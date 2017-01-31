

Chair Shots Posted in:

Chair Shots Presents: Fielding the WWE Women's Tournament w/Mizfan & Degenerate (Part 1)

By

Jan 31, 2017 - 8:40:56 AM



By Rob Simmons Jan 31, 2017 - 8:40:56 AM

Banner by Trey Cox Graphics



What would you do if Triple H came to you and asked you to help choose the participants for the WWE Women’s Tournament? Who would you pick if you had access to EVERY woman wrestler on the planet, no exceptions? Those are the questions I posed to two of Lords of Pain’s most decorated columnists as I ventured on this journey. Let me introduce you to my partners in this endeavor.



Mizfan is a 9-time Columnist of the Month and LOP Hall of Famer. His tastes are quite varied in the world of professional wrestling, but most often fall outside of the WWE machine. He’s our resident CHIKARA expert and fellow fan of Lucha Underground.



Degenerate is a 4-time Columnist of the Month, current CF Columnist of the Year, as well as an LOP Hall of Famer. He currently resides in Japan, where he’s been able to attend events from many Japanese promotions.



Here’s how this worked. The three of us independently picked 10 women from all over the globe to compete in OUR WWE Women’s tournament. There were some duplications in our choices and we ended up with 25 unique names which left us with a 24-Woman Tournament and one alternate. That would leave us with a Triple Threat Finale, and in fact we each picked a different woman to win. At the end of this thing, you the reader will pick the winner from our choices. Today we’ll look at the women selected by at least two of us, making them the blue-chippers of the tournament.



Multi-Selected Women



IO SHIRAI (selected Mizfan, Degenerate and myself)



A pick from the world of joshi, Io is someone who popped up on my radar in an unusual place, Lucha Underground, but I fell in love with her daring style right away. Fearless in the face of any punishment and willing to pull out some truly crazy offense, Io is someone who has the potential to really blow an audience away on any given day and would be a phenomenal pick up for a tournament like this.



Io Shirai is a part of Stardom in Japan and currently holds the World of Stardom Championship (their top title) as well as being one-third of the Artist of Stardom Champions (their trios title). I wrote about her briefly in a column a few months ago. Since then, I've seen plenty more of her matches and also had the incredible privilege of seeing her perform in person a few weeks ago. Every match I see of hers makes me an even bigger fan. She's incredibly athletic with her high-flying complementing her stronger style of offense. She recently turned heel and I think that's going to bring even more personality out of her. I'm sure this will probably get some opinions on it, but I'll go out on a limb right now and say that she is the best female wrestler in the planet right now.



My knowledge of Shirai is based off of Degen’s column, and her one appearance in Lucha Underground as Hitokiri, a member of the Black Lotus Triad. What I have seen of her however is pretty amazing. She’s a high-flyer that also has amazing striking ability. Her match against Pentagon Dark was a stunner, with both competitors pulling out all the stops. I feel like Shirai could steal the tournament.



TAYA VALKYRIE (selected by Degenerate and myself)



Taya Valkyrie is currently involved in Lucha Underground, but the main reason why I'm including her here is because she's currently Mexico's AAA Reina de Reinas champion - since August 2014. She's approaching 900 consecutive days as AAA's top female, which is super-impressive any way you slice it. She's also a solid hand in the ring, which shouldn't be much a surprise since she was trained by Lance Storm, who has a knack of training some really good wrestlers. She's another person with enough experience to mesh well with others.



Without a doubt I had to dip into the Lucha Underground roster, and my choice is La Wera Loca herself, Taya Valkyrie. The crazy blonde has done nothing but impress in her time in Lucha Underground, as well as her time in AAA. She’s deceptively strong, and has a very impressive move set. Of all the impressive women in LU, Taya would be my first pick each and every time.



When I was making the HARD choices of who to cut on my list, I admit it was easy to take Taya off because I knew Rob would make sure she still made it on. Taya is indeed awesome, I don’t think she can quite top Ivelisse on my list of Lucha Underground women wrestlers, but she’s a very strong number 2. Considering how credible she looks even in intergender encounters, she would be a force to be reckoned with when put with just the ladies.



KAIRI HOJO (selected by Mizfan and Degenerate)



One of the premiere members of Stardom and among the most successful joshi wrestlers working today, if you haven’t seen Kairi bump and throw herself around the ring you are really missing out. A natural babyface of rare talent, Kairi brings a tremendous amount to the table and would have no problem winning over a crowd in spite of any language barrier. I’m wary of WWE and their signing sprees taking talent away from the rest of the scene, but I have to admit Kairi would actually probably be a great fit in WWE with even a modicum of decent booking.



