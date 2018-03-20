





Doctor’s Orders: Should The Ultimate Deletion Open Doors or Did It Prove Why Certain Doors Should Remain Closed?

By

Mar 20, 2018 - 1:41:35 PM



By The Doc Mar 20, 2018 - 1:41:35 PM



”The Doc” Chad Matthews has been a featured writer for LOP since 2004. Initially offering detailed recaps and reviews for WWE's top programs, he transitioned to writing columns in 2010. In addition to his discussion-provoking current event pieces, he has written many acclaimed series about WrestleMania, as well as a popular short story chronicle. The Doc has also penned a book, The WrestleMania Era: The Book of Sports Entertainment, published in 2013. It has been called “the best wrestling book I have ever read” and holds a worldwide 5-star rating on Amazon, where it peaked at #3 on the wrestling charts.



Monday Night Raw Review



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Would you like to see more “Ultimate Deletion”-style segments from WWE?



Nearly three years ago, I attended one of Jeff Jarrett’s initial Global Force Wrestling shows, during which the owner was challenged via satellite to a match at a local independent super-card by none other than Matt Hardy. I could not help but wonder about Hardy, “Is there not something more creative that someone with a mind for the business like him could be doing?” He opened his own promotion when he was basically still a kid, he knows how to get over in a variety of ways in front of wrestling’s largest worldwide audience, and he is a sure-fire Hall of Famer, so it crossed my mind that maybe he could eventually get hired by Triple H to work down in NXT or become a road agent for WWE proper.



Around a year after that, I watched the Final Deletion, joining the throngs of wrestling fans drawn back to TNA on account of Hardy’s “Broken” gimmick. I was an unabashed fan of the viewing experience, as it was such a unique piece of television that finally broke TNA free of their well-earned and disappointing status as “WWE Lite” (hell, TNA was like WWE Michelob Ultra – watered down sports entertainment). Was it utterly ridiculous? Of course it was, but it was also a prime example of a wrestler fully buying into his character, however off the wall it might be. The ridiculousness of the Broken Universe is what made it work and was certainly what made it a fun change of pace from the rather bland creativity on display each week from WWE.



The lingering question in my mind after the Final Deletion was whether or not it would successfully translate to WWE amidst rumors that Triple H wanted to bring back the Hardys. If “Broken” Matt Hardy ever found himself on WWE TV, would he be able to earn enough clout as a persona to bring something as absurdly maniacal as the Final Deletion with him? Last night on Raw, we got our answer.



If I’m honest, I will say that there was nothing about the Broken gimmick, week-to-week, that appealed to me at all. That same sense of indifference did not apply to the Ultimate Deletion, however. From the moment it was announced that Hardy and Bray Wyatt were filming the end of their “great” war at the Hardy Compound, all of the apathy that I had built up toward their goofy feud quickly dissipated and I bought in completely. Matt having become “Woken” was always just a segue, for me personally, for us to be able to see how WWE would handle such a thing as Matt left to his creative devices at his home in North Carolina alongside Senor Benjamin, King Maxel, Vanguard 1, the dilapidated boat, and all the rest of the hilarity that consumed so many of us back in 2016.



My general opinion of WWE’s version vs. TNA’s: it was a solid sequel, though nothing may ever come close to matching the originality on display in the Final Deletion. That is not really the point that I wanted to bring up in this column, though, because the Ultimate was never going to out-Delete the Final. What I want to explore is whether or not the Ultimate Deletion was successful enough to make weird segments like it a more consistent part of modern WWE in a way that the Wyatt-centered material (the fight with New Day, the pre-‘Mania 33 Orton stuff, and the lame House of Horrors) were unable to stimulate.



In terms of genres within professional wrestling, I think that there is certainly a space for “Deletion” sorts of segments to be utilized prominently for characters that are purposefully strange. As you will hear me say on tomorrow’s “The Doc Says” podcast featuring Mr. Tito, we are living in a wrestling world in which there is greater than ever acceptance of WWE as theater rather than “fake” sport, so now more than at any time in recent memory, WWE should embrace whacky ideas and take risks that result in television that breaks the mold of standard promos, standard brawls, and their consequent standard payoffs. For instance, why not allow the on-going skits from the Fashion Police on Smackdown to culminate in a pre-taped, goofy fight? It would do no harm and it would actually provide a more traditional purpose to be attached to what otherwise amounts to little more than entertaining filler.



WWE regularly insults our intelligence with nonsense like asking us to pretend like John Cena “might not make it to WrestleMania” (zip it, Golden Boy), so it may as well ask us to pretend like Wyatt is the spawn of the devil and that Matt Hardy somehow managed to conjure the right stuff necessary to slay him. Cena’s refrain is just plain old dumb (like sitting around with your college buddies throwing knives), while watching Hardy find immense joy in using his lawnmower in battle and “deleting” Wyatt by merely throwing him in a pond is just silly fun (like sitting around with your college buddies listening to fart jokes on YouTube). Considering how seriously we all take wrestling – WWE itself and us as fans – it would probably do the lot of us some good to get lost in something far more lowbrow; and, even if you disagree that lowbrow is worth your time, surely you can agree that there is a place for it in WWE like there is a place for those God-awful horror movies in Hollywood.



More where that came from, WWE, I say…but keep it off of pay-per-view (it’s a better fit for the otherwise laborious TV product)…



Other Raw Notes :



-I think that Braun Strowman’s partner is going to end up being Bray Wyatt actually



-“Struggling” would be the appropriate word for me as it pertains to buying what John Cena is trying to sell me this WrestleMania Season. I am very excited for Taker vs. Cena, though.



-WWE took it a step too far with the Roman Reigns angle this week, which basically means that they have veered into territory that makes me care even less about seeing his rematch with Brock Lesnar (whereas the two weeks following Elimination Chamber were actually getting me on-board); I think WWE would sometimes be better off not having to adhere to their live-TV format and just let matches like Reigns-Lesnar II get hyped through pre-taped interviews (see Ronda Rousey’s video package this week for a perfect example)



-No matter what WWE does in the hype department, credit where it is due for putting together a wonderfully varied WrestleMania 34 card that has the potential to be absolutely awesome

