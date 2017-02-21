

Doctor's Orders: Kevin Owens Has Earned A Defense Of The Universal Championship At WrestleMania 33

QUESTION OF THE DAY: If you were Vince McMahon, how much longer would you book Kevin Owens to hold the Universal Championship, based specifically on what KO has done in the past two weeks?



Vince McMahon has been confirmed through a variety of credible sources over the years to be a one-man booking dynamo. Indeed, he does have a team but, as will be discussed on this week's episode of "The Doc Says," he rules over it like a creative dictator.



Most of the time, fan concern over McMahon's manic television script-changing habits is over-blown, but there are instances when it becomes a very relevant topic of discussion. Take Kevin Owens, for example. Owens debuted as a force on WWE Raw in the spring of 2015, bringing with him both the NXT Championship and traits of his character from WWE's developmental brand. He was every bit the "Prizefighter" that he claimed himself to be, a money match player and a persona that portrayed a sense of being a danger to your favorite wrestlers. Somewhere along the line, though, he regressed into more of a loud, obnoxious, traditional heel. In NXT, he was more like Triple H; the "bad ass" heel who talked a big game and backed it up with a combination of intensity and skill that made it believable for him to be a legitimate threat to not just beat his opponents, but potentially injure them in the process too. By the time his year anniversary arrived, he had become more like Chris Jericho, which was ironic given that Jeri-KO would come to dominate the Raw main-event scene just a few months later.



At the very least, the transition seemed like a classic McMahon call, did it not? Triple H looks like a bad ass, so he has for the last twenty years been portrayed as one. Kevin Owens is a short and fat guy, so he cannot possibly be perceived by the fans as a bad ass and therefore must be treated like a chicken-you-know-what heel who has to cheat and get a ton of assistance to win. Though it may well benefit KO in the long-term to have taken a step back from being a "Prizefighter" in order to showcase his comedic timing - a measure of versatility that McMahon surely loves and will find highly valuable in assessing Owens moving forward - there is almost no question that the money to be made in Kevin Owens is not as a Jericho-type heel, but as a Triple H-caliber super-villain. Unfortunately, the second and longest reigning Universal Champion in WWE history has been way too Jericho-Undisputed-Champ-‘01/’02 and not enough Triple H-2000; unfortunate not because Owens has done a poor job, but unfortunate because his greatest strength as a character has largely been stripped from him.



So much talk has been happening in the last month about the current roster members not being big enough draws to sell WrestleMania, hence the projected record number of part-timers and returning legends involved in the marquee matches for the upcoming Orlando-based spectacular. That conversation is multi-faceted, suffice to say that it would be easier for current roster members to become draws if WWE played to their strengths. Kevin Owens, in the past two episodes of Raw, has been given the opportunity to be the heel that many think he should have been throughout the duration of his six months as the flagship brand’s top titleholder. Hopefully, McMahon recognizes that this version of Owens is the one that can be a bankable star for him. If KO is to become a top-drawing antagonist, it will likely be as the mean-spirited bully who will not hesitate to beat people up if it benefits his cause; in that incarnation of his character, it does not matter that Owens is a short and fat guy because nowhere in the Book of Heel does it state that a bully that people would pay to see get his comeuppance has to be 6’4” and 260lbs of solid muscle.



In violently and remorsefully turning on Y2J last week and in showing no fear of Goldberg during an excellent promo this week, Kevin Owens is in the best position that he has ever been to be a bankable commodity. WWE will now have to be very careful where they go from here. If I am Vince McMahon, I am fluid enough in my thought process to recognize that Owens remaining Universal Champion and being positioned to continue his recent personic developments as the top guy on Raw is best for business in the long run; that, by keeping KO headed down his current path with the big red belt on his shoulder, WWE stands to gain momentum that can last beyond the first weekend in April. If Goldberg mows through Owens to win the Universal Title as rumored, then fans tuning into see that match will see the sentiment reinforced that today’s stars do not matter in the same way as yesterday’s stars mattered, while those disenfranchised by the recent Mania Season formula will see the mindset driven home that the grandest one is not the stage for rewarding fresh talents who have scratched and clawed their way to the top so much as it is, as described a couple of weeks ago, the new glass ceiling.



Without the Universal Championship, Owens will still head into WrestleMania 33 involved in a hot angle that puts him in a much better situation to succeed than he was a year ago; it will, of course, benefit his career to have the presumed match with Y2J. With the Universal Championship on the line when he meets Jericho in six weeks, however, Owens will have the chance to more rapidly change whatever detrimental perception that WWE may feel that he has among casual viewers by being presented as the “Prizefighter” that many believe that he is truly capable of becoming. If McMahon believes that it would be risky to keep the title on Owens going into Mania, then fair enough, but this is after all a WrestleMania that features the largest influx of legendary names from the past in special event lore; this is a “risk” worth taking creatively that could reap quite the present and future reward.



Kevin Owens, the likes of which we have seen these past two weeks, can draw money in a big way. It would be foolish to derail the momentum he is building just so Goldberg vs. Lesnar can add the championship to their story. One of the most intriguing plotlines for WWE Fast Lane will therefore be whether or not a stubborn genius with a tendency toward on-the-fly decisions and creative tunnel vision changes his mind and keeps the title on KO.



