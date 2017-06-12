13 On #IMPACTIndia: Show Thoughts, Why Jinder Got His Push, Did Impact Pay Fans to Attend?



Jun 12, 2017 - 2:50:17 PM



By JSR-13 Jun 12, 2017 - 2:50:17 PM

What a week/weekend it's been. Got a house full of kids who need something to do for the summer so they won't go back to school stupid, and naturally my own brain cells are rapidly deteriorating. What's a daddy/uncle to do, huh? With the few brain cells that I have left, I will give you some thoughts from the week gone by.





Did WWE Push Jinder Because of Impact's Trip to India?



We will never have a definitive answer to this question, because it's not like WWE officials would ever admit it were it true. But doesn't it look even just a little suspect? Impact had been talking about running shows in India for over two years (with the original trip being postponed), long before WWE talked about bringing the network there. During the time that these discussions were taking place within Impact, what was going on with the character of Jinder Mahal? Did anything concerning how he was booked point in the direction of him being more than a whipping boy to the stars? And then once Impact confirms that they are headed to India- BOOM! Enter the Maharaja. Impact star Braxton Sutter shares this theory on a recent podcast, where he stated that it was "no coincidence" that WWE would put the title on Mahal in order to try to get a jump on the market before Impact could film and release footage. Some of you may laugh at the thought of WWE trying to cut out the legs of a company that's supposedly not even a blip on their radar, but I wouldn't put it past them.





Match Results:



Low-Ki defeated Caleb Konley to retain the X-Division title:



It is a sad recurring theme of Impact for jobbers to receive title shots out of nowhere. Konley (who also moonlights as Suicide) is not only a perennial enhancement talent of the X-Division, but he is also rather bland as a performer and did nothing to make anyone take notice during this match. It wasn't a total lopsided squash, but it may as well have been. It was all about the post-match angle of Sonjay Dutt confronting Ki and requesting a title shot in his native language. The Mumbai crowd popped for hearing their native tongue, but it couldn't hide the fact that Dutt is far from a compelling mic worker. Even with all of the GFW titles running around, this may be the title feud that I'm the least interested in. Bring back the Helms Dynasty!



Bobby Lashley defeated Grand Champion Moose to retain the Impact World Title



Ho.Ly. Cow. I can't believe we got this match for free. This was a real barn-burner, with both men showing some amazing chemistry. It was very pleasant to see Moose in a match without the usual Grand Title rules/rounds restraints. This match easily could have closed out a PPV, as these two guys are the ones who the company should be built around. But you know, GFW and all. Even a botched moonsault by Moose (which he acknowledged on twitter) wasn't enough to take away from this performance, and Moose lost nothing even in the clean loss. Already a front runner for match of the month even though the month is still young.



Davey Richards defeated Vinaash Verma in a squash via submission with the ankle lock



Davey's wife Botoxalina Love was ordered to stay home after putting Alicia Edwards through a table. As a result, Davey had no one to make out with, so he took out all of his pent up rage/sexual frustration on a poor Indian jobber. Davey was a massive heat magnet, and did a splendid job of making the Mumbai crowd hate his guts, instead of simply going through the motions of the match. Mr. Verma's fortunes didn't get any better after the match was over, because while trying to massage his sore ankle, EC3 showed up with a leather strap to whip him like a mule until James Storm made the save.



Rosemary defeated Laurel Van Ness (w/ Sienna) via roll up to retain the Knockouts title



I was looking forward to this match the most out of all the those advertised, because everything involving Sienna and company has been absolute gold. Rosemary hasn't had a bad match since... well, ever, but especially since winning the then-vacant KO title. After watching the match, I was mildly disappointed, because it wasn't up to par with Rosie's usual performances. It was too short and never really got out of first gear, but I suppose it covered for whatever Laurel's limitations may be. Plus, what it lacked in in-ring prowess, it was made up for in character work and post-match shenanigans, as Laurel continues to play the psycho-stood-up bride to a tee. Her comedy and Rosemary's serious Demon Assassin character did not look mismatched one single bit. When Sienna and Laurel attacked Rosemary after the bell, Sweet, Sweet Allie ran to the rescue with weapon in hand, but being the sweetheart that she is, she failed to ensure that enough damage was done to the baddies before checking on Rosie. She in turn was attacked, but Rosemary had enough time to recover and chase away the misfits. Again- no 5-star affair in the least, but definitely one of those situations where the story trumps the match and makes everything still worth it.





Alberto El Patron defeated Chris Adonis (w/Eli Drake) to retain the GFW title



Two world title matches are booked for the show. Take a wild guess which one closes the show...



That's right! Jarrett's GFW Toy Belt gets center stage again, and though El Patron is steadily growing on me, he could do nothing to make the former Chris Masters look good. Alberto brought his usual top-notchness to the dance, but Adonis looked way out of place in a main event match- even for a worthless title. Adonis apparently forgot during this match that he no longer goes by his WWE-trademarked name, because when he signaled for his finisher, he yelled "Masterlock!" (It's now called the Adonis Lock, genius!). This match was embarrassed by the Lashley/Moose match (for the real world title) earlier, and the saving grace, aside from Patron's honorable attempt at carrying Chris, and his ever-creative ways of hitting that tree-stomp finisher, was the post-match where Eli Drake and Adonis attacked Patron. Your guess is as good as mine as to what they've got planned for Drake, but I love how he keeps forcing himself into the spotlight in some way, shape or form. I just wish he was still with Tyrus instead of Adonis.





