Dog) - *** ½
Dean Malenko vs. Rey Misterio (Great American Bash) - **** ¼
Chris Benoit vs. Kevin Sullivan (Falls Count Anywhere) (Great American Bash) - *** ½
Dean Malenko vs. Rey Misterio (Nitro) - ***
Steve Austin vs. Marc Mero (King of the Ring) - *** ½
Mankind vs. Undertaker (King of the Ring) - *** ¼
Shawn Michaels vs. British Bulldog (King of the Ring) - **** ¼
Rey Misterio vs. Psychosis (Bash at the Beach) - *** ¾
The Outsiders vs. WCW (Bash at the Beach) - ***
Shane Douglas vs. Chris Jericho vs. Pitbull #2 vs. Too Cold Scorpio (Heatwave) - **** ¼
Dean Malenko vs. Chris Benoit (Hog Wild) - **** ¼
Undertaker vs. Mankind (Boiler Room Brawl) (Summerslam) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Vader (Summerslam) - ****
Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind (Mind Games) - **** ¼
Undertaker vs. Mankind (Buried Alive) (In Your House) - *** ¼
Dean Malenko vs. Rey Misterio (Halloween Havoc) - **** ¼
Harlem Heat vs. The Outsiders (Halloween Havoc) - *** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin (Survivor Series) - **** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid (Survivor Series) - ****
Sycho Sid vs. Bret Hart (It's Time) - ***
Dean Malenko vs. Ultimo Dragon (Starrcade) - **** ¼
Rey Misterio vs. Jushin Liger (Starrcade) - *** ½
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Eddie Guerrero (Starrcade) - ***
1997
Owen Hart and British Bulldog vs. Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon (Raw) - *** ½
Syxx vs. Eddie Guerrero (Ladder) (Souled Out) - ****
Owen Hart and British Bulldog vs. Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon (Final Four) - *** ½
Bret Hart vs. Vader vs. Undertaker vs. Steve Austin (Fatal Fourway) (Final Four) - ****
Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog (Raw) - **** ¼
Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin (Submission) (WrestleMania) - *****
The Sandman vs. Terry Funk vs. Stevie Richards (Barely Legal) - *** ½
Terry Funk vs. Raven (Barely Legal) - ***
Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Spring Stampede) - *** ½
Undertaker vs. Mankind (Revenge of the Taker) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin vs. Owen Hart and British Bulldog (Raw) - *** ¾
Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin vs. Legion of Doom (Raw) - ***
Tommy Dreamer vs. Raven (WrestlePalooza) - ****
HHH vs. Mankind (King of the Ring) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin (King of the Ring) - ****
Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Great American Bash) - *** ½
HHH vs. Mankind (Canadian Stampede) - ***
Taka Michinoku vs. Great Sasuke (Canadian Stampede) - *** ¾
Vader vs. Undertaker (Canadian Stampede) - *** ½
The Hart Foundation vs. Austin, Goldust, Shamrock, and L.O.D. (Canadian Stampede) - **** ¼
Chris Jericho vs. Ultimo Dragon (Bash at the Beach) - ****
HHH vs. Mankind (Cage) (Summerslam) - *** ½
Steve Austin vs. Owen Hart (Summerslam) - *** ½
Bret Hart vs. Undertaker (Summerslam) - ****
Terry Funk vs. Sabu (Barbed Wire) (Born to be Wired) - ***
Bret Hart vs. Patriot (Ground Zero) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker (Ground Zero) - *** ½
Cactus Jack vs. HHH (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - *** ¾
Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (Badd Blood) - *****
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Misterio (Title vs. Mask) (Halloween Havoc) - **** ½
Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart (Survivor Series) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Ken Shamrock (Degeneration X) - ***
1998
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼
Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker (Casket) (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
Tazz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (Living Dangerously) - ****
Diamond Dallas Page vs. Raven vs. Chris Benoit (Uncensored) - ****
Triple H vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania) - ***
The New Age Outlaws vs. Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie (Dumpster) (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Kane vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Raven vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Spring Stampede) - *** ½
Dude Love vs. Steve Austin (Unforgiven) - *** ½
Mick Foley vs. Terry Funk (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - *** ½
Chris Jericho vs. Dean Malenko (Slamboree) - ***
Steve Austin vs. Dude Love (Over the Edge) - **** ¼
Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7) (Great American Bash) – entire series between *** and *** ½
Mankind vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (King of the Ring) - **** ¼
Kane vs. Steve Austin (First Blood) (King of the Ring) - ***
Eddie Guerrero vs. Chavo Guerrero (Hair vs. Hair) (Bash at the Beach) - ***
Triple H vs. The Rock (2/3 Falls) (Fully Loaded) - *** ½
Tazz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (Heat Wave) - ****
Val Venis vs. D'Lo Brown (Summerslam) - ***
Jeff Jarrett vs. X-Pac (Hair vs. Hair) (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Owen Hart vs. Ken Shamrock (Lion's Den) (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Triple H vs. The Rock (Ladder) (Summerslam) - **** ½
Undertaker vs. Steve Austin (Summerslam) - *** ¾
Raven vs. Perry Saturn (Fall Brawl) - *** ½
Edge vs. Owen Hart (Breakdown) - ***
The Rock vs. Mankind vs. Ken Shamrock (Cage) (Breakdown) - *** ¾
Christian vs. Taka Michinoku (Judgment Day) - ***
X-Pac vs. D'Lo Brown (Judgment Day) - *** ½
Goldberg vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Halloween Havoc) - *** ½
Mankind vs. Steve Austin (Survivor Series) - ***
Mankind vs. The Rock (Survivor Series) - *** ½
1999
Mankind vs. The Rock (Raw) - ***
Billy B vs. Psicosis vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Juventud (Souled Out) - *** ½
Scott Hall vs. Goldberg (Ladder) (Souled Out) - *** ¾
Mankind vs. The Rock (I Quit) (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
Mankind vs. The Rock (Last Man Standing) (St. Valentine's Day Massacre) - *** ¾
Vince McMahon vs. Steve Austin (Steel Cage) (St. Valentine's Day Massacre) - ***
Mankind vs. The Rock (Ladder) (Raw) - *** ½
Bret Hart vs. Booker T (Nitro) - *** ½
Rey Mysterio vs. Billy Kidman (Nitro) - *** ¾
RVD vs. Jerry Lynn (ECW Living Dangerously) - **** ½
X-Pac vs. Shane McMahon (WrestleMania) - ***
The Rock vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Chris Benoit and Dean Malenko vs. Raven and Saturn (Spring Stampede) - *** ¼
The Rock vs. Steve Austin (Backlash) - ****
Sting vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Nitro) - *** ¾
RVD vs. Jerry Lynn (Hardcore Heaven) - ****
The Rock vs. Undertaker (King of the Ring) - *** ½
Triple H vs. The Rock (Cage) (Raw) - *** ½
Jeff Jarrett vs. Edge (Fully Loaded) - ***
The Rock vs. Triple H (Strap) (Fully Loaded) - ***
Test vs. Shane McMahon (Street Fight) (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Chris Benoit vs. Bret Hart (Owen Tribute) (Nitro) - ****
Jeff Jarrett vs. Chyna (Good Housekeeping) (No Mercy) - ***
Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boys (Ladder) (No Mercy) - **** ½
Triple H vs. Steve Austin (No Mercy) - *** ½
Triple H vs. The Rock vs. Big Show (Survivor Series) - ***
Rock 'n Sock Connection vs. New Age Outlaws (Armageddon) - ***
Jeff Jarrett vs. Chris Benoit (Ladder) (Starrcade) - ****
2000
The Hardy Boys vs. The Dudley Boys (Tables) (Royal Rumble) - ****
Triple H vs. Cactus Jack (Street Fight) (Royal Rumble) - **** ½
DX and The Radicalz vs. Rock 'n Sock and Too Cool (Raw) - *** ½
Chris Jericho vs. Kurt Angle (No Way Out) - ***
Edge and Christian vs. The Hardys (No Way Out) - ***
The Radicalz vs. Too Cool (No Way Out) - ***
Triple H vs. Cactus Jack (Hell in a Cell) (No Way Out) - **** ¼
The Dudleys vs. The Hardys vs. Edge and Christian (Ladder) (WrestleMania) - **** ½
The Rock vs. Triple H vs. Mick Foley vs. Big Show (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Jeff Jarrett vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Spring Stampede) - *** ½
Dean Malenko vs. Scotty 2 Hotty (Backlash) - ****
Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit (Backlash) - *** ½
Triple H vs. The Rock (Backlash) - ****
Chris Benoit vs. Chris Jericho (Submission) (Judgment Day) - *** ½
Triple H vs. The Rock (Iron Man) (Judgment Day) - **** ½
Kurt Angle vs. Chris Jericho (King of the Ring) - ***
Booker T vs. Jeff Jarrett (Bash at the Beach) - *** ¼
Triple H vs. Chris Jericho (Last Man Standing) (Fully Loaded) - **** ½
The Rock vs. Chris Benoit (Fully Loaded) - ****
Jeff Jarrett vs. Booker T (New Blood Rising) - ***
Shane McMahon vs. Steve Blackmon (Hardcore) (Summerslam) - ***
Chris Benoit vs. Chris Jericho (2/3 Falls) (Summerslam) - *** ¼
The Dudleys vs. The Hardys vs. Edge and Christian (TLC) (Summerslam) - **** ½
The Rock vs. Kurt Angle vs. Triple H (Summerslam) - *** ¾
Scott Steiner vs. Goldberg (Fall Brawl) - ****
Chris Jericho vs. X-Pac (Unforgiven) - ***
Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boys (Cage) (Unforgiven) - ****
Kurt Angle vs. Triple H (Unforgiven) - *** ¾
Chris Jericho vs. X-Pac (Cage) (No Mercy) - *** ½
Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (No Mercy) - ****
The Rock vs. Kurt Angle (No Mercy) - ****
Triple H vs. Steve Austin (Survivor Series) - *** ½
Kurt Angle vs. Triple H vs. The Rock vs. Steve Austin vs. Undertaker vs. Rikishi (Hell in a Cell) (Armageddon) - *** ¾
2001
Edge and Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼
Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit (Ladder) (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼
Triple H vs. Kurt Angle (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾
Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit vs. X-Pac vs. Eddie Guerrero (No Way Out) - ***
Steve Austin vs. Triple H (3 Stages of Hell) (No Way Out) - **** ¾
The Rock vs. Kurt Angle (No Way Out) - **** ¼
Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Shane McMahon vs. Vince McMahon (Street Fight) (WrestleMania) - ***
The Dudleys vs. The Hardys vs. Edge and Christian (TLC 2) (WrestleMania) - **** ¼
Triple H vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - ****
Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania) - *****
Rhyno vs. Raven (Backlash) - ***
Chris Benoit vs. Kurt Angle (Ultimate Submission) (Backlash) - ****
The Bros. Of Destruction vs. The Two-Man Power Trip (Backlash) - *** ½
Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (2/3 Falls) (Judgment Day) - ****
Tag Team Turmoil (Judgment Day) - *** ¼
Steve Austin vs. Undertaker (Judgment Day) - ***
Jericho and Benoit vs. The Two-Man Power Trip (Raw) - **** ¼
Y2J/Benoit vs. Dudleys vs. Hardys vs. E&C (TLC) (Smackdown) - **** ¼
Steve Austin vs. Chris Benoit (Smackdown) - **** ¼
Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (Cage) (Raw) - **** ¼
Kurt Angle vs. Christian (King of the Ring) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. Edge (King of the Ring) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. Shane McMahon (Street Fight) (King of the Ring) - **** ½
Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit (King of the Ring) - *** ½
RVD vs. Jeff Hardy (Hardcore) (InVasion) - ****
Team WWE vs. Team WCW-ECW (InVasion) - ****
Edge vs. Lance Storm (Summerslam) - ***
Chris Jericho vs. Rhyno (Summerslam) - ***
RVD vs. Jeff Hardy (Ladder) (Summerslam) - *** ¾
Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle (Summerslam) - ****
The Rock vs. Booker T (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Edge vs. Christian (Unforgiven) - ***
Chris Jericho vs. Rob Van Dam (Unforgiven) - *** ¾
Kurt Angle vs. Steve Austin (Unforgiven) - ****
The Hardys vs. Storm and Hurricane (No Mercy) - ***
Edge vs. Christian (Ladder) (No Mercy) - ****
Chris Jericho vs. The Rock (No Mercy) - **** ¼
Kurt Angle vs. Steve Austin vs. RVD (No Mercy) - *** ¼
Chris Jericho vs. Kurt Angle (Rebellion) - *** ½
Steve Austin vs. The Rock (Rebellion) - *** ½
Test vs. Edge (Survivor Series) - ***
The Dudley Boys vs. The Hardy Boys (Cage) (Survivor Series) - *** ½
Team WWE vs. Team Alliance (Survivor Series) - **** ½
Undertaker vs. RVD (Vengeance) - ***
The Rock vs. Chris Jericho (Vengeance) - ****
Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle (Vengeance) - *** ½
Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho (Vengeance) - ***
2002
Edge vs. William Regal (Royal Rumble) - ***
Chris Jericho vs. The Rock (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ****
Triple H vs. Kurt Angle (No Way Out) - *** ½
Chris Jericho vs. Steve Austin (No Way Out) - ***
Kane vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania) - ***
DDP vs. Christian (WrestleMania) - ***
Ric Flair vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - *** ½
The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania) - **** ½
Chris Jericho vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Kurt Angle vs. Edge (Backlash) - ****
Eddie Guerrero vs. RVD (Backlash) - ***
Edge vs. Kurt Angle (Hair vs. Hair) (Judgment Day) - **** ¼
Chris Jericho vs. Triple H (Hell in a Cell) (Judgment Day) - ****
RVD vs. Eddie Guerrero (Ladder) (Raw) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. Edge (Cage) (Smackdown) - ****
RVD vs. Chris Jericho (King of the Ring) - *** ½
Kurt Angle vs. Hulk Hogan (King of the Ring) - ***
Triple H vs. Undertaker (King of the Ring) - *** ½
AJ Styles vs. Low Ki vs. Psychosis vs. Jerry Lynn (Elimination) (TNA) - ****
Jeff Hardy vs. Undertaker (Ladder) (Raw) - *** ½
The Dudleys vs. Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero (Tables) (Vengeance) - ***
Jamie Noble vs. Billy Kidman (Vengeance) - *** ¼
The Rock vs. Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle (Vengeance) - ****
Edge vs. Chris Jericho (Cage) (Smackdown) - ****
Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero (Smackdown) - ***
Hulk Hogan vs. Brock Lesnar (Smackdown) - ***
Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (Summerslam) - *** ¾
Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero (Summerslam) - ***
The Un-Americans vs. Book Dust (Summerslam) - ***
RVD vs. Chris Benoit (Summerslam) - *** ½
HBK vs. Triple H (Street Fight) (Summerslam) - *****
The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar (Summerslam) - **** ¼
AJ Styles vs. Jerry Lynn vs. Low Ki (Ladder) (TNA) - ****
The Un-Americans vs. Kane, Book Dust, and Bubba Dudley (Unforgiven) - ***
Eddie Guerrero vs. Edge (Unforgiven) - ***
RVD vs. Triple H (Unforgiven) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (Unforgiven) - **** ¼
Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (Unforgiven) - *** ½
Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero (No-DQ) (Smackdown) - **** ¼
Chris Benoit vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (Smackdown) - ****
Chris Benoit vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - ****
Edge vs. Kurt Angle (Smackdown) - ****
Edge vs. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman (Rebellion) - ****
Kane vs. Hardy/RVD vs. Dudleys vs. Y2J/Christian (TLC) (Raw 10th Anniv) - *** ¾
Benoit and Angle vs. Los Guerreros (Smackdown) - ****
Jamie Noble vs. Tajiri (No Mercy) - ***
Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Benoit and Angle (No Mercy) - **** ½
Kane vs. Triple H (No Mercy) - *** ½
Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell) (No Mercy) - **** ¼
AJ Styles vs. Sixx-Pac (No DQ) (TNA) - *** ½
AJ Styles vs. The Amazing Red (TNA) - *** ½
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman vs. Edge (Rebellion) - ****
Edge and Mysterio vs. Benoit and Angle (2/3 Falls) (Smackdown) - ****
The Dudleys and Jeff Hardy vs. 3-Minute Warning and Rico (Tables) (Survivor Series) - ***
Billy Kidman vs. Jamie Noble (Survivor Series) - ***
Los Guerreros vs. Benoit and Angle vs. Edge and Mysterio (Survivor Series) - *** ¾
HBK vs. HHH vs. Y2J vs. Kane vs. RVD vs. Booker T (Elimination Chamber) - ****
Kurt Angle vs. Edge vs. Chris Benoit vs. Eddie Guerrero (Smackdown) - ****
Book Dust vs. Lance Storm and William Regal vs. Y2J and Christian vs. Dudleys (Armageddon) - *** ¼
Chris Benoit vs. Eddie Guerrero (Armageddon) - *** ½
HBK vs. Triple H (3 Stages of Hell) (Armageddon) - *** ¾
2003
Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit (Royal Rumble) - *****
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾
Matt Hardy vs. Billy Kidman (No Way Out) - ***
Jeff Hardy vs. Chris Jericho (No Way Out) - ***
Team Angle vs. Brock Lesnar and Chris Benoit (No Way Out) - *** ¾
Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania) - **** ½
Triple H vs. Booker T (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Vince McMahon vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania) - *** ½
The Rock vs. Steve Austin (WrestleMania) - ****
Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania) - **** ¼
Team Angle vs. Los Guerreros (Backlash) - ***
The Dudley Boys vs. Kane and RVD (Backlash) - ***
Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show (Smackdown) - ***
Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal (Judgment Day) - ***
Eddie Guerrero and Tajiri vs. Team Angle (Ladder) (Judgment Day) - *** ¼
Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show (Stretcher) (Judgment Day) - *** ¼
AJ Styles and D'Lo vs. Triple X (TNA) - ***
Matt Hardy vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ½
Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho (Badd Blood) - ***
Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels (Badd Blood) - *** ½
Kevin Nash vs. Triple H (Hell in a Cell) (Badd Blood) - ***
Jeff Jarrett vs. AJ Styles vs. Raven (TNA) - *** ½
Triple X vs. America's Most Wanted (Cage) (TNA) - **** ½
Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, & Mr. America vs. Haas, Benjamin, and Big Show (Smackdown) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Raw) - *** ¼
AJ Styles vs. D'Lo (Ladder) (TNA) - *** ½
Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit (US Title Final) (Vengeance) - ****
