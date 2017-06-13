

Chair Shots Posted in:

Chair Shots Presents: The Lucha Underground Cueto Cup (32-Luchador Tournament)

By

Jun 13, 2017 - 3:53:42 PM



By Rob Simmons Jun 13, 2017 - 3:53:42 PM

Banner by Trey Cox Graphics



The world of Lucha Underground is a dark and mysterious place. It’s filled with demons, reptiles, rabbits, Death and darkness. The proprietor, Dario Cueto, always has something new and exciting up his sleeve. Last week, Dario introduced the CUETO CUP , a 32-Luchador Tournament, whose winner will go on to face the Lucha Underground Champion at Ultima Lucha Tres. The bracket for the tournament has been released, so let’s take a look at the first round matches and my picks.











GROUP A



AEROSTAR vs. DRAGO



This is a very intriguing match, as the former Trios Champions have a long history in Lucha Underground. They’ve battled in a series of matches that saw Drago exiled from the Temple at one point, despite winning the series. Most recently, Drago turned his back on Aerostar and Fenix, joining the Reptile Tribe and costing his friends the Trios Titles. Now, partnered with Vibora and Pindar, Drago is at a new level of dangerous, never before seen in the Lucha Temple. Aerostar will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to continue in the tournament.



WHO WILL WIN: Aerostar



PENTAGON DARK vs. ARGENIS



Poor Argenis, this one will not go well for you. Pentagon Dark is as brutal as it comes right now and the rarely seen Argenis is no contest for a man on a mission; a mission of pain and agony. Expect this one to be quick.



WHO WILL WIN: Pentagon Dark



THE MACK vs. MALA SUERTE



The Mack has some unfinished business in regards to the Lucha Underground Championship. He got within a hair’s breadth of becoming champion, taking Johnny Mundo to the limit in an “All Night Long” match. Mala Suerte, part of the Rabbit Tribe, is a bit of a wild card. We’ve not seen him in singles action yet, but I feel as though The Mack will take care of business quite handily.



WHO WILL WIN: The Mack



FAMOUS B vs. TEXANO



The semi-retired Famous B is more of a Manager now then an active wrestler, but he still occasionally steps into the ring when the opportunity is right. In the Cup, he’ll have to deal with Texano, a former AAA Champion, and someone that he’s had history with before. While I’ve not been a huge fan of Texano in the past, I see him cruising by Famous B pretty easily to move on in the tournament.



WHO WILL WIN: Texano



GROUP B



CAGE vs. VINNIE MASSARO



Hah! Most of the time we see Vinnie he’s backstage eating pizza and flatulating. Cage, now in possession of the mysterious Gauntlet of Power, is becoming darker and more vicious each time he steps in the ring. The Gauntlet, containing the essence of a greater Power, is corrupting the once fan-favorite Cage, turning him into something…..else. Poor Vinnie!



WHO WILL WIN: Cage



MASCARITA SAGRADA vs. PINDAR



The Littlest Luchador has all the heart in the world. He’ll fight you no matter what your size. Well, Pindar is quite a large size indeed. Sagrada has pulled off some upsets in the past, but the Reptile Tribe is on a roll under the guidance of Kobra Moon. Despite me having Drago lose to Aerostar, there’s absolutely no way Pindar loses to Mascarita. The Reptiles will hiss on, causing havoc along the way.



WHO WILL WIN: Pindar



MARTY “THE MOTH” MARTINEZ vs. SALTADOR



This is another interesting battle, as both Luchadors are missing a few slices from their loaf. Marty is flat out nuts, but incredibly dangerous in the ring as witnessed in the Weapons of Mass Destruction match with Killshot. Again, we don’t know much about Saltador, as the Rabbit Tribe has not really made their intentions known as of yet. He’s the taller and more nimble of the Trio, so I’d expect him to try and use his agility against a bigger Moth. In the end though, the Moth will be feasting on Rabbit for dinner.



