Doctor's Orders: The Best Thing on WWE TV Right Now

Aug 8, 2017 - 12:58:51 PM



By The Doc Aug 8, 2017 - 12:58:51 PM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: In your opinion, is Seth Rollins capable of becoming a major babyface star?



Five episodes of Monday Night Raw ago, Seth Rollins subtly made clear what his Summerslam 2017 plan would be: he was going to win over Dean Ambrose, the characterization of the remaining detractors still struggling to get on board with the concept of The Architect as a protagonist after ending the classic run of arguably the decade’s best stable, The Shield, going on a two-year tear as the most hated man in the game, and then assuming his more heroic role last autumn in rather mundane fashion.



To anyone who appreciates more affecting stories in professional wrestling, the saga that has ensued in the weeks since Rollins first came to The Lunatic Fringe’s aid has been a breath of fresh air, renewing for Seth the successful efforts from earlier in the year to make him as viable a top babyface as he was a top heel.



You see, WWE has a long-running babyface problem, as demonstrated by its continual attempts to force reasonably likeable personalities into mostly over-scripted, sometimes silly-joke-telling, generally unrelatable white-meat characters. When Triple H turned on Rollins last August and then disappeared until after Royal Rumble, it laid a lousy foundation for Seth to transition out of his top heel role; one bad guy turning on another does not a new good guy make, a fact only compounded by WWE’s insistence on making Rollins a high-fiving, happy-go-lucky persona. Who since 1989 has not been rejected when trying to be that bland sort of protagonist?



WrestleMania Season was incredibly productive for Rollins, as from the injury (a blessing in disguise) through the Orlando-based Show of Shows, he was genuinely sympathetic. How could you not feel bad for someone who had worked that hard to get back in a position to be one of the headlining attractions at The Showcase of the Immortals, only for another knee surgery that just so happened to be brought on via actions directed by the dastardly King of Kings, Triple H, to threaten his WrestleMania status for a second straight year? It was the perfect mix of TV and reality, and it led to a Match of the Year front-runner that was a non-worn-out crowd away from instant, all-time classic discussion. Since Mania 33, however, WWE fell largely out of focus with the over-arching goal of giving the audience more reasons to champion Rollins as “their guy.”



Mid-April to early July was not completely lacking in character development for The Architect, as some (yours truly included) were able to see substance in his “thanks for giving me a second chance” speeches right around the time that he became the first superstar who made his debut in this decade to grace the cover of WWE’s 2K video game series, but it is rather undeniable that a sizeable portion of the diehard fanbase, especially, was not connecting with him. Last night on Raw, the Toronto crowd perfectly exemplified the reception to Rollins across the globe; everyone can see his potential to consistently “Wow” an audience with his matches, only the lack of genuine audience investment puts a ceiling on what he can achieve.



Enter the next reason for fans to care about Rollins: the man who took most personally the betrayal that destroyed The Shield, Dean Ambrose, deciding that Seth has repented enough to be forgiven and ultimately embraced. The manner in which they have been telling that story over the past month has been nothing short of awesome, with several noteworthy moments - the poignant suggestion from Seth that Dean hit him in the back with a steel chair being my personal favorite - indicative of how both parties are so dialed into the fiction that we as viewers cannot help but go along for the ride. Every segment and match has been in and of itself a microcosm of the problem that people have had and may still for the foreseeable future have with Rollins; the animosity held toward Rollins by Ambrose is reminiscent of Mankind and The Rock or Jannetty and Michaels in that there would naturally have to be a lot of right done by Rollins to make up for all of his past wrongdoing.



One can only hope that WWE takes its time with this story because there are a series of payoffs that could eventually lead to Rollins, or Ambrose for that matter, claiming the open spot on Raw for the hero that transcends fan-type and is near-universally accepted (call it the Punk or Bryan spot in compliment to Reigns in the Cena-esque role). The initial payoff – the Shield fist-bump – should happen at Summerslam and, given the thunderous reaction that the tease of it received from an otherwise uncharacteristically blasé Toronto crowd, it could be the most memorable thing that happens on what is shaping up to be a good but creatively bland card for the 2017 Summer Classic. A Tag Team Championship reign would make a lot of sense too, serving the story, the overall Raw roster, and tag team wrestling simultaneously…and then who knows? There is all sorts of storyline potential.



Not long ago, concerns were expressed about the direction for both Rollins and Ambrose, but this Summerslam arc has proven WWE’s short and long-term investment in keeping the other two-thirds of the former Hounds of Justice prominently featured, even if their roster positioning finds them vying for the Tag Team Titles. Frankly, they could be racing a sprint to the nearest Brooklyn ice cream parlor in 12 days and, so long as they bump fists in a show of solidarity that culminates the creative stylings of the previous 6 weeks, it will have been the climax of the best story on WWE TV during Summerslam Season.