Rey Mysterio and Billy Kidman vs. The World's Greatest Tag Team (Vengeance) - *** ¾
Undertaker vs. John Cena (Vengeance) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar (Vengeance) - *** ¾
AJ Styles vs. Low Ki (TNA) - **** ¼
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rhyno vs. Chris Benoit vs. Tajiri (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar (Summerslam) - ****
HBK vs. Y2J vs. Nash vs. HHH vs. Orton vs. Goldberg (Elimination Chamber) (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Kurt Angle vs. Undertaker (Smackdown) - **** ¼
Los Guerreros vs. The World's Greatest Tag Team (Smackdown) - *** ½
Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle (Iron Man) (Smackdown) - **** ½
Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels (Unforgiven) - *** ½
Christian vs. RVD vs. Chris Jericho (Unforgiven) - ***
Goldberg vs. Triple H (Unforgiven) - ***
Christian vs. RVD (Ladder) (Raw) - ****
Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri (No Mercy) - *** ¼
Kurt Angle vs. John Cena (No Mercy) - ****
AJ Styles vs. Abyss (TNA) - *** ¾
Team Angle vs. Team Lesnar (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - ***
Team Austin vs. Team Bischoff (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - **** ½
#1 Contender Battle Royal (Smackdown) - *** ½
Chris Benoit vs. Brock Lesnar (Smackdown) - **** ¼
Big Show vs. John Cena (Smackdown) - ***
Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H (Raw) - **** ½
2004
Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels (Last Man Standing) (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - **** ½
15-Man Royal Rumble (Smackdown) - *** ¾
Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero (No Way Out) - ****
John Cena vs. Kurt Angle vs. Big Show (No Way Out) - ***
Brock Lesnar vs. Eddie Guerrero (No Way Out) - ****
Chris Benoit vs. Shawn Michaels (Raw) - ****
Eddie Guerrero vs. Chavo Guerrero (Smackdown) - *** ¼
AJ Styles vs. Abyss (Falls Count Anywhere) (TNA) - ****
Chris Jericho vs. Christian (WrestleMania) - *** ¾
Rock 'n Sock Connection vs. Evolution (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania) - ****
Chris Benoit vs. Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania) - **** ½
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Triple H vs. Shelton Benjamin (Raw) - ****
Jeff Jarrett vs. AJ Styles (Cage) (TNA) - ****
Evolution vs. HBK, Shelton Benjamin, Chris Benoit, and Mick Foley (Raw) - *** ½
Shelton Benjamin vs. Ric Flair (Backlash) - ***
Chris Jericho vs. Christian and Trish Stratus (Backlash) - *** ¼
Randy Orton vs. Mick Foley (Falls Count Anywhere) (Backlash) - **** ½
Chris Benoit vs. Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels (Backlash) - **** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Benoit (Raw) - **** ¼
Chris Jericho vs. Christian (Cage) (Raw) - *** ¾
The Dudley Boys vs. RVD and Rey Mysterio (Judgment Day) - *** ¼
Rene Dupree vs. John Cena (Judgment Day) - ***
JBL vs. Eddie Guerrero (Judgment Day) - **** ½
Randy Orton vs. Shelton Benjamin (Badd Blood) - ***
Chris Benoit vs. Kane (Badd Blood) - *** ¾
Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H (Hell in a Cell) (Badd Blood) - **** ¼
John Cena vs. Undertaker (Smackdown) - ****
Chavo Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Great American Bash) - *** ½
Eddie Guerrero vs. JBL (Bull Rope) (Great American Bash) - ****
Randy Orton vs. Edge (Vengeance) - ****
Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (Vengeance) - **** ¼
JBL vs. Eddie Guerrero (Cage) (Smackdown) - **** ¼
Edge vs. Randy Orton (Raw) - *** ¾
Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (Iron Man) (Raw) - *** ¾
#1 Contender Battle Royal (Raw) - *** ½
Edge vs. Batista (Raw) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. Eddie Guerrero (Summerslam) - *** ½
Undertaker vs. JBL (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Chris Benoit vs. Randy Orton (Summerslam) - ****
Chris Benoit vs. Randy Orton (Raw) - *** ¾
Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle (2/3 Falls) (Smackdown) - ****
Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle (Lumberjack) (Smackdown) - ***
Chris Jericho vs. Christian (Ladder) (Unforgiven) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Kane (Unforgiven) - *** ¾
Billy Kidman vs. Paul London (No Mercy) - ***
John Cena vs. Booker T (5th of Best of 5) (No Mercy) - ***
JBL vs. Undertaker (Last Ride) (No Mercy) - *** ¾
John Cena vs. Carlito (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Randy Orton vs. Ric Flair (Cage) (Taboo Tuesday) - ***
Spike Dudley vs. Chavo Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Billy Kidman (Survivor Series) - ***
Shelton Benjamin vs. Christian (Survivor Series) - *** ½
Team Guerrero vs. Team Angle (Survivor Series) - ***
Team Triple H vs. Team Orton (Survivor Series) - ****
Triple H vs. Edge vs. Chris Benoit (Raw) - ****
2005
Randy Orton vs. Triple H (Raw) - *** ¼
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¼
HHH vs. Orton vs. Batista vs. Edge vs. Y2J vs. Benoit (Elimination Chamber) (New Year's Revolution) - **** ¼
Shawn Michaels vs. Edge (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾
Kurt Angle vs. Big Show vs. JBL (Royal Rumble) - ***
Triple H vs. Randy Orton (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ****
Edge vs. Triple H (Raw) - ***
Randy Orton vs. Christian (Raw) - *** ¾
Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (#1 Contender Tournament) (Smackdown) - *** ½
Abyss vs. Jeff Hardy (Full Metal Mayhem) (TNA Against All Odds) - *** ¼
AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels (Iron Man) (TNA Against All Odds) - **** ½
Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio vs. The Bashams (No Way Out) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. John Cena (#1 Contender Finals) (No Way Out) - *** ¾
Edge vs. Shawn Michaels (Street Fight) (Raw) - ****
Edge vs. Chris Jericho (Raw) - *** ¼
Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (Raw) - *** ½
Jeff Hardy vs. Abyss (Falls Count Anywhere) (TNA Destination X) - *** ½
Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles vs. Elix Skipper vs. Ron Killings (Ultimate X) (TNA Destination X) - *** ½
Kurt Angle vs. Marty Jannetty (Smackdown) - *** ¾
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania) - ***
Edge vs. Christian vs. Kane vs. Shelton vs. Y2J vs. Benoit (Money in the Bank Ladder) (WrestleMania) - **** ¼
Randy Orton vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania) - *****
Batista vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - ***
Edge vs. Chris Benoit (Raw) - *** ½
Kurt Angle vs. Eddie Guerrero (Smackdown) - **** ¼
Chris Jericho vs. Shelton Benjamin (Backlash) - *** ¾
Edge vs. Chris Benoit (Last Man Standing) (Backlash) - ****
Batista vs. Triple H (Backlash) - ***
Shelton Benjamin vs. Shawn Michaels (Gold Rush) (Raw) - **** ¼
Edge vs. Chris Jericho (Gold Rush) (Raw) - *** ¼
Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (Gold Rush) (Raw) - *** ¼
Edge vs. Shawn Michaels (Gold Rush) (Raw) - *** ¼
MNM vs. Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Kurt Angle vs. Booker T (Judgment Day) - ***
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Judgment Day) - *** ¾
JBL vs. John Cena (“I Quit”) (Judgment Day) - ****
Chris Jericho vs. Lance Storm (ECW One Night Stand) - *** ¼
Super Crazy vs. Little Guido vs. Tajiri (ECW One Night Stand) - ***
Chris Benoit vs. Eddie Guerrero (ECW One Night Stand) - ***
Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome (ECW One Night Stand) - **** ½
The Dudleys vs. Sandman and Tommy Dreamer (ECW One Night Stand) - *** ¼
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¾
Kane vs. Edge (Vengeance) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (Vengeance) - **** ½
Chris Jericho vs. Christian vs. John Cena (Vengeance) - *** ¾
Triple H vs. Batista (Hell in a Cell) (Vengeance) - **** ½
Chris Benoit vs. William Regal (Velocity) - ****
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Great American Bash) - *** ¾
Randy Orton vs. Chris Benoit (Smackdown) - *** ½
Samoa Joe vs. Chris Sabin (TNA Victory Road) - **** ½
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles (TNA) - **** ½
Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Ladder) (Summerslam) - *** ½
Randy Orton vs. Undertaker (Summerslam) - *** ½
Chris Jericho vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - *** ¾
Shawn Michaels vs. Hulk Hogan (Summerslam) - ****
Kurt Angle vs. Shelton Benjamin (Raw) - *** ¾
John Cena vs. Chris Jericho (You're Fired) (Raw) - *** ½
Matt Hardy vs. Edge (Raw) - *** ¾
Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero (Cage) (Smackdown) - *** ½
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels (TNA Unbreakable) - *****
Carlito vs. Ric Flair (Unforgiven) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Masters (Unforgiven) - *** ¼
Matt Hardy vs. Edge (Cage) (Unforgiven) - **** ¼
Kurt Angle vs. John Cena (Unforgiven) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (Iron Man) (Raw) - *** ¾
