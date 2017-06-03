

13 On IMPACT: What Are You Getting Me for Slammiversary?

Don't Touch That Dial!

What's good, LOP? Welcome once again to the station that is completely unaffected by chord-cutting- Channel 13! I go by the name of JSR, and this is...



13... ON... IMPACT!



We are just under a month away from the 15th annual Slammiversary PPV, and needlessly to say, it has been one wild ride. May was a pretty busy month as we are finally getting a clearer picture of the shape of the card. Can Impact start the month of June off with a bang? Only one way to find out. Let's ease on down the road to our-





Opening Segment





"Ladies and gentleman: E... C... 3!" Here comes trouble to the third power as Mr. Carter makes his way to the hexagonal circle to a chorus of boos that finally don't sound like they are piped in. In the ring is some sort of old school cover band, who plays an acoustic version of EC3's theme song. Ethan wants to celebrate his new number 1 contender status, and spared no expense for what he dubbed his "barbershop quartet" (even though there are six of them). Carter is hamming it up to the oomphth degree, calling the for the band to sing "He's the No. 1 Contender" to the tune of "Jolly Good Fellow", and is once again staking his claim to Lashley's world title. We hear some more cheesy mariachi music- but this time it's not played by the "quartet." Rather, it's the music of Alberto El Patron, who doesn't look to be at all in the mood for a fiesta. He charges to the ring to fight, when out of nowhere, Jeff Jarrett's music plays. Way to spoil my good mood. The Authority (the TNA version- Dutch Mantel, Bruce Pritchard and Karen Jarrett) come out to stop the fight while EC3 uses the plump guy in the band as a human shield. Brother Love yells at both the guys about being tired of seeing so much fighting and books a title match for Patron's GFW Krsytal's Eating Contest Title. Because the best way to stop constant fighting is to book a fight, I always say. One catch for Ethan: as punishment for putting his hands on Prichard a few weeks ago, he will have to put his number 1 contendership on the line in a steel cage. Figures. A pretty predictable set up, but it was simple and effective. Ethan is doing a really good job of getting under people's skin, and it's allowing fans to be firmly behind Alberto.





Two Guys that A Lot of People Like in a Match that a Lot of People Hate



Moose (c) vs Eli Drake (w/Chris Adonis) for the Impact Grand Championship



It's that time again folks: time to see how well two amazing performers can get around the silly rules of this match type and make it look good. Because we can't get enough of seeing his chins on our screen, Brother Love has positioned himself as one of the judges, and his heel bodyguard Tyrus (who is also Drake's now former[?] bodyguard- don't ask when that switch happened) is close by. Onto the match: Moose comes out as the aggressor early on to avenge himself from all the sneak attacks. The wiley heel Drake sees an opening and focuses his attack on the leg. Moose's time in Japan and on the indies is paying dividends from what I can tell, because the guy is looking better with each passing performance. He is selling the leg beautifully, and Drake gets the "visible" win by locking on the Figure Four about a second too late to end the first round. For those of you who know the drill with these Grand Title Rules bouts, it's lather, rinse, repeat here as the first round is awarded to Eli. Take a wild guess who wins the second round...







Wow- you're good. But I bet you'll never guess who won the third round...







What're you, a psychic? Yes- the typical "1st round -lose, 2nd -win, 3rd-dramatic pause... win" formula that sees Moose retain, though one can't really argue with Josh Mathews' rant about the judges being off in their "scoring". Or maybe one CAN argue- seeing as how no one even understands how the scoring actually works. Another solid effort that was hindered by the very match premise. Dutch said on twitter that they are working on revamping the rules, which is good news to yours truly. Drake doesn't suffer much from the loss, because he controlled most of the match; but something is going to have to give, and they are going to have to start giving him a proper push.



As for my suggestion to fixing the GC rules: if they want to keep the rounds, just go back and watch the old UK Joint Promotions/All Star matches from the 70's and 80's with guys like Clive Myers, Mark Rocco, a young Davey Boy Smith (yes- THAT Davey Boy Smith), and others. It could work if they just tighten it up. Or, you can drop it altogether and make it a TV title. Whatever works.





After a recap of Knockouts champion and queen of the 'hive' Rosemary coming to the rescue of Sweet, Sweet Allie, we see the Sweet One wondering out loud why the former Decay member would help her. The creepy belt licker slithers from underneath where ever Allie was sitting and gives her an answer: the hive is there to protect all those who cry out for help. They (the, uh, hive) will protect Allie. Allie is confused as Rosie zombie-walks out of the picture.



