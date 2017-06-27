

Doctor's Orders: Monday Night a Microcosm of WWE Raw’s Controversial Reputation

Jun 27, 2017



QUESTION OF THE DAY: True or False: Great Balls of Fire will be the best PPV that WWE has produced in 2017.



During my time away from writing on current events, post-Mania 33, I have been championing on my podcast that Raw has become the superior brand, eclipsing Smackdown in part because the blue brand tinkered too much with both its roster chemistry and its roster positioning, and also in part because Raw simply has too much talent on deck to fail. WWE found during WrestleMania Season this year that, by including so many legendary part-time stars, it was almost as if Raw was immune to the downside of the brand split. Monday nights from late January through “The Showcase” found a nice groove by comparison to its post-draft to New Year predecessor, providing one of the most enjoyable Roads to WrestleMania in recent years. By two weeks post-“Shake Up,” it had become evident that Raw was just as incredibly loaded with talent as it had been before the part-timers checked out and, as a result, the red team got through the post-Mania lull fairly quickly and has been producing quality television and really strong pay-per-views.



The elephant in the room for Raw will continue to be its 3-hour format and, though that elephant apparently weighs too much for a lot of fans and pundits to handle, the fact of the matter is that, for several months running, Raw has been putting together a rather consistent 75-90 minutes of engaging TV per week. Yes, there is still a great deal of monotonous fluff there too and at least one horrifyingly bad segment per month, but the good thing about having so much talent on one show is that, for every 10-minutes of LaVar Ball that you would rather forget, there are at least 30-minutes of Enzo and Cass-caliber storyline additions that you might remember for years. Thanks to the power of the remote control and DVR, you can treat Raw as if it only lasts for an hour to an hour-and-a-half; period.



Last night was microcosm of the modern day episode of Raw; what was good was really good, what was bad was really bad, and the filler in between was as fast-forward-prompting as usual. Nobody despises celebrity-driven segments more than yours truly – I consider 2009’s “guest host era” to be the worst period in Raw history. The Balls on MizTV was the kind of terrible that makes you embarrassed to be a wrestling fan sometimes; it also quite clearly (and characteristically of such occasions) sucked most of the writing team’s attention into a black hole that resulted in a pair of six-man tag team bouts which basically added nothing to three angles expected to culminate in PPV matches in two weeks. Fortunately, sandwiching the mundane and the awful was the continued reignition of the monster Braun Strowman push and another fabulous episode of the evolving Enzo and Cass soap opera.



Strowman vs. Roman is WWE’s Incredible Hulk vs. Thor, as close to a comic book coming to life as you will see in pro wrestling. The latest wrinkle in their saga was overall quite standard fare for their rivalry to date, but we should not allow ourselves to become overly conditioned to (and thus immune to the impact of) watching a 250 pound main-eventer of three straight WrestleManias be launched hard and fast into concrete and steel as if he were a ragdoll. Braun is a big-time player and it has been a welcome sight having him back in the fold heading toward Summerslam; a leading candidate for 2017 Wrestler of the Year by my estimation, his presence adds a unique dynamic to Raw.



Enzo and Big Cass have been tremendous thus far in their break-up saga. There has been a lot of talk on LOP Radio since last week about their dissension hurting the already thin tag team division. However, when two guys on the periphery of their most relevant period on the main roster to date are given a chance to shine in a larger spotlight and they excel to the extent that Enzo and Cass have over the past two weeks, it is hard not to forgive any damage done to the tag ranks and celebrate what their budding feud could do for the Raw mid-card scene. Experience as a thirty year wrestling enthusiast told me not to accept that Enzo and Cass had genuinely reunited after their heartfelt promos last night, but I would be lying if I said that there was not a part of me that was buying it.



Along with the revitalization of the old school Goldust character and the simple-yet-effective way that he has furthered his on-going beef with R-Truth, the Enzo and Cass situation has sparked for Monday nights the modern day rarity of the show having a litany of interesting stories to offer beyond just the top four-to-six wrestlers on PPVs like July’s Great Balls of Fire instead of just matches (of admittedly an often high quality) that seem to suggest, “creative afterthoughts.”



Of course, the main-event scene still lays the foundation for each show and it too, as evidenced by Mahal-Orton on Smackdown, has a tendency to fall into the trap of creative tedium. Raw has been doing a really good to great job, though, with its headlining matches since February. Greatest of all might well prove to be Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar, whose conflict over the Universal Championship escalated rather impressively once again last night. Often hidden behind the part-timer narrative a few months ago was that Goldberg humanized The Beast, bringing him back down to a more relatable level. Joe has picked up where Da Man left off, peaking with his choke-out of Lesnar and taking one step closer to exiting the upcoming PPV a made-man, regardless of the outcome of their headlining match. Everything done last night (Joe’s interruption of Heyman’s promo and his intimidating presence, the fight that never happened thanks to Joe’s sneak attack on Lesnar and application of the Coquina Clutch, and Heyman’s verbal retort later on), just as with everything done in the previous three Raws, was flawlessly executed. Joe-Lesnar may not end up being Match of the Year-caliber, but the manner in which it has been built will provide everything that they will need to tell an engrossing story come Great Balls of Fire.



The women’s division has a long way to go before they will be able to consistently produce at a rate on-par with something like Lesnar-Joe or even Cass-Enzo (at least on the main roster). That having been stated, kudos to the division for embracing the opportunity presented it last night. Whether or not the females of WWE can maintain the benefits of the Women’s Revolution has been a popular discussion topic on my podcast lately; occupying over thirty quality minutes of air-time to close Monday Night Raw and landing on a title match for the PPV that probably is the most intriguing of all the presently possible combinations gives a knee-jerk hope moving forward that has not been there since Bayley ascended too fast and then fell slowly and painfully from grace. Nia Jax had a potential star-making performance, with her work as a dominant personality throughout the Gauntlet Match hopefully indicative of what she can be in the near future; and Sasha Banks getting back into the title picture as the protagonist opposite Alexa Bliss is the right move. It was the best night for the Raw women’s division in five months if you ask me.



Raw is in a good place right now. As a diehard enthusiast, you take the good with the bad, but the good right now far outweighs even the very worst that WWE creative can muster.