Matt Hardy vs. Edge (Ladder) (Raw) - *** ¾
Chris Benoit vs. Booker T vs. Christian vs. Orlando Jordan (No Mercy) - ***
The Ortons vs. Undertaker (Casket) (No Mercy) - *** ¼
Ric Flair vs. Triple H (Cage) (Taboo Tuesday) - *** ½
Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena (Taboo Tuesday) - *** ¾
Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7 Match 1) (Survivor Series) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. John Cena (Survivor Series) - ***
Ric Flair vs. Triple H (Last Man Standing) (Survivor Series) - ****
Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown (Survivor Series) - **** ¼
Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7 Match 2) (Smackdown) - *** ½
Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7 Match 3) (Smackdown) - *** ½
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (TNA Turning Point) - **** ½
Booker T vs. Chris Benoit (Best of 7 Match 4) (Armageddon) - *** ¾
MNM vs. Batista and Rey Mysterio (Armageddon) - ***
Randy Orton vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (Armageddon) - ****
2006
John Cena vs. HBK vs. Angle vs. Kane vs. Carlito vs. Chris Masters (Elimination Chamber) (New Year's Revolution) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Edge (New Year's Revolution) - ***
Randy Orton vs. Chris Benoit (Smackdown) - ****
Battle Royal for the World Heavyweight Championship (Smackdown) - *** ½
Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels (TNA Final Resolution) - **** ½
Edge vs. Ric Flair (TLC) (Raw) - ****
Randy Orton vs. Chris Benoit (Smackdown) - *** ½
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ****
Rhino vs. Abyss (Falls Count Anywhere) (TNA Against All Odds) - *** ½
AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe (TNA Against All Odds) - **** ½
Christian Cage vs. Jeff Jarrett (TNA Against All Odds) - ****
Chris Benoit vs. Booker T (No Way Out) - ***
Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio (No Way Out) - *** ¾
Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle (No Way Out) - **** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Shane McMahon (Street Fight) (Saturday Night's Main Event) - *** ½
Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (Smackdown) - *** ½
RVD vs. Hardy vs. Flair vs. Lashley vs. Finlay vs. Shelton (Money in the Bank) (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
JBL vs. Chris Benoit (WrestleMania) - ***
Edge vs. Mick Foley (Hardcore) (WrestleMania) - ****
Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James (WrestleMania) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Vince McMahon (No Holds Barred) (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania) - ***
Triple H vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - ****
Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton (Smackdown) - *** ¼
JBL vs. Chris Benoit (Steel Cage) (Smackdown) - ***
RVD vs. Shelton Benjamin (Backlash) - *** ¾
Shawn Michaels vs. The McMahons (Backlash) - ***
John Cena vs. Triple H vs. Edge (Backlash) - ****
MNM vs. London and Kendrick (Judgment Day) - *** ¼
Chris Benoit vs. Finlay (Judgment Day) - *** ¾
Rey Mysterio vs. JBL (Judgment Day) - ***
Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle (Smackdown) - ****
Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton (One Night Stand) - ***
Rey Mysterio vs. Sabu (One Night Stand) - *** ½
Edge, Foley, and Lita vs. Funk, Dreamer, and Beulah (One Night Stand) - ***
John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam (One Night Stand) - *** ½
Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton (Vengeance) - ***
Shelton Benjamin vs. Carlito vs. Johnny Nitro (Vengeance) - *** ¼
RVD vs. Edge (Vengeance) - *** ¾
DX vs. The Spirit Squad (Vengeance) - ***
Edge vs. RVD vs. John Cena (Raw) - ***
Big Show vs. RVD (ECW) - ***
Finlay vs. William Regal (Great American Bash) - ***
Matt Hardy vs. Gregory Helms (Great American Bash) - ***
King Booker vs. Rey Mysterio (Great American Bash) - *** ¼
Big Show vs. Kane (Extreme Rules) (ECW) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. Sabu (ECW) - ***
Sabu vs. RVD (Ladder) (ECW) - ***
Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero (Summerslam) - ***
Ric Flair vs. Mick Foley (“I Quit”) (Summerslam) - ***
DX vs. The McMahons (Summerslam) - *** ¼
John Cena vs. Edge (Summerslam) - *** ½
Johnny Nitro vs. Jeff Hardy (Unforgiven) - *** ½
Lita vs. Trish Stratus (Unforgiven) - ***
DX vs. The McMahons and Big Show (Hell in a Cell) (Unforgiven) - *** ¾
John Cena vs. Edge (TLC) (Unforgiven) - **** ½
RVD vs. Hardcore Holly (Extreme Rules) (ECW) - *** ¾
John Cena vs. Edge (Cage) (Raw) - *** ½
Test vs. RVD (Extreme Rules) (ECW) - ****
Matt Hardy vs. Gregory Helms (No Mercy) - ***
Chris Benoit vs. William Regal (No Mercy) - *** ¼
King Booker vs. Batista vs. Finlay vs. Lashley (No Mercy) - *** ½
Rated RKO vs. DX (Cyber Sunday) - ****
Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe (TNA Genesis) - **** ½
Jeff Hardy vs. Johnny Nitro (Ladder) (Raw) - ***
Chris Benoit vs. Finlay (Smackdown) - *** ¾
The Hardys vs. MNM (December to Dismember) - ****
The Hardys and DX vs. Rated RKO and MNM (Raw) - ***
Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe (TNA Turning Point) - **** ½
London and Kendrick vs. MNM vs. Hardys vs. Regal/Taylor (Ladder) (Armageddon) - ****
Chris Benoit vs. Chavo Guerrero (Armageddon) - ***
2007
Jeff Hardy vs. Johnny Nitro (Cage) (New Year's Revolution) - *** ¼
DX vs. Rated RKO (New Year's Revolution) - *** ¾
Shawn Michaels vs. Edge (Street Fight) (Raw) - ****
MNM vs. The Hardys (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼
John Cena vs. Umaga (Last Man Standing) (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼
HBK and John Cena vs. Undertaker and Batista (No Way Out) - ***
Edge vs. RVD (Raw) - ***
Mr. Kennedy vs. Edge vs. Orton vs. J. Hardy vs. M. Hardy vs. Booker vs. Punk vs. Finlay (Money in the Bank) (WrestleMania) - ****
Chris Benoit vs. MVP (WrestleMania) - ***
Undertaker vs. Batista (WrestleMania) - ****
The Battle of the Billionaires (WrestleMania) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - **** ½
The ECW Originals vs. The New Breed (Extreme Rules) (ECW) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels (Raw) - **** ½
The Hardys vs. Cade and Murdoch (Backlash) - ***
Chris Benoit vs. MVP (Backlash) - ***
Undertaker vs. Batista (Last Man Standing) (Backlash) - ****
John Cena vs. Edge vs. HBK vs. Randy Orton (Backlash) - ****
Edge vs. Randy Orton (Raw) - **** ¼
Undertaker vs. Batista (Cage) (Smackdown) - *** ¼
The Hardys vs. The World's Greatest Tag Team (Ladder) (Extreme Rules)
Edge vs. Batista (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - *** ½
Matt Hardy vs. Finlay (Smackdown) - ***
Matt Hardy vs. MVP (Great American Bash) - *** ¼
Umaga vs. Jeff Hardy (Great American Bash) - ***
John Cena vs. Lashley (Great American Bash) - ****
John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Summerslam) - ****
CM Punk vs. John Morrison (ECW) - *** ½
Randy Orton vs. Triple H (No Mercy) - ***
Triple H vs. Umaga (No Mercy) - ***
Triple H vs. Randy Orton (No Mercy) - ****
Triple H vs. Umaga (Street Fight) (Cyber Sunday) - *** ½
Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels (Cyber Sunday) - *** ¼
Undertaker vs. Batista (Cyber Sunday) - ****
Triple H and Jeff Hardy's Team vs. Umaga's Team (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Randy Orton (Survivor Series) - *** ½
Undertaker vs. Batista (Hell in a Cell) (Survivor Series) - ****
Rey Mysterio vs. MVP (Armageddon) - ***
Mr. Kennedy vs. Shawn Michaels (Armageddon) - ***
Jeff Hardy vs. Triple H (#1 Contender) (Armageddon) - *** ¾
Chris Jericho vs. Randy Orton (Armageddon) - *** ½
Edge vs. Undertaker vs. Batista (Armageddon) - ***
2008
Jeff Hardy vs. Umaga (Cage) (Raw) - *** ¾
Chavo Guerrero vs. CM Punk (ECW) - ***
Edge vs. Rey Mysterio (Royal Rumble) - ***
Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - **** ¼
Jeff Hardy vs. Shawn Michaels (Raw) - *** ½
HHH vs. Y2J vs. JBL vs. HBK vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Umaga (Elimination Chamber) (No Way Out) - ****
Chavo Guerrero vs. CM Punk (ECW) - ***
Carlito vs. Kennedy vs. MVP vs. Y2J vs. Morrison vs. Benjamin vs. Punk (MITB) (WrestleMania) - ****
Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair (Career Threatening) (WrestleMania) - **** ¼
Triple H vs. John Cena vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Big Show vs. Floyd Mayweather (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Undertaker vs. Edge (WrestleMania) - **** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Batista (Backlash) - *** ¼
Undertaker vs. Edge (Backlash) - *** ¾
Randy Orton vs. JBL vs. HHH vs. John Cena (Backlash) - *** ¼
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Judgment Day) - ****
Undertaker vs. Edge (Judgment Day) - *** ¾
Triple H vs. Randy Orton (Cage) (Judgment Day) - ***
Batista vs. Shawn Michaels (Stretcher) (One Night Stand) - *** ½
Undertaker vs. Edge (TLC; Taker loses, he's fired) (One Night Stand) - **** ¼
