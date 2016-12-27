

Doctor's Orders: The 10 Greatest Matches and The Match of the Year for 2016

Rating wrestling matches is a challenging exercise, but it is possible to systematically break down greatness on the 20'X20' canvas into readily identifiable elements; such has been the basis of my studies of the in-ring performance over the last fifteen years. As mentioned in my recently updated-through-the-end-of-the-year star ratings list for the entirety of the WrestleMania Era, the rubric that shapes my general analysis of wrestling matches includes the level of engagement for the pre-match storyline and then, for the match itself, the selling, psychology, execution, time provided, quality of the false finishes, presentation of the climax, and the investment of the live audience. It is the wrestling subject on which I have spent more time over the years than any other.



Match of the Year is, thus, my favorite year-end award to examine, but one thing that I have found over the last decade and a half is that to categorically separate a handful or two of great matches requires a deeper level of investigation that goes beyond just the basic formula. There is simply much more to consider when it comes to contextualizing which match in WWE each year was the greatest. Admitting that many of the pure elements described above would be fairly equal upon comparison, it becomes important to account for qualities such as innovation, special entrances that enhance the atmosphere, the stage on which a match took place, and the historic nature of the performance.



There were an abundant ten matches that ultimately made it under the microscope once the field had been narrowed from the bouts that were named Match of the Month this year, all the more reason to more heavily scrutinize; of those ten, five became very obvious finalists.



Before we discuss the Top 5, let's quickly look back at the five Honorable Mentions. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn is sure to be the top choice for many enthusiasts; it shined as a standout exhibition match, of sorts, with inarguably the best crowd dynamic among the Top 10, but while it told a wonderful story during its run-time, it does not hold up particularly well against fellow 4-star efforts with more intangibles and more deeply engaging back stories. Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, the co-headliner for Survivor Series, is also knocked down a peg by its limited pre-match story, as WWE's attempts to spark a true rivalry between brands will need to be consistently plentiful over a sustained period of time in order to be reflected by more definitive audience preference; that said, the match was fantastic sans for a few mistimed sequences. AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose at TLC is done no favors by a weak rivalry either and, though a brilliant example of its gimmick, it might have performed better in a different year's rankings. Neither The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler at No Mercy nor Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at Battleground have any such issues as two of the three best rivalries of 2016; both watch in hindsight, however, as decidedly mid-card affairs as compared to the more epic auras stimulated by their peers.



The Top 5 for 2016 each featured at least one thing that boosted its profile clearly ahead of the aforementioned Next 5. The Revival vs. DIY at NXT Takeover: Toronto is, from the standpoint of selling, psychology, and execution – the pure essentials of wrestling matches – the best match of the year and one of the best standard tag team matches of all-time. The pairings worked seamlessly with one another and reminded WWE and its fanbase of the value of tag team wrestling when handled with creative care and when treated like it matters.



Match of the Year is an evolving discussion sometimes dependent on the test of time being passed to confirm results somewhat shaped by the moment; in a tight race for the top spot, Revival vs. DIY is a match that could receive a considerable historical boost down the road if it manages to spark a resurgence in tag team wrestling on the main roster in even a fraction of the way similar to how the Four Horsewomen's success in NXT translated eventually to WWE proper. In a revised list in two or three years, it could retroactively be considered in a context analogous to last year's greatest match, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, vaulting it to #1. We will see.



Speaking of the Four Horsewomen, Charlotte vs. Sasha at Hell in a Cell benefits from being such a key moment in women's (and overall) wrestling lore. That theirs is the Feud of the Year, that they are the inaugural women to main-event a PPV in WWE history, that the presentation of their entrances fit the theme of a momentous occasion, and that they rose to that occasion to tell an enrapturing story full of innovation – a better version of what Ambrose and Rollins did two years ago within the confines of the same stipulation – combined to make their second one-on-one PPV match the greatest (though perhaps not the best) in their classic series for the Women's Championship.