Oh how sweet it is to hear Allie talk again! Both ladies were on point in this segment, as Rosemary delivered an ominous response that still really doesn't let anyone know that she can be trusted, and Allie, innocent as she is, doesn't know what to make of any of this.





Darn right, boys and girls! Sweet Allie is in action next, and it's time for her to put her boyfriend's training to good use!



Allie (w/Braxton Sutter) vs. Amber Nova



Amber Nova is this week's resident putter-overer, and she is billed from the "garage". That should be an incentive to all you guys putting off cleaning out yours. Clear out all that junk in your carport, and you may find some random female indy worker underneath it all. You never know! Jokes aside, this is probably the first knockouts match since Rosemary vs. Santana Garrett that I'd highly recommend. Allie sold her initial lack of confidence and seeking of approval as she locked up with Nova. Amber, the first woman we've seen in Anthem's Impact not named ODB/Rosemary/Allie/Sienna to NOT be a she-broni, had no issue taking advantage of every opening that Allie gave her. This forced her Sweetness put on her big girl undies and get angry. She had to ditch the seeking of thumbs-ups and focus on the fight at hand, or else her opponent would put her away. Not tonight, sister! Allie dug down deep and found a way to pull out a victory. Fireman's carry turned into the Allie Valley Driver (or Death Allie Driver? Submit suggestions and let's vote on it down in the comments section), and that's all she wrote. Allie is super excited about her win, and everyone gets hugs! I mean everyone- even the girl she just defeated!



Great, great showcase for Allie, as her in-ring work is catching up brilliantly to her character. Garage girl Amber also earned her paycheck as well, as she was probably the best enhancement talent thus far. She looked way better than all the ladies we saw in that gauntlet match a few months back.





The Race Wars of Wrestling Continue



Tournament Finals: No DQ Match to Crown the New GFW Tag Team Spelling Bee Champions



Ortiz and Santana of the LAX (c-w/Konnan, Diamante, and Homicide) vs. Veterans of War (Mayweather and Wilcox)



How are we going to make Impact great again (seeing as how it completely SUCKED before Anthem took over- amirite!?)?Answer:by pitting some half-BDU-dressed 'Mericuns with Kung Fu grip against some dastardly Mexicans- none of which are actually Mexican. Sorry folks- this is pretty much how this story has been painted. At least we are in for some good action. Remember- this match is no DQ. That should be easy to remember, because we JUST found this out two seconds ago. This stip was added last minute obviously to protect VOW- a team that the company looks to have some big plans for. But it didn't do much to protect logic. Partners still had to tag in and out, and the ref even forced the 'illegal' partner out of the ring, while he allowed the outside members of LAX to interfere. Come on, people. A little logic goes a long way- trust me. If you are able to numb your mind just a tad, than in a bubble this was a decent match. Both teams, who have been pretty notorious in my eyes for being bad sellers, sold pretty well for one another. The action was back-and-forth and never let up, and the other LAX members took great liberty in helping out their boys. I did find it odd that Konnan felt the need to wait until the ref turned his back before hitting Crimson in the leg with his bat, but what're you gonna do? A Street Sweeper (powerbomb/blockbuster combo) to Wilcox leads the Boricuas to becoming dual champions.



Not a bad match despite the logical gaps, with the right team going over to continue the dominance of LAX and Konnan being able to brag in Spanglish. Two things I hope for now: 1, that LAX can focus on being heels because they are just flat out bad guys, as opposed to being heels because they're Hispanic; and 2, that we can finally rid ourselves of one set of GFW titles and bust out a new design for the unified tag titles. Please and thank you.





Interview Time: McKenzie is speaking to Jeremy Borash and so-totally-not-Abyss, a.k.a. Joseph Park about the very first match booked for Slammiversary. JB isn't really feelin' the thought of getting mixed up Scott Steiner, because he never wanted to be a wrestler. In reality, we know good and well that even if all you want to be in this business is a ring attendant- you are asking to become a wrestler. But we'll keep the kayfabe and play along. Park is trying to motivate JB, and says that they will train for the match. Cue the Rocky theme? Nope- JB says Park is out of his mother-lovin' mind, and drops an F-bomb as he storms out. That was pretty funny. Not looking forward to this match at all, but if they find a way to shut up Mathews for a while and create humorous moments like this, at least the build up can be fun.





