Doctor's Notes – The Best News of the Weekend: Jericho to New Japan Pro Wrestling

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is there any deeper meaning to Jericho facing Omega at Wrestle Kingdom or is it merely an example of Y2J scratching a variety of itches before he hangs up his boots?



Well, ladies and gentlemen, the time has come to change it up a bit. I have been around LOP for over thirteen years and, be it as reviewer or columnist or podcaster, the one consistent thing about yours truly has been a generally positive view of the product, even when the general opinion of pro wrestling (particularly WWE) was not so great. In the last few months, though, I have slipped into that dangerous abyss of my favorite pastime taking more away from me than it was giving, and I have been feeling quite jaded about it, as some of you have noticed.



As a genuine life philosophy, nothing is allowed to stay in my world if it is not contributing more good than bad. Faced with the reality that I disliked WWE more today than I had at any point in my adult life and that current rumors for the near future were only worsening my fan condition, I made a choice recently to drastically change the way I consumed wrestling and, thus, how I write about it. That is where the concept of “Doctor's Notes” comes into play. When I have thought deeply and tried to flesh out my thoughts in written form, about half of what I have been coming up with since the summer has sent me tumbling further down the glass-is-half-empty rabbit hole. A blog, of sorts, that champions the very best thing from Raw, Smackdown, other shows, pay-per-views, and news? That, conversely, stands to get me back into a better groove as a fan, podcaster, and writer.



That having been stated, the weekend brought substantial news that Chris Jericho will be wrestling Kenny Omega at New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 12, in January. Huge fans of the promotion are understandably excited about it as a showcase for the man that some believe to be the world's best wrestler, Omega, against the highest profile opponent he will have ever faced. I, on the other hand, have a different reason for excitement.



A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about Neville's exit from WWE and how, until Vince McMahon and Company shore up a few important details about talent deployment and roster positioning, the former King of the Cruiserweights would merely be the latest on a growing list of disgruntled talents to walk away in their primes to take advantage of the overall health of the industry, giving up WWE dreams in the process. The unanswered question taken from that column was what might prompt WWE to shore up said details and further its evolution as a product fit for the modern era. While certainly it would be fair to point out that not one thing, sans for Vince stepping down unexpectedly, would be the stimulus for such changes, Jericho taking his game to the Tokyo Dome is a noteworthy happening that could come to be thought of in the future as an occurrence that helped move WWE in a better direction as it relates to its big picture issues.



Jericho, outspoken not long ago about the complimentary and helpful role he feels a veteran wrestler with considerable name value such as himself should play in WWE, is coming off one of the most celebrated runs of his twenty year mainstream wrestling career; he is one of the most respected, well-known personalities to have made his name in sports entertainment. Make no mistake about it, this is a big deal. For him to fight Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 sets an exciting new precedent; we have seen the big NJPW star have a top flight, featured match at WK and then do the same at the next WrestleMania (AJ Styles did it in 2016), but we have not seen it in the reverse order of a big WWE star having a headlining-caliber bout at WM turn around and do the same at the next Wrestle Kingdom. That one of Vince McMahon's favorite sons is the one setting the precedent is certainly intriguing.



NJPW is not a threat to WWE’s global empire, its currently strong vitality akin more to the European professional basketball scene as compared to the NBA. However, it has emerged as a most viable competitor for WWE’s increasingly disgruntled diehard fanbase. Jericho re-establishing a working relationship – his appearance at WK12 will be his first for a Japanese promotion since 1998 – has already prompted fans who love pro wrestling but who feel disenfranchised by WWE to cancel the Network and sign-up for NJPW’s streaming service. Competition is good for the industry.



The Euro-League influences the NBA through player development and in-game strategy; and that influence would stand to become that much more pronounced if Dwyane Wade left the NBA to play there – even if he was a shell of himself – because of the spotlight that it would provide. Jericho, at the very least, has already and will continue to get more people talking about NJPW than at any point in recent history (maybe ever), which can only be a good thing for the business in general. At best, his match at Wrestle Kingdom could mean something more; I hope it further instigates change in WWE, even it is just the tiniest step forward.

