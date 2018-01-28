





Doctor's Orders: NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Sets High Bar for Royal Rumble Weekend, And Perhaps 2018 Overall

Jan 28, 2018



By The Doc



QUESTION OF THE DAY: True or False - NXT as a brand has not yet peaked









First things first, the opening video introduction to the show featuring Paul Heyman was tremendous and, though the opening contest was not what I would call tremendous, AOP vs. Undisputed Era was very good quality work. I am still getting used to the style that O'Reilly and Fish bring to the NXT division because it is different than anything that we have seen in WWE, so heavy as their use of striking tends to be in set-up to their submission-based wrestling; I really like it, but my eyes just are not accustomed to their brand of action. Authors of Pain provided an intriguing pair for the T-U-E style to clash with; Akam and Rezar's power is just so impressive, so to see the champs try to chop them down to size was engaging to me. A rock solid *** ½ match in my opinion.



“Unpolished” would be a good way to describe the second match, with the bottom line being that Kassius Ohno may move around like a cruiserweight but he's just too fat to pull off cruiserweight moves in combination with someone like The Velveteen Dream. Patrick Clark is just an awesome showman and a two-star match full of miscues will not change his upward trajectory; the memory I'll take away from his second Takeover performance is of Dream's ring gear, entrance, and mannerisms.



The Women's Championship showdown between Ember Moon and Shayna Bazsler was a nice story-driven change of pace in the middle of the card. During the Mae Young Classic, Trips and Co. did a great job of presenting The Queen of Spades as a threatening presence, almost like a female Brock Lesnar but a bit more vulnerable. Her stint in NXT has been similar, last night's match a microcosm of what we can likely expect for the foreseeable future from her. Moon sold her tail off and, though the critic in me thought that the extended period she spent in the arm-bar went a little too long, I was certainly engrossed by it and was confident in the moment that she was tapping; therefore, I felt the pinning sequence was legitimately surprising and exciting. Color me enthused to see what kinds of stories that they can tell together moving forward and mark down a *** rating for part one's overall presentation.



Going into the Extreme Rules Match between Adam Cole and Alestair Black, I was feeling like it needed to be a 4-star caliber performance in compliment to what would surely be a great main-event to bring this particular Takeover up to the level of the event's sterling reputation. That would mean that the former ROH star would have to finally impress me; I had not seen anything in five months that made me see him as a star worthy of the adoration he receives, Bay-Bay. Philly might have changed my tune. I may not have been blown away by the fight like some were, but I did think it was a 4-star match that served both competitors well. Black heads into the Mania stretch as the prime candidate to unseat Cien Almas in New Orleans, would you agree? For three Takeovers in a row, now, Black has offered NXT special events something equal parts visually distinct and of superlative quality. Cole, meanwhile, made the most of the 20-minute singles showcase he had lacked in such a prominent spot previously and made clear what he is capable of as a smarmy heel; Black will get most of the credit here, if you ask me, but Cole's attitude and character work were a big reason why the dynamic between them worked so well.



This show was taken to another level by the perhaps 5-star main-event for the NXT Championship. A reviewer would come to a 5-star conclusion for that match based on several factors, including but not limited to their innovation in sequencing. Andrade Almas and Johnny Gargano have chemistry together that most wrestlers could only dream of developing. In their mid-card matches last year, they frequently ran a string of counter-based sequences together in rapid succession that you would have to watch intently not to miss. Given another fifteen-plus minutes to work with, they extended the volume of those sequences and ramped them up to include grander variations of their signature spots deep into the run-time. Their case for 5-stars was strengthened by their selling, psychology, and execution; Gargano sold the moment and he sold the concussion-like symptoms, while Almas sold us over-confidence and disbelief at times – and both were magnificent. 