Doctor's Orders: Replacement Options For Triple H's Opponent At WrestleMania 33

Feb 6, 2017 - 12:29:30 PM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: How do you feel about the potential of a Triple H vs. Shane McMahon match at WrestleMania this year?



Just when it finally got interesting, it may have all fallen apart. Triple H vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33 was something we could see coming from a mile away as far back as last year’s “Show of Shows” in Dallas, but with The Architect suffering an untimely knee injury last week on Raw, it would appear that those plans are likely going to be postponed. Taking off the wrestling analyst hat for a moment and dipping into my real world job, though orthopedics is not my specialty, MCL tears are separated into three categories and, if reports are true and Rollins will be out upwards of eight weeks, then it suggests his MCL tear falls into the worst of the basic classifications. If reports are wrong, then Rollins could quite easily make it back for WrestleMania, as the recovery time for MCL repairs of lesser severity is about a month (maybe six weeks).



Let us, for the next few minutes, assume that Rollins is out. What does that mean for Triple H? Here are five options listed in order from least to most likely. Would be interested in knowing which scenario you favor of these five or if you have any other suggestions.



The Nearly Impossible



Triple H deciding not to wrestle is probably a pipe dream, but the longer he waits to step back into the ring for his next match, the more highly anticipated it will be and the bottom line really is that there is no need for WWE to rush an angle just so that Trips can get on a card for WrestleMania 33 that already features established draws such as Undertaker, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar. For this Mania cycle, WWE is all set on part-timers brought in to boost the appeal of the biggest show of the year to casual fans. If Rollins vs. Triple H were to be postponed until Summerslam and the Summer Classic were then to feature matches involving both Lesnar (presumably) and The Game, it would just make the next of the Big Four that much more appealing to potential new subscribers and give Summerslam a bankable match that was penciled in for two straight WrestleManias.



No rumor mill is necessary to suggest that Triple H wants to wrestle at Mania. He keeps himself in peak physical condition for his one-to-three matches per year, so “The Showcase” could be in Poughkeepsie instead of Orlando (where NXT is based) and he would still want to be on that card. His open spot could elevate one or two other wrestlers, though, and rumors seem to indicate that this will be a Mania light on elevation of fresher talents.



The Highly Unlikely



Rather than shuffle the deck in such a way that would scrap other planned matches, the most logical choice from this particular analyst’s perspective would be to position someone opposite Triple H at WrestleMania that was not previously planned for a top-level match. If the original goal of The Game’s match had been to help get Rollins to the next level of his career, then why not maintain that goal and put Hunter in a match with one of the members of The New Day like Big E? No rumored card has New Day anywhere near a big match, but they were one of if not THE top merchandise seller in the company last year; surely they have earned a step up the hierarchy regarding their Mania role.



It would offer WWE a chance to gauge the readiness of Big E for the main-event spotlight in 2017 and simultaneously offer him, Kofi, and Woods a platform to change up their routine and get a little bit more serious; and, from a creative standpoint, The New Day were one of the acts that storyline-befriended Rollins after he turned babyface in addition to having had their issues with Stephanie McMahon in the past.



The Diehard Fan-Favorite



AJ Styles is the name that keeps popping up on my social media feeds, as disgruntled fans unsatisfied by his loss of the WWE Championship and by a rumored match with Shane McMahon at Mania would see The Phenomenal One given an opponent in Triple H with whom he could showcase closer to the fullest range of his capabilities. On paper, it is a match that Hunter would undoubtedly enjoy as well – one that would afford him the caliber of opponent that he was already planning to work with and one that would allow him to play the kind of role that he was planning to play against Rollins. Triple H is at his in-ring best in modern times when playing the heel that holds the newer, smaller talent down; his matches with Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose in recent years were excellent in part because his character dynamic was so simple and natural. Styles definitely fits that same mold, arguably even better than Rollins does.



Unfortunately, Styles has been WWE’s top heel for the last eight months and a match with Triple H would require an abrupt personic shift. Simply put, it does not make as much sense when you move the concept of the match from paper to the creative deployment phase. Could it be made to work? Absolutely. Would it be best for both of them? Undeniably. It just does not seem all that plausible, though, does it?



The Possible, But Not Probable



Should WWE decide to just tweak the story they were attempting with Rollins and play up to the NXT tie-in for Triple H, then a whole host of options prevent themselves. Sami Zayn would be a natural fit, as would Finn Balor, because they were both regarded as the faces of Triple H’s brand and could offer a lot of unique material to throw at Hunter’s creator/destroyer character. The match structure would work well too for the same reason as it would be expected to work with Styles or Rollins. Balor we already know WWE is willing to push to that kind of level from Summerslam 2016 evidence, while Zayn has been pushed strongly enough against Braun Strowman that it would not be totally out of left field.



Another option of a similar ilk would be Kevin Owens as Triple H’s opponent with the added bonus of keeping the Universal Championship at stake. There are some problems with the character dynamics in that situation that are non-factors against Balor or Zayn, but Owens brings to the table that he was the recipient of Triple H’s anti-Rollins campaign last August. On the other hand, KO would likely be telling almost the same story with Trips as Rollins would, so that probably cannot work, no matter how intriguing it might be.



The Most Likely



Shane McMahon is the odds on favorite to take the Rollins spot from what has been reported to date. It was a match that we heard a lot of rumblings about a year ago and there are a lot of fans that want to see it for a wide variety of reasons. WWE having already settled on their yearly part-timer exclusive Mania match in Goldberg vs. Lesnar, Trips against Shane is not going to be a preferred option for a lot of people that are already feeling jaded by the sheer volume of non-regular roster members in top Mania spots this year; it would mean that two wrestlers originally scheduled to be paired with modern stars would then end up facing each other, further proving what they showed last year when their hand was forced that they are going to look at the past before thinking about the present or future when these types of situations arise.



That said, there is a wealth of material that could realistically be thrown together hastily for a last minute storyline audible comparable to 2016’s Taker vs. Shane change from Taker vs. Cena. There is real life heat between Shane and Trips/Steph that could be exploited for TV and last year proved that fans of all persuasions have a large appetite for McMahon family drama. They only scratched the surface during the lead-up to the Shane-Taker match a year ago; large parts of the audience would get sucked right into that stuff again, that much is a borderline guarantee.



Here’s hoping that Rollins either is projected to return soon enough that they do not scrap the Trips-Seth match right away or that one of the more attractive options above is chosen.

