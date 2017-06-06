

13's Decree: Right Guys- Wrong Division

By JSR-13 Jun 6, 2017

What's good, LOP fam? JSR here again. Another WWE PPV is in the books (we'll be saying that like every other week, won't we?) and something struck me while looking at the card from top to bottom. Or, maybe I should say- from the middle to the bottom.



When looking at the cast of characters of Raw and Smackdown, particularly the midcard (IC/US title divisions) and main event, I can't help but feel as if something is a little... I don't know... off. Many of us can agree that the writing of both shows leaves a lot to be desired. Aside from this, I think many of the players are simply playing the wrong roles, or at least playing the right roles in the wrong part of the show. Humor me, if you will, and allow me to play some fantasy Jenga, and let's see if what I'm seeing would stack up.



Dean Ambrose: Dean started off 2016 upping the prestige level of the IC title to a height that long time fans didn't think it'd ever see again. At that time, that was the perfect place for a guy who was consistently over with the fans, but never received consistently favorable booking. It was his chance to show what he could do with a major title reign- an audition of sorts for a potential world title run, much like how the title was treated in the olden days. I believe he nailed that audition, and successfully stepped up into role of leading man. Fast forward to the end of the year, and the beginning of this one, and he's ... back to auditioning? Not that there's any shame in a former world champ re-chasing the secondary title; but the move just felt like some sort of demotion, as if to say he didn't quite cut it as top dog. I couldn't disagree more, as his feuds with Cena and especially Styles helped to make Smackdown the clear winner coming out of the brand split. Why couldn't he stay in the world title picture, keeping his versatility and masterful in-ring story-telling in the final scenes where they belong?





The Miz: So, what do you do with a guy that had a major career renaissance, exploded in the upper midcard and had one of the most stellar performances antagonizing the top guy (and his girl), and raised the bar for the IC title arguably higher than Ambrose? Answer: keep him right where he is. At least that's the answer we've been given based on WWE's directing. With his lovely wife acting every bit like a heel manager, and Miz having the best matches and promos of his life, how in the world is this man trying to break Jericho's record instead of closing the show? Don't get me wrong- he and Ambrose have done extremely well with their recycled feud, and had one of the best matches of the night at Extreme Rules. But for how much longer will these guys be riding shotgun and not be trusted to take the wheel?





Jinder Mahal: I don't wish to re-unleash all the vitriol or to go point-counterpoint with all of you who are in love with the decision to push Jinder. But wouldn't a gimmick like his, as well as his talent level, be more suitable for the US title? Think about it: he's the typical foreign heel who uses bargain bin heat on American soil, while being hailed as a hero in India. Everything that has been happening to and with him would have been entirely passable if it were for the US title. The pressure would not be on him to carry the entire show on his shredded shoulders, but he could thrive as the holder of the US title while rubbing it in the faces of fans who still care about chanting "USA!" at foreigners in 2017. Let him main event shows in India all you want- then put him right back where he supposed to be in front of the rest of the world until he and his little carpet-rollers develop into a main event-level threat.



OR, you can "shock the world" and put your top title on a jobber and completely torpedo everything that Smackdown managed to elevate to last year. Your call.





Kevin Owens: Fitting that the self-proclaimed New Face of America would come right after the current world champion. Going all the way back to his brief but eventful reign as NXT champion, Owens' prizefighter gimmick was one that needed very little tweaking, if any at all, to groom him for a top spot. After playing buddy cops with Y2J leading up to Wrestlemania, Kevin unleashed a side of him that many had been waiting to see. It was the selfish, sadistic, opportunist that was 100% believable as Universal champion. Why, oh why are we now seeing this guy troll American fans in the a way that's not too much greater than his Punjabi colleague? In what universe is it a good idea to reduce this man who has a gift to make you stand up and take notice to stealing lines from his former best friend and reenacting the tired foreign heel schtick? If there's anyone who can be trusted with any spot on the card and any title- it's definitely Owens. I have a strong suspicion that my thirst to catch Smackdown as it airs would be much greater if he were allowed to cut loose as the headliner.