Kofi Kingston vs. Chris Jericho (Night of Champions) - ***
Edge vs. Batista (Night of Champions) - *** ½
Triple H vs. John Cena (Night of Champions) - ****
Matt Hardy vs. Shelton Benjamin (Great American Bash) - ***
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Great American Bash) - ****
Triple H vs. Edge (Great American Bash) - *** ½
MVP vs. Jeff Hardy (Summerslam) - ***
CM Punk vs. JBL (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Batista vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - *** ½
Edge vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (Summerslam) - **** ½
HHH vs. Benjamin vs. Kendrick vs. MVP vs. Jeff Hardy (Scramble) (Unforgiven) - *** ½
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Non-Sanctioned) (Unforgiven) - **** ¼
Big Show vs. Undertaker (No Mercy) - *** ¼
Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy (No Mercy) - **** ¼
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (Ladder) (No Mercy) - **** ¾
Rey Mysterio vs. Kane (Cyber Sunday) - ***
Matt Hardy vs. Evan Bourne (Cyber Sunday) - *** ¼
Undertaker vs. Big Show (Last Man Standing) (Cyber Sunday) - ****
Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy (Cyber Sunday) - *** ¾
Batista vs. Chris Jericho (Cyber Sunday) - *** ½
Team Orton vs. Team Batista (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - ***
Big Show vs. Undertaker (Casket) (Survivor Series) - ***
John Cena vs. Chris Jericho (Survivor Series) - ***
CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio (#1 Contender Final) (Armageddon) - *** ½
Randy Orton vs. Batista (Armageddon) - ***
Chris Jericho vs. John Cena (Armageddon) - *** ½
Edge vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Triple H (Armageddon) - ****
2009
Matt Hardy vs. Jack Swagger (ECW) - ***
John Cena vs. JBL (HBK Special Ref) (Royal Rumble) - ***
Jeff Hardy vs. Edge (Royal Rumble) - ****
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾
Edge vs. HHH vs. Taker vs. Show vs. Kozlov vs. Hardy (Elimination Chamber) (No Way Out) - **** ½
Shane McMahon vs. Randy Orton (No Way Out) - *** ½
HBK vs. JBL (No Way Out) - ***
Edge vs. Rey vs. Cena vs. Y2J vs. Kane vs. Mike Knox (Elimination Chamber) (No Way Out) - ****
Jack Swagger vs. Christian (ECW) - *** ¼
Edge vs. John Cena (Raw) - *** ¼
Miz and Morrison vs. The Colons (WM Pre-Show) - *** ¼
Punk vs. Henry vs. MVP vs. Shelton vs. Christian vs. Kofi vs. Kane vs. Finlay (Money in the Bank) (WrestleMania) - ****
Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy (Extreme Rules) (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania) - *****
John Cena vs. Big Show vs. Edge (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Randy Orton vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ¾
John Morrison vs. Evan Bourne (ECW) - *** ½
Jack Swagger vs. Christian (Backlash) - ***
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Steamboat (Backlash) - *** ¼
HHH, Batista, and Shane vs. The Legacy (Backlash) - *** ¼
John Cena vs. Edge (Last Man Standing) (Backlash) - **** ½
Umaga vs. CM Punk (Judgment Day) - ***
Christian vs. Jack Swagger (Judgment Day) - ***
Shelton Benjamin vs. John Morrison (Judgment Day) - ***
Rey Mysterio vs. Chris Jericho (Judgment Day) - *** ¾
Edge vs. Jeff Hardy (Judgment Day) - *** ½
Rey Mysterio vs. Chris Jericho (No Holds Barred) (Extreme Rules) - ****
Jeff Hardy vs. Edge (Ladder) (Extreme Rules) - ****
Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio (Raw) - *** ½
Orton vs. Show vs. HHH vs. Cena (Raw) - *** ¼
CM Punk vs. Edge vs. Jeff Hardy (Raw) - *** ½
CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy (The Bash) - *** ¼
Rey Mysterio vs. Chris Jericho (Title vs. Mask) (The Bash) - **** ¼
Randy Orton vs. Triple H (3 Stages of Hell) - ***
Triple H vs. John Cena (Raw) - *** ¾
Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ½
Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk (Night of Champions) - *** ½
Triple H vs. John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Night of Champions) - *** ¾
Christian vs. Zack Ryder (ECW) - *** ¼
Jeff Hardy vs. John Morrison (Smackdown) - *** ½
CM Punk vs. John Morrison (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler (Summerslam) - *** ¼
The Legacy vs. Degeneration X (Summerslam) - ****
John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Summerslam) - ***
Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk (TLC) (Summerslam) - **** ¼
William Regal vs. Christian (ECW) - *** ¼
CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy (Cage) (Smackdown) - *** ½
John Morrison vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - **** ¼
Christian vs. William Regal (Breaking Point) - *** ¼
The Legacy vs. Degeneration X (Submissions Count Anywhere) (Breaking Point) - ****
John Cena vs. Randy Orton (“I Quit”) (Breaking Point) - ****
John Morrison vs. Dolph Ziggler (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¼
Jeri-Show vs. Batista and Rey Mysterio (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¼
The Legacy vs. Degeneration X (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - ****
John Cena vs. Randy Orton (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - ****
Triple H vs. John Cena (Raw) - *** ¾
The Miz vs. John Morrison (Bragging Rights) - ***
Undertaker vs. CM Punk vs. Mysterio vs. Batista (Bragging Rights) - ***
Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown (Bragging Rights) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Ironman) - **** ¼
Christian vs. Yoshi Tatsu (ECW) - *** ¼
Christian vs. William Regal (ECW) - *** ½
Hurricane vs. Paul Burchill (Mask vs. Career) - *** ¼
John Cena and Taker vs. DX vs. Jeri-Show (Raw) - *** ¼
Team Kofi vs. Team Orton (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ½
Team Miz vs. Team Morrison (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
Undertaker vs. Big Show vs. Chris Jericho (Survivor Series) - ***
HBK vs. Triple H vs. John Cena (Survivor Series) - ****
Shelton Benjamin vs. Christian (Ladder) (TLC) - *** ¾
John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre (TLC) - ***
John Cena vs. Sheamus (Tables) (TLC) - *** ¼
Batista vs. Undertaker (Chairs) (TLC) - ***
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (TLC) - ***
Degeneration X vs. Jeri-Show (TLC) (at TLC) - *** ½
2010
Christian vs. William Regal (ECW) - *** ¼
Rey Mysterio vs. Undertaker (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼
Cena vs. HHH vs. DiBiase vs. Sheamus vs. Orton vs. Kofi (Elimination Chamber) - *** ½
Y2J vs. Taker vs. Morrison vs. Punk vs. Mysterio vs. R-Truth (Elimination Chamber) - *** ¾
Kofi vs. MVP vs. Shelton vs. McIntyre vs. Bourne vs. Kane vs. Swagger vs. Ziggler vs. Hardy vs. Christian (Money in the Bank) (WrestleMania) - ***
Sheamus vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Rey Mysterio vs. CM Punk (WrestleMania) - ***
Chris Jericho vs. Edge (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Batista vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - *** ¾
Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (Streak vs. Career) (WrestleMania) - **** ½
Edge vs. Chris Jericho (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - ***
Rey Mysterio vs. CM Punk (Extreme Rules) - ***
John Cena vs. Batista (Last Man Standing) (Extreme Rules) - *** ½
Rey Mysterio vs. CM Punk (Over the Limit) - *** ¼
John Cena vs. Batista (“I Quit”) (Over the Limit) - *** ½
Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston (Fatal 4-Way) - ***
Evan Bourne vs. Chris Jericho (Fatal 4-Way) - *** ¾
Edge vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. John Cena (4-Way) (Fatal 4-Way) - *** ¼
Chris Jericho vs. Evan Bourne (Raw) - *** ½
Kane vs. Show vs. Ziggler vs. Hardy vs. Christian vs. Kofi vs. McIntyre vs. Rhodes (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - **** ¼
Rey Mysterio vs. Jack Swagger (Money in the Bank) - *** ½
Miz vs. Bourne vs. Orton vs. Henry vs. Jericho vs. Edge vs. DiBiase vs. Morrison (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - ****
Sheamus vs. John Cena (Cage) (Money in the Bank) - ***
Team WWE vs. The Nexus (Elimination) (Summerslam) - ****
Alberto Del Rio vs. Rey Mysterio (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (Night of Champions) - ***
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (Night of Champions) - *** ½
Kane vs. Undertaker (Night of Champions) - ***
Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Cena vs. Barrett vs. Jericho vs. Edge (6-Pack Challenge) (Night of Champions) - *** ½
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. John Morrison (Submissions Count Anywhere) (Hell in a Cell) - *** ½
Randy Orton vs. Sheamus (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - *** ¾
Wade Barrett vs. John Cena (Hell in a Cell) - *** ½
Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler (Bragging Rights) - *** ¾
Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown (Elimination) (Bragging Rights) - ***
Daniel Bryan vs. Ted DiBiase (Survivor Series) - ***
