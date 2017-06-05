

Chair Shots Presents: The Extreme Rules 4WD Review

Jun 5, 2017

Last night, the WWE attempted to get EXTREME!!!! at their Raw-centric PPV, Extreme Rules, hailing from my hometown of Baltimore, MD. Now as I’ve mentioned before, in the family-friendly era we’re in, things were only kind of extreme, but mostly not. Before we get into the review, let’s talk about a couple of Baltimore specific items that popped up last night. First off, Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones showed up at ringside, dressed like freaking Virgil. Come on Adam, you’re an MLB All-Star, and you’re dressing like a gloried stooge. YOU should have been the Million Dollar Man. Loved seeing you there Adam, but the attire left a bit to be desired. Also, Elias Sampson sang B-more a beautiful song stating that the city is covered in filth. This sort of made me laugh, because Baltimore City isn’t the cleanest place you’ve ever seen. The Harbor is not a place you’d want to fall into, and well let’s just say that there’s some work to be done. But it’s my hometown dammit, and I still love it! Now let’s get on with the show shall we?



The 4WD Review is a bit of a different take on things, so let’s break it down a little bit in terms of how it all works.



The matches will be graded on a gear shift scale. It looks something like this:



PARK - the match had no business being on a PPV whatsoever

REVERSE - the match was worthy of a PPV spot, but failed to deliver

NEUTRAL - the match was decent, but overall left little or no impression; average

DRIVE - the match was good, solid PPV encounter

4WD - Match of the Night



THE MIZ vs. DEAN AMROSE (INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE MATCH)



Well hot damn, did Extreme Rules kick off with a bang. The stipulation in this one was that if Dean got himself DQ’d, then The Miz would win the IC Title. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and again, but The Miz is one of the MVP’s of the WWE right now, plain and simple. It still amazes me just how good he’s gotten. One thing’s for sure, he certainly brings out the best in Dean Ambrose, and their feud may very well be one of the more underrated feuds in wrestling. I could definitely see the WWE coming back to this feud again and again, because quite honestly it’s just that good. Even Dean’s stupider moves, like that ridiculous Rebound Clothesline didn’t seem as dumb in the context of this match.



Miz was playing games the entire match, trying to provoke Dean into getting himself disqualified, including having his own wife smack him across the face. Try as he might, he couldn’t get Ambrose to bite, and even referee John Cone was having none of the shenanigans as he dismissed Maryse from ringside. Finally, Miz pushes Ambrose into the referee, who seemed to be heavily thinking about calling for the DQ, but with Ambrose pleading his case, Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale and becomes a 7-Time Intercontinental Champion. This was great stuff all around by everyone involved, and for me easily the Match of the Night, a distinction The Miz has earned on more than one occasion from me.



PARK REVERSE NEUTRAL DRIVE 4WD



SASHA BANKS & RICH SWANN vs. ALICIA FOX & NOAM DAR



Next up we had a mixed tag-team, bringing both the core Main Roster and the Cruiserweights together in what I can only describe as a pugilistic love story. Michael Cole tried to explain the “Days of Our Lives”-esque history of the combatants, but that only made my head hurt, so I just watched the match. Knowing Rich Swann was from B-more, I didn’t have high hopes for his team winning, but madness overtook the WWE this evening. The action itself was actually quite good, as Dar has quietly come into his own, especially considering he was one of the Cruisers that came out of the CWC impressing me the least. Alicia Fox is highly underrated in my opinion, and if the WWE would focus less on her crazy and more on her talent they might be onto something.



It’s kind of weird to say, but I feel like the odd person out in this match was Sasha Banks. At one point she hit her signature Double Knee Strike to Dar, but overall I felt like she didn’t have much of a presence in this match, totally overshadowed by her partner. And speaking of Rich Swann, that dude has all kinds of charisma. He’s not the cleanest wrestler in the ring, but his personality combined with his sheer enjoyment of being in a wrestling ring brings a contagion to everyone watching him. Much to my surprise, and the surprise of many watching, the hometown boy actually got the pinfall, and much celebration ensued. That’s a rare thing folks, and you all know it. Swann’s gonna be just fine if he was allowed to win in his city.



PARK REVERSE NEUTRAL DRIVE 4WD



BAYLEY vs. ALEXA BLISS (KENDO STICK ON A POLE MATCH)



Do I have to? I mean I really, really, really don’t want to talk bad about either of these women. Bayley has been a huge fan favorite for some time, but has failed to really click on the Main Roster. Alexa Bliss is my BAE. I love her to pieces. She does more with a facial expression than most Superstars do in an entire promo.



THIS WAS BAD!



Bayley practically got booed out of the building, and Alexa put a Braun Strowman like squashing on a woman that took Asuka to the limit….twice! This wasn’t even competitive, and quite frankly looked to have been cut short, possibly because of the bad reaction Bayley received. I hate that this was bad, but this was BAD!