Finn Balor: A controversial pick here, I'm sure. But what has this man done to justify being thrust immediately into the main event? Your answer must NOT include "he was NXT champion". Going a little deeper, look at Finn's billed weight. This has become a popular topic in this corner of the web, and please understand that I do not wish to debate about whether or not size matters. What is up for debate is the need for a certain division that Finn is literally the perfect fit for, but is not even in the conversation of: 205 Live. Why is Finn not there when he weighs less than the reigning champion (and nearly all of his challengers)? Back when he was 'Prince Devitt', he was in New Japan locking down the Junior Heavyweight division, and probably still possesses the record for most successful title defenses. It was only after establishing his rule over the Juniors that questions arose of him going after the IWGP title. It's with this line of thinking that I hope you realize that I'm not saying he should never chase the heavyweight title in WWE. But how much more credibility would be lent to the land of the purple ropes if Finn were allowed to "demonize" it? And what would it mean for modern day cruiserweights if Balor succeeds in going from the top of the "hour" to the top of the show organically?





Seth Rollins: Maybe I should clarify by saying "face" Seth Rollins. "Heel" Rollins belonged on top without question. But this "King Slayer" dude? Ehhhhh... Something is just not clicking right now with his character, but it's fixable. In fact, if there be any person who could actually benefit from some sort of card demotion (and it not be seen as a bad thing)- it would be the Architect. His athleticism is perfect for Intercontinental title challenges and defenses. Additionally, redemption stories are always fun to watch, and it'd be no different for the man who once turned his back on his brothers, having to prove himself without the crutches of factions. Imagine the connection that he could establish as he fights for dear life for the IC title (in chase mode or defense), after which, another stab at the world title would practically be begged for. Now imagine the opposite in where he is just given another world title run tomorrow... FLOP.





Roman Reigns: Oh yeah, him. Another 'polarizing' figure who is sure to spark debate about where exactly he should be placed. But at the risk of parroting other columnists (and commenters on their columns for that matter), I don't think it's up for debate: Roman should not be world champion right now. He really doesn't need any title for that matter. What he needs is a healthy Braun Strowman. He needs conflict; he needs story; he needs more than one facial expression. No matter what title WWE tries to put on him at this point, people are going to reject it; so why bother? He is constantly praised for his wrestling ability (more so than he is ever praised for his promo work), so why not let him be built up as a sort of special attraction star? It worked out pretty well for the guy he retired at Wrestlemania, didn't it? And did that guy end up on the list of "greatest stars to never hold the world title?" Certainly not! Neither will Roman, who can step back into the main event whenever needed after he has proven himself some more. No doubt Reigns will find himself as the focal point regardless of what he's doing; therefore I believe the smart move would be to keep titles away from him for a season and let him and a chosen opponent just kill each other for a while. This should keep mostly everyone happy.





Randy Orton: This coming from a big RKO fan, someone who has grown to have a ton of respect for him; but sorry to say- Randy Orton should NOT be in the world title picture in 2017. He just a sore thumb in that scene. I don't know about anyone else, but Randy as world champion is something that causes me to go numb mentally. In fact, I think a lot of you were so gung-ho about Jinder winning because you were bored to tears with seeing Orton as champion. Should he be chasing the US title? Not necessarily. Orton should be considered to have living legend status and be above titles. His feud (and match) with Luke Harper? More of that, please. Maybe a tag title run here or there, but Randy's main focus should be elevating the guys that WWE seems to be scared to death to run with. Instead of occupying the main event, he needs to be the gatekeeper and the plumb line for midcarders to see if they are ready for the next level. Seriously- he has enough accolades attached to his name. Does he need anymore?





I honestly feel that if WWE could get little things right like this, both brands would be a lot more engaging. I don't think it's just a matter of it being a mark's wet dream either, because the guys who I selected to be in constant world title contention are men who are more than capable of carrying their respective divisions. And I feel that the guys who WWE already has in place could do well with a break from the top and a run in the lower division.





