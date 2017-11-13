





Doctor's Notes - The Return of War Games, Continuation of Positive Survivor Series Trend Lay Foundation For Big Weekend

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Which match most excites you for this upcoming weekend’s NXT and WWE double-header?



This weekend marks the return of War Games, a gimmick that was aesthetically always cool even if its quality was not always excellent, as well as the continuation of the trend to renew the stature of the traditional Survivor Series Match. Triple H has revived WCW’s most memorable stipulation-innovation and has attached it to the main-event of NXT Takeover in Houston; Vince McMahon has ensured that the Elimination Tag will not just be a fun little afterthought. For me, those two decisions have laid the foundation for this year’s Fall Classic weekend.



I found it annoying over the past decade or so when WWE would put little to no thought into the titular match that made Survivor Series famous. At the turn of the century, it seemed that McMahon and Co. had figured out the high-end value of their annual November PPV’s original signature, as the 2001, 2003, 2004, and 2005 versions were all critically acclaimed and lucrative at the box office. The WWF’s rivalry with the WCW/ECW Alliance was ready-made for an Elimination Tag conclusion from a creative standpoint, and there was additionally the opportunity to tell a deeply layered story in order to maximize fan investment in the fiction, as well, that the participants took full advantage of. Eric Bischoff’s power struggle with Steve Austin on Raw was a perfect fit for the gimmick too, and the standard that all involved set in 2003 is still talked about today among the greatest matches ever. Neither Team Orton vs. Team Triple in ’04 nor the original Raw vs. Smackdown bout in ’05 were quite able to achieve the upper limits of overall success that did their prior year counterparts, but they were each four-star efforts that elevated the Survivor Series to annual host of some of the greatest team-oriented matches in WWE lore.



Survivor Series never performed more consistently, in terms of pay-per-view buys, than it did during that stretch, a period during which the Elimination Match became the focal point of each show. Inexplicably, the next decade largely abandoned that formula, including the strong team builds and the considerable stakes. Survivor Series, as an event, suffered the critical and financial consequences, only rarely coming close to the buyrates achieved at its ’01-’05 peak and floundering to the point that Vince reportedly wanted to do away with his second longest running PPV after the ’09 edition.



Fortunately, 2017 marks the third event in four years to return the Elimination Match to its previous stature. WWE has taken care creatively to bring conflicts to a head, beginning with the peak of the second chapter in The Authority’s history in 2014 and continuing more recently with the battles for brand supremacy, that fans are invested in seeing climax in the traditional Survivor Series match. The results have been stellar. I would argue 2014 overtook 2003 as the new standard-bearer, as its combination of pre-match hype and night-of story (not to mention the intangible quality of Sting making his long-awaited WWE debut) are untouchable in the gimmick’s 30 year library; and last year’s moved comfortably into third place in my all-time Elimination Tag Match rankings (behind ’03 and ’14 and ahead of ’01). Truthfully, I am not as engaged with this year’s version, but my minimum expectation is an ’05 rehash (and that’s not a bad thing).



As for War Games, I for one have long been interested in seeing how WWE would handle it. Nobody produces a pro wrestling show like WWE, so mixing the visual appeal of the War Games Match with WWE’s production value has me teeming with excitement. Do yourself a favor and do not let your expectations get out of control if you are not overly familiar with the gimmick because its quality was known for being hit or miss, and because there are some major questions to be answered about WWE’s use of it. War Games was traditionally a very bloody affair and, since the absence of blood will remove some of the gimmick’s trademark violence, one of the biggest question marks surrounds what innovative techniques Triple H and Co. have up their sleeves to make up for no crimson masks. 1992’s Sting’s Squadron vs. The Dangerous Alliance is the blueprint to follow, as it was the best version in stipulation lore not because of violence but because of supremely confident booking and a mastery of small details; in fact, give War Games ’92 the production boost from WWE (camera work especially) and it would probably be regarded as a Top 25 all-time match (and maybe it still should be – to this day, it’s that good). Then again, ’92 and only about two to three other versions remain rewatchable.



Cautious optimism is smart. In fact, that is probably a good theme for the entirety of this upcoming weekend’s NXT/WWE slate.