Kairi Hojo is also a part of Stardom in Japan, and is their Wonder of Stardom Champion (their secondary championship). I also briefly spoke about Hojo in the previously mentioned column. For most fans that don't follow Stardom, she's probably best known for her incredible-looking top-rope elbow drop. But don't let one move fool you - she can slug it out with anyone. I've sort of been likening her style to a mid-90s Shawn Michaels, in the sense that she is especially resilient in both dishing and taking beatings from her opponents. The insane part here is that she probably hasn't hit her prime yet - she's only 28 years old and has been in the business as a pro for only five years. Top that with her eclectic entrance, dressed as a pirate complete with periscope and ship's steering wheel (which is amazing to see in person), and you have someone that you'll be drawn to instantly.



I’ll be quite honest, I’ve got little knowledge of Hojo outside of the column that Degen wrote, but what I’ve read makes her sound like a definite for the tournament. Plus she’s a damn pirate. You can’t beat that.



SARA DEL REY (selected by Mizfan and myself)



There was one name I absolutely knew I had to bring on board, someone who has been lauded for her substantial backstage contributions but who deserves to step into the limelight herself, the incomparable Sara Del Rey. THE gold standard in women’s independent wrestling for many years, Sara Amato has been utterly invaluable to WWE in terms of rehabbing their women’s division with her backstage and training influences, but at 36 years old I have no doubt whatsoever that she could still have a lot more to offer, especially considering she was one of the best wrestlers in the world at the time of her defacto retirement. I want, perhaps NEED, to see this woman return to the ring, her backstage work be damned!



Much like Mizzie, I couldn’t NOT put Sara Del Rey in the tournament. A legend in women’s wrestling, Del Rey has helped shape the current crop of females in the WWE, and she’s done so with amazing success. The one thing we haven’t seen her do though is wrestle. This would be the chance for the world to see Del Rey at shine one more time.



I've heard about Sara Del Rey for so many years despite not following women's wrestling as much as I have recently. She's worked just about everywhere, and her current role in the WWE as a trainer (and the amazing results after she joined) is a testament to her abilities.



So those are the competitors picked by at least two of us; the top draft picks if you will. That’s a pretty damn good start to the tournament, but we still have 21 more names to go. Tomorrow we look at Mizfan’s unique 7. We’ll wrap this up at the end of the week with our selections for the finale and your chance to vote on our winner.



As we go along, hit us up below with your choices, as well as any comments, questions, etc. We’ll see how close you guys get to what we have in mind.



Until tomorrow,

Rob, Miz and Deg Out!