Kaval vs. Dolph Ziggler (Survivor Series) - ***
John Morrison vs. Sheamus (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
Team Mysterio vs. Team Del Rio (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
John Morrison vs. Sheamus (King of the Ring Final) (Raw) - *** ½
Dolph Ziggler vs. Jack Swagger vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder) (TLC) - ***
Sheamus vs. John Morrison (#1 Contender Ladder) (TLC) - ****
The Miz vs. Randy Orton (Tables) (TLC) - ***
Edge vs. Kane vs. Mysterio vs. Alberto Del Rio (TLC) (at TLC) - **** ¼
Wade Barrett vs. John Cena (Chairs) (TLC) - ***
2011
John Morrison vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - *** ½
Edge vs. Dolph Ziggler (Royal Rumble) - ****
The Miz vs. Randy Orton (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
Kofi Kingston vs. Alberto Del Rio (Elimination Chamber) - ***
The Miz vs. Jerry Lawler (Elimination Chamber) - ***
Edge vs. Rey vs. Show vs. Kane vs. Wade Barrett vs. Drew McIntyre (Elimination Chamber Match) (Elimination Chamber) - **** ½
Cena vs. Punk vs. Sheamus vs. JoMo vs. Truth vs. RKO (Elimination Chamber Match) (Elimination Chamber) - ****
Alberto Del Rio vs. Christian (Smackdown) - ***
Alberto Del Rio vs. Edge (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Cody Rhodes vs. Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania) - ***
CM Punk vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania) - *** ¾
Undertaker vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - **** ½
The Miz vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - ***
Randy Orton vs. CM Punk (Last Man Standing) (Extreme Rules) - *** ½
Christian vs. Alberto Del Rio (Ladder) (Extreme Rules) - **** ¼
John Cena vs. John Morrison vs. The Miz (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - ****
Randy Orton vs. Christian (Smackdown) - *** ¾
Randy Orton vs. Christian (Over the Limit) - **** ¼
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (Capitol Punishment) - ***
Christian vs. Randy Orton (Capitol Punishment) - *** ½
Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Justin Gabriel vs. Heath Slater vs. Sin Cara vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Wade Barrettt (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - *** ¾
Del Rio vs. Mysterio vs. The Miz vs. Alex Riley vs. Truth vs. Kofi vs. Swagger vs. Evan Bourne (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - ****
Christian vs. Randy Orton (Money in the Bank) - *** ¾
CM Punk vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank) - *****
Wade Barrett vs. Daniel Bryan (Summerslam) - ***
Christian vs. Randy Orton (No Holds Barred) (Summerslam) - **** ¼
CM Punk vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - ****
John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio (Night of Champions) - *** ½
CM Punk vs. Triple H (Night of Champions) - *** ½
Sheamus vs. Christian (Hell in a Cell) - ***
Randy Orton vs. Mark Henry (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - ***
John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - *** ¾
Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes (Smackdown) - ***
Dolph Ziggler and Jack Swagger vs. Air Boom (Vengeance) - ***
Mark Henry vs. Big Show (Vengeance) - ****
John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio (Last Man Standing) (Vengeance) - ****
Randy Orton vs. Dolph Ziggler (Raw) - *** ¾
Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes (Street Fight) (Smackdown) - *** ½
Team Barrett vs. Team Orton (Elimination Tag) (Survivor Series) - ***
CM Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio (Survivor Series) - *** ¾
Zack Ryder vs. Dolph Ziggler (TLC) - ***
Randy Orton vs. Wade Barrett (Tables) (TLC) - ***
The Miz vs. CM Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) (TLC) - ****
2012
Dolph Ziggler vs. CM Punk (Royal Rumble) - *** ½
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾
Sheamus vs. Chris Jericho (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Punk vs. Truth vs. Miz vs. Y2J vs. Ziggler vs. Kofi (Elimination Chamber) (EC) - ****
Bryan vs. Wade vs. Show vs. Khali vs. Santino vs. Cody (Elimination Chamber) (EC) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Kane (Amulance) (Elimination Chamber) - ***
Kane vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania) - ***
CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho (WrestleMania) - **** ¼
Triple H vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (WrestleMania) - *****
The Rock vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - *****
Randy Orton vs. Kane (Falls Count Anywhere) (Extreme Rules) - *** ½
Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan (2/3 Falls) (Extreme Rules) - ****
CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho (Street Fight) (Extreme Rules) - **** ¼
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar (Extreme Rules) (ER) - **** ¼
IC Title #1 Contender Battle Royal (Over the Limit) - ***
Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Alberto Del Rio vs. Chris Jericho (Over the Limit) - *** ½
Daniel Bryan vs. CM Punk (Over the Limit) - **** ¼
Dolph Ziggler vs. Sheamus (No Way Out) - ***
Christian vs. Cody Rhodes (No Way Out) - ***
CM Punk vs. Kane vs. Daniel Bryan (No Way Out) - *** ½
Ziggler vs. Tensai vs. Christian vs. Cara vs. Rhodes vs. Sandow vs. Santino vs. Kidd (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - *** ¼
Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio (Money in the Bank) - ***
CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan (No DQ) (Money in the Bank) - ****
Cena vs. Jericho vs. Show vs. Kane vs. Miz (Money in the Bank) (MITB) - *** ¾
Chris Jericho vs. Dolph Ziggler (Summerslam) - *** ¼
The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio (Summerslam) - ***
Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio (Summerslam) - ***
Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H (Summerslam) - *** ½
Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton (Night of Champions) - *** ½
Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio (Night of Champions) - *** ½
CM Punk vs. John Cena (Night of Champions) - **** ¼
Randy Orton vs. Alberto Del Rio (Hell in a Cell) - ***
Sheamus vs. Big Show (Hell in a Cell) - ****
Team Foley vs. Team Ziggler (Elimination Tag) (Survivor Series) - ***
The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Ryback and Team Hell No (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) (TLC) - **** ¼
Big Show vs. Sheamus (Chairs) (TLC) - *** ½
Dolph Ziggler vs. John Cena (Ladder) (TLC) - ****
2013
Team Hell No vs. Team Rhodes Scholars (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾
The Rock vs. CM Punk (Royal Rumble) - ****
Elimination Chamber Match (Elimination Chamber) - *** ¾
The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Cena, Sheamus, and Ryback (Elimination Chamber) - *** ½
The Rock vs. CM Punk (Elimination Chamber) - *** ½
John Cena vs. CM Punk (Raw) - **** ¼
Alberto Del Rio vs. Jack Swagger (WrestleMania) - ***
CM Punk vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - **** ¼
Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania) - *** ½
The Rock vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - ****
Big Show vs. Randy Orton (Extreme Rules) - *** ¼
John Cena vs. Ryback (Last Man Standing) (Extreme Rules) - *** ¾
Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - *** ¾
Daniel Bryan vs. Seth Rollins (Raw) - ****
AJ Lee vs. Kaitlyn (Payback) - ***
Dolph Ziggler vs. Alberto Del Rio (Payback) - ****
CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho (Payback) - ****
Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton (No DQ) (Raw) - *** ¾
The Usos vs. The S.H.I.E.L.D. (MITB Pre-Show) - *** ½
World Title Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank) - ****
Alberto Del Rio vs. Dolph Ziggler (Money in the Bank) - *** ¾
John Cena vs. Mark Henry (Money in the Bank) - *** ½
WWE Title Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank) - *** ¾
Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro (Raw) - **** ¼
Alberto Del Rio vs. Christian (Summerslam) - *** ½
CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar (Summerslam) - *****
Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - **** ½
Alberto Del Rio vs. Rob Van Dam (Night of Champions) - *** ¼
Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton (Night of Champions) - *** ½
Alberto Del Rio vs. Rob Van Dam (Hardcore) (Battleground) - *** ¼
The Brotherhood vs. The S.H.I.E.L.D. (Battleground) - *** ½
The Brotherhood vs. The S.H.I.E.L.D. (Raw) - ****
The Brotherhood vs. The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. The Usos (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¼
Alberto Del Rio vs. John Cena (Hell in a Cell) - *** ½
Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¾
The S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Real Americans vs. The Usos and The Brotherhood (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio (Survivor Series) - *** ½