Go Away, Bruce Pichard.



In the middle of the advertised confrontation between Lashley and Alberto, Brother Love and his three chins hit the ring to interrupt a really good exchange. His presence was not needed, nor is it ever, but you just know that at the hint of two guys about to have an unsanctioned fight, his music is going to play so that he can yell about not wanting to see said guys fight- only to book a fight between them later on. It's getting ridiculous with this guy. This episode, he booked both champions in title defenses, and for what has to be the 50 millionth time- heel announcer Josh Mathews makes too much sense when he calls him out for it. After complaining about not having a main event for Slammiversary for weeks, he jeopardizes the one that he has by creating two impromptu matches, both of which he himself didn't even know who the opponents were going to be. The only bright spot of his appearances was his interaction with crazy cousin Biff, aka KM. KM obviously wanted to get a shot at one of the titles, stating that he's undefeated (he's not) and that he's the real number one contender (he's not). Bruce denied both, and KM did his hilarious "Are you calling me a liar?" line (the same line that's in the intro to his entrance theme). This time was the ONLY time that Bruce was involved in a fun segment- and that's only because of Biff. Prichard's character adds absolutely nada to the show, and tends to get in the way. He's supposedly a face, but no one felt sorry for him when he got slammed on the mat by heel Ethan Carter. Having to see the likes of Prichard and the horrible actress Karen Jarrett almost makes me miss seeing Dixie. Chew on that.



My Money's on the Short One (Which One's the Short One?)



We can never get enough of fights breaking out in the crowd, and this week it was Rockstar Spud and Swoggle's turn. Okay, so they weren't actually brawling; it was more like Swoggle was chasing Spud (who was supposed to be limping) through the crowd. Not entirely befitting of someone who swore revenge weeks earlier. The most confusing part about this is Swoggle was portrayed as the face, and Spud the chicken heel, despite all of this stemming from a senseless attack on Spud at the stubby hands of Swoggle. People were actually booing Spud and cheering on Swoggle for reasons that I must have missed. Spud's initial hospital videos were fine, but this segment here did no favors for this feud, and served as a reminder that we shouldn't get our hopes up for whatever the blow-off to this might look like.





Other Segments



There were clips of the training sessions for Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park that perhaps somebody found funny (not me). And if you enjoyed those, you are in luck- because we will see the same stuff from Josh Mathews this week! We also saw Mahabali Shera interacting with with his family and countrymen, but an NXT "This is Roderick Strong" this was not. All he did was talk about how big a deal it was for Impact to be broadcasting from India, and of course he just had to do his stupid dance. No development, no character advancement, no cares. But what really made the pacing of the show difficult for me to sit through was the constant kayfabe-breaking "hey look! We're in India!" clips of wrestlers arriving and interacting with locals. Impact should definitely be proud of themselves for being a "first", but doing the WWE-style self-felatio of reminding viewers ten times per hour about something is not the way to go. It was disruptive to see a heel attack someone from behind one minute, then be shown tweeting or Instagraming pics of themselves showing how elated they are to be in Mumbai. It wasn't as bad as Raw during the month of October with all the Susan G. Komen stuff, but it was still unnecessary. We only needed to be told once, maybe twice at the most, of how Impact was making history. The rest of the time could have been devoted to giving the Knockouts more time and/or showing more vignettes of stars who weren't appearing on this episode (though they did show a good one of the gloating tag champs LAX).





Did Impact Pay Crowds to Come?



Yes, boys and girls: THIS was an actual news story. According to Dave Meltzer (who is NEVER EVER wrong. EVER.), the company fell short of the 500 person capacity and resorted to paying fans 250 to 400 rupee ($3.80-$7.60 USD) to fill out the seats. The story also states that heroes and villains would come from opposite sides so that people would know who to cheer and boo respectively. After looking up more of these "sources" and reading tweets and comments from people who were actually there, I'd call BS on this claim. But seeing as how I don't even have Braxton Sutter's number, I'm going to just go with my gut and my own eyes and say that this is FALSE. I get it, folks. Impact is "poor" and "destitute", and "nobody" watches it. They need to get fans in any way they can. But seriously- PAYING people to come to shows? According to a couple of commenters who were there, the only instructions they received were to "be excited". Hardly a manipulative method. Now, for all of you who take Meltzer's word as gospel, forgive me for my blasphemy. But unless a Mumbai fan posts a pic with a receipt or stub in his hand- I'll take anything that Davie (who rarely has kinds words to share about Impact) reports with a grain of salt.



Nothing like some good old embarrassing bad news about Impact to get the blood flowing in the internet, right? Though if you're going to try and put the company in a more negative light- at least let it be something with some evidence.





13's Final Decree: Despite a busy show, we still only have two matches announced for Slammiversary, while the other matches are only implied at best, and there are still other feuds whose directions aren't all that clear. Even though Impact doesn't have the WWE problem of having to rush stories for bi-weekly PPVs, it still makes sense to have a little more on paper than what they do currently with less than a month to go. They manage to drive home the importance of being the first American wrestling promotion to broadcast from India, but I think they missed the mark in selling the importance of this upcoming PPV, and this is supposed to be one of their biggest shows of the year. Hopefully this is something that is worked on during the rest of the shows that were taped in Mumbai.





That's all I have for you now, mi gente. Hit me up with your thoughts below. I'm JSR and I'm out like 3 strikes. See you when I see you! Peace!