AJ Styles vs. John Cena at Summerslam tried very hard to be a classic and, for the most part, succeeded. It is not exactly a thinking fan's match, as it wasted but six minutes setting up its signature offense-fest that lasted for the remainder of the 23-minute duration. Make no mistake about how easily they placed the Brooklyn audience (and beyond) in the palms of their hands, though. On the second grandest stage WWE has to offer, Cena and Styles stole the show and exhausted the crowd for the rest of a long night; and of course there is something to be celebrated in that fact. If you wish to know why it is not #1, that truly boils down to a lack of drama on re-watch. The legitimacy of the near falls is not sustained, rendering it a lesser version of Cena's previous matches with others of the Styles-persuasion (an easy third behind his bouts with Bryan and Punk in the Golden Boy vs. Independent Darling pantheon); it definitely hurt Styles vs. Cena in the context of the Match of the Year analysis that it seemed like we had seen much more captivating versions of the same bout not that long ago.



For an updated version of the WWE guy vs. Indy guy recipe, look no further than the match that spent the majority of the year as the leader in the clubhouse for me as the favorite to take home the trophy in today's spotlight: AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. The bottom line is that Styles vs. Reigns was a better version of the Styles vs. Cena match, more dramatic in its demonstration of booking the underdog who “was never supposed to be at this level” in the minds of many against the prototypical WWE stalwart. It is Styles vs. Reigns, not Styles vs. Cena, that holds up so well against the likes of Cena vs. Bryan or Punk historically, thanks in large part to Roman's fresh take on the concept and AJ's brilliance working as the babyface in such a scenario. Reigns brought an attitude to the equation that Cena never has, heeling it up like his cousin would have and creating for him an opportunity to emote in a way that further fanned the flames of the audience toward a more organic crescendo as the match climaxed.



Unequivocally, Styles vs. Reigns might be the most purely rewatchable match of 2016, but it is not the greatest.



The 2016 Match of the Year sneaked up on me a little bit. No one talked about it as the year dragged on, the WWE discussion for greatest match in most circles centering primarily on Nakamura vs. Zayn, Cena vs. Styles, and the late addition of the DIY vs. Revival 2/3 Falls match in Toronto while I steadfastly presumed Styles vs. Reigns as the prohibitive frontrunner. Yet, 2016's greatest was named the mid-point Match of the Year in July during a panel discussion involving the hosts of our LOP Radio podcast network and it was a match that certainly struck a chord with me on the night that it happened.



Let me preface the following by stating that, when I study a match (or matches), I account for the entirety of the presentation within the context of the story told. For instance, with last year's Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania main-event, I saw no reason to separate Reigns vs. Lesnar from the triple threat situation that emerged toward the end of it, instead viewing the match pre-and-post Money in the Bank cash-in as one big story. I view 2016's Match of the Year the same way.



Mine will not be a pick you will likely see elsewhere, marking just the second time since I started doing my own match ratings in 2003 that my Match of the Year will not be among the popular candidates (Doc's notes – the other instance was 2012 with Rock vs. Cena; retroactively looking at all of the WrestleMania Era, the number is much higher than twice). So, allow me to tell you how I see it when I watch it.



The hype video package details the obvious: that Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank was truthfully the most historic match in all of 2016. It reminds us that this is the culmination of a two-year story that began in the build-up to Money in the Bank in 2014 with Rollins turning on Reigns and Dean Ambrose, famously destroying The Shield to join The Authority; it reminds that their fates had always been intertwined but that their paths to this point featured distinctly different themes. Rollins, via greed and guile, became “The Man,” but had to forfeit the symbol of his status when his knee buckled under the weight of carrying WWE in 2015; Reigns, via guts and determination, became “The Guy” and, thanks to his unwavering self-belief, came to hold the richest prize in the business.



As Rollins and Reigns make their entrances, it sets in fully that this is the first (and, to date, the only) one-on-one PPV match between the two stars most likely to carry WWE through the end of the decade and perhaps beyond, that this is a headliner that could easily be the main-event of WrestleMania.