CM Punk and Daniel Bryan vs. The Wyatt Family (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
The Brotherhood vs. Show/Mysterio vs. RybAxel vs. The Real Americans (TLC) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) (TLC) - *** ½
2014
Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Royal Rumble) - ****
Randy Orton vs. John Cena (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ***
Cesaro vs. Randy Orton (Smackdown) - *** ¾
Cesaro vs. John Cena (Raw) - **** ¼
The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. The Wyatt Family (Elimination Chamber) - **** ½
The Elimination Chamber Match (Elimination Chamber) - **** ¼
Paige vs. Emma (NXT Arrival) - *** ½
Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Arrival) - ****
The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. The Wyatt Family (Raw) - *** ½
Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - **** ¾
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (WrestleMania) - ****
Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania) - *** (* for the Match; ***** for shock ending)
Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton vs. Batista (WrestleMania) - **** ¼
The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. The Wyatt Family (Superstars) - ****
RVD vs. Cesaro vs. Jack Swagger (Extreme Rules) - ***
The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Evolution (Extreme Rules) - **** ¼
Daniel Bryan vs. Kane (Extreme Rules) - *** ¾
Tyler Breeze vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Takeover) - *** ½
Tyson Kidd vs. Neville (NXT Takeover) - *** ½
Cesaro vs. Sheamus (Payback) - *** ¼
RVD vs. Bad News Barrett (Payback) - ***
John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt (Last Man Standing) (Payback) - **** ½
The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Evolution (Elimination) (Payback) - *** ¾
The Usos vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan (Money in the Bank) - ***
Money in the Bank Contract Ladder Match (MITB) - **** ¼
The Usos vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan (2/3 Falls) (Battleground) - ****
Chris Jericho vs. Bray Wyatt (Battleground) - ***
International Championship Battle Royal (Battleground) - *** ¼
John Cena vs. Kane vs. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton (Battleground) - ***
Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (Summerslam) - ***
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Lumberjack) (Summerslam) - *** ¾
Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho (Summerslam) - ***
Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton (Summerslam) - *** ½
Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena (Summerslam) - *** ¾
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - ****
Neville vs. Tyson Kidd vs. Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze (NXT Takeover) - ****
The Dust Brothers vs. The Usos (Night of Champions) - *** ¼
Sheamus vs. Cesaro (Night of Champions) - *** ¾
Randy Orton vs. Chris Jericho (Night of Champions) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar (Night of Champions) - ***
Dolph Ziggler vs. Cesaro (2/3 Falls) (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¼
John Cena vs. Randy Orton (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - *** ¾
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (HIAC) (Hell in a Cell) - ****
Miz & Mizdow vs. The Usos vs. The Dusts vs. Los Matadores (Survivor Series) - ***
Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt (Survivor Series) - *** ½
Team Cena vs. Team Authority (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - **** ¾
Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks (NXT Takeover) - *** ½
Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover: R-Evolution) - **** ½
Dolph Ziggler vs. Luke Harper (Ladder) (TLC) - ****
John Cena vs. Seth Rollins (Tables) (TLC) - *** ¾
Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose (TLC) (TLC) - *** ¾
2015
John Cena vs. Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (Royal Rumble) - **** ½
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - ***
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bray Wyatt (Raw) - *** ¼
Finn Balor vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover: Rival) - **** ¼
Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Charlotte (NXT Takeover: Rival) - *** ¾
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Takeover: Rival) - **** ¼
Rusev vs. John Cena (Fast Lane) - ****
Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Fast Lane) - **** ¼
Daniel Bryan vs. Luke Harper vs. Stardust vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Dean Ambrose vs. R-Truth vs. Bad News Barrett (Ladder) (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania) - ****
Sting vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Rusev (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Bray Wyatt vs. Undertaker (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (vs. Seth Rollins) (WrestleMania) - **** ¼
John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose (Raw) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Stardust (Raw) - *** ¼
New Day vs. Tyson Kidd and Cesaro (Extreme Rules) - ***
Roman Reigns vs. Big Show (Last Man Standing) (Extreme Rules) - *** ¾
Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton (Cage) (Extreme Rules) - ***
John Cena vs. Neville (Raw) - ****
Finn Balor vs. Tyler Breeze (NXT Takeover: Unstoppable) - *** ¼
Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (NXT Takeover: Unstoppable) - ****
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Takeover: Unstoppable) - ***
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Raw) - ****
Dolph Ziggler vs. Sheamus (Payback) - ***
New Day vs. Tyson Kidd and Cesaro (2/3 Falls) (Payback) - *** ¼
Ryback vs. Bray Wyatt (Payback) - ***
Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns (Payback) - *** ¼
Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match (Elimination Chamber) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber) - **** ½
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Elimination Chamber) - **** ¼
Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank) - *** ½
John Cena vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank) - **** ½
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Money in the Bank) - **** ½
Neville vs. Chris Jericho (Beast in the East) - *** ½
Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor (Beast in the East) - **** ¼
Sheamus vs. Randy Orton (Battleground) - *** ½
Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns (Battleground) - **** ¼
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Brie Bella (Battleground) - ***
John Cena vs. Kevin Owens (Battleground) - **** ½
Seth Rollins vs. John Cena (Raw) - *** ½
Seth Rollins vs. Neville (Raw) - **** ¼
Blake and Murphy vs. The Vaudevillains (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn) - *** ¼
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn) - *****
Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor (Ladder) (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn) - **** ¼
Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper vs. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns (Summerslam) - ***
Seth Rollins vs. John Cena (Title for Title) (Summerslam) - ****
Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro (Summerslam) - *** ½
Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (Summerslam) - *** ½
Dolph Ziggler vs. Rusev (Night of Champions) - ***
The Wyatt Family vs. Reigns, Ambrose, and Jericho (Night of Champions) - *** ¼
Seth Rollins vs. John Cena (Night of Champions) - **** ¼
Seth Rollins vs. Sting (Night of Champions) - *** ¼
Balor and Joe vs. The Mechanics (Dusty Rhodes Classic Semis) (NXT Takeover: Respect) - ***
Gable and Jordan vs. Rhyno and Corbin (Dusty Rhodes Classic Semis) (NXT TOR) - *** ½
Rhyno and Corbin vs. Joe and Balor (Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals) (NXT TOR) - ***
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (Ironman) (NXT Takeover: Respect) - **** ½
Seth Rollins vs. Kane (Hell in a Cell) - ***
Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - **** ¼
Brock Lesnar vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - **** ¼
Neville vs. King Barrett (Raw) - ***
Dean Ambrose vs. Tyler Breeze (Raw) - ***
Cesaro vs. Sheamus (Raw) - ***
Neville vs. Kevin Owens (Raw) - *** ¾
Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler (Raw) - *** ½
Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro (Raw) - **** ¼
Roman Reigns vs. Alberto Del Rio (Survivor Series) - *** ½
Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
Asuka vs. Emma (NXT Takeover: London) - *** ½
The Mechanics vs. The Realest Guys in the Room (NXT Takeover: London) - ***
Bayley vs. Nia Jax (NXT Takeover: London) - ***
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor (NXT Takeover: London) - ****
The New Day vs. The Usos vs. The Lucha Dragons (Ladder) (TLC) - **** ¼
