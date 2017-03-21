

Doctor's Orders: Jericho The Highlight, Triple H Cuts Seth's Promo, & The Foley Assist (Raw Pros and Cons)

By The Doc Mar 21, 2017



QUESTION OF THE DAY: I personally feel as though this year's WrestleMania build has been far superior to that of recent years. Do you agree or disagree and why?



A few weeks ago on "The Doc Says," I suggested a different way of watching and judging Monday Night Raw. Rather than look at it as a three hour show, instead think of it as a 90-minute show (roughly the length of Smackdown Live minus the commercials). I stated that if Raw could offer 3-5 strong segments that enhanced the primary and secondary storylines and could manage at least one match that felt like something you needed to see, perhaps then we could call the flagship program that week a success in this new world of sports entertainment in which we live. Since adopting that philosophy, I find that I enjoy Raw a lot more. The following were the Pros and Cons from this week's "penultimate" edition of Raw as we prepare to take the exit to Orlando's WrestleMania.



Pro: Mick Foley Got Fired, Sami Zayn Got The Spotlight



WWE has had a lousy tendency over the years to use returning legends in ways that really don't benefit anyone. Mick Foley's story with Stephanie McMahon seemed like it was following a similar path until these past two weeks, each of which strongly aided the babyface causes of Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn, respectively. In a WWE that rarely produces moments for its heroes that feel authentic to those of us with a keener eye, Zayn's response to Foley's ouster as GM seemed genuine and, as someone who thinks that Zayn's upper limit potential is Daniel Bryan-esque, putting him at odds with Stephanie could do wonders for his career. Few play the underdog better than Sami and the best way to capitalize on that is to keep him firmly entrenched in a war against an evil authority.



Con: Stephanie McMahon Too Heel For Anyone’s Good



It really irritates me how Stephanie McMahon dresses down everyone she interacts with, yet has not received any comeuppance for it in almost three years. The last time I can recall the fans getting any sort of catharsis at her expense was when she was arrested during the Brie Bella feud. Every other heel figure has gotten their just-desserts numerous times over the same span, including her husband, Triple H. It was one thing when she, along with The Authority, was regularly served humble pie, but no Authority faction exists anymore to receive such helpings of pie by proxy.



Pro: Chris Jericho’s Highlight Reel of the Real Kevin Owens



The KO-Y2J angle needed one last thing to make it arguably the best thing going on the Road to WrestleMania and that was a very good babyface promo. Remember those? The types that featured a good guy saying something good guy-ish that resonated with the fanbase? They’re a lost art, but thanks to Chris Jericho for the reminder of what a babyface promo looks/sounds like (the one in Chicago was a fraction as good). Y2J came across as a likeable, funny, self-aware veteran capable of flipping the switch to become dead-serious; he was babyface Jericho at his best and the storyline will benefit for it come “The Show of Shows.”



Pro: Triple H’s Sets The Stage for WrestleMania



As unpopular as it may be to heap historical praise on Triple H, the guy deserves credit as one of the greatest heel interviews in the WrestleMania Era; not everyone loves the trend of lengthy monologues, but The Cerebral Assassin has mastered the art of it. His words cut like a knife and, if directed at a protagonist in whom the crowd has an investment, they can fabulously set him up to take an invigorating beating. The Game was on his game last night. I cannot wait to see Rollins get his hands on him for an extended period and no other match come April 2nd will see me further invested in the result.



Con: The End of Triple H’s Promo Would’ve Been a Perfect Seth Rollins Promo



The downside to the Triple H interview segment was that the closing statement that set-up next week’s contract signing would have been the ideal retort by The Architect to all of the various happenings that have occurred throughout the last 8 weeks of the on-going Rollins-Helmsley saga, almost verbatim, just with Rollins sayings the words. The segment still worked very well, but we could have had two genuine, resonating babyface promos in one night (gasp!). I think the promo Rollins cuts next week is the single most important verbal dialogue that he will have given since the week after he turned on The Shield.



Con: The Women’s Division Continues To Flounder



If there is a strong argument to be made for the Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn camp needing to cede control of Raw creative to Triple H and his NXT team, it’s the women’s division on Monday nights. Charlotte, a natural heel, debuts as a babyface, forgoing that which worked beautifully in developmental; also the naturally most dominant female athlete in wrestling history, she gets booked as the underdog. It doesn’t work, so they do what should’ve been obvious from the start and turn her heel. Bayley, the consummate underdog, debuts a year later and immediately gets pushed to the brink of the championship and within six months wins the title, going against that which made her a star in NXT: her struggle to reach the top. She has become a strange cross between Rey Mysterio and John Cena, totally relatable in her matches as the woman fighting the odds but increasingly unrelatable as a character based on her booking.



I typically despise crowds that go into business for themselves, but Nia Jax and Dana Brooke both stink and Raw’s booking for the women’s division is generally terrible lately, so how could you blame the Brooklyn audience for turning on such presentation?



Pro: The Undertaker Eats a Spear To Conclude Enjoyable Main-Event



Admittedly, the main reason why I stayed up to watch the Strowman vs. Reigns rematch was because of the inevitable Undertaker interference, but I wound up thoroughly entertained by what, ahead of bell time, mostly felt like a vehicle to further another feud rather than advance Roman-Strowman. Feuding with Braun has actually helped the reactions for The Big Dog, by my estimation; not with us, granted, but with his target audience. I’m hearing a lot more “Let’s Go Roman” chants now than I was two months ago, that’s nearly certain. WWE may have stumbled upon a bankable pairing for years to come.



As to the Taker-Reigns feud, there’s really not much of one. Such has become par for the course with Deadman matches over the years; he is completely dependent in the build-up on his opponent to do or say something interesting and, in this case, Roman isn’t interesting enough to carry the load. However, what is always interesting to me is Reigns with an edge and being on the marquee with Taker has given Roman an edge again.



Con: Why Is Strowman Undertaker’s B*@!&?



Still a little miffed as to why Strowman never explained backing down to Taker two weeks ago, I find myself more than a little confused as to why Braun took a chokeslam from The Phenom last night without bouncing right back up to annihilate him. Can we get some consistency here? Strowman, two weeks ago on PPV, could have run through a brick wall, got right back up, and nobody would have been surprised. Yet, here is this giant of the modern day left lying via one measly little chokeslam? Strowman could destroy that bag of bones, right? If you need an answer to the question, “Is it possible to kill a star’s momentum built over seven months in two weeks,” the answer is unfortunately, “Yes.” The next question is, “Can Strowman respond strongly enough to avoid being an example of that unfortunate trend?”

