Doctor's Orders: Matthews 3:16 Says Stone Cold Steve Austin Sucks (Competition Column)

Jan 22, 2018 - 12:54:18 PM



"The Doc" Chad Matthews has been a featured writer for LOP since 2004.



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Name something from Raw's 25 year history that you hated but that everyone else seemed to love...



I am taking part in a competition in the Columns Forum, where LOP grooms its next main page writers. The stipulation for the first round was to pretend it was December 31, 2000, so I wrote a current events-style piece analyzing the product back then as I would today. It went over well, so I thought I'd share it with you in conjunction with Raw's 25th Anniversary show tonight and the corresponding "Question of the Day" asked above.





Under The Bright Lights - Matthews 3:16 Says Stone Cold Steve Austin Sucks



Like everyone else, I share the sentiment that 2000, overall, was one of the best years in the history of the WWF, but the fourth quarter was mired in comparative mediocrity thanks to the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin.



It isn't 1998 anymore, Austin’s act is beyond stale, and the WWF force-feeding us more of the same Texas Rattlesnake toast that made me quit watching wrestling during the build to Summerslam '99 has completely derailed what had been one of the most engaging main-event scenes of all-time through the first three-quarters of the year. We are coming up on my favorite annual period of wrestling fandom and yet I cannot seem to get excited about WrestleMania Season on account of a dreadful sense of the inevitable having set in. We are heading for The Rock vs. Steve Austin II at the Alamo Dome and the only thing that can intervene at this point is fate.



I consider myself one of the foremost critics of Stone Cold, so please excuse any inherent bias. Granted, if he was half as good as many LOP Forum members claim that he is, maybe I could forgive that sack of crap for brainwashing the world into cheering for him (anti-hero means opposite of a hero – a villain!) and for consequently coercing my childhood hero, Bret Hart, to turn on himself and eventually get screwed out of his WWF glory years, which should have featured The Hitman padding his legacy in WrestleMania main-events with Triple H or The Rock. However, all that he has done since coming back in September is prove what I have been saying for years: that Austin hasn't been the same since Owen Hart dropped him on his head.



When I go to medical school in a few years, I’ll have to remember that, when a washed up wrestler with a bad neck asks me whether or not fusing his spine will make him not suck anymore, to be blunt with him and remind him of Steve Austin’s case. Triple H was practically the modern version of late ‘80s Ric Flair this year and not even he was able to get a great match out of Stone Cold.



Austin said in a backstage promo years ago, "Bret Hart, on his best day, can't lace my boots." On Austin's best day, perhaps someone might have bought that, but Austin's best days have long since passed. He will never again be the version of himself that earned his headlining stripes against Bret in 1996 and 1997. It is time to accept that fact. He spent all of 1998 and 1999 sullying the main-event environment ripe with classic wrestling matches that Hart and Shawn Michaels had instilled in the years prior; Triple H and company raised the bar again in Austin’s absence, but Stone Cold’s mere presence since Unforgiven has lowered the ceiling of the main-event quality once more. I, for one, would much rather see outstanding work between the ropes than that which is above average.



At his peak, one could argue that Austin’s above average in-ring performances were permissible because he made Raw so entertaining and because of his influential role in turning the tide in the promotional battle against WCW; without question, he was an important general for Vince McMahon’s army in the war with Ted Turner, but it’s peace time now.



The competition WWF wrestlers have today is against each other and neither Austin’s lukewarm version of the red-hot act he had going two years ago nor his performance hold up against his top competitors; read the dirtsheets, folks, and remember that ratings didn’t go down while Austin was gone and neither did the pay-per-view buyrates. The product improved while he was gone. He was an albatross; getting rid of him set the WWF free to become what it was from January through August 2000. The Rock is the hottest babyface act since Hulk Hogan, with the media appeal to back up my argument should anyone want to throw down on the subject. Triple H is the best heel that the business has seen in at least a decade, if not ever. WrestleMania should be headlined by the best heel and the best babyface, and Steve Austin is nowhere close to being one of those things!