Alberto Del Rio vs. Jack Swagger (Chairs) (TLC) - ***
Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens (TLC) - *** ¼
Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) (TLC) - *** ¾
Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus (Raw) - *** ½
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose (Smackdown) - *** ½
2016
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (Smackdown) - *** ½
Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens (Smackdown) - *** ½
Kalisto vs. Alberto Del Rio (Raw) - *** ¾
Kalisto vs. Alberto Del Rio (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing) (Royal Rumble) - ****
The New Day vs. The Usos (Royal Rumble) - *** ¼
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (Royal Rumble) - ***
The Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble) - *** ¾
The Miz vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown) - ***
AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler (Fast Lane) - *** ½
Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (Fast Lane) - *** ½
Dean Ambrose vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Fast Lane) - ****
Neville vs. Finn Balor (NXT) - *** ½
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Smackdown) - ***
Y2AJ vs. New Day (Raw) - ****
Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn (2/3 Falls) (NXT) - *** ¾
The Realest Guys in the Room vs. The Revival (Roadblock) - *** ½
Charlotte vs. Natalya (Roadblock) - ***
Dean Ambrose vs. Triple H (Roadblock) - **** ¼
Triple H vs. Dolph Ziggler (Raw) - *** ¼
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (Raw) - ****
American Alpha vs. The Revival (NXT Takeover: Dallas) - ****
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn (NXT Takeover: Dallas) - **** ½
Asuka vs. Bayley (NXT Takeover: Dallas) - ****
Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Takeover: Dallas) - **** ¼
Zayn vs. Owens vs. Miz vs. Ziggler vs. Stardust vs. Ryder vs. Sin Cara (Ladder) (WrestleMania) - *** ¾
Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania) - *** ½
Dean Ambrose vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (WrestleMania) - ****
Shane McMahon vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell) (WrestleMania) - *** ¾
Roman Reigns vs. Triple H (WrestleMania) - *** ¼
Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho (#1 Contender WWE Title) (Raw) - ****
Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens (#1 Contender IC) (Raw) - *** ¼
Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles (#1 Contender WWE Title) (Raw) - ****
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Payback) - ****
Cesaro vs. The Miz (Payback) - *** ¼
Chris Jericho vs. Dean Ambrose (Payback) - ***
AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns (Payback) - ****
The Miz vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Extreme Rules) - ****
Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles (Extreme Rules) - **** ½
The Revival vs. American Alpha (NXT Takeover: The End) - **** ¼
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Austin Aries (NXT Takeover: The End) - *** ¾
Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe (Cage) (NXT Takeover: The End) - *** ½
Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler (Money in the Bank) - ***
AJ Styles vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank) - ****
Ambrose vs. Zayn vs. Y2J vs. Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Del Rio (Money in the Bank Ladder Match) (MITB) - *** ½
Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Money in the Bank) - **** ½
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor (NXT) - *** ¾
American Alpha vs. The Revival (2/3 Falls) (NXT) - ****
Kota Ibushi vs. Sean Maluta (CWC) - *** ¼
Lince Dorado vs. Mustafa Ali (CWC) - ***
Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Battleground) - ****
The Club vs. Cena and The Realest Guys (Battleground) - ***
Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Battleground) - *** ¾
Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Rusev (Raw) - *** ½
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Raw) - **** ¼
Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (Raw) - ****
Johnny Gargano vs. Tomasso Ciampa (CWC) - *** ¾
Tajiri vs. Gran Metalik (CWC) - *** ¼
Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander (CWC) - ****
Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa (CWC) - *** ¼
Brian Kendrick vs. Tony Nese (CWC) - *** ½
Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa vs. The Revival (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2) - **** ½
Asuka vs. Bayley (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2) - *** ½
Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2) - *** ½
Cesaro vs. Sheamus (Best of Seven Match 1) (Summerslam Pre-Show) - *** ¼
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Summerslam) - *** ¼
John Cena vs. AJ Styles (Summerslam) - **** ½
Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler (Summerslam) - *** ¼
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (Summerslam) - ****
Lince Dorado vs. Rich Swann (CWC) - ***
Drew Gulak vs. Zack Sabre Jr (CWC) - *** ¼
TJ Perkins vs. Johnny Gargano (CWC) - *** ½
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Big Cass vs. Seth Rollins (Raw) - ****
Akira Tozawa vs. Gran Metalik (CWC) - ****
Kota Ibushi vs. Brian Kendrick (CWC) - ****
Noam Dar vs. Zack Sabre Jr (CWC) - *** ½
TJ Perkins vs. Rich Swann (CWC) - ****
Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nattie (Backlash) - *** ½
Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (Backlash) - ****
AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose (Backlash) - **** ¼
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (Raw) - *** ¾
Gran Metalik vs. Zack Sabre Jr (CWC) - *** ¾
Kota Ibushi vs. TJ Perkins (CWC) - **** ½
Cedric Alexander and Noam Dar vs. DIY (CWC) - *** ½
TJ Perkins vs. Gran Metalik (CWC) - ****
Seth Rollins vs. Rusev (Raw) - ***
Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik vs. Brian Kendrick vs. Rich Swann (Raw) - *** ½
Cesaro vs. Sheamus (Match 7 in the Best-of-Seven Series) (Clash of Champions) - *** ½
Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn (Clash of Champions) - *** ½
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Clash of Champions) - *** ¾
Roman Reigns vs. Rusev (Clash of Champions) - *** ½
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (Clash of Champions) - *** ¾
Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown) - *** ½
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Raw) - *** ½
AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. John Cena (No Mercy) - ****
Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (Title vs. Career) (No Mercy) - **** ¼
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton (No Mercy) - ***
Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins (Raw) - ***
Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown) - *** ¾
Roman Reigns vs. Rusev (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - *** ¾
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - ****
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Hell in a Cell) (HIAC) - **** ¼
Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown) - *** ¼
The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler (Smackdown) - *** ½
Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - *** ½
TM61 vs. Authors of Pain (Dusty Classic Finals) (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - ***
DIY vs. The Revival (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - **** ½
Mickie James vs. Asuka (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - *** ½
Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT Takeover: Toronto) - ****
The Miz vs. Sami Zayn (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
Smackdown's Tag Teams vs. Raw's Tag Teams (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - *** ¼
Brian Kendrick vs. Kalisto (Survivor Series) - ***
Smackdown's Top Stars vs. Raw's Top Stars (Elimination) (Survivor Series) - **** ¼
Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens (No DQ) (Raw) - *** ¾
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Falls Count Anywhere) (Raw) - ****
American Alpha vs. The Wyatt Family (Smackdown) - *** ¼
Brian Kendrick vs. Rich Swann (205 Live) - *** ½
Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (Ladder) (TLC) - ****
Kalisto vs. Baron Corbin (Chairs) (TLC) - *** ¼
Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (Tables) - ***
AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) - **** ¼
Brian Kendrick vs. Rich Swann (205 Live) - *** ½
New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (Roadblock: End of the Line) - *** ¼
Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins (Roadblock: End of the Line) - *** ¼
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Ironman) (Roadblock: End of the Line) - *** ¾
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (Roadblock: End of the Line) - *** ½