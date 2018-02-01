





Doctor's Orders: 205 Live is Back in My Viewership Rotation

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did Enzo Amore change your viewership habits regarding 205 Live?







When Neville emerged as The King of the Cruiserweights in early 2017, my interest in 205 Live was established through his weekly exploits. The fledgling program held my attention through a very NXT-esque approach of simple booking and character-building, creating an all-important roster positioning that kept contenders logically and swiftly moving to the forefront for excellent title matches on PPV like Neville vs. Gentlemen Jack or Austin Aries, while keeping secondary stories simmering until ready to step into TV specific main-events like Alexander vs. Dar in an “I Quit” Match or the crescendo of the Gallagher vs. Ali rivalry.



Enzo Amore supplanting Neville killed my weekly commitment to 205 Live, not especially because of him but because of the philosophical shift that he came to represent. 205 Live got impatient with Amore at the helm, and they decided that slowly building an audience was less important than making an immediate splash; the experiment did earn more viewers, but at the expense of loyalists like myself.



That all being said, it renewed my vigor for the brand this week when a 16-man tournament set to culminate at WrestleMania was announced along with the debut of the man formerly known as Rockstar Spud, Drake Maverick. Lame name aside, Maverick showed a charisma in the GM role on his first night that reminded me of William Regal's role for the yellow brand; each segment he was involved in was engaging in its simplicity, his comments setting the stage well for the tournament matches alongside the other backstage videos that aired.



I think the tournament idea is a fantastic one that should serve as a reset for the brand and signal the end of stage one of 205 Live's existence. I loved everything that both Maverick and Daniel Bryan had to say about the direction that the brand plans to take, specifically the action-focused approach. If WWE can strike a balance between the action that came to define the Cruiserweight Classic and the steady booking that hallmarked 205 Live's stretch featuring Neville at the top of the card, I believe that the purple team can be very successful. Of course, success in its case will be defined differently than in the terms we associate with WWE proper, but that's OK. At worst, the Cruiserweight division should provide a monthly show-enhancing performance on PPV and a candidate for the weekly best match on TV award.



Night #1 was definitely a step in the right direction. The tournament back-drop made the matches far more interesting. Gran Metalik vs. Cedric Alexander was a juicy opening contest for the first round and, though it was not anywhere near as good as the night's main-event, it was quite enjoyable and well worth the ten-minutes spent watching it. I also thought that it exemplified a distinct advantage that this 16-man tournament has over the 32-man field that brought back the cruiserweight genre in 2016: all of the participants are well-known to the target audience since 205 Live has been around now for the past year, having given these characters a platform to let us know who they are and what they're about (see Gulak, Drew). Everyone in the division still needs more seasoning to get over given the general, slow-moving process that 205 Live has mostly championed in its existence to date, but every match in this tournament is likely to feature a talent that the diehard viewer is now very familiar with. Where before there was no history and a blank canvas, and thus few expectations, now there is a year or more of history and expectations ramped up by the addition of time and further character context; combined with an entire show to put just two matches on display, the quality of at least the first round should be on the level of the quarterfinals from the CWC.



Props to the TJP vs. Tyler Bate match, by the way. I had a blast with it, from all the commentary talk of the CWC winner vs. first UK Champion through to the highly intelligent, well-worked run-time in the ring. TJP is such a good cocky heel; it just suits him. I almost hated to see Bate go home after one match, but TJP has a lot of value in this tournament in my opinion as one of the established antagonists.



If you have any thoughts on the potential winner of the tournament, then let me know, but would it not be awesome if Rey Mysterio added his name value to the mix and made the finals to, say, put over Alexander, who I would think is a favorite to at least make the semi-finals if not win the whole thing?