WHO WILL WIN: Marty “The Moth” Martinez



FENIX vs. MARIPOSA



I like this match-up a lot. Mariposa, Marty’s sister, has leveled a path of destruction since her arrival in the Temple. She wrestled in a fantastic “No Mas” match against Sexy Star and has continued to take on all comers, male or female. Fenix is a Triple Crown Champion in Lucha Underground, holding the Trios, Gift of the Gods, and LU Championships since the Temple opened. There should be fireworks in this one, and some really solid action from two very skilled Luchadors.



WHO WILL WIN: Fenix



GROUP C



VIBORA vs. PAUL LONDON



The Reptiles and the Rabbits square off in this one, with the 7’ Vibora going against the head of the Rabbit Tribe in Paul London. London is a wily veteran of the squared circle, but the size of Vibora may be too much for his to tackle in this match. London, so far in LU, has been more content to prance around the ring instead of making any serious in-roads to staking his tribe’s claim. Reptiles get hungry, and in this instance it may just eat a rabbit whole.



WHO WILL WIN: Vibora



VENENO vs. MIL MUERTES



Veneno has a lot to prove in the Temple, both in the ring and with his superior in the police force. The former Cortez Castro has got two jobs to do, and one of them involves fighting Death itself. Mil is pissed; there’s no bones about that. He once had total control of the Temple itself, but since that was lost, Mil himself has been a bit lost as well. With the dangerous Catrina by his side, victory in this tournament will help him regain his power; power that he so desperately needs.



WHO WILL WIN: Mil Muertes



JEREMIAH CRANE vs. KILLSHOT



This is another match I like a lot. Killshot has been on a bit of a roll lately, stepping up his game in hopes of advancing to greater heights in the Temple. Crane is relatively new, but his past history with Catrina, and apparent intimate knowledge of the Temple, Crane is no less dangerous. Killshot has been a bit preoccupied lately with the return of his old squad mate Dante Fox, so time will tell if he can focus enough to get past Crane.



WHO WILL WIN: Killshot



JOEY RYAN vs. TAYA



The King of Sleaze takes his shot against perhaps the most dangerous person in the World Wide Underground, the deadly Taya. Without her, the WWU would be a bunch of guys with little focus and lots of talent. Without Taya, Johnny Mundo would probably not be Champion today. But make no mistake, Taya is every bit their equal in the ring as well. Joey Ryan will look to play mind games with Taya, using his creep factor to throw her off her game. It won’t work.



WHO WILL WIN: Taya



GROUP D



SEXY STAR vs. PJ BLACK



The former Lucha Underground Champion can’t wait to get her hands on any member of the World Wide Underground. In the First Round, she’ll get her chance against the Darewolf PJ Black. Sexy had the gold for all too short a time, and it’s the WWU that took that away from her. This is a grudge match to end all grudge matches, but Sexy will have to maintain her cool to get past the elusive and sneaky Darewolf. Sexy Star is formidable though, and PJ tends to lose focus easily.



WHO WILL WIN: Sexy Star



RICKY MANDEL vs. PRINCE PUMA



Prince Puma is dangerous enough on his own, but now seemingly under the guidance of The Master Vampiro, Puma has changed; a change that has made him embrace the Dark Side more every day. Ricky Mandel will look to impress his idol, the LU Champion Johnny Mundo. He won’t.



WHO WILL WIN: Prince Puma



EL DRAGON AZTECA JR. vs. DANTE FOX



Azteca has learned a lot under the tutelage of Rey Mysterio, but there’s still plenty to learn still. His issue is that his emotions tend to get the better of him. That’s not a problem for his opponent Dante Fox. Fox has been stone cold deadly since arriving in the Temple, razor focused on his former friend Killshot. In order to get a shot at him, he’ll have to go deep in the tournament. This will be the first step to get there.



WHO WILL WIN: Dante Fox



SON OF HAVOC vs. ??????