PARK REVERSE NEUTRAL DRIVE 4WD



CESARO & SHEAMUS vs. HARDY BOYZ(STEEL CAGE MATCH)



So after a hot start, the PPV had slowed quite a bit. I was hoping that this match for the Raw Tag Team Titles would get things back on track. We learned early on that pinfalls did not count in this match, and the only way to win was for both men to get to the floor. Unfortunately, that stipulation handcuffed the teams dramatically, causing the majority of the match to become a “climb, prevent, repeat” sort of encounter. As many people mentioned on Twitter last night, there were all sorts of logic issues with the match. First, why would Jeff Hardy leave the ring, only to leave his brother inside to be double-teamed for the rest of the match? Second, why in the blue hell would Jeff Hardy then go back inside the ring, thus apparently negating his exit in the first place? The easy answer to that is so he could hit the high-spot from the top of the cage. The logical answer is less forthcoming.



I’m also very confused as to when re-entering a cage meant that your previous exit didn’t count. Granted there haven’t been a ton of tag-team cage matches, but this rule seemed to have been made up on the spot. It all got very confusing for a while there, and without the help of Michael Cole’s commentary for those in attendance live, I’m guessing they were equally as confused. Anyway, I wasn’t unhappy with the result, as I think Sheamus and Cesaro have really been enjoyable as a team, and I’ve always been a bit of a Sheamus fan, so having them regain the belts was a good call. Now we’ll see what the WWE has in store for the Hardys going forward, and whether or not Matt and Jeff get a little broken down the road. It wasn’t a great match, but it was passable.



PARK REVERSE NEUTRAL DRIVE 4WD



AUSTIN ARIES vs. NEVILLE (CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE)



Next up was the third match in the Aries/Neville saga for Neville’s Cruiserweight title, and this one was being wrestled with the stipulation that a victory had to come by submission. Now A-Double has failed on two previous occasions to usurp the King of the Cruisers, so this was most certainly going to be his final chance. The two have traded shots and submissions for weeks now on 205 Live, so this would be the culmination of that heated rivalry. In my opinion, Neville has never been better than he’s been in his new heel persona. I love the hatred and venom that practically oozes from his every pore. Aries is quite the good hand in the ring as well, and the two have a nice chemistry together which has made the rivalry very enjoyable.



The match got some decent time, perhaps a little extra if the Bliss/Bayley match was cut short. It seemed to lull a bit in the middle portion, but overall this was one of the better showings that the Cruiserweights have had on PPV. While some were expecting Aries to finally take the belt from Neville, once again the King proved why he reigned over the division by hitting a beautiful Red Arrow to the back of Aries, transitioned into the Rings of Saturn making Aries tap to His Highness. I like the fact that Neville has become somewhat unbeatable. It makes the title seem a little more important considering how much it was passed around earlier. Good stuff from both men.



PARK REVERSE NEUTRAL DRIVE 4WD



SAMOA JOE vs. FINN BALOR vs. SETH ROLLINS vs. ROMAN REIGNS vs. BRAY WYATT



The Main Event was here, and it was a Fatal Five-Way to determine the #1 Contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Now if you read my last column, where I handicapped the match, you now know that the worst thing you could ever do is go gambling with me. I couldn’t have been more wrong as my longshot to win actually came across the Finish Line first. The match itself was never great, but it was good pretty much the whole way. Roman started the match stalking his yard, letting the other four beat each other up outside the ring. Feuds were continued and re-ignited, and the WWE made a point of keeping Roman and Seth separated for much of the match, teasing a confrontation that rarely came.



The “Extreme” stipulation of the match hardly came into play, with only a chair or two introduced into the mix, as well as some outside table spots, but that can happen in most matches, so calling this one “Extreme Rules” just didn’t seem to fit. However, Seth’s leap onto Bray Wyatt from the top turnbuckle was a thing of beauty, and the bounce he took off of Wyatt added to the nice visual that was presented. The end came as my favorite, Finn Balor, looked ready to put away Roman Reigns after the Coup De Grace, but out of nowhere Samoa Joe hit the ring and put Balor to sleep for the victory, and the chance to face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. Yes folks, we’re getting Joe vs. Brock in a match that should be stiff as anything we’ve seen recently, and all kinds of fun. I said in the last column that I wanted to see this, but I’m surprised we’re getting it already. I’m not complaining mind you, just surprised. I hope Brock is prepared for a guy that can actually go as opposed to a 50-year old part-timer because he’s in for a beating.



PARK REVERSE NEUTRAL DRIVE 4WD



So here’s a breakdown of what the Extreme Rules PPV looked like:



PARK- 1

REVERSE- 0

NEUTRAL-1

DRIVE-3

4WD-1



Extreme Rules had some decent matches, enough to solidly put the PPV in Drive. Raw isn’t without its issues, and last night showed that there’s still some work to be done, mainly in regards with what to do with Bayley and where the Tag Titles go from here, but overall it was a satisfying show, bookended by two rather good matches.



What do you think folks? Hit me up with your questions, comments, thoughts, suggestions, etc. down below and be sure to follow me on Twitter for all kinds of wrestling goodness. Thanks as always for reading. It’s much appreciated.



Until next time,

Rob Out!

