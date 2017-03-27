

Doctor's Orders: February and March WWE Months-in-Review (Strowman, Roman, AJ, Miz, & More)

Mar 27, 2017 - 12:35:38 PM



By The Doc Mar 27, 2017



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who do you think has been the Wrestler of the Year in WWE during the first quarter of 2017?



WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Review



Match of the Month (February): The Big Show vs. Braun Strowman on the February 20th Monday Night Raw



To be honest, I awarded a better star-rating to the Elimination Chamber Match, but part of what shapes the long-term conversation about a match is how re-watchable it is and, when I was looking at the competition that the Smackdown PPV main-event had from the month of February, Strowman vs. Show stood out to me as the match that, if push came to shove, I'd rather re-watch. Plus, from a historical perspective, it was kind of Strowman's coming out party, the night when even his biggest skeptics (or skeptics of giants in general after similar “Monsters Among Men” had flamed out for virtually all of this century) had to take notice. So, indeed, give plenty of credit to a very well-booked and well-worked Elimination Chamber Match, but I'm going to be bold and give the nod to one of the most pleasantly surprising examples of match quality that I've seen in years. Strowman vs. Big Show was outstanding in the same vein as Show vs. Mark Henry from Vengeance 2011, with two mammoths purposefully shying away from the format of a standard big man encounter to produce a sure fire TV Match of the Year candidate.



Previous winners: AJ Styles vs. John Cena at The Royal Rumble (Jan)



Wrestler of the Month (February): Braun Strowman



Recalling that the Wrestler of the Month award is given to the superstar who put together the most complete 30 days (or in this case 28 days), in terms of his/her character performance, in-ring achievements, and even kayfabe accolades, February 2017 was sort of a wildcard, with no truly obvious choice in my opinion but several really good candidates. AJ Styles (for consistency across the board), Bray Wyatt (for winning his first WWE Title), Neville (for bringing the Cruiserweight Title and division to a greater level of respectability), Luke Harper (for emerging as a force to be reckoned with), and Samoa Joe (for such an impressive debut for his persona) all seemed like logical choices, but Braun Strowman dominated Raw throughout February, owned all his opponents (including Roman Reigns throughout the build to their Fast Lane match), and wrestled the (albeit potentially controversial) Match of the Month. Booking will not always so heavily influence a WOTM decision, but in this case it was about how well Strowman handled what he was given as much as it was about the creative decision to put him in that position.



Previous winners: John Cena (Jan)



WWE Fast Lane 2017 Review



Match of the Month (March): Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at Fast Lane



Strowman's outing with Big Show in February raised the expectations for his showdown with Roman and both he and Reigns rose to the occasion at Fast Lane to deliver one of the best big man brawls in recent memory. I described it the week after as a comic book battle come to life in a wrestling ring and, upon re-watch, it maintains that same kind of aura. Reigns-Strowman was Thor against The Incredible Hulk. Selling was at a premium whereas power moves were aplenty and the end result was a titanic clash that may well end up being Strowman's coming out party should history continue to celebrate pay-per-view matches over that which takes place on television (and, in fairness, the match with Roman was just a tad better in hindsight). It marked the second time since 2015 that Reigns has had a match with a super-heavyweight that much of the critical fanbase groaned about when announced, only for that match to earn best of the month honors in WWE (the other was against Show at Extreme Rules two years ago). We've reached that point in the timeline when fans hating Roman matches merely for Reigns being in them has gotten as ridiculous as it was when Cena was so hated for all those years; the only time that he has not delivered in a big match scenario was at WrestleMania 32.



Previous winners: AJ Styles vs. John Cena at The Royal Rumble (Jan) and Braun Strowman vs. Big Show on 2/20 Raw (Feb)



Wrestler of the Month (March): Roman Reigns



I started handing out monthly awards in late 2014; as much as February was a wild-card, March was probably the most difficult pick for Wrestler of the Month that I can ever recall because, frankly, nobody had a complete month. Kevin Owens has been lights out as a persona, but nothing he has done in-ring has been particularly noteworthy. The Miz was brilliant on the microphone, creating one of the surprises of the WrestleMania Season on the strength of the verbal barbs he's been hurling at John Cena ahead of their mixed tag match, but his in-ring work has been scarce. AJ Styles has been even better than his usual rock solid self in the character department this month and he did have a good match with Randy Orton, but was he definitively better than Miz or Owens overall? Braun Strowman has arguably the two best matches of the month to his credit, but he has been reduced to an intimidated, defeated monster courtesy of everyone's favorite Undertaker.



So, that left Roman Reigns. It has never been popular when I have picked him in the past, but read me out for a moment. While most have been thumbing their noses as usual about Roman’s character dynamic and WWE’s creative deployment of him, Reigns has been acting like a heel and doing a nice job of it throughout this program with Taker. He is not lighting the world on fire like some of his peers, but he has been interesting; anytime he shows attitude, it is far more organic than what has become his bog standard. When combined with the improvements as a personality, his being the other half of those aforementioned bouts with Strowman gave him a slight edge on the field this month.



Previous winners: John Cena (Jan) and Braun Strowman (Feb)



April Predictions



I’ll keep this brief because I find post-Mania predictions to be so difficult, but I am going to predict that WrestleMania 33 turns out to be a very good edition of “The Show of Shows” and perhaps one of the best examples of Mania being a variety show that we have ever seen. On Raw, Seth Rollins will lose to Triple H and start building toward a rematch sometime in the near future, Brock Lesnar will become champion and enter right into a program with Reigns, Owens will defeat Chris Jericho, and (boldest) Bayley will come out of WrestleMania weekend as truly the female Cena by way of getting booed by our community against cheers from young girls, exemplified by Sasha turning on her to a massive babyface reaction on Sunday. On Smackdown, Wyatt will remain WWE Champion and enter a feud with Dean Ambrose, Styles will beat Shane and start a lengthy series of matches with Randy Orton, Naomi will win back the Women’s Title, and The Miz will continue to engage with Cena. The post-Mania debuts will be a mixed bag, as Asuka will stay in NXT through Summerslam and The Revival will continue on in developmental as well, but Shinsuke Nakamura will debut on Smackdown to everyone’s delight; bank on at least two other call-ups that fall into the Apollo Crews category of “Why in the heck did they call him up?”