After the introductions have been made, it becomes clear that Reigns has been waiting for this match for a long time and is prepared to unleash two years of pent-up aggression for Seth striking him down in June 2014, for Seth cashing in at his expense at WrestleMania 31, and for targeting him as the object of his ire during his recent return. Consistent with his irritation at the audience's response to him in the two prior PPV matches he had with AJ Styles, Roman lets his attitude show, trash-talking Rollins at every turn and exuding a supreme confidence that says via physical expression, “There is no way that you can beat me, Seth.”



The commentary team does well to make salient points that enhance the story, such as the fact that it was only the absence of Rollins due to injury that allowed Reigns to fully ascend to the zenith of the industry and that, while The Architect was rehabbing with the lone goal of regaining the title in mind, Reigns was becoming a battle-hardened champion by plowing through the challenges imposed by Seth's dastardly former Authority cohorts. These two really are intertwined, bound together as the superstars of their generation who have already grasped the brass ring and are trying to wrestle it away from each other instead of sharing it.



Rollins naturally assumes the role of the protagonist against the increasingly despised champion, far more organic in his actions than he is now that he has actually turned babyface. There is an added touch of acknowledgment to the people in the instances when he takes flight for aerial assaults and lands on his feet after connecting like it is as easy as ever, no mind paid to his reconstructed knee. His resiliency has already been tried and he feels like he could move mountains physically, a hypothesis tested and proven by his successful execution of the sunset flip (eventually) into a turnbuckle bomb (the move that obliterated his knee); all the while, he still maintains a psychological edge over his former stablemate. It takes awhile to wear down Roman but, once he we get deep into the match, there are mental mistakes for Rollins to exploit.



Throughout the run-time, the fluidity of the sequences, several of them very impressive, is complimented by the strength of both character performances. Reigns finds that Rollins might really be his Achilles heel, but his pride will not allow him to admit it. Rollins, meanwhile, has in his mind exposed that Roman's pride is more accurately hubris and, if anyone around here has the right to be ostentatious, it is “The Man.” Always the one springing the traps, The Architect has saved his best for last with an incredible Spear-into-Pedigree counter and, though Roman kicks out, all it takes is one more Pedigree to earn him back the title that he never lost.



Deservedly triumphant, Rollins celebrates with an appreciative crowd, which is both happy to see Rollins get his cleanly victorious moment and thrilled to see Reigns no longer holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but the audience's appreciation turns to elation when Dean Ambrose, winner of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier in the night, joins the party with a thunderous steel briefcase shot to Seth's cranium. Recall that it was Ambrose who initially targeted Rollins in June 2014 for revenge on both he and Roman's behalf; it was Ambrose who could not beat Rollins when the stakes were high, not at Money in the Bank 2014 when the contract was up for grabs or at Money in the Bank 2015 when the title was at stake. The Lunatic, long on the fringe of being knighted at the WWE roundtable alongside his former brethren from The Shield, cashes in his MITB contract and quickly becomes the WWE Champion at Seth's expense, proving to Rollins that, even if he wanted to put the past behind him, he would still have to pay for his many sins.



Reigns would have to seize a different day; Rollins would have to deal with his past catching up to him in his cathartic moment of glory; it was Ambrose's turn to bask in the glow of the main-event spotlight.



So, no, it may not be the most popular choice for Match of the Year, but analytical scrutiny suggests it is the right choice. Anyone who has paid close attention to the WWE product over the past few years surely can recognize, when and if they think this match through, that it was an overall magnificent conclusion to a two-year arc involving one of the greatest factions ever. Rollins vs. Reigns in and of itself was superb; it was a match that will presumably age quite gracefully given its strengths are based in character potential realized and long-term booking bearing the fruits of creative labor. Then, if you add in the Ambrose cash-in, it is just the complete WWE storytelling package.