Call me crazy, but I believe this is the first one-on-one X-div title match we've seen in MONTHS. For all my regular viewers since the CF, forgive me for sounding like a broken record (and for all you 14 year-olds who don't even know what a record is- sorry not sorry), but I still don't like how the Helms Dynasty story line was unceremoniously interrupted in favor of bringing back the old guard of the X-Division. But I suppose bringing back a Low-Ki in 2017 is a more respectable move than bringing back a Scott Steiner. Digressing... Sonjay Dutt is at the commentary table to not interfere in the match. Honest, he isn't. No really- he didn't! But Low- Ki had some choice words for him in passing: "you never learn your lesson, do you?" Yikes. Maybe he DID fatten up Dutt's eyelid on purpose!



Exhibit A of why there should be more one-on-ones in the X-Division: we avoid the typical "any spot you can do, I can do better" song-and-dance with flips and dives galore, and we get to tell an actual story in the ring. Everett, spending his early Impact career as a high-flying lackey bent on keeping the belt on his compatriot Trevor Lee, morphed before our very eyes into a confident and hard-working hero. He managed to show some personality, which made it easy to root for him and put a different spin "crowd-pleasing offense" whenever did display his speed and defiance of gravity. However, the veteran Low-Ki always found a way to put a stop to the momentum, and kept the match at a pace that was suitable for him and his suit. Andrew could just never get anything going for a long period of time because Ki always had an answer. Everett finally took one too many risks, and it cost him, as a slip on the ropes while attempting a springboard move was the nail in the coffin. Ki capitalized with the corner dropkick, followed by the Warrior's Way (a.k.a. Finn Balor's finisher, but this version actually looking like it hurts) to retain. One final stare down with Dutt, which includes a mocking of Dutt's injured eye, and we head to break.



A good match, and very good teased tension between Dutt and Low-Ki, but my concern will continually be for Everett, who much like DJ Z, was able to make himself stand out in a bland X-Division and get over. Said before and I'll say it again- I sincerely hope Everett doesn't become the next Mandrews, if you get what I'm saying.





So Swoggle missed the weeks worth of vignettes of Spud planning to exact revenge. That's the only explanation I can come up with for why he was so happy-go-lucky, lollygagging in the Impact zone audience. He paid for it, as Spud surprised the Gooker icon with an attack from behind. Spud puts a hurtin' on Finlay's son, and finds the same timekeeper's hammer that he was beaten with. Spud, who is limping from his own attack, repays evil for evil and hammers away. He pops Swoggle between the legs (DING DING DING!) and lays one across his eye, causing him to bleed. "WHY?" is what Spud continues to scream during the attack, and the idiots in the Impact zone are chanting "Stupid Idiot!" at Spud for some reason. I guess if WWE crowds are allowed to chant "DELETE!" then this balances things out? Whatever. If I were in the crowd, there's only one chant that I'd try to start:



"THANK YOU, SPUD!"





Main Event Time: Alberto El Patron (c) vs EC3: Steel Cage Match for the GFW Global Participation Award AND the Right to Face Lashley at Slammiversary



It's time for Mr. Carter to put his money where his mouth is (what exactly does that mean anyway?) and put his title shot on the line. The only downer (if any) to this match is the loopholes that all modern day steel cage matches possess, such as winning by escaping the cage (when cages are supposed to keep people inside). Other than that, Alberto continues his string of good-to-great matches here with the never-the-slouch EC3. A very serviceable TV cage match main event that gave us everything we could ask for on free television. The cage actually did its job for a change, as the action remained in doors for the duration. There was the usual popping up from a move sooner than you would in a normal match to stop the climb type deal, but it wasn't too bad. I've never been a fan of Alberto's tree of woe stomp move, but since coming to Impact, he has managed to be creative with the move so that it hasn't worn out its welcome.



The finish sees said tree stomp move from the former Del Rio, who executed it from a seated position on top of the cage. He delivered a 3-star Frog Splash, perhaps in homage to the late, great Eddie Guerrero, and punched his ticket to the main event of Slammiversary. Not a booking move that I'm in love with, but I don't hate the move either. You just had to know that they weren't going to go with a heel vs heel match for the PPV, and it makes sense to insert Patron into the slot, factoring in the roll that he's been on since joining Impact. I definitely like this method better than just handing him the world title on his first night.





13's Final Decree: It appears that when they put their minds to it, the Jarrett regime can put out a solid offering. This was one of the best episodes of the Anthem era, to add to the handful of good shows that they churned out. I think I've said all I can say about the worthless GFW titles and the feud between the commentators. The only thing we can do now is continue to watch to see if they can keep the build interesting. Aside from those things, the other stories, including Allie's unlikely partnership with Rosemary, the X-Division title picture, and the LAX's reign of terror are developing nicely. Maybe not perfectly, but nicely. I recommend this episode to any of you who hasn't had the chance to watch yet. Not nearly as much migraine-causing material as you'd normally expect.