Follow @TripelRLOP





if Triple H came to you and asked you to help choose the participants for the WWE Women’s Tournament? Who would you pick if you had access towoman wrestler on the planet, no exceptions? Those are the questions I posed to two of Lords of Pain’s most decorated columnists as I ventured on this journey. Let me introduce you to my partners in this endeavor.is a 9-time Columnist of the Month and LOP Hall of Famer. His tastes are quite varied in the world of professional wrestling, but most often fall outside of the WWE machine. He’s our resident CHIKARA expert and fellow fan of Lucha Underground.is a 4-time Columnist of the Month, current CF Columnist of the Year, as well as an LOP Hall of Famer. He currently resides in Japan, where he’s been able to attend events from many Japanese promotions.worked. The three of us independently picked 10 women from all over the globe to compete inWWE Women’s tournament. There were some duplications in our choices and we ended up with 25 unique names which left us with a 24-Woman Tournament and one alternate. That would leave us with a Triple Threat Finale, and in fact we each picked a different woman to win. At the end of this thing, you the reader will pick the winner from our choices. Today we’ll look at the women selected by at least two of us, making them the blue-chippers of the tournament.the world of joshi, Io is someone who popped up on my radar in an unusual place, Lucha Underground, but I fell in love with her daring style right away. Fearless in the face of any punishment and willing to pull out some truly crazy offense, Io is someone who has the potential to really blow an audience away on any given day and would be a phenomenal pick up for a tournament like this.part of Stardom in Japan and currently holds the World of Stardom Championship (their top title) as well as being one-third of the Artist of Stardom Champions (their trios title). I wrote about her briefly in a column a few months ago. Since then, I've seen plenty more of her matches and also had the incredible privilege of seeing her perform in person a few weeks ago. Every match I see of hers makes me an even bigger fan. She's incredibly athletic with her high-flying complementing her stronger style of offense. She recently turned heel and I think that's going to bring even more personality out of her. I'm sure this will probably get some opinions on it, but I'll go out on a limb right now and say that she is the best female wrestler in the planet right now.of Shirai is based off of Degen’s column, and her one appearance in Lucha Underground as Hitokiri, a member of the Black Lotus Triad. What I have seen of her however is pretty amazing. She’s a high-flyer that also has amazing striking ability. Her match against Pentagon Dark was a stunner, with both competitors pulling out all the stops. I feel like Shirai could steal the tournament.currently involved in Lucha Underground, but the main reason why I'm including her here is because she's currently Mexico's AAA Reina de Reinas champion - since August 2014. She's approaching 900 consecutive days as AAA's top female, which is super-impressive any way you slice it. She's also a solid hand in the ring, which shouldn't be much a surprise since she was trained by Lance Storm, who has a knack of training some really good wrestlers. She's another person with enough experience to mesh well with others.I had to dip into the Lucha Underground roster, and my choice is La Wera Loca herself, Taya Valkyrie. The crazy blonde has done nothing but impress in her time in Lucha Underground, as well as her time in AAA. She’s deceptively strong, and has a very impressive move set. Of all the impressive women in LU, Taya would be my first pick each and every time.making thechoices of who to cut on my list, I admit it was easy to take Taya off because I knew Rob would make sure she still made it on. Taya is indeed awesome, I don’t think she can quite top Ivelisse on my list of Lucha Underground women wrestlers, but she’s a very strong number 2. Considering how credible she looks even in intergender encounters, she would be a force to be reckoned with when put with just the ladies.members of Stardom and among the most successful joshi wrestlers working today, if you haven’t seen Kairi bump and throw herself around the ring you are really missing out. A natural babyface of rare talent, Kairi brings a tremendous amount to the table and would have no problem winning over a crowd in spite of any language barrier. I’m wary of WWE and their signing sprees taking talent away from the rest of the scene, but I have to admit Kairi would actually probably be a great fit in WWE with even a modicum of decent booking.a part of Stardom in Japan, and is their Wonder of Stardom Champion (their secondary championship). I also briefly spoke about Hojo in the previously mentioned column. For most fans that don't follow Stardom, she's probably best known for her incredible-looking top-rope elbow drop. But don't let one move fool you - she can slug it out with anyone. I've sort of been likening her style to a mid-90s Shawn Michaels, in the sense that she is especially resilient in both dishing and taking beatings from her opponents. The insane part here is that she probably hasn't hit her prime yet - she's only 28 years old and has been in the business as a pro for only five years. Top that with her eclectic entrance, dressed as a pirate complete with periscope and ship's steering wheel (which is amazing to see in person), and you have someone that you'll be drawn to instantly.I’ve got little knowledge of Hojo outside of the column that Degen wrote, but what I’ve read makes her sound like a definite for the tournament. Plus she’s a damn pirate. You can’t beat that.name I absolutely knew I had to bring on board, someone who has been lauded for her substantial backstage contributions but who deserves to step into the limelight herself, the incomparable Sara Del Rey.gold standard in women’s independent wrestling for many years, Sara Amato has been utterly invaluable to WWE in terms of rehabbing their women’s division with her backstage and training influences, but at 36 years old I have no doubt whatsoever that she could still have a lot more to offer, especially considering she was one of the best wrestlers in the world at the time of her defacto retirement. I want, perhaps, to see this woman return to the ring, her backstage work be damned!I couldn’tput Sara Del Rey in the tournament. A legend in women’s wrestling, Del Rey has helped shape the current crop of females in the WWE, and she’s done so with amazing success. The one thing we haven’t seen her do though is wrestle. This would be the chance for the world to see Del Rey at shine one more time.Sara Del Rey for so many years despite not following women's wrestling as much as I have recently. She's worked just about everywhere, and her current role in the WWE as a trainer (and the amazing results after she joined) is a testament to her abilities.So those are the competitors picked by at least two of us; the top draft picks if you will. That’s a pretty damn good start to the tournament, but we still have 21 more names to go. Tomorrow we look at Mizfan’s unique 7. We’ll wrap this up at the end of the week with our selections for the finale and your chance to vote on our winner.As we go along, hit us up below with your choices, as well as any comments, questions, etc. We’ll see how close you guys get to what we have in mind.Until tomorrow,Rob, Miz and Deg Out!