So the final spot is a mystery according to the bracket. I can only guess it will either be Matanza making his return, or the mysterious “Higher Power” that’s been pulling the strings in the background for quite some time. My bet will be on the latter, and it will be Son of Havoc who is fed to him for his debut. Havoc is good in the ring, but with no information to prepare with he’s at a great disadvantage. Despite not knowing who it is, I’m going with the mystery.



WHO WILL WIN: ????? (Mystery Luchador)



So there you have it, the first round of the Cueto Cup, broken down match by match. There are certainly some intriguing matches in this round, and some potential barn-burners in future rounds. If I had to pick an Ultimate Winner today, I’d bet some solid money on the Cueto Cup going to:



PENTAGON DARK



I feel like we’ve had a natural progression that gets Pentagon to the finish line and the spot at Ultima Lucha Tres against whomever is Champion at that time. This should be a lot of fun to watch for the remainder of the season, so buckle up and Let’s Lucha!



Until next Lucha,

Roberto Out!

Follow @TripelRLOP







The world of Lucha Underground is a dark and mysterious place. It’s filled with demons, reptiles, rabbits, Death and darkness. The proprietor, Dario Cueto, always has something new and exciting up his sleeve. Last week, Dario introduced the, a 32-Luchador Tournament, whose winner will go on to face the Lucha Underground Champion at Ultima Lucha Tres. The bracket for the tournament has been released, so let’s take a look at the first round matches and my picks.This is a very intriguing match, as the former Trios Champions have a long history in Lucha Underground. They’ve battled in a series of matches that saw Drago exiled from the Temple at one point, despite winning the series. Most recently, Drago turned his back on Aerostar and Fenix, joining the Reptile Tribe and costing his friends the Trios Titles. Now, partnered with Vibora and Pindar, Drago is at a new level of dangerous, never before seen in the Lucha Temple. Aerostar will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to continue in the tournament.Poor Argenis, this one will not go well for you. Pentagon Dark is as brutal as it comes right now and the rarely seen Argenis is no contest for a man on a mission; a mission of pain and agony. Expect this one to be quick.The Mack has some unfinished business in regards to the Lucha Underground Championship. He got within a hair’s breadth of becoming champion, taking Johnny Mundo to the limit in an “All Night Long” match. Mala Suerte, part of the Rabbit Tribe, is a bit of a wild card. We’ve not seen him in singles action yet, but I feel as though The Mack will take care of business quite handily.The semi-retired Famous B is more of a Manager now then an active wrestler, but he still occasionally steps into the ring when the opportunity is right. In the Cup, he’ll have to deal with Texano, a former AAA Champion, and someone that he’s had history with before. While I’ve not been a huge fan of Texano in the past, I see him cruising by Famous B pretty easily to move on in the tournament.Hah! Most of the time we see Vinnie he’s backstage eating pizza and flatulating. Cage, now in possession of the mysterious Gauntlet of Power, is becoming darker and more vicious each time he steps in the ring. The Gauntlet, containing the essence of a greater Power, is corrupting the once fan-favorite Cage, turning him into something…..else. Poor Vinnie!The Littlest Luchador has all the heart in the world. He’ll fight you no matter what your size. Well, Pindar is quite a large size indeed. Sagrada has pulled off some upsets in the past, but the Reptile Tribe is on a roll under the guidance of Kobra Moon. Despite me having Drago lose to Aerostar, there’s absolutely no way Pindar loses to Mascarita. The Reptiles will hiss on, causing havoc along the way.This is another interesting battle, as both Luchadors are missing a few slices from their loaf. Marty is flat out nuts, but incredibly dangerous in the ring as witnessed in the Weapons of Mass Destruction match with Killshot. Again, we don’t know much about Saltador, as the Rabbit Tribe has not really made their intentions known as of yet. He’s the taller and more nimble of the Trio, so I’d expect him to try and use his agility against a bigger Moth. In the end though, the Moth will be feasting on Rabbit for dinner.I like this match-up a lot. Mariposa, Marty’s