Chair Shots Presents: 1218 LBS

By

Jul 25, 2017 - 1:48:00 PM



By Rob Simmons Jul 25, 2017 - 1:48:00 PM



On August Two-Oh in the town that’s named twice,

A war will be waged between men not so nice.

Four mountains of manhood who don’t mess around

Who together weigh in over 1200 pounds.



They’ll fight for the belt of the whole universe

Which is red and might come with its own matching purse.

It’s currently held by the Beast Incarnate

With an awful tattoo across his breastplate



His name is Brock Lesnar, who they must all defeat

Or else he will Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat.

He’ll suplex you once, then several times more

Of course in the ring, but perhaps on the floor.



He fought MMA, until his ass got defeated

Then tried to play football, but was quickly deleted.

Now he’s the Champ, beating all we can see

Except for that guy in the AARP.



But a challenge he’ll face at the event of the season

Brock has cause for alarm and it comes with good reason.

He’ll face one large man, then another, then one more

In the night’s Main Event, a Fatal Four Way War.



His first challenge comes from a man from Samoa

With a temper as fiery as the great Krakatoa

They just call him “Joe” but that’s all that you need.

Don’t let the name fool you; don’t let it mislead



He’s got quite the temper, this fiery fighter

With a spark that ignites as quick as a lighter.

He’ll punch you and kick you again and again

Until your body cries out in unspeakable pain.



You see Joe has no fear, not one bit is apparent.

His lack of compassion is a trait that’s inherent.

He’s choked out Paul Heyman, who is Brock’s advocate

And perhaps made him cry and perhaps urinate.



These two fought before during Great Balls of Fire

But to see it once more is what we all desire.

So Joe’s in the match, with two more still to come.

To decide who’s victorious in the final outcome.



The third is a man that I’ve praised once before.

He’s quite like an animal, perhaps a wild boar.

You can just call him “BRAUN”, but say it quite loud

Or he might pick you up and throw you through the crowd.



Braun likes to pile bodies, it’s kind of his thing.

On the floor, in a car, and oh yeah, in the ring.

He’ll pick things right up, and then slam them right down.

And perhaps if you’re lucky, you’ll bounce off the ground.



He’s quite unpredictable, I’ll say in advance

As he once threw a man and a whole ambulance.

His arms like bazooka, his legs like tree trunks

If he hits you with either, your chances are sunk.



For Brock and for Joe, this challenge is new

But our fourth in this match has had a preview.

Braun took down the Big Dog, choked him with his collar.

Made him even less scary then the old Brooklyn Brawler



He’s the last in the match, the man Roman Reigns

He’s the one people like to detest and complain

He’s Superman Red, with a mean streak to boot.

But his worth is oft questioned, and oft in dispute.



The fans are quite split. Do they like him or not?

The young ones sure like him. The girls think he’s hot.

But many despise him and trash him non-stop

Yet it’s certainly no question he’s right there on top.



He’s battled the Beast, and Braun, and Joe

He’s stood face to face, and went toe to toe

Wins he picked up, but he did see defeat.

But one thing he won’t do is fall back in retreat.



One thousand two hundred eighteen pounds.

A Fatal 4-Way encounter that is sure to astound.

Four goliath sized men will step into the ring.

They’ll fight tooth and nail; they’ll give everything.



The Beast with his suplexes and Joe with his Clutch.

Roman’s Superman Punch that will hurt very much.

Braun’s piling of bodies and unwavering strength.

To become the Champ they’ll go to any length.



Which man will be victor? Who’ll come out the Champ?

Which three hang their heads as they walk up the ramp?

On this night in late August, the conclusion’s foregone

The New Universal Champ will be the one they call…



BRAUNNNNNNN!!!!!



Until next time,

Rob Out!