sister, has leveled a path of destruction since her arrival in the Temple. She wrestled in a fantastic “No Mas” match against Sexy Star and has continued to take on all comers, male or female. Fenix is a Triple Crown Champion in Lucha Underground, holding the Trios, Gift of the Gods, and LU Championships since the Temple opened. There should be fireworks in this one, and some really solid action from two very skilled Luchadors.The Reptiles and the Rabbits square off in this one, with the 7’ Vibora going against the head of the Rabbit Tribe in Paul London. London is a wily veteran of the squared circle, but the size of Vibora may be too much for his to tackle in this match. London, so far in LU, has been more content to prance around the ring instead of making any serious in-roads to staking his tribe’s claim. Reptiles get hungry, and in this instance it may just eat a rabbit whole.Veneno has a lot to prove in the Temple, both in the ring and with his superior in the police force. The former Cortez Castro has got two jobs to do, and one of them involves fighting Death itself. Mil is pissed; there’s no bones about that. He once had total control of the Temple itself, but since that was lost, Mil himself has been a bit lost as well. With the dangerous Catrina by his side, victory in this tournament will help him regain his power; power that he so desperately needs.This is another match I like a lot. Killshot has been on a bit of a roll lately, stepping up his game in hopes of advancing to greater heights in the Temple. Crane is relatively new, but his past history with Catrina, and apparent intimate knowledge of the Temple, Crane is no less dangerous. Killshot has been a bit preoccupied lately with the return of his old squad mate Dante Fox, so time will tell if he can focus enough to get past Crane.The King of Sleaze takes his shot against perhaps the most dangerous person in the World Wide Underground, the deadly Taya. Without her, the WWU would be a bunch of guys with little focus and lots of talent. Without Taya, Johnny Mundo would probably not be Champion today. But make no mistake, Taya is every bit their equal in the ring as well. Joey Ryan will look to play mind games with Taya, using his creep factor to throw her off her game. It won’t work.The former Lucha Underground Champion can’t wait to get her hands on any member of the World Wide Underground. In the First Round, she’ll get her chance against the Darewolf PJ Black. Sexy had the gold for all too short a time, and it’s the WWU that took that away from her. This is a grudge match to end all grudge matches, but Sexy will have to maintain her cool to get past the elusive and sneaky Darewolf. Sexy Star is formidable though, and PJ tends to lose focus easily.Prince Puma is dangerous enough on his own, but now seemingly under the guidance of The Master Vampiro, Puma has changed; a change that has made him embrace the Dark Side more every day. Ricky Mandel will look to impress his idol, the LU Champion Johnny Mundo. He won’t.Azteca has learned a lot under the tutelage of Rey Mysterio, but there’s still plenty to learn still. His issue is that his emotions tend to get the better of him. That’s not a problem for his opponent Dante Fox. Fox has been stone cold deadly since arriving in the Temple, razor focused on his former friend Killshot. In order to get a shot at him, he’ll have to go deep in the tournament. This will be the first step to get there.So the final spot is a mystery according to the bracket. I can only guess it will either be Matanza making his return, or the mysterious “Higher Power” that’s been pulling the strings in the background for quite some time. My bet will be on the latter, and it will be Son of Havoc who is fed to him for his debut. Havoc is good in the ring, but with no information to prepare with he’s at a great disadvantage. Despite not knowing who it is, I’m going with the mystery.So there you have it, the first round of the Cueto Cup, broken down match by match. There are certainly some intriguing matches in this round, and some potential barn-burners in future rounds. If I had to pick an Ultimate Winner today, I’d bet some solid money on the Cueto Cup going to:I feel like we’ve had a natural progression that gets Pentagon to the finish line and the spot at Ultima Lucha Tres against whomever is Champion at that time. This should be a lot of fun to watch for the remainder of the season, so buckle up and Let’s Lucha!Until next Lucha,Roberto Out